Liszi wins Hungarian downhill title

Bereczki races to women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Attila Liszi (Hun)0:03:31.16
2Miklos Kantor (Hun)0:00:08.45
3Rajmund Lukacs (Hun)0:00:08.56
4Máté Ettinghausen (Hun)0:00:13.47
5Andras Szecskay (Hun)0:00:13.80
6András Faludi (Hun)0:00:15.86
7Attila Kovacs (Hun)0:00:17.89
8Krisztian Halasz (Hun)0:00:18.19
9Attila Hutter (Hun)0:00:19.07
10Endre Szabo (Hun)0:00:19.91

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Viktoria Bereczki (Hun)0:05:10.14
2Boglarka Veres (Hun)0:00:12.45

