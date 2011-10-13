Loren Rowney stands atop the podim after her win on stage 2 of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour. (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Queenslander Loren Rowney showed what a class cyclist she is dominating the intermediate sprints and storming home in the final lap to upstage tour leader and pre race favourite, Sue Forsyth and Tasmania Emma Lawson to take out Stage 2 of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour this morning.

It was an early present for Rowney who celebrates her 23rd birthday tomorrow, and she did it in spectacular style not only securing the stage win but defended the green jersey and heads into Stage 3 wearing the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour Red Leaders jersey.

All three podium placers were involved in a crash that brought down 14 riders with just six laps to go.

"I felt really good today, comfortable on the course, I like that technical sort of course. I had no problems on it and pretty much tried to stay top six wheel the whole race. I stayed out of trouble the whole way until six to go and the crash happened right in front of me and I somehow managed to stop," said Rowney.

Today's stage was held at the purpose built criterium circuit in Geelong. The women completed 40 laps over the very technical course testing the girls' skills with world class racing on show.

In the early stages it was the VIS Women's Road Team that dictated the early pace and made it clear they were here to improve their teams position in the general classification following Chloe McConville's second place in the stage yesterday.

Heading up their charge was McConville's team-mate Kendelle Hodges who led.

Team SiS NSW rider Trudy Van Der Straaten was firmly installed at the head of the pack doing a lot of work for tour leader Sue Forsyth who was placed in the top ten for the entire race.

Such was the intensity of the pace the group split after just five laps and the field was reduced to just 33 riders in the lead bunch.

Grace Sulzberger, the National Road Series leader was also doing a mountain of work for her Pure Tasmania & Deloitte team along with Emma Lawson.

Team SASI made their presence felt at the front with Sinead Noonan and Jess Mundy doing their fair share of the work. But as the race unfolded it was clear that Rowney and Forsyth were the one's looking most comfortable in the group.

Rowney continued to chase the sprint points to secure her green jersey. Her strength allows her to go for the long sprint which hurt the other riders.

"Yesterday I got caught up in the final sprint and today I just made sure I was in the right position, cause I know I have a good kick and I just went for it every time. I had nothing to lose and everything to gain," said Rowney.

Forsyth had a go at the first sprint but decided to reserve her energy for the stage win.

At the half way point the Russian Svetlana Boubnenkova decided it was time to make her mark but was short lived and couldn't consolidate anything and the pace dropped off for a few laps.

With just ten laps to go the intensity was once again turned up with Hodges, Van Der Straaten who was the most aggressive rider overall today and the ever present Sulzberger and Nicole Whitburn on the front.

The US rider Melina Bernecker was the first to try an attack, expanding her lead to 9 seconds at one stage but it was the Russian Boyarskaya who led the charge to close it down. With just six laps to go approaching the start/finish area disaster struck when a touch of wheels brought down 14 girls including Rowney and Forsyth.

The incident probably cost Forsyth the win as her handlebars jammed and she was stuck in a high gear for the remainder of the race. All girls rejoined the race after a lap out and the final laps remained cautious.

On the final lap the sprint for the line came at the top of the straight, but Rowneyâ€™s strength prevailed over the closing meters to take the win over Forsyth who put in a brave performance to just get over the top of Emma Lawson.

It was a great result for the team and we're really focussed on winning tomorrow, it would be a dream for us to all stand on the podium together," said Rowney.

Despite the fall Forsyth was upbeat about the race and result.

"We just went into it hoping to stay top five knowing it was a technical circuit, my team just did a fantastic job, they were at the front the whole time with the VIS girls trying to work and stretch it out to make it a bit safer.

"It's a crazy circuit, so falls happen. I just didn't have any gears so I was just grinding away hoping I could have a crack at the sprint and wanted to get up there as best I could. We're going to kill it tomorrow in the time trial but I really think the race will unfold at Arthurs Seat," said Forsyth.

Stage 3 of the Tour is the Team Time Trial at Collins Street, Drysdale.

Last year's winner Rochelle Gilmore offered her thoughts about tomorrow's stage.

"I think tomorrow’s team time trial, the third stage of the Honda Hybrid Women’s Tour, adds an interesting element as individuals targeting the tour win really need to depend on their team for a strong ride in the time trial. With strong competition between Rowney and Forsyth, I think the time trial will become even more critical."

Full Results # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 1:05:43 2 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 3 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 4 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 5 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 6 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 7 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 8 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 9 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 10 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 11 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 12 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 13 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 14 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 15 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 16 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 17 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 18 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 19 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 20 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 21 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 22 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 23 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 0:00:06 24 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 25 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 26 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 27 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 28 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 29 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 0:01:00 30 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:01:35 31 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:10 32 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 33 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 34 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 35 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 36 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 37 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 38 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 39 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 40 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 41 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 42 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 43 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 44 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 45 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 46 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 47 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 48 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 49 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 50 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 51 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 52 Carly Williams (Team Red) 53 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 0:04:55 54 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 55 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 56 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 57 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 58 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:06:30 59 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)

Sprint on Lap 10 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 6 pts 2 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 4 3 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2

Sprint on Lap 30 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 6 pts 2 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 4 3 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 2

General Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 2:09:39 2 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:04 3 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:16 4 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:19 5 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 0:00:20 6 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:00:21 7 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 8 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 0:00:22 9 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 10 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:00:23 11 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 12 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 13 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 14 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 15 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 16 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 17 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 18 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 19 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 20 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 21 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 22 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 23 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:29 24 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 25 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 26 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 27 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 28 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 29 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 0:01:23 30 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:01:58 31 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 0:03:31 32 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 0:03:33 33 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 34 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 35 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 36 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 37 Carly Williams (Team Red) 38 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 39 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 40 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 41 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 42 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 43 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 44 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 45 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 46 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 47 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 48 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 49 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 50 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 51 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 52 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 53 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:05:18 54 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 55 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 56 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 57 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 58 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:06:53 59 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)

Sprint Championship after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 34 pts 2 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 24 3 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 12 4 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 6 5 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 6 6 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 4 7 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 4 8 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 4 9 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 4 10 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 4 11 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 4 12 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 2

U23 Classification after Stage 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 2:09:39 2 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:19 3 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:22 4 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:00:23 5 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 6 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 7 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 8 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 9 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 10 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:29 11 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 12 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:03:33 13 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 14 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 15 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 16 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 17 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 18 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 0:05:18 19 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 20 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 21 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)