Forsyth sprints to opening stage win

SiS - NSW racer is first leader

All eyes were firmly fixed on the Lake Wendouree circuit today for the first stage of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour and spectators were not disappointed as Sue Foresyth secured the red leader's jersey with a win for Team SiS NSW.

In a fast-paced circuit race, Foresyth held off VIS Women's Road Team's Chloe Mcconville in second and Loren Rowney from Bundaberg Sugar in third.

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and double stage winner in the inaugural Honda Hybrid Women's Tour in 2009, Rochelle Gilmore said it was a different experience watching from the sidelines.

"It's not easy being on the sidelines when I'd much rather be out there racing, but I'm glad to be here supporting the riders as an Ambassedor for Honda."

"The Women's Tour is the first race of the summer season in Australia and our domestic riders were well prepared for stage one. It's significant that the riders who placed first, second and third today all finished with the same time, as this could have implications for the overall winner."

"Sue Foresyth has a lot of potential and I'm looking forward to seeing how she rides over the coming days."

"I was surprised to see the top rider in the Russian national team didn't finish in the top 10 and it will be interesting to see how the team regroups and attacks tomorrow," she said.

The women's event runs alongside the UCI-sanctioned Jayco Herald Sun Tour and continues with stage 2 in Geelong on Thursday, October 13.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)1:04:19
2Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)
3Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
4Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)
5Bridget Officer (Xosize)
6Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)
7Jess Mundy (Team SASI)
8Melina Bernecker (Team Red)
9Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
10Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
11Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
12Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
13Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek)
14Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
15Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
16Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)
17Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
18Carly Williams (Team Red)
19India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW)
20Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
21Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
22Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
23Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
24Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
25Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)
26Stephanie Ives (Xosize)
27Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)
28Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
29Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
30Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
31Liz Georgouras (Team SASI)
32Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
33Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
34Alice Wallett (Team Blue)
35Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
36Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
37Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)
38Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
39Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)
40Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:06
41Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:08
42Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team)
43Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:10
44Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:14
45Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team)0:00:16
46Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:22
47Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:02:11
48Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:03:15
49Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue)0:03:52
50Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)
51Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club)
52Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
53Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)
54Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW)
55Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
56Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
57Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:06:24
58Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team)0:06:53
59Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)0:08:41
DNSJo Hogan (VIS Womens Road Team)
DNSBridie O'donnell (Xosize)

Sprint on Lap 2
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)6pts
2Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)4
3Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)2

Sprint on Lap 4
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)6pts
2Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)4
3Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)2

General classification after stage 1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)1:04:08
2Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:04
3Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)
4Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)0:00:08
5Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)0:00:09
6Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)0:00:11
8Bridget Officer (Xosize)
9Jess Mundy (Team SASI)
10Melina Bernecker (Team Red)
11Lucy Coldwell (Xosize)
12Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
13Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
14Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
15Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek)
16Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team)
17Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
18Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
19Carly Williams (Team Red)
20India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW)
21Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
22Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
23Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
24Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar)
25Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek)
26Stephanie Ives (Xosize)
27Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)
28Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
29Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
30Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar)
31Liz Georgouras (Team SASI)
32Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
33Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
34Alice Wallett (Team Blue)
35Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
36Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
37Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team)
38Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar)
39Miranda Griffiths (Xosize)
40Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)0:00:17
41Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:19
42Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team)
43Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team)0:00:21
44Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar)0:00:25
45Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team)0:00:27
46Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:33
47Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:02:22
48Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:03:26
49Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue)0:04:03
50Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)
51Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club)
52Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
53Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club)
54Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW)
55Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
56Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
57Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club)0:06:35
58Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team)0:07:04
59Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)0:08:52

Sprint classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW)12pts
2Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)12
3Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team)10
4Nicole Whitburn (Team Red)6
5Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team)4
6Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)4
7Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek)4
8Bridget Officer (Xosize)2

U23 classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar)1:04:12
2Jess Mundy (Team SASI)0:00:07
3Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
4Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
5Gracie Elvin (Team Blue)
6Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team)
7Sinead Noonan (Team SASI)
8Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
9Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte)
10Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek)
11Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen)
12Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team)
13Claire Trembath (Nexgen)
14Rebecca Werner (Team SASI)
15Alice Wallett (Team Blue)
16Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek)
17Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue)
18Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW)0:00:15
19Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue)0:03:59
20Hayley Giddens (Team Red)
21Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen)0:08:48

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1VIS Womens Road Team3:12:57
2Bundaberg Sugar
3Team Red
4TDT Bikeforce RACE Team
5Suzuki/Trek
6Xosize
7Team SASI
8Pure Tasmania & Deloitte
9Team Blue
10Team SiS - NSW0:00:08
11Russian National Team
12Nexgen0:08:41
13St Kilda Cycling Club0:09:18

 

