Rowney reigns supreme in Geelong

Bundaberg Sugar rider takes overall lead from Forsyth

Loren Rowney stands atop the podim after her win on stage 2 of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour.

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Queenslander Loren Rowney showed what a class cyclist she is dominating the intermediate sprints and storming home in the final lap to upstage tour leader and pre race favourite, Sue Forsyth and Tasmania Emma Lawson to take out Stage 2 of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour this morning.

It was an early present for Rowney who celebrates her 23rd birthday tomorrow, and she did it in spectacular style not only securing the stage win but defended the green jersey and heads into Stage 3 wearing the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour Red Leaders jersey.

All three podium placers were involved in a crash that brought down 14 riders with just six laps to go.

"I felt really good today, comfortable on the course, I like that technical sort of course. I had no problems on it and pretty much tried to stay top six wheel the whole race. I stayed out of trouble the whole way until six to go and the crash happened right in front of me and I somehow managed to stop," said Rowney.

Today's stage was held at the purpose built criterium circuit in Geelong. The women completed 40 laps over the very technical course testing the girls' skills with world class racing on show.

In the early stages it was the VIS Women's Road Team that dictated the early pace and made it clear they were here to improve their teams position in the general classification following Chloe McConville's second place in the stage yesterday.

Heading up their charge was McConville's team-mate Kendelle Hodges who led.

Team SiS NSW rider Trudy Van Der Straaten was firmly installed at the head of the pack doing a lot of work for tour leader Sue Forsyth who was placed in the top ten for the entire race.

Such was the intensity of the pace the group split after just five laps and the field was reduced to just 33 riders in the lead bunch.

Grace Sulzberger, the National Road Series leader was also doing a mountain of work for her Pure Tasmania & Deloitte team along with Emma Lawson.

Team SASI made their presence felt at the front with Sinead Noonan and Jess Mundy doing their fair share of the work. But as the race unfolded it was clear that Rowney and Forsyth were the one's looking most comfortable in the group.

Rowney continued to chase the sprint points to secure her green jersey. Her strength allows her to go for the long sprint which hurt the other riders.

"Yesterday I got caught up in the final sprint and today I just made sure I was in the right position, cause I know I have a good kick and I just went for it every time. I had nothing to lose and everything to gain," said Rowney.

Forsyth had a go at the first sprint but decided to reserve her energy for the stage win.

At the half way point the Russian Svetlana Boubnenkova decided it was time to make her mark but was short lived and couldn't consolidate anything and the pace dropped off for a few laps.

With just ten laps to go the intensity was once again turned up with Hodges, Van Der Straaten who was the most aggressive rider overall today and the ever present Sulzberger and Nicole Whitburn on the front.

The US rider Melina Bernecker was the first to try an attack, expanding her lead to 9 seconds at one stage but it was the Russian Boyarskaya who led the charge to close it down. With just six laps to go approaching the start/finish area disaster struck when a touch of wheels brought down 14 girls including Rowney and Forsyth.

The incident probably cost Forsyth the win as her handlebars jammed and she was stuck in a high gear for the remainder of the race. All girls rejoined the race after a lap out and the final laps remained cautious.

On the final lap the sprint for the line came at the top of the straight, but Rowneyâ€™s strength prevailed over the closing meters to take the win over Forsyth who put in a brave performance to just get over the top of Emma Lawson.

It was a great result for the team and we're really focussed on winning tomorrow, it would be a dream for us to all stand on the podium together," said Rowney.

Despite the fall Forsyth was upbeat about the race and result.

"We just went into it hoping to stay top five knowing it was a technical circuit, my team just did a fantastic job, they were at the front the whole time with the VIS girls trying to work and stretch it out to make it a bit safer.

"It's a crazy circuit, so falls happen. I just didn't have any gears so I was just grinding away hoping I could have a crack at the sprint and wanted to get up there as best I could. We're going to kill it tomorrow in the time trial but I really think the race will unfold at Arthurs Seat," said Forsyth.

Stage 3 of the Tour is the Team Time Trial at Collins Street, Drysdale.

Last year's winner Rochelle Gilmore offered her thoughts about tomorrow's stage.

"I think tomorrow’s team time trial, the third stage of the Honda Hybrid Women’s Tour, adds an interesting element as individuals targeting the tour win really need to depend on their team for a strong ride in the time trial. With strong competition between Rowney and Forsyth, I think the time trial will become even more critical."

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)1:05:43
2Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)
3Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
4Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
5Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)
6Jess Mundy (Team SASI)
7Bridget Officer (Xosize)
8Melina Bernecker (Team Red)
9Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
10Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
11Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)
12Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
13Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
14Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
15Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
16Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW)
17Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
18Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)
19Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
20Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
21Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)
22Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)
23Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue)0:00:06
24Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)
25India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW)
26Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team)
27Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
28Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)
29Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team)0:01:00
30Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar)0:01:35
31Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:10
32Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)
33Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
34Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team)
35Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
36Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
37Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
38Liz Georgouras (Team SASI)
39Stephanie Ives (Xosize)
40Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
41Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
42Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
43Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
44Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW)
45Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team)
46Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)
47Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club)
48Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club)
49Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club)
50Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)
51Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
52Carly Williams (Team Red)
53Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)0:04:55
54Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club)
55Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
56Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
57Alice Wallett (Team Blue)
58Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:06:30
59Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)

Sprint on Lap 10
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)6pts
2Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)4
3Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2

Sprint on Lap 30
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)6pts
2Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)4
3Bridget Officer (Xosize)2

General Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)2:09:39
2Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:04
3Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:16
4Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:19
5Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)0:00:20
6Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:00:21
7Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)
8Bridget Officer (Xosize)0:00:22
9Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
10Jess Mundy (Team SASI)0:00:23
11Melina Bernecker (Team Red)
12Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
13Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)
14Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
15Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
16Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
17Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
18Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
19Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
20Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
21Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)
22Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW)
23India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:29
24Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
25Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)
26Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)
27Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team)
28Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue)
29Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team)0:01:23
30Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar)0:01:58
31Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)0:03:31
32Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek)0:03:33
33Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
34Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
35Stephanie Ives (Xosize)
36Liz Georgouras (Team SASI)
37Carly Williams (Team Red)
38Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
39Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
40Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
41Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team)
42Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
43Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
44Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
45Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW)
46Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
47Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club)
48Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club)
49Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club)
50Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)
51Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team)
52Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)
53Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:05:18
54Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)
55Alice Wallett (Team Blue)
56Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
57Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club)
58Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:06:53
59Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)

Sprint Championship after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)34pts
2Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)24
3Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)12
4Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)6
5Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)6
6Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)4
7Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)4
8Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)4
9Bridget Officer (Xosize)4
10Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)4
11Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)4
12Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)2

U23 Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)2:09:39
2Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:19
3Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:22
4Jess Mundy (Team SASI)0:00:23
5Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
6Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
7Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
8Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
9Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
10Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:29
11Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)
12Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:03:33
13Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
14Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
15Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
16Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)
17Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)
18Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)0:05:18
19Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)
20Alice Wallett (Team Blue)
21Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)

Teams Classification after Stage 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Bundaberg Sugar6:30:06
2VIS Womens Road Team
3Team SASI
4Team SiS - NSW0:00:06
5Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
6Suzuki/Trek
7Russian National Team0:01:06
8Team Red0:03:10
9Xosize
10Team Blue0:03:16
11TDT Bikeforce RACE Team0:06:20
12St Kilda Cycling Club0:09:30
13Nexgen0:11:15

 

