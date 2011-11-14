Trending

Cooper wins the inaugural Real Insurance XCM Series

Fay wins women's final round and series

Image 1 of 7

Dylan Cooper celebrates victory

Dylan Cooper celebrates victory
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)
Image 2 of 7

The winners

The winners
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)
Image 3 of 7

Andy Blair drives the pace

Andy Blair drives the pace
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)
Image 4 of 7

Dylan Cooper after his win

Dylan Cooper after his win
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)
Image 5 of 7

Ben Mather cools off after the finish

Ben Mather cools off after the finish
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)
Image 6 of 7

Jenny Fay holds up her bike in celebration

Jenny Fay holds up her bike in celebration
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)
Image 7 of 7

Series awards

Series awards
(Image credit: Real Insurance XCM Series)

Dylan Cooper (Trek) took out the inaugural Real Insurance XCM Series after beating Ben Mather (Avanti Plus)and Matt Fleming (Rockstar Racing) at the Briars Highland Fling.

In a thrilling finish, Cooper finished just one one hundredth of a second in front of Mather. Although he crossed the line first, it was an anxious wait for Cooper and Mather as the final times were calculated.

At the presentation, Cooper was relaxed and relieved, a very different sight from the focussed looking Cooper who rolled into the event centre that morning. At the KOM mark, Cooper was 10 seconds off the pace as Dan McConnell took the top points, followed by Mather, Marc Williams and Andy Blair. At the KOM point, Matt Fleming was five minutes behind the pack, and he finished 11th overall.

Despite being 20 seconds behind at the 70km mark, Cooper courageously fought back to claim the win along with the $6,500 prize money, $4,000 for winning the Real Insurance XCM Series and $2,500 for the Highland Fling win.

"The Real Insurance XCM Series has really lifted the profile of mountain biking. I'm really pleased to be the inaugural winner," Cooper said.

Mather took home the $2,000 KOM prize money after edging out Cooper and Fleming. "That hundredth of a second was the most costly ever," Mather joked.

In the women's competition, Jenny Fay (Rockstar Racing) dominated the women's field to win the Fling along with the Real Insurance XCM Women's Series and the QOM. Sue Thompson (GU Energy) was rewarded for her consistency throughout the series, claiming second overall.

The rankings for the Real Insurance Half Marathon XCM Series are still being calculated and will be announced shortly.

The 7th Briars Highland Fling attracted a record number of participants with more than 2,000 riders taking part in the event.

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Dylan Cooper4:11:51
2Ben Mather0:00:00
3Andy Blair0:00:01
4Shaun Lewis0:02:19
5Troy Glennan0:10:01
6Marc Williams0:10:12
7James Downing0:10:18
8Jarrod Hughes0:11:44
9Daniel McConnell0:13:20
10Mark Griffin0:16:37
11Matthew Fleming0:17:03
12Nick Both0:28:05
13Justin Morris0:28:59
14Matt Potter0:29:37
15Stuart Ferguson0:30:11
16Ronan Magaharan0:32:30
17Nathan Versey0:36:53
18Ryan Gormly0:39:45
19Jarrod Moroni0:39:55
20Adrian Scott0:40:51
21Tim Kerle0:42:38
22Paul Traynor0:42:41
23Julien Wicks0:49:53
24Sean Martin1:05:25
25Bradley McGgee1:14:57
26Markus Herrmann1:19:26
27David Har2:26:40
28Luke Denny4:33:13
DNFDean McPherson
DNFGlenn Stojanow
DNSPeter Clayton
DNSEric Haakonssen
DNSBrendan Johnston
DNSSamuel McGregor
DNSJon Odams
DNSAndrew Richards
DNSSimon Tomanovic

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jenny Fay4:54:00
2Peta Mullens0:02:26
3Becky Mates0:05:42
4Heather Logie0:22:57
5Nicola Hogan0:37:43
6Sheridan Wicks0:51:20
7Kath Bicknell0:52:29
8Mel Hayes1:56:28
DNFRebecca Henderson
DNFVanina Vergoz
DNSMelinda Jackson

