Prajczer wins Hungarian four cross national title

Jako is women's champion

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Peter Prajczer (Hun)
2Gabor Vigh-Kiss (Hun)
3Krisztian Meszaros (Hun)
4Tamas Tarr (Hun)
5Benjamin Scherdan (Hun)
6Andras Jako (Hun)
7Milan Prischetzky (Hun)
8Gulyas Mihaly (Hun)
9Marton Vitez Veres (Hun)
Levente Biro (Hun)
Attila Kovacs (Hun)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Zsuzsanna Jako (Hun)

