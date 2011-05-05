Trending

Wichman wins Houffalize four cross

Curd victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joost Wichman (Ned)
2Johannes Fischbach (Ger)
3Adam Stasek (Cze)
4Jurg Meijer (Ned)
5Milan Mysik (Cze)
6Aiko Göhler (Ger)
7Marek Pesko (Svk)
8Scott Beaumont (GBr)
9Tomas Slavik (Cze)
10Jakub Hnidak (Cze)
11Javier Guijarro Villacieros (Spa)
12Petrik Brückner (Ger)
13Jelle Van Den Elzen (Ned)
14Lukas Mechura (Cze)
15Scott Roberts (GBr)
16Premek Tejchman (Cze)
17Michael Mechura (Cze)
18Pascal Seydoux (Swi)
19Petr Muhlhans (Cze)
20Jake Ward (GBr)
21Nico Seidel (Ger)
22Jakub Riha (Cze)
23Sidney Gerber (Swi)
24Daniel Prijkel (Ned)
25Johnny Magis (Bel)
26Matija Stupar (Slo)
27Tom Dowie (GBr)
28Robert Kulesza (Pol)
29Andrej Bratina (Slo)
30Laurent Georges (Bel)
31Benedikt Last (Ger)
32Robert Matoušek (Cze)
33Dominik Gladen (Ger)
34Jiri Penc (Cze)
35Jaroslav Faistaver (Cze)
36Tomas Brozik (Cze)
37Tom Maes (Bel)
38Benjamin Kistner (Swi)
39Pierrick Berben (Bel)
40Oliver Fuhrmann (Ger)
41Jakob Malik (Slo)
42Mirco Weiss (Swi)
43Miroslav Kabelka (Cze)
44Martin Vanrykel (Bel)
45Marcin Stefaniuk (Pol)
46Kai Wendschuh (Ger)
47Rick Schubert (Ger)
48Ludovic Gadois (Fra)
49Joris Maertens (Bel)
50Piotr Paradowski (Pol)
51Jarrod Jakubiak (USA)
52Joscha Bazynski (Ger)
53Daniel Kowalski (Ger)
54Martin Otto (Ger)
55David Thomason (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Katy Curd (GBr)
2Nichola Anderson (GBr)
3Nathalie Schneitter (Swi)
4Romy De Bruijn (Ned)
5Eva Lechner (Ita)
6Julia Innerhofer (Ita)
7Lily Matthews (GBr)

