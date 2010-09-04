Van Dijk prevails in time trial
Wild takes over leader's jersey entering final stage
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:17:04
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:01
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:07
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:10
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:15
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:25
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:29
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:00:32
|11
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:35
|12
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:37
|13
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:43
|14
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:45
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:46
|16
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:47
|17
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:00:48
|18
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:50
|19
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:56
|20
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:03
|21
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:01:07
|22
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:09
|23
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|24
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:10
|25
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|26
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:13
|27
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:14
|28
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:01:15
|29
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:17
|30
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:19
|31
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|32
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|0:01:20
|33
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:26
|34
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:01:30
|35
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:33
|36
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:35
|37
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|38
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:01:36
|40
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:39
|41
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:40
|42
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:42
|43
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:43
|44
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:44
|45
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:01:47
|46
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:48
|47
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:49
|48
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:56
|49
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:58
|50
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:02:01
|51
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|0:02:02
|52
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:03
|53
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|54
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:04
|55
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:06
|56
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|57
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:02:07
|58
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:02:08
|59
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|60
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|61
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:09
|62
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|63
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|64
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:02:10
|65
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|66
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:12
|67
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:20
|68
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|69
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|70
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|71
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|72
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:02:22
|73
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|0:02:24
|74
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:26
|75
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:02:27
|76
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:28
|77
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|78
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:29
|79
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|80
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:02:31
|81
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|82
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:34
|83
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:02:36
|84
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:39
|85
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|86
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:40
|87
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|88
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:41
|89
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:42
|90
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:02:43
|91
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:02:44
|92
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:45
|93
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|0:02:49
|94
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:50
|95
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|96
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:02:51
|97
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|98
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:02:52
|99
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|100
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:54
|101
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|102
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:02:59
|103
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:05
|104
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|105
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|0:03:11
|106
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:03:13
|107
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:03:15
|108
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:03:18
|109
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:03:19
|110
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:03:20
|111
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:26
|112
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:03:27
|113
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|0:03:28
|114
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:03:33
|115
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:34
|116
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:35
|117
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:03:37
|118
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|119
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|120
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:03:48
|121
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:03:52
|122
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|123
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|124
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:07
|125
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:04:10
|126
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:04:14
|127
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:04:27
|DNS
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|DNS
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|DNS
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|1
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|10
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|9
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|4
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|5
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|6
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|5
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|4
|8
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|2
|10
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|1
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:17:50
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:21
|4
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:23
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:24
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:47
|8
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:49
|9
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|10
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:53
|11
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:54
|12
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:00:56
|13
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:57
|14
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:58
|15
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:01:01
|16
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:02
|17
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:03
|18
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:12
|19
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:01:15
|20
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:17
|21
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:18
|22
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:20
|23
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|24
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:01:21
|25
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:01:22
|26
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|27
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:01:23
|28
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:24
|29
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:01:34
|30
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|31
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|32
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:01:36
|33
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:01:41
|34
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|35
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|36
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:01:43
|37
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|38
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:01:45
|39
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:01:48
|40
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:01:50
|41
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|42
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|43
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|44
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:55
|45
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:56
|46
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:01:58
|47
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:04
|48
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|49
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:02:19
|50
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|51
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:02:29
|52
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:41
|53
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:47
|54
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:51
|55
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:03:02
|56
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:03:06
|57
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:03:24
|58
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:03:41
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|0:51:38
|2
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:10
|3
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:13
|4
|Canadian National Team
|0:01:53
|5
|Noris Cycling UG
|0:02:14
|6
|Leontien.NL
|0:03:04
|7
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:13
|8
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:03:15
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:34
|10
|German National Team
|0:03:47
|11
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|12
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:04:54
|13
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:05:27
|14
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:06:15
|15
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:06:17
|16
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|17
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:06:30
|18
|People Trust
|0:06:36
|19
|Wales National Team
|0:06:54
|20
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:06:57
|21
|Team Tubanters
|0:06:58
|22
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:07:08
|23
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:07:23
|24
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:08:25
|25
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:08:34
|26
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:25
|27
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:10:02
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|12:37:09
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:03
|3
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:40
|4
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:50
|5
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:05
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:08
|8
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:01:12
|9
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:22
|10
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:01:24
|11
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:01:26
|12
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:27
|13
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:01:30
|14
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:36
|15
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:41
|16
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|17
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:01:42
|18
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:43
|19
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:49
|20
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:01:50
|21
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:52
|22
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:01:53
|23
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:54
|24
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|25
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|26
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:05
|27
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:02:06
|28
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:19
|29
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:38
|30
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:02:39
|31
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:02:41
|32
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:54
|33
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:02:57
|34
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:01
|35
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|36
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:03:07
|37
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:03:12
|38
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|39
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:13
|40
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|41
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:03:15
|42
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|0:03:25
|43
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:03:28
|44
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|0:03:33
|45
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:03:39
|46
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:03:43
|47
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:03:46
|48
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:03:47
|49
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:03:49
|50
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:03:51
|51
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:58
|52
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:04:03
|53
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:04:05
|54
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:04:07
|55
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:04:11
|56
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:12
|57
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:04:14
|58
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:04:16
|59
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|60
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:17
|61
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|62
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|63
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:04:21
|64
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:24
|65
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|66
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:04:33
|67
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:04:39
|68
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:04:47
|69
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:04:53
|70
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:56
|71
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:04:57
|72
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:04:59
|73
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:02
|74
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:05:12
|75
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:05:25
|76
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|0:05:32
|77
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:05:41
|78
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:05:43
|79
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:05:59
|80
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:06:04
|81
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|0:06:09
|82
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:06:12
|83
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:18
|84
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:06:20
|85
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:06:23
|86
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|0:06:40
|87
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|88
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:06:49
|89
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|0:06:51
|90
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:06:52
|91
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|0:07:07
|92
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:07:13
|93
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:07:17
|94
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:07:33
|95
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:07:39
|96
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:08:07
|97
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:08:50
|98
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:09
|99
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|100
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:09:29
|101
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:10:07
|102
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:11:08
|103
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:11:22
|104
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:12:10
|105
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:12:34
|106
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:12:51
|107
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|108
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|0:13:09
|109
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:13:11
|110
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:13:17
|111
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:49
|112
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:13:55
|113
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:14:03
|114
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:14:25
|115
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:14:43
|116
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:15:14
|117
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|0:15:17
|118
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:16:34
|119
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:17:45
|120
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:22:48
|121
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:23:23
|122
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:24:56
|123
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:25:09
|124
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:27:59
|125
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|0:30:40
|126
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:39:28
|127
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:48:11
|1
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|97
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|96
|3
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|62
|4
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|54
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|47
|6
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|46
|7
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|31
|8
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|28
|9
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|24
|10
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|24
|11
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|23
|12
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|21
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|19
|14
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|15
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|9
|16
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|8
|17
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|8
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|8
|19
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|7
|20
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|21
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|7
|22
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|23
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|6
|24
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|5
|25
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|4
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|4
|27
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|3
|28
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|3
|29
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|2
|30
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|1
|31
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|1
|1
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|12:38:35
|2
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|0:00:01
|3
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:00:10
|4
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:15
|5
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:24
|6
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:40
|7
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:00:53
|8
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:01:15
|9
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:31
|10
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:35
|11
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|12
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:01:41
|13
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:01:46
|14
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|15
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:47
|16
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|0:01:49
|17
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:02:13
|18
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|0:02:17
|19
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:21
|20
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:25
|21
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:32
|22
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|0:02:37
|23
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:02:41
|24
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:02:45
|25
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:02:46
|26
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|0:02:51
|27
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:02:55
|28
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:02:58
|29
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|30
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|0:03:07
|31
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:03:31
|32
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:03:36
|33
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:03:46
|34
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:15
|35
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:04:17
|36
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:04:33
|37
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:04:38
|38
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:04:52
|39
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:04:57
|40
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:05:14
|41
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:05:23
|42
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:26
|43
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:05:51
|44
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:07
|45
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:06:41
|46
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:08:41
|47
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:10:44
|48
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:11:08
|49
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|0:11:25
|50
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|51
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:11:51
|52
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:23
|53
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:12:59
|54
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:13:17
|55
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:13:48
|56
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|0:16:19
|57
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:23:43
|58
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:38:02
|1
|Cervelo Test Team
|37:53:50
|2
|Nederland Bloeit
|0:01:13
|3
|HTC Columbia Women
|0:01:18
|4
|Canadian National Team
|0:02:25
|5
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:02:41
|6
|Leontien.NL
|0:03:07
|7
|Noris Cycling UG
|0:03:29
|8
|Redsun Cycling Team
|0:03:56
|9
|German National Team
|0:04:19
|10
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|0:05:30
|11
|Hitec Products UCK
|0:05:39
|12
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:06:19
|13
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:07:18
|14
|USA Women Cycling Team
|0:07:42
|15
|Team Tubanters
|0:09:44
|16
|People Trust
|0:09:58
|17
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:10:38
|18
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|0:11:14
|19
|Rabo Lady Force
|0:12:05
|20
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:12:06
|21
|Sram-WV Eemland
|0:12:52
|22
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:13:22
|23
|Wales National Team
|0:20:32
|24
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:21:14
|25
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:22:08
|26
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:27:37
|27
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:39:14
