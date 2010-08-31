Image 1 of 18 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) wins the first stage of the Holland Ladies Tour from Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo Test Team). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 18 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) climbs onto the podium to receive her prize for winning the first stage of Holland Ladies Tour. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 18 National champions line up with the local mayor before the start. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 18 The huge peloton files along the side of a canal. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 18 Tree-lined and narrow roads were typical of the first stage, near Eindhoven. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 18 Esra Tromp (Batavus) and Amy Pieters (Meridia/Gauss) broke away and spent 60km in front of the chasing bunch. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 18 Iris Slappendel and Emilie Aubry (Cervelo TestTeam). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 18 Lucinda Brand (Leontien.nl) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 18 Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss) in the break with Esra Tromp (Batavus). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 18 Ellen van Dijk (HTC - Columbia Women) leads the bunch out of a corner. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 18 Chantal Blaak (Leontien.nl) leads the chase to the leaders. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 18 Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the break with Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 18 Esra Tromp (Batavus) in the break with Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 18 Vera Koedooder (Batavus) at the front of the bunch, with teammate Esra Tromp up the road in a break. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 18 Amy Pieters (Merida/Gauss) in the break with Esra Tromp (Batavus). (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 18 As the race approached the final 20km, the skies darkened, threatening rain. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 18 Winner of Stage 1, Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 18 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (HTC - Columbia Women) on the podium after winning the first stage of the Holland Ladies Tour. With Ezra Tromp (Batavus Ladies Cyclingteam) and Monique Van De Ree. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Ina-Yoko Teutenberg (HTC-Columbia) won the opening stage of the Holland Ladies Tour, besting Marianne Vos (Nederland Bloeit) and Kirsten Wild (Cervelo TestTeam) in the field sprint at the 112.4km stage's conclusion. Teutenberg's victory, her 22nd of the season, also earned her the first leader's jersey of the seven-day stage race.

"Ina was a little uncertain of her condition because she hasn't raced for a while, but she proved today she's in great form," said HTC-Columbia Sports Director Rene Wenzel. "Once it became clear it was going to be a bunch sprint, we worked hard for Ina to make sure she had her chance. It was a very tricky, technical stage, with a very technical finish that strung the riders out and the sprint was very close, but Ina got it."

Teutenberg took third overall in the same race last year, in which she also won a stage. "Ina has a five-second advantage, which is pretty slim, but last year the race was won by just a couple of seconds so we'll do what we can," said Wenzel. "Looking further ahead, too, to the World Championships this September, this is a very encouraging result for Ina."

The peloton faces a 107km stage on Wednesday in Leende.

Full Results 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2:47:47 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 5 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 8 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 10 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 12 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 13 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 16 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 17 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 18 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 19 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 20 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 21 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 22 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 23 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 24 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 25 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 26 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 27 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 28 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 29 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 30 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 31 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 32 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 33 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 34 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 35 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 36 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 37 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 38 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 39 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 40 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 41 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 42 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 43 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 44 Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 45 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 46 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 47 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 48 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 49 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 50 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 51 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 52 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 53 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 54 Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 55 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 56 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 57 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 58 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 59 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 60 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 61 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 62 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 63 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 64 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 65 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 66 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 67 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 68 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 69 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 70 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 71 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 72 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 73 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 74 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 75 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 76 Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team 77 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 78 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 79 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 80 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 81 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 82 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 83 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 84 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 85 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 86 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 87 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 88 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 89 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 90 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 91 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 92 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 93 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 94 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 95 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 96 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 97 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 98 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 99 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 100 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 101 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 102 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 103 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 104 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 105 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 106 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 107 Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 108 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 109 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 110 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 111 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 112 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:26 113 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 114 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:00:33 115 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 116 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 117 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 118 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 119 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 120 Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team 0:00:37 121 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 122 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:00:43 123 Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 124 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 125 Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team 126 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 127 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 128 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 129 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:01:16 130 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 131 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 132 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 133 Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 134 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:01:21 135 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:01:28 136 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:01:29 137 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 138 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:01:31 139 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:02:07 140 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:02:44 141 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:02:46 142 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 143 Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor 0:04:30 144 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 145 Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team 146 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 147 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:04:36 148 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:30 149 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 150 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:05:31 151 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:06:25 152 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 153 Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 154 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 155 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 156 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 157 Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 158 Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:09:02 159 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 0:11:18 160 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:11:39 HD Dragana Kovacevic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 0:19:50 HD Lisanne Ottema (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG DNF Lizanne Naude (RSA) Lotto Ladies Team

Points 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 25 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 16 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 14 5 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 12 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 9 8 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 10 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 6 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 5 12 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 4 13 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 3 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 2 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 1

Sprint 1 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 3 pts 2 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Sprint 2 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 3 pts 2 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 2 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 1

Teams 1 Nederland Bloeit 8:23:21 2 Mixteam Merida / Gauss 3 Cervelo Test Team 4 Leontien.NL 5 HTC Columbia Women 6 Redsun Cycling Team 7 Noris Cycling UG 8 USA Women Cycling Team 9 Hitec Products UCK 10 Lotto Ladies Team 11 German National Team 12 Canadian National Team 13 Sram-WV Eemland 14 Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 15 Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 16 People Trust 17 Switzerland Women Cycling Team 18 Rabo Lady Force 19 Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 20 Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 21 Team Tubanters 22 Wales National Team 23 Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:00:33 24 MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:00:43 25 Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:01:16 26 Restore Cycling / Ahoij 27 Team Jan van Arckel 0:01:20 28 Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:03:23 29 Rapha / Condor 0:10:31

General classification after stage 1 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 2:47:37 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 0:00:04 3 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 4 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 0:00:05 5 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 0:00:06 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 0:00:09 7 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 0:00:10 8 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 9 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 10 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 11 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 12 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 13 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 14 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 15 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 16 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 17 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 18 Janneke Kanis (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 19 Jessica Glasbergen (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 20 Charlotte Becker (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 21 Alison Testroete (Can) Noris Cycling UG 22 Sarah Düster (Ger) Cervelo Test Team 23 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 24 Regina Bruins (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 25 Roxane Kneteman (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 26 Sofie Verdonck (Bel) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 27 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 28 Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Ladies Team 29 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 30 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 31 Trixi Worrack (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 32 Irene Van Den Broek (Ned) Leontien.NL 33 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 34 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 35 Janneke Ensing (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 36 Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 37 Iris Slappendel (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 38 Marie Lindberg (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 39 Linda Villumsen (NZl) HTC Columbia Women 40 Suzanne De Goede (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 41 Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 42 Madeleine Sandig (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 43 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 44 Carmen Small (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 45 Juliette Wigbold (Ned) People Trust 46 Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 47 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 48 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 49 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 50 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 51 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 52 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 53 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 54 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 55 Jennifer Fiori (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 56 Kate Cullen (GBr) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 57 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 58 Nathalie Van Gogh (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 59 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 60 Inge Klep (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 61 Elke Gebhardt (Ger) Noris Cycling UG 62 Vera Koedooder (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 63 Mariëlle Kerste (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 64 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 65 Ingeborg Kreuze (Ned) People Trust 66 Sandra Van Veghel (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 67 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 68 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 69 Liesbeth De Vocht (Bel) Nederland Bloeit 70 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 71 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 72 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 73 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 74 Andrea Bosman (Ned) Leontien.NL 75 Nathalie Jolink (Ned) Team Tubanters 76 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 77 Heather Logan (Can) Canadian National Team 78 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 79 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 80 Anne Samplonius (Can) Canadian National Team 81 Kara Chesworth (GBr) Wales National Team 82 Veronica Andreasson (Swe) Lotto Ladies Team 83 Erinne Willock (Can) Canadian National Team 84 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 85 Karin Truijen (Ned) Team Tubanters 86 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 87 Judith Jelsma (Ned) People Trust 88 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 89 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 90 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 91 Joukje Braam (Ned) People Trust 92 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 93 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 94 Sonja Boogaard (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 95 Hielke Elferink (Ned) Team Tubanters 96 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 97 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 98 Pippa Handley (GBr) Team Tubanters 99 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 100 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 101 Danielle Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 102 Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 103 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 104 Elise Van Hage (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 105 Esther Kortekaas (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 106 Amanda Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 107 Baukje Doedée (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 108 Kim Banga (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 109 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 110 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 111 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 112 Hanka Kupfernagel (Ger) German National Team 0:00:36 113 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 114 Jarmila Machacova (Cze) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:00:43 115 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 116 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 117 Karen Fulton (NZl) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 118 Tone Hatteland (Nor) Hitec Products UCK 119 Irene Tesink (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 120 Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team 0:00:47 121 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 122 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:00:53 123 Olivia Koster (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 124 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 125 Angharrad Mason (GBr) Wales National Team 126 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 127 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 128 Eefje Tabak (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 129 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:01:26 130 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 131 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 132 Linda Kroes (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 133 Miriam Lassche (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 134 Eyelien Bekkering (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 0:01:31 135 Trieneke Fokkens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:01:38 136 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:01:39 137 Sigrid Kruizenga (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 138 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:01:41 139 Kim Wouters (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:02:17 140 Linda Schepers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:02:54 141 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:02:56 142 Imke Hartogs (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 143 Amy Bradley (Aus) Rapha / Condor 0:04:40 144 Jovana Krtinic (Srb) Rapha / Condor 145 Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team 146 Tina Nielsen (Den) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 147 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:04:46 148 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:40 149 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 150 Sofie Van Horik (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:05:41 151 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:06:35 152 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 153 Erica Broekema (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 154 Evelyn Stevens (USA) HTC Columbia Women 155 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 156 Pelin Cizgin (Aut) Rabo Lady Force 157 Charlotte Colcough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 158 Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:09:12 159 Lowri Bunn (GBr) Wales National Team 0:11:28 160 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:11:49

Points classification 1 Ina Yoko Teutenberg (Ger) HTC Columbia Women 25 pts 2 Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 20 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 16 4 Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 14 5 Shelley Olds (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 12 6 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 10 7 Emma Johansson (Swe) Redsun Cycling Team 9 8 Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) HTC Columbia Women 8 9 Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Nederland Bloeit 7 10 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 6 11 Martine Bras (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 5 12 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 4 13 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 3 14 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 2 15 Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products UCK 1

Sprint classification 1 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 6 pts 2 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 4 3 Kirsten Wild (Ned) Cervelo Test Team 1 4 Rochelle Gilmore (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 1

Young riders classification 1 Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.NL 2:47:47 2 Denise Zuckermandel (Ger) German National Team 3 Joelle Numainville (Can) Canadian National Team 4 Lucinda Brand (Ned) Leontien.NL 5 Chantal Blaak (Ned) Leontien.NL 6 Anne Eversdijk (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 7 Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Hitec Products UCK 8 Anne Arnouts (Bel) Redsun Cycling Team 9 Valentina Bastianelli (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 10 Denise Ramsden (Can) Canadian National Team 11 Jasmin Ackermann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 12 Sinead Miller (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 13 Anna Bianca Schnitzmeier (Ger) German National Team 14 Coryn Rivera (USA) USA Women Cycling Team 15 Emilia Fahlin (Swe) HTC Columbia Women 16 Chloe Hosking (Aus) HTC Columbia Women 17 Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Hitec Products UCK 18 Melanie Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 19 Melanie Wotsch (Ger) German National Team 20 Winanda Spoor (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 21 Emilie Aubry (Swi) Cervelo Test Team 22 Elena Berlato (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 23 Amy Pieters (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 24 Nina Kessler (Ned) Dolmans Landscaping Wielerteam 25 Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 26 Desiree Ehrler (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 27 Birgit Lavrijssen (Ned) Redsun Cycling Team 28 Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Lotto Ladies Team 29 Trine Schmidt (Den) Hitec Products UCK 30 Margriet Kloppenburg (Den) Hitec Products UCK 31 Hannah Welter (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 32 Emma Crum (NZl) Team Tubanters 33 Willeke Knol (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 34 Ersa Tromp (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 35 Marte Lenferink (Ned) Mixteam Merida / Gauss 36 Alexandra Greenfield (GBr) Wales National Team 37 Marissa Otten (Ned) Rabo Lady Force 38 Ivana Tiessens (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 39 Valentina Carretta (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo-Ghezzi 40 Julia Soek (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 41 Martina Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 42 Anne Heijkoop (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 43 Alie Gercama (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 44 Kim De Baat (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 45 Marit Huisman (Ned) Batavus Ladies Cycling Team 46 Anne De Wildt (Ned) Leontien.NL 47 Suzan Simons (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 48 Hannah Rich (GBr) Wales National Team 49 Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 50 Janine Bubner (Ger) German National Team 0:00:26 51 Hanneke Mulder (Ned) Hepro Kunststof Kozijnen NWVG 0:00:33 52 Melissa Slewe (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 53 Franziska Ruschke (Ger) German National Team 0:00:37 54 Marieke Den Otter (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 55 Noortje De Kort (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 0:00:43 56 Sandra Weiss (Swi) Switzerland Women Cycling Team 57 Aafke Eshuis (Ned) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 58 Lotte Van Hoek (Ned) Restore Cycling / Ahoij 59 Judith Bloem (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 0:01:16 60 Silke Kogelman (Ned) People Trust 61 Manon Klomp (Ned) Team Jan van Arckel 62 Emily Collins (NZl) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:01:29 63 Corrine Hall (GBr) Rapha / Condor 0:01:31 64 Samantha Van Steenis (Ned) Noordwesthoek/ped.ridders/peddelaars 0:02:46 65 Henriette Woering (Ned) Sram-WV Eemland 0:04:36 66 Jorinda De Heer (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 0:05:30 67 Katie Fearnehough (GBr) Rapha / Condor 68 Britt Jansen (Ned) Team Tubanters 0:06:25 69 Amanda Bongaards (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 70 Anouk Rockx (Ned) Dura Vermeer Ladies Cycling Team 71 Dyonne Dekkers (Ned) Mixteam Het Snelle Wiel 0:09:02 72 Myfanwy Galloway (Aus) MIX Swabo Ladies Cycling Ladies Team 0:11:39