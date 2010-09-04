Trending

Van Dijk prevails in time trial

Wild takes over leader's jersey entering final stage

Image 1 of 15

Anne Samplonius (Canada)

Anne Samplonius (Canada)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 15

Race leader Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) was unable hold off the challenge from Kirsten Wild on general classification.

Race leader Martine Bras (Merida-Gauss) was unable hold off the challenge from Kirsten Wild on general classification.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 15

She wore the colours of points competition leader but she finished as overall leader - Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).

She wore the colours of points competition leader but she finished as overall leader - Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 15

Dutch time trial champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was second on both stages on this day.

Dutch time trial champion Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) was second on both stages on this day.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 15

Redsun Cycling Team's Emma Johansson was ninth fastest.

Redsun Cycling Team's Emma Johansson was ninth fastest.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 15

She may have preferred a shorter distance, but Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) was still in the top fifteen with her time trial.

She may have preferred a shorter distance, but Sarah Duester (Cervelo Test Team) was still in the top fifteen with her time trial.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 15

Route de France winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) was seventh against the clock.

Route de France winner Annemiek Van Vleuten (Nederland Bloeit) was seventh against the clock.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 15

Joelle Numainville (Canada) took over the lead in the young rider competition.

Joelle Numainville (Canada) took over the lead in the young rider competition.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 15

Winner of Stage 6, the individual time trial, Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women)

Winner of Stage 6, the individual time trial, Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 15

Fifth in the TT, Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team).

Fifth in the TT, Charlotte Becker (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 15

Another Cervelo Test Team rider in the top fifteen - Iris Slappendel.

Another Cervelo Test Team rider in the top fifteen - Iris Slappendel.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 15

Medalist at the 2009 Worlds in the TT, Linda Villumsen (HTC - Columbia Women)

Medalist at the 2009 Worlds in the TT, Linda Villumsen (HTC - Columbia Women)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 15

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) was tenth.

Trixi Worrack (Noris Cycling) was tenth.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 15

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany), a previous World TT Champion

Hanka Kupfernagel (Germany), a previous World TT Champion
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 15

Young rider competition leader Joelle Numainville (Canada), race leader Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and stage winner Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women).

Young rider competition leader Joelle Numainville (Canada), race leader Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team) and stage winner Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Full Results
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:17:04
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:01
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:00:07
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:10
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:15
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:25
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:00:29
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:00:31
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:00:32
11Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:35
12Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:37
13Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:43
14Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:45
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:46
16Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:47
17Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:00:48
18Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:00:50
19Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:56
20Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:03
21Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:01:07
22Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:01:09
23Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
24Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:10
25Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
26Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:13
27Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:01:14
28Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:01:15
29Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:17
30Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:19
31Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
32Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG0:01:20
33Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:26
34Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:30
35Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:33
36Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:35
37Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
38Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
39Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:01:36
40Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:39
41Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:40
42Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:01:42
43Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:43
44Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:44
45Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:01:47
46Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:01:48
47Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:49
48Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:56
49Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:58
50Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:02:01
51Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust0:02:02
52Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:02:03
53Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
54Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:02:04
55Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:06
56Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
57Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:02:07
58Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:02:08
59Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
60Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
61Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:09
62Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
63Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
64Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:02:10
65Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
66Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:12
67Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:20
68Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
69Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
70Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
71Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
72Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:02:22
73Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust0:02:24
74Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:26
75Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:02:27
76Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:28
77Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
78Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:29
79Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
80Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:02:31
81Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
82Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:34
83Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:02:36
84Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:39
85Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
86Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:40
87Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
88Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:41
89Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:42
90Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:02:43
91Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:02:44
92Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:45
93Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust0:02:49
94Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:50
95Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
96Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:02:51
97Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
98Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:02:52
99Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
100Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:02:54
101Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
102Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:02:59
103Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:03:05
104Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
105Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force0:03:11
106Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:03:13
107Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team0:03:15
108Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:03:18
109Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:03:19
110Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:03:20
111Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:03:26
112Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:03:27
113Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust0:03:28
114Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:03:33
115Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:03:34
116Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:03:35
117Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:03:37
118Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
119Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
120Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:03:48
121Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:03:52
122Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
123Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:03:56
124Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:04:07
125Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:04:10
126Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:04:14
127Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:04:27
DNSChloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
DNSRochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
DNSIrene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij

Points
1Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women10pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit9
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team8
4Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women7
5Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team6
6Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team5
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit4
8Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women3
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team2
10Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG1

Young riders
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team0:17:50
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:01
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:21
4Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:00:23
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:24
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:40
7Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:47
8Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:49
9Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
10Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:53
11Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:54
12Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:00:56
13Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:57
14Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:00:58
15Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:01:01
16Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:01:02
17Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:03
18Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:12
19Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:01:15
20Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:01:17
21Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:01:18
22Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:20
23Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
24Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:01:21
25Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:01:22
26Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
27Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team0:01:23
28Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team0:01:24
29Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:01:34
30Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
31Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
32Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:01:36
33Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:01:41
34Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:01:42
35Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
36Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:01:43
37Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
38Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:01:45
39Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:48
40Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:01:50
41Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:01:53
42Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
43Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:01:54
44Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:55
45Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:56
46Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:01:58
47Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:04
48Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
49Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:02:19
50Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
51Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team0:02:29
52Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:41
53Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:47
54Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:51
55Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:03:02
56Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:03:06
57Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:03:24
58Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:03:41

Teams
1Cervelo Test Team0:51:38
2HTC Columbia Women0:00:10
3Nederland Bloeit0:01:13
4Canadian National Team0:01:53
5Noris Cycling UG0:02:14
6Leontien.NL0:03:04
7Redsun Cycling Team0:03:13
8Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:03:15
9Hitec Products UCK0:03:34
10German National Team0:03:47
11Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:04:14
12Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:04:54
13Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:05:27
14USA Women Cycling Team0:06:15
15MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:06:17
16Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:06:29
17Team Jan van Arckel0:06:30
18People Trust0:06:36
19Wales National Team0:06:54
20Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:06:57
21Team Tubanters0:06:58
22Rabo Lady Force0:07:08
23Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:07:23
24Sram-WV Eemland0:08:25
25Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:08:34
26Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:25
27Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:10:02

General classification after stage 6
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team12:37:09
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:03
3Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women0:00:40
4Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:00:50
5Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:01:05
6Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:08
8Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:01:12
9Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team0:01:22
10Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:01:24
11Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team0:01:26
12Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:01:27
13Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:01:30
14Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:36
15Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:01:41
16Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
17Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:01:42
18Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:43
19Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK0:01:49
20Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL0:01:50
21Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women0:01:52
22Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team0:01:53
23Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit0:01:54
24Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team0:01:59
25Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
26Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:05
27Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:02:06
28Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:19
29Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:38
30Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:02:39
31Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:02:41
32Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:54
33Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:02:57
34Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:03:01
35Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
36Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:03:07
37Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:03:12
38Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
39Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:03:13
40Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
41Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:03:15
42Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust0:03:25
43Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:03:28
44Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG0:03:33
45Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:03:39
46Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL0:03:43
47Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:03:46
48Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:03:47
49Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team0:03:49
50Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:03:51
51Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:58
52Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:04:03
53Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:04:05
54Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:04:07
55Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:04:11
56Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:04:12
57Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:04:14
58Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:04:16
59Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
60Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:04:17
61Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
62Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
63Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:04:21
64Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:24
65Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
66Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:04:33
67Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:04:39
68Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:04:47
69Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team0:04:53
70Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:04:56
71Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:04:57
72Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:04:59
73Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:05:02
74Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:05:12
75Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:05:25
76Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust0:05:32
77Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:05:41
78Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:05:43
79Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team0:05:59
80Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:06:04
81Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters0:06:09
82Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters0:06:12
83Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:06:18
84Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:06:20
85Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:06:23
86Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG0:06:40
87Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
88Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:06:49
89Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team0:06:51
90Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:06:52
91Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust0:07:07
92Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:07:13
93Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:07:17
94Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:07:33
95Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:07:39
96Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:08:07
97Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:08:50
98Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:09
99Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
100Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team0:09:29
101Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:10:07
102Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:11:08
103Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:11:22
104Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:12:10
105Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:12:34
106Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:12:51
107Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
108Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women0:13:09
109Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:13:11
110Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:13:17
111Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:13:49
112Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team0:13:55
113Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:14:03
114Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team0:14:25
115Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:14:43
116Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:15:14
117Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK0:15:17
118Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:16:34
119Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:17:45
120Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:22:48
121Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:23:23
122Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:24:56
123Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:25:09
124Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:27:59
125Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force0:30:40
126Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:39:28
127Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:48:11

Points classification
1Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team97pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit96
3Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team62
4Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team54
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss47
6Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss46
7Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit31
8Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK28
9Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women24
10Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team24
11Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi23
12Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL21
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team19
14Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam16
15Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team9
16Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team8
17Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL8
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit8
19Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women7
20Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
21Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team7
22Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team6
23Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team6
24Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss5
25Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG4
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL4
27Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women3
28Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team3
29Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland2
30Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG1
31Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL1

Young riders classification
1Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team12:38:35
2Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women0:00:01
3Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:00:10
4Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:15
5Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:24
6Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:40
7Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL0:00:53
8Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:01:15
9Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team0:01:31
10Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK0:01:35
11Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
12Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:01:41
13Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:01:46
14Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
15Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team0:01:47
16Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team0:01:49
17Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:02:13
18Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL0:02:17
19Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:21
20Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:25
21Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:32
22Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team0:02:37
23Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:02:41
24Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:02:45
25Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:02:46
26Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force0:02:51
27Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:02:55
28Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:02:58
29Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
30Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters0:03:07
31Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:03:31
32Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:03:36
33Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:03:46
34Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:15
35Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:04:17
36Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team0:04:33
37Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:04:38
38Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:04:52
39Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:04:57
40Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:05:14
41Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:05:23
42Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK0:05:26
43Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:05:51
44Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:06:07
45Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:06:41
46Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:08:41
47Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:10:44
48Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:11:08
49Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust0:11:25
50Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
51Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:11:51
52Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:12:23
53Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team0:12:59
54Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:13:17
55Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:13:48
56Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:16:19
57Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:23:43
58Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:38:02

Teams classification
1Cervelo Test Team37:53:50
2Nederland Bloeit0:01:13
3HTC Columbia Women0:01:18
4Canadian National Team0:02:25
5Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:02:41
6Leontien.NL0:03:07
7Noris Cycling UG0:03:29
8Redsun Cycling Team0:03:56
9German National Team0:04:19
10Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi0:05:30
11Hitec Products UCK0:05:39
12Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:06:19
13Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:07:18
14USA Women Cycling Team0:07:42
15Team Tubanters0:09:44
16People Trust0:09:58
17MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:10:38
18Switzerland Women Cycling Team0:11:14
19Rabo Lady Force0:12:05
20Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:12:06
21Sram-WV Eemland0:12:52
22Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:13:22
23Wales National Team0:20:32
24Team Jan van Arckel0:21:14
25Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:22:08
26Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:27:37
27Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:39:14

Latest on Cyclingnews