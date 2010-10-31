Trending

Laura Van Gilder leads repeat sweep

Winfield, Kemmerer follow up in C3 1,2,3

Image 1 of 13

The women
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 2 of 13

Deidre Winfield (C3) gives sprinter Laura Van Gilder (C3) a serious run at the finish line.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 3 of 13

One to go for Deidre Winfield (C3) and teammate Laura Van Gilder (C3).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 4 of 13

Arley Kemmerer (C3) lost contact with the leaders and finished third overall.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 5 of 13

Deidre Winfield (C3) takes the lead back from Laura Van Gilder (C3).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 6 of 13

Emily Thurston (Missing Link) sported some fashionable eyewear today.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 7 of 13

Laura Van Gilder (C3) and teammate Deidre Winfield (C3) swapped the lead all day.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 8 of 13

Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com) on her way to fifth place.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 9 of 13

Coming off a win the day before, Deidre Winfield (C3) had the confidence to lead today
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 10 of 13

Patty Buerkle (Haymarket) kept the lead group in sight for most of the race.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 11 of 13

Deidre Winfield (C3) was on top of her form this weekend. Here she leads teammate Laura Van Gilder (C3).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 12 of 13

Kristin Gavin (Team Cystic Fibrosis) uses the C3 train to pull her away from the field.
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)
Image 13 of 13

Deidre Winfield (C3) sits exhausted after sprinting against Laura Van Gilder (C3).
(Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)0:38:30
2Deidre Winfield (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
3Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)0:00:34
4Kristin Gavin (Team Cystic Fibrosis)0:00:59
5Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com)0:01:30
6Patty Buerkle (Haymarket / SEAVS)0:01:35
7Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)0:01:39
8Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)0:01:55
9Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden)0:03:07
10Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB/Deep Blue)0:03:37
11Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:03:47
12Erica Yozell (PAValleys.com)0:03:52
13Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)0:04:22
14Lauri Webber (Secret Henrys Team)0:04:39
15Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)0:05:08
16Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)0:05:21
17Kathrin Schumacher (Guy's Racing)0:06:48
18 -1 lap downNina Santiago (Watchung Wheelmen)

