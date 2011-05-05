Wichman wins Houffalize four cross
Curd victorious in women's race
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Joost Wichman (Ned)
|2
|Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
|3
|Adam Stasek (Cze)
|4
|Jurg Meijer (Ned)
|5
|Milan Mysik (Cze)
|6
|Aiko Göhler (Ger)
|7
|Marek Pesko (Svk)
|8
|Scott Beaumont (GBr)
|9
|Tomas Slavik (Cze)
|10
|Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
|11
|Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)
|12
|Petrik Brückner (Ger)
|13
|Jelle Van Den Elzen (Ned)
|14
|Lukas Mechura (Cze)
|15
|Scott Roberts (GBr)
|16
|Premek Tejchman (Cze)
|17
|Michael Mechura (Cze)
|18
|Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
|19
|Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
|20
|Jake Ward (GBr)
|21
|Nico Seidel (Ger)
|22
|Jakub Riha (Cze)
|23
|Sidney Gerber (Swi)
|24
|Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
|25
|Johnny Magis (Bel)
|26
|Matija Stupar (Slo)
|27
|Tom Dowie (GBr)
|28
|Robert Kulesza (Pol)
|29
|Andrej Bratina (Slo)
|30
|Laurent Georges (Bel)
|31
|Benedikt Last (Ger)
|32
|Robert Matoušek (Cze)
|33
|Dominik Gladen (Ger)
|34
|Jiri Penc (Cze)
|35
|Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
|36
|Tomas Brozik (Cze)
|37
|Tom Maes (Bel)
|38
|Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
|39
|Pierrick Berben (Bel)
|40
|Oliver Fuhrmann (Ger)
|41
|Jakob Malik (Slo)
|42
|Mirco Weiss (Swi)
|43
|Miroslav Kabelka (Cze)
|44
|Martin Vanrykel (Bel)
|45
|Marcin Stefaniuk (Pol)
|46
|Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
|47
|Rick Schubert (Ger)
|48
|Ludovic Gadois (Fra)
|49
|Joris Maertens (Bel)
|50
|Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
|51
|Jarrod Jakubiak (USA)
|52
|Joscha Bazynski (Ger)
|53
|Daniel Kowalski (Ger)
|54
|Martin Otto (Ger)
|55
|David Thomason (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Katy Curd (GBr)
|2
|Nichola Anderson (GBr)
|3
|Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
|4
|Romy De Bruijn (Ned)
|5
|Eva Lechner (Ita)
|6
|Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
|7
|Lily Matthews (GBr)
