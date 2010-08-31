Teutenberg takes opening stage
German earns leader's jersey
Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won the opening stage of the Holland Ladies Tour, besting Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) in the field sprint at the 112.4km stage's conclusion. Teutenberg's victory, her 22nd of the season, also earned her the first leader's jersey of the seven-day stage race.
"Ina was a little uncertain of her condition because she hasn't raced for a while, but she proved today she's in great form," said HTC-Columbia Sports Director Rene Wenzel. "Once it became clear it was going to be a bunch sprint, we worked hard for Ina to make sure she had her chance. It was a very tricky, technical stage, with a very technical finish that strung the riders out and the sprint was very close, but Ina got it."
Teutenberg took third overall in the same race last year, in which she also won a stage. "Ina has a five-second advantage, which is pretty slim, but last year the race was won by just a couple of seconds so we'll do what we can," said Wenzel. "Looking further ahead, too, to the World Championships this September, this is a very encouraging result for Ina."
The peloton faces a 107km stage on Wednesday in Leende.
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2:47:47
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|8
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|10
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|12
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|16
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|17
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|18
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|19
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|20
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|22
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|23
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|24
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|25
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|26
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|27
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|28
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|29
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|30
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|31
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|32
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|33
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|34
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|35
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|36
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|37
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|38
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|39
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|40
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|41
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|42
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|43
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|44
|Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|45
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|46
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|47
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|48
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|49
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|50
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|51
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|52
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|53
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|54
|Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|55
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|56
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|57
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|58
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|59
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|60
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|61
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|62
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|63
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|64
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|65
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|66
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|67
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|68
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|69
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|70
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|71
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|72
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|73
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|74
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|75
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|76
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|77
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|78
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|79
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|80
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|81
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|82
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|83
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|84
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|85
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|86
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|87
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|88
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|89
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|90
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|91
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|92
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|93
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|94
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|95
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|96
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|97
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|98
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|99
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|100
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|101
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|102
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|103
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|104
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|105
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|106
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|107
|Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|108
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|109
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|110
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|111
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|112
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:26
|113
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|114
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:33
|115
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|116
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|117
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|118
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|119
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|120
|Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:37
|121
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|122
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:00:43
|123
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|124
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|125
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|126
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|127
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|128
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|129
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:01:16
|130
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|131
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|132
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|133
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|134
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:21
|135
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:28
|136
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:01:29
|137
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|138
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:01:31
|139
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:07
|140
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:44
|141
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:02:46
|142
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|143
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|0:04:30
|144
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|145
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|146
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|147
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:04:36
|148
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:30
|149
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|150
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:05:31
|151
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:06:25
|152
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|153
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|154
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|155
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|156
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|157
|Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|158
|Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:02
|159
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:11:18
|160
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:11:39
|HD
|Dragana Kovacevic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|0:19:50
|HD
|Lisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|DNF
|Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|25
|pts
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|20
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|16
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|14
|5
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|12
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|10
|7
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|9
|8
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|8
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|7
|10
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|6
|11
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|5
|12
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|4
|13
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|3
|14
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|2
|15
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|1
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|3
|pts
|2
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|1
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|3
|pts
|2
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|2
|3
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|1
|1
|Nederland Bloeit
|8:23:21
|2
|Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|3
|Cervelo Test Team
|4
|Leontien.NL
|5
|HTC Columbia Women
|6
|Redsun Cycling Team
|7
|Noris Cycling UG
|8
|USA Women Cycling Team
|9
|Hitec Products UCK
|10
|Lotto Ladies Team
|11
|German National Team
|12
|Canadian National Team
|13
|Sram-WV Eemland
|14
|Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|15
|Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|16
|People Trust
|17
|Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|18
|Rabo Lady Force
|19
|Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|21
|Team Tubanters
|22
|Wales National Team
|23
|Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:00:33
|24
|MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:00:43
|25
|Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:01:16
|26
|Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|27
|Team Jan van Arckel
|0:01:20
|28
|Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:03:23
|29
|Rapha / Condor
|0:10:31
|1
|Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women
|2:47:37
|2
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:00:04
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|4
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|0:00:05
|5
|Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|0:00:06
|6
|Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|0:00:09
|7
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|0:00:10
|8
|Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|10
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
|11
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|12
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
|13
|Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|14
|Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
|15
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
|16
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
|17
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
|18
|Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|19
|Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|20
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|21
|Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
|22
|Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
|23
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
|24
|Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|25
|Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|26
|Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|27
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|28
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
|29
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
|30
|Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
|31
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|32
|Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
|33
|Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|34
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
|35
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|36
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|37
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
|38
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
|39
|Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
|40
|Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|41
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|42
|Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|43
|Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|44
|Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|45
|Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
|46
|Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|47
|Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
|48
|Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|49
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
|50
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
|51
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
|52
|Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|53
|Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
|54
|Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|55
|Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|56
|Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|57
|Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
|58
|Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|59
|Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|60
|Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|61
|Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
|62
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|63
|Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|64
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|65
|Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
|66
|Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|67
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|68
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|69
|Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
|70
|Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
|71
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
|72
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|73
|Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
|74
|Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
|75
|Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|76
|Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|77
|Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
|78
|Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
|79
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|80
|Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
|81
|Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
|82
|Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
|83
|Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
|84
|Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
|85
|Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|86
|Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
|87
|Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
|88
|Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|89
|Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|90
|Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
|91
|Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
|92
|Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|93
|Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|94
|Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|95
|Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
|96
|Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|97
|Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|98
|Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
|99
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|100
|Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|101
|Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|102
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|103
|Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
|104
|Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
|105
|Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|106
|Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
|107
|Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|108
|Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
|109
|Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|110
|Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
|111
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|112
|Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:36
|113
|Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
|114
|Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:00:43
|115
|Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|116
|Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|117
|Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|118
|Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
|119
|Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|120
|Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team
|0:00:47
|121
|Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|122
|Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|0:00:53
|123
|Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|124
|Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
|125
|Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
|126
|Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|127
|Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|128
|Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|129
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|0:01:26
|130
|Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
|131
|Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|132
|Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|133
|Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|134
|Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
|0:01:31
|135
|Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
|0:01:38
|136
|Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:01:39
|137
|Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
|138
|Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|0:01:41
|139
|Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:17
|140
|Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:02:54
|141
|Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|0:02:56
|142
|Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|143
|Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor
|0:04:40
|144
|Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
|145
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|146
|Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
|147
|Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
|0:04:46
|148
|Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|0:05:40
|149
|Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|150
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:05:41
|151
|Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters
|0:06:35
|152
|Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|153
|Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
|154
|Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
|155
|Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
|156
|Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
|157
|Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
|158
|Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
|0:09:12
|159
|Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team
|0:11:28
|160
|Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
|0:11:49
