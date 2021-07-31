Trending

Eenkhoorn wins Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl

Jumbo-Visma rider tops Lampaert and Rickaert in three-rider sprint

Pascal Eenkhoorn leads Jumbo-Visma teammate Wout van Aert at the 2020 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Pascal Eenkhoorn wins Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl (Image credit: Getty Images Sport)

Pascal Eenkhoorn (Jumbo-Visma) won Heylen Vastgoed Heistse Pijl in a three-man sprint Saturday, narrowly getting the better of Yves Lampaert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) in the finishing sprint, with Jonas Rickaert (Alpecin-Fenix) finishing third. 

Having placed fifth overall at the recent Tour de Wallonie, this is Eenkhoorn’s first win of the season, and his first since a stage at the Settimana Internazionale Coppi e Bartali last September.  

Lampaert broke free from the peloton with about 31km left to ride in the 193km contest, with some riders initially latching onto his wheel, before finding the pace too much to handle. 

Aware of the danger such a strong rouleur posed, Eenkhoorn set off in pursuit, and made the catch 27.2km from the finish. Rickaert joined the duo moments later, and the trio rode well to make it to the finish together.

Considering the flat parcours and the race’s history of large sprint finishes, one might have expected that the Jumbo-Visma and Deceuninck-QuickStep riders competing for victory at the line would have been there for respective sprinters, Dylan Groenewegen and Fabio Jakobsen, rather than Eenkhoorn and Lampaert. Given the lingering bad blood between the two following the crash at the Tour of Poland last year, this sprint would have had some edge to it. 

But, despite gaining his first win since his long ban recently at the Tour de Wallonie, Groenewegen did not have the legs that saw him win the race back in 2016, and was distanced earlier in the day, while Jakobsen abandoned the race altogether. 

With Jakobsen out, Deceuninck-QuickStep opted for an attacking strategy and Lampaert putting everything into his bid for glory, committing to the three-man group he found himself a part of. The strategy did not pay off, however, as Eenkhoorn proved himself much stronger in the sprint to win by a bike length. 

Rickaert found himself in the least favourable position at the front of the three-man group as they headed onto the final kilometre, and the other two refused to take a turn when he swung over. Eenkhoorn and Lampaert burst from behind his wheel in the sprint, with Eenkhoorn proving himself the quickest. 

Earlier in the race, a five-man group got up the road, consisting of: Oscar Riesebeek (Alpecin-Fenix), Sean Flynn (SEG Racing Academy), Valentin Tabellion (Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole), Thomas Mein (Canyon dhb SunGod) and Eirik Lunder (Team Coop).

Of the five, Riesebeek and Flynn proved to be strongest. They went clear from the rest, and were only caught by a Deceuninck-QuickStep-led peloton with just over 30km left to ride, just before Lampaert made his race-defining attack.

Full results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Jumbo-Visma 4:17:07
2Yves Lampaert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:00
3Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:01
4Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:12
5Jens Debusschere (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
6Matthew Bostock (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
7Boy van Poppel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
8Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Alpecin-Fenix 0:00:21
9Rory Townsend (Irl) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:00:35
10Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:00:41
11Jacob Scott (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:00:43
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:00:49
13Louis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
14Jordy Bouts (Bel) Beat Cycling
15Tom Devriendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
16Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
17Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team 0:00:53
18Jules Hesters (Bel) Beat Cycling
19Timo Roosen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
20Martijn Budding (Ned) Beat Cycling
21Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
22Tord Gudmestad (Nor) Team Coop
23Lennert Teugels (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
24Dries De Pooter (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
25Jeroen Eyskens (Bel) Evopro Racing
26Thomas Mein (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
27Jérémy Lecroq (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
28Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling 0:00:58
29Gianni Marchand (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
30Sean Flynn (GBr) SEG Racing Academy 0:01:02
31Milan Paulus (Bel) SEG Racing Academy
32Alex Colman (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:01:04
33Ryan Kamp (Ned) 0:01:06
34Van Keirsbulck Guillaume (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
35Sacha Modolo (Ita) Alpecin-Fenix 0:01:14
36Sean De Bie (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB 0:01:18
37Eirik Lunder (Nor) Team Coop
38Bert De Backer (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:03:42
39Thimo Willems (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise 0:03:49
40Jonathan Brown (USA) Evopro Racing 0:03:57
41Ryan Christensen (NZl) Canyon DHB Sungod 0:04:17
42Valentin Tabellion (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole 0:04:49
43Corne van Kessel (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:09
44Julien Morice (Fra) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
45Jesper Rasch (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
46Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Evopro Racing
47Rick Pluimers (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
48Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
49Laurens Sweeck (Bel)
50Aaron Verwilst (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
51Jacob Relaes (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
52Louis Blouwe (Bel) Bingoal WB
53Wessel Krul (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
54Daan van Sintmaartensdijk (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
55Anders Oddli (Nor) Team Coop
56Ward Vanhoof (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
57Enzo Wouters (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
58Daniel Tulett (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
59Nils Wolffenbuttel (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
60Thibau Verhofstadt (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
61Jan Hugger (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
62Luca Dreßler (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus 0:05:12
63Maximilien Picoux (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
64Mantas Januskevicius (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team
65Frederik Backaert (Bel) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
66Toni Franz (Ger) LVIV Cycling Team
67Toon Vandebosch (Bel)
68Anton Ferdinande (Bel)
69Seppe Rombouts (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:05:16
70Laurens Huys (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
71Jacob Eriksson (Swe) Team Coop
72Thomas Day (GBr) SEG Racing Academy
73Glen Van Nuffelen (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team
74Sasha Weemaes (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
75Marten Kooistra (Ned) Beat Cycling
76Senne Leysen (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
77Reece Wood (GBr) Canyon DHB Sungod
78Jord Baak (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
79Cyrus Monk (Aus) Evopro Racing
80Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
81Jesse Raas (Ned) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:24
82Mario Spengler (Swi) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
83Daniel Nordemann-Da Silva (Can) Xspeed United Continental
84Joshua Huppertz (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
85Quentin Venner (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
86Diether Sweeck (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
87Simon Daniels (Bel) Xspeed United Continental
88Johan Hemroulle (Bel) Xspeed United Continental 0:05:28
89Oskar Nisu (Est) Evopro Racing
90Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Jumbo-Visma
91Samuel Leroux (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
92Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
93Oliver Robinson (GBr) LVIV Cycling Team
94Wesley Kreder (Ned) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
95Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
96Nicola Bagioli (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM
97Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
98Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux
99Fredrik Dversnes (Nor) Team Coop
100Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert Matériaux 0:05:37
101Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
102Luca Mozzato (Ita) B&B Hotels p/b KTM 0:05:42
103Olav Kooij (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
104Rombouts Bram (Bel) LVIV Cycling Team 0:05:44
DNFSander De Pestel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFTom Thill (Lux) Xspeed United Continental
DNFJordan Levasseur (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFIljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFTaj Mueller (Aus) Xspeed United Continental
DNFFabio Jakobsen (Ned) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFDavid Dekker (Ned) Jumbo-Visma
DNFMoritz Czasa (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFMichael Vanthourenhout (Bel)
DNFEli Iserbyt (Bel)
DNFStefano Museeuw (Bel) Beat Cycling
DNFBoris Vallee (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Bingoal Pauwels Sauzen WB
DNFSean Nolan (Irl) Evopro Racing
DNFGert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
DNFTore Andre Aase Vabø (Nor) Team Coop
DNFThomas Denis (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole
DNFChristian Maximilian Koch (Ger) Team Lotto-Kern Haus
DNFRoy Jans (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
DNFSven Burger (Ned) Beat Cycling
DNFAbe Celi (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Volkerwessels Cycling Team
DNFVenantas Lasinis (Ltu) LVIV Cycling Team
DNSEvan Burtnik (Can) Xspeed United Continental
DNSDylan Kowalski (Fra) Xelliss-Roubaix Lille Metropole

