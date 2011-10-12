All eyes were firmly fixed on the Lake Wendouree circuit today for the first stage of the Honda Hybrid Women's Tour and spectators were not disappointed as Sue Foresyth secured the red leader's jersey with a win for Team SiS NSW.

In a fast-paced circuit race, Foresyth held off VIS Women's Road Team's Chloe Mcconville in second and Loren Rowney from Bundaberg Sugar in third.

Commonwealth Games Gold Medallist and double stage winner in the inaugural Honda Hybrid Women's Tour in 2009, Rochelle Gilmore said it was a different experience watching from the sidelines.

"It's not easy being on the sidelines when I'd much rather be out there racing, but I'm glad to be here supporting the riders as an Ambassedor for Honda."

"The Women's Tour is the first race of the summer season in Australia and our domestic riders were well prepared for stage one. It's significant that the riders who placed first, second and third today all finished with the same time, as this could have implications for the overall winner."

"Sue Foresyth has a lot of potential and I'm looking forward to seeing how she rides over the coming days."

"I was surprised to see the top rider in the Russian national team didn't finish in the top 10 and it will be interesting to see how the team regroups and attacks tomorrow," she said.

The women's event runs alongside the UCI-sanctioned Jayco Herald Sun Tour and continues with stage 2 in Geelong on Thursday, October 13.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 1:04:19 2 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 3 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 4 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 5 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 6 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 7 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 8 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 9 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 10 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 11 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 12 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 13 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 14 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 15 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 16 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 17 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 18 Carly Williams (Team Red) 19 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 20 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 21 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 22 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 23 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 24 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 25 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 26 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 27 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 28 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 29 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 30 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 31 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 32 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 33 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 34 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 35 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 36 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 37 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 38 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 39 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 40 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:06 41 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:08 42 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 43 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:10 44 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:14 45 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 0:00:16 46 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:22 47 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:02:11 48 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:03:15 49 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 0:03:52 50 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 51 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 52 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 53 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 54 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 55 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 56 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 57 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:06:24 58 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 0:06:53 59 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 0:08:41 DNS Jo Hogan (VIS Womens Road Team) DNS Bridie O'donnell (Xosize)

Sprint on Lap 2 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 6 pts 2 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 4 3 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 2

Sprint on Lap 4 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 6 pts 2 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 4 3 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 2

General classification after stage 1 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 1:04:08 2 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:04 3 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 4 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 0:00:08 5 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 0:00:09 6 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 0:00:11 8 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 9 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 10 Melina Bernecker (Team Red) 11 Lucy Coldwell (Xosize) 12 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 13 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 14 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 15 Megan Bagworth (Suzuki/Trek) 16 Lisa Jacobs (VIS Womens Road Team) 17 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 18 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 19 Carly Williams (Team Red) 20 India Faehndrich (Team SiS - NSW) 21 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 22 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 23 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 24 Patricia Palmer (Bundaberg Sugar) 25 Laura Meadley (Suzuki/Trek) 26 Stephanie Ives (Xosize) 27 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 28 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 29 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 30 Amy Bradley (Bundaberg Sugar) 31 Liz Georgouras (Team SASI) 32 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 33 Delphine Astier (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 34 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 35 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 36 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 37 Svetlana Boubnenkova (Russian National Team) 38 Zoe Watters (Bundaberg Sugar) 39 Miranda Griffiths (Xosize) 40 Sarah Cox (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 0:00:17 41 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:19 42 Natalia Boyarskaya (Russian National Team) 43 Katherine O'shea (VIS Womens Road Team) 0:00:21 44 Katherine Baker (Bundaberg Sugar) 0:00:25 45 Venera Absaliyamova (Russian National Team) 0:00:27 46 Narelle Hards (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:33 47 Heidi Buntrock (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:02:22 48 Philippa Read (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:03:26 49 Ingrid Trotter (Team Blue) 0:04:03 50 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 51 Justyna Lubkowski (St Kilda Cycling Club) 52 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 53 Marlena Klaic (St Kilda Cycling Club) 54 Trudy Van Der Straaten (Team SiS - NSW) 55 Sarah Riley (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 56 Nicole Mcnamara (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 57 Alison Raaymakers (St Kilda Cycling Club) 0:06:35 58 Victoria Kondel (Russian National Team) 0:07:04 59 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 0:08:52

Sprint classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sue Forsyth (Team SiS - NSW) 12 pts 2 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 12 3 Chloe Mcconville (VIS Womens Road Team) 10 4 Nicole Whitburn (Team Red) 6 5 Evgenya Romanyuta (Russian National Team) 4 6 Kate Finegan (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 4 7 Rebecca Wiasak (Suzuki/Trek) 4 8 Bridget Officer (Xosize) 2

U23 classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Loren Rowney (Bundaberg Sugar) 1:04:12 2 Jess Mundy (Team SASI) 0:00:07 3 Taylah Jennings (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 4 Emma Lawson (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 5 Gracie Elvin (Team Blue) 6 Stacey Hocking (TDT Bikeforce RACE Team) 7 Sinead Noonan (Team SASI) 8 Georgia Baker (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 9 Grace Sulzberger (Pure Tasmania & Deloitte) 10 Allison Rice (Suzuki/Trek) 11 Cassandra Dodd (Nexgen) 12 Kendelle Hodges (VIS Womens Road Team) 13 Claire Trembath (Nexgen) 14 Rebecca Werner (Team SASI) 15 Alice Wallett (Team Blue) 16 Ailie Mcdonald (Suzuki/Trek) 17 Chloe Mcintosh (Team Blue) 18 Kayla Salopek (Team SiS - NSW) 0:00:15 19 Lauretta Hanson (Team Blue) 0:03:59 20 Hayley Giddens (Team Red) 21 Rebecca Stevenson (Nexgen) 0:08:48