Laura Van Gilder leads repeat sweep
Winfield, Kemmerer follow up in C3 1,2,3
Image 1 of 13
Image 2 of 13
Image 3 of 13
Image 4 of 13
Image 5 of 13
Image 6 of 13
Image 7 of 13
Image 8 of 13
Image 9 of 13
Image 10 of 13
Image 11 of 13
Image 12 of 13
Image 13 of 13
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Laura Van Gilder (C3 Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:38:30
|2
|Deidre Winfield (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|3
|Arley Kemmerer (C3 - Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:00:34
|4
|Kristin Gavin (Team Cystic Fibrosis)
|0:00:59
|5
|Carolyn Popovic (PAValleys.com)
|0:01:30
|6
|Patty Buerkle (Haymarket / SEAVS)
|0:01:35
|7
|Nicole Thiemann (Team CF)
|0:01:39
|8
|Emily Thurston (Missing Link/ 3rd Rail)
|0:01:55
|9
|Jennifer Maxwell (Van Dessel Factory Team p/b Sterke Meiden)
|0:03:07
|10
|Katrina Dowidchuk (Team TBB/Deep Blue)
|0:03:37
|11
|Kristine Church (Human Zoom/ Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:03:47
|12
|Erica Yozell (PAValleys.com)
|0:03:52
|13
|Andrea Luebbe (Human Zoom / Pabst Blue Ribbon)
|0:04:22
|14
|Lauri Webber (Secret Henrys Team)
|0:04:39
|15
|Stacey Barbossa (Montclair Cyclists)
|0:05:08
|16
|Amy Cutler (Team EPS/CSS p/b Brielle Cyclery)
|0:05:21
|17
|Kathrin Schumacher (Guy's Racing)
|0:06:48
|18 -1 lap down
|Nina Santiago (Watchung Wheelmen)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy