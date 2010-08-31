Trending

Teutenberg takes opening stage

German earns leader's jersey

Image 1 of 18

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) wins the first stage of the Holland Ladies Tour from Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) wins the first stage of the Holland Ladies Tour from Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 2 of 18

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) climbs onto the podium to receive her prize for winning the first stage of Holland Ladies Tour.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) climbs onto the podium to receive her prize for winning the first stage of Holland Ladies Tour.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 3 of 18

National champions line up with the local mayor before the start.

National champions line up with the local mayor before the start.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 4 of 18

The huge peloton files along the side of a canal.

The huge peloton files along the side of a canal.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 5 of 18

Tree-lined and narrow roads were typical of the first stage, near Eindhoven.

Tree-lined and narrow roads were typical of the first stage, near Eindhoven.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 6 of 18

Esra Tromp (Batavus) and Amy Pieters (Meridia/Gauss) broke away and spent 60km in front of the chasing bunch.

Esra Tromp (Batavus) and Amy Pieters (Meridia/Gauss) broke away and spent 60km in front of the chasing bunch.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 7 of 18

Iris Slappendel and Emilie Aubry (Cervelo TestTeam).

Iris Slappendel and Emilie Aubry (Cervelo TestTeam).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 8 of 18

Lucinda Brand (Leontien.nl)

Lucinda Brand (Leontien.nl)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 9 of 18

Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss) in the break with Esra Tromp (Batavus).

Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss) in the break with Esra Tromp (Batavus).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 10 of 18

Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the bunch out of a corner.

Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the bunch out of a corner.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 11 of 18

Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) leads the chase to the leaders.

Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) leads the chase to the leaders.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 12 of 18

Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the break with Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss).

Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the break with Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 13 of 18

Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the break with Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss).

Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the break with Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 14 of 18

Vera Koedooder (Batavus) at the front of the bunch, with teammate Esra Tromp up the road in a break.

Vera Koedooder (Batavus) at the front of the bunch, with teammate Esra Tromp up the road in a break.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 15 of 18

Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss) in the break with Esra Tromp (Batavus).

Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss) in the break with Esra Tromp (Batavus).
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 16 of 18

As the race approached the final 20km, the skies darkened, threatening rain.

As the race approached the final 20km, the skies darkened, threatening rain.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 17 of 18

Winner of Stage 1, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium.

Winner of Stage 1, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Image 18 of 18

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium after winning the first stage of the Holland Ladies Tour. With Ezra Tromp (Batavus Ladies Cyclingteam) and Monique Van De Ree.

Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium after winning the first stage of the Holland Ladies Tour. With Ezra Tromp (Batavus Ladies Cyclingteam) and Monique Van De Ree.
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won the opening stage of the Holland Ladies Tour, besting Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) in the field sprint at the 112.4km stage's conclusion. Teutenberg's victory, her 22nd of the season, also earned her the first leader's jersey of the seven-day stage race.

"Ina was a little uncertain of her condition because she hasn't raced for a while, but she proved today she's in great form," said HTC-Columbia Sports Director Rene Wenzel. "Once it became clear it was going to be a bunch sprint, we worked hard for Ina to make sure she had her chance. It was a very tricky, technical stage, with a very technical finish that strung the riders out and the sprint was very close, but Ina got it."

Teutenberg took third overall in the same race last year, in which she also won a stage. "Ina has a five-second advantage, which is pretty slim, but last year the race was won by just a couple of seconds so we'll do what we can," said Wenzel. "Looking further ahead, too, to the World Championships this September, this is a very encouraging result for Ina."

The peloton faces a 107km stage on Wednesday in Leende.

Full Results
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2:47:47
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
5Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
11Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
12Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
16Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
17Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
18Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
19Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
20Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
21Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
22Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
23Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
24Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
25Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
26Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
27Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
28Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
29Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
30Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
31Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
32Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
33Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
34Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
35Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
36Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
37Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
38Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
39Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
40Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
41Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
42Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
43Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
44Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
45Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
46Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
47Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
48Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
49Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
50Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
51Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
52Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
53Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
54Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
55Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
56Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
57Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
58Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
59Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
60Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
61Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
62Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
63Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
64Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
65Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
66Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
67Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
68Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
69Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
70Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
71Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
72Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
73Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
74Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
75Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
76Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
77Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
78Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
79Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
80Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
81Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
82Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
83Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
84Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
85Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
86Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
87Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
88Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
89Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
90Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
91Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
92Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
93Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
94Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
95Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
96Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
97Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
98Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
99Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
100Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
101Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
102Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
103Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
104Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
105Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
106Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
107Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
108Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
109Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
110Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
111Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
112Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:26
113Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
114Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:33
115Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
116Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
117Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
118Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
119Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
120Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team0:00:37
121Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
122Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:00:43
123Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
124Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
125Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
126Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
127Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
128Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
129Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:01:16
130Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
131Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
132Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
133Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
134Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:21
135Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:28
136Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:29
137Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
138Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:01:31
139Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:07
140Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:44
141Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:02:46
142Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
143Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor0:04:30
144Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
145Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
146Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
147Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:04:36
148Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:05:30
149Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
150Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:05:31
151Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:06:25
152Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
153Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
154Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
155Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
156Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
157Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
158Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:02
159Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:11:18
160Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:11:39
HDDragana Kovacevic (Srb) Rapha / Condor0:19:50
HDLisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
DNFLizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team

Points
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women25pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team16
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss14
5Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team12
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team10
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team9
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL6
11Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss5
12Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team4
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team3
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL2
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK1

Sprint 1
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss3pts
2Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team2
3Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Sprint 2
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss3pts
2Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team2
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1

Teams
1Nederland Bloeit8:23:21
2Mixteam Merida / Gauss
3Cervelo Test Team
4Leontien.NL
5HTC Columbia Women
6Redsun Cycling Team
7Noris Cycling UG
8USA Women Cycling Team
9Hitec Products UCK
10Lotto Ladies Team
11German National Team
12Canadian National Team
13Sram-WV Eemland
14Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
15Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
16People Trust
17Switzerland Women Cycling Team
18Rabo Lady Force
19Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
20Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
21Team Tubanters
22Wales National Team
23Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:00:33
24MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:00:43
25Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:01:16
26Restore Cycling / Ahoij
27Team Jan van Arckel0:01:20
28Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:03:23
29Rapha / Condor0:10:31

General classification after stage 1
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women2:47:37
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:00:04
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
4Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team0:00:05
5Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team0:00:06
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team0:00:09
7Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss0:00:10
8Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
10Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women
11Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
12Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL
13Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
14Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
15Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
16Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
17Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK
18Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
19Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
20Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
21Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG
22Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team
23Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
24Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
25Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
26Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
27Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
28Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team
29Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
30Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
31Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
32Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL
33Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
34Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
35Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
36Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
37Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team
38Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team
39Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women
40Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
41Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
42Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
43Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
44Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
45Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust
46Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
47Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
48Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
49Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
50Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
51Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
52Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
53Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
54Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
55Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
56Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
57Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
58Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
59Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
60Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
61Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG
62Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
63Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
64Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
65Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust
66Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
67Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
68Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
69Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit
70Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
71Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
72Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
73Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
74Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL
75Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters
76Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
77Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team
78Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
79Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
80Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team
81Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team
82Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team
83Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team
84Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
85Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters
86Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
87Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust
88Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
89Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
90Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
91Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust
92Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
93Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
94Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
95Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters
96Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
97Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
98Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters
99Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
100Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
101Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
102Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
103Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
104Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
105Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
106Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
107Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
108Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
109Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
110Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
111Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
112Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team0:00:36
113Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team
114Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:00:43
115Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
116Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
117Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
118Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK
119Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
120Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team0:00:47
121Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
122Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:00:53
123Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
124Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
125Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team
126Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
127Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
128Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
129Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:01:26
130Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
131Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
132Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
133Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
134Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam0:01:31
135Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:01:38
136Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:39
137Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
138Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:01:41
139Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:17
140Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:02:54
141Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:02:56
142Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel
143Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor0:04:40
144Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor
145Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
146Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
147Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:04:46
148Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:05:40
149Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
150Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:05:41
151Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:06:35
152Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
153Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
154Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women
155Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
156Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force
157Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
158Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:12
159Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team0:11:28
160Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:11:49

Points classification
1Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women25pts
2Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit20
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team16
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss14
5Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team12
6Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team10
7Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team9
8Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women8
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit7
10Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL6
11Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss5
12Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team4
13Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team3
14Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL2
15Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK1

Sprint classification
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss6pts
2Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team4
3Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team1
4Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team1

Young riders classification
1Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL2:47:47
2Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team
3Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team
4Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL
5Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL
6Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
7Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK
8Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team
9Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
10Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team
11Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
12Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
13Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team
14Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team
15Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women
16Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women
17Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK
18Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
19Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team
20Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
21Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team
22Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
23Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
24Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
25Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
26Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
27Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team
28Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team
29Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK
30Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK
31Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
32Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters
33Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars
34Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
35Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss
36Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team
37Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force
38Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
39Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
40Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
41Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
42Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
43Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG
44Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
45Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
46Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL
47Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
48Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team
49Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
50Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team0:00:26
51Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:00:33
52Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland
53Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team0:00:37
54Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
55Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij0:00:43
56Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team
57Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team
58Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij
59Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel0:01:16
60Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust
61Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel
62Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:01:29
63Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor0:01:31
64Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:02:46
65Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland0:04:36
66Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team0:05:30
67Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor
68Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters0:06:25
69Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
70Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
71Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:09:02
72Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:11:39

Teams classification
1Nederland Bloeit8:23:21
2Mixteam Merida / Gauss
3Cervelo Test Team
4Leontien.NL
5HTC Columbia Women
6Redsun Cycling Team
7Noris Cycling UG
8USA Women Cycling Team
9Hitec Products UCK
10Lotto Ladies Team
11German National Team
12Canadian National Team
13Sram-WV Eemland
14Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi
15Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam
16People Trust
17Switzerland Women Cycling Team
18Rabo Lady Force
19Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team
20Batavus Ladies Cycling Team
21Team Tubanters
22Wales National Team
23Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG0:00:33
24MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team0:00:43
25Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars0:01:16
26Restore Cycling / Ahoij
27Team Jan van Arckel0:01:20
28Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel0:03:23
29Rapha / Condor0:10:31

