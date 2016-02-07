Trending

Chris Froome wins Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Froome claims final stage honours on Arthurs Seat to seal overall victory ahead of Kennaugh

Image 1 of 44

Chris Froome wins the final stage up Arthurs Seat at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour

Image 2 of 44

Chris Froome with the Jayco Herald Sun Tour winner's trophy

Image 3 of 44

Chris Froome with his winner's trophy on Arthurs Seat

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 4 of 44

John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was third

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 5 of 44

Damien Howson crosses the line for second place

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 6 of 44

Chris Froome celebrates his first win of the season

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 7 of 44

Chris Froome solo up Arthurs Seat

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 8 of 44

Chris Froome powering away to the win and overall

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 9 of 44

Chris Froome on Arthurs Seat

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 10 of 44

Chris Froome riding away from Joe Cooper (Avanti)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 11 of 44

Chris Froome with Jack Bobridge on his wheel

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 12 of 44

Stage winner Chris Froome on the podium

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 13 of 44

Peter Kennaugh, Chris Froome and Damien Howson on the final podium

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 14 of 44

2016 winner Chris Froome opens the champagne bottle

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 15 of 44

Chris Froome will have his named added to the wheel trophy

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 16 of 44

Chris Froome, Chris Hamilton, Fumiyuki Beppu and Ben Hill in their respective jerseys

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 17 of 44

Fumiyuki Beppu was the most aggressive rider on the final stage

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 18 of 44

Ben Hill won the points jersey for Attaque Team Gusto

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 19 of 44

Chris Froome also won the KOM prize

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 20 of 44

The winners of the team classification, Team Sky

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 21 of 44

Team Sky celebrate the team classification victory

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 22 of 44

Chris Froome gets ready for the podium selfie

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 23 of 44

Ian Boswell doing his job up the climb

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 24 of 44

There were big crowds and a big screen on Arthurs Seat

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 25 of 44

Sebastian Henao looking after Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 26 of 44

Peter Kennaugh on an ascent of Arthurs Seat

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 27 of 44

Riding up Arthurs Seat

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 28 of 44

Chris Froome cooling down

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 29 of 44

Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 30 of 44

It was another scenic day for the peloton

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 31 of 44

The peloton corners early in the stage

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 32 of 44

Caleb Ewan, Dan Bonello and Peter Kennaugh across the front of the peloton

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 33 of 44

Sal Puccio (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 34 of 44

Lots of rolling roads to start the race

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 35 of 44

Chris Froome sitting on Peter Kennaugh's wheel

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 36 of 44

Chris Froome checks his radio

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 37 of 44

Drapac riding near the front

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 38 of 44

The Team Sky train in formation

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 39 of 44

Ian Boswell (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 40 of 44

Sal Puccio on the front for Sky

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 41 of 44

Remember to look after the local wildlife

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 42 of 44

Caleb Ewan leading the breakaway before he abandoned the race

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 43 of 44

Luke Rowe does a turn on the front

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 44 of 44

The bunch all together

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

A last lap attack at the base of Arthurs Seat landed Chris Froome the stage and overall honours at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. Teammate Peter Kennaugh finished seventh on the final stage to slip to second on GC, 32 seconds behind Froome while Damien Howson's second place on the stage elevated the Orica-GreenEdge rider to third place overall.

Froome made his winning move at the base of the third and final ascent of Arthurs Seat, riding away from Joe Cooper (AvantiIsowhey) after the duo had attacked at the top of the second ascent of the three-kilometre climb. From the remainder of the peloton, that had been slimmed by Team Sky's relentless pace up the climb, Howson was the first rider to take up the chase of Froome.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better week as a team with Pete kicking things off early on going into the leader’s jersey. First and second on that stage and then obviously, winning today the final stage up Arthurs Seat is a really, really nice way to end off the week and also to be first and second on the general classification,” Froome said after collecting his first leader’s jersey of the race.

Froome had initiated the move on the second ascent up Arthurs Seat in search of the KOM points, following the wheels of Cooper who had jumped out of the peloton. With the duo out in front, Froome explained that Sky's tactics to secure the overall victory then changed with the team backing him against last year's third place finisher.

"It was something that unfolded out on the road when I went for the king of the mountains points the second time up Arthurs Seat," Froome explained. "The team behind said, ‘listen Chris, just sit on the wheel. We are not going to ride behind, you are in a great position to go for the stage win and overall victory ‘ and Pete would bring it up behind. Massive thanks to Pete and the rest of the team obviously for giving me the all clear to go for that. I think, just general how the guys have ridden all week, they’ve been incredible. Really, really strong and they’ve basically been controlling the race from the word go."

The duo would arrive for the third ascent together before Froome took off, never looking back on his ride to stage and overall double. While Froome is more accustomed to the high mountains of France in July or Spain in August and September, he explained that the effort to win the stage still hurt.

“It’s never easy, even a day like today. It’s never easy to win a bike race even if you are against people you don’t really know, a bike race is a bike race. You have to turn yourself insight out for the result," he explained. "I wouldn’t say it was on the same scale as Alpe d’Huez or Mont Ventoux or something like that, it’s an eight minute climb so as much as an eight minute climb can hurt, it did."

Once Howson set off in chase of Froome as Cooper was absorbed by the chasers, John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was the next rider to move, briefly holding Howson's wheel, as he crossed the line in third place on the same time as Chris Hamilton and Robbie Hucker (AvantiIsowhey).

Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) was next across the line at 32 seconds to seal fifth place overall with Kennaugh crossing four seconds later to ensure second place overall, one week after his Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victory. 

"It went really quick. 120k racing pretty much flat outracing all the way and it was tough and it was hot," Kennaugh told reporters after the stage. "Bit gutted not to win but then Froomey won and he was the strongest throughout the race anyway probably so he deserved the win. I ma really happy with my stage win at the start and the way I’ve started the season so I think happy days for Froomey day and happy days for the team all round."

“A little bit yeah, obviously personally but it’s one of those things," he added of whether he was disappointed not to hold on the leader's jersey. "From a team’s perspective, it worked out perfect. One he went and got the king of the mountains, which was our aim for him to win that as well, and then he just sat on the guy and we just sat behind. We kept it at 40 seconds to make sure the guy he was with at 55 seconds with me didn’t take over my second GC and then I just protected my position all the way to the finish. Coming into the race, we always said it was possible to get a one-two. It would be really good to do with Froomey as leader and I was the back up GC. Although those roles changed a bit in the early part of the race, it finished in a perfect way."

The first breakaway
Rolling off the back of Arthurs Seat, the final stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour enjoyed a fast start as the riders sped down Main Creek Road where the first attempts at establishing the breakaway were made.

Local lad Liam Hill (Keynan Riders Downunder), Nathan Earle (Drapac) and Craig Evers (Data #3) tried to get off the front as the race rolled past the wineries of the Mornington Peninsula. State of Matter/Maap controlled the pace at the front of the peloton through the rolling landscape, keeping the pace high to ensure riders would have to work hard to get away.

At the 24km mark, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), Pat Shaw (Avanti Iswowhey), Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) and Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) formed the first breakaway of the day. The quartet stol 47 seconds from the peloton who then decided it was happy with the composition and duly paused for a nature break.

After 30km, the four-rider group had a lead of 2:21 minutes over the peloton that quickly decided to bring it back closer to the 1:30 minute mark within five kilometres. At the first sprint of the day in Red Hill, the breakaway rolled over the line with Hill extended his lead in the points classification. The gap continued to decrease as they made their way from Red Hill to Balnarring for the second sprint.

On approach to the sprint point, Beppu attacked the group to ride solo off the front. With the breakaway shattering, Ewan sat up to join the peloton before Shaw was also absorbed with Hill in lone pursuit.

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and Travis Meyer (Drapac) bridged across to Hill with Beppu’s presence confirming the second four-rider breakaway of the stage.

Catching the break on the lower slopes, Ian Boswell bossed the front of the peloton with Sky occupying the first six places on the road as Jack Bobridge attached himself to Froome’s wheel. Within sight of the finish line, KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) attacked in search of points but was reeled in by Froome who passed him to pick up the maximum 24 points on offer.

Boswell and Henao were leading the Team Sky train up for the penultimate ascent of the climb, setting a fierce tempo. Having passed through the finish arch, Cooper decided to attack with Froome the only rider capable of following.

Froome refused to take a turn on the front as Cooper time trialled around the loop while ONE Pro Cycling, UnitedHealthcare, Trek-Segafredo, Drapac and Orica-GreenEdge took up the chase. At the base of the final ascent of Arthurs Seat, Froome rode away from Cooper as the remnants of the peloton closed to within 13 seconds.

With Froome riding away to the victory. Howson made his move but there would be no stopping the two-time Tour de France winner sealing the first British win since Bradley Wiggins in 2009.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky2:58:44
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:17
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:21
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:29
5Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
6Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:32
8Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo0:00:36
9Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:41
10Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:43
11Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:45
12Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:48
13Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
14Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:53
15Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:55
16Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:07
17Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
18Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
19Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:01:11
20Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:14
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:01:17
22James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
23Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:01:23
24Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:01:30
25Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:01:33
26Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP0:01:50
27Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo0:02:25
28Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:02:36
29Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:02:43
30Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:03:41
31Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:03:44
32Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:03:50
33Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:04:05
34Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
35Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:04:12
36Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:04:25
37Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo0:05:09
38Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:05:25
39Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:07:13
40Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
41Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:08:18
42Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
43Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida0:08:54
44Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
45Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
46Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
47Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
48Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:08:56
49Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:10:02
50Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:34
51Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
52Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida0:10:40
53Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
54Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
55Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:11:18
56William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:12:13
57John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
58Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:12:45
59James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk0:14:20
60Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
61Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
62Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
63Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
64Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
65Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
66Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
67Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
68George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
69Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk
70Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT
71Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
72Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida
73Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
74Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
75Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
76Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
77Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
78Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
79Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida
80Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
81Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge
82Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
83Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
84Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
85Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
86Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
87Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
88Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:15:31
DNFCaleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
DNFTravis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
DNFKazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
DNFChris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT
DNFNeil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Red Hill
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto6pts
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
3Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo2

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Balnarring
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo6pts
2Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
3Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2

Finish (Arthurs Seat)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky10pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling6
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team4

Mountain 1 - Arthurs Seat 1 (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky24pts
2Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP16
3Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky4

Mountain 2 - Arthurs Seat 2 (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky24pts
2Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team16
3Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
4Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky4

Mountain 2 - Arthurs Seat 2 (Cat 1)
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky24pts
2Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
3Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling8
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team4

Most aggressive
Rider Name (Country) Team
Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha8:58:17
2Avanti Isowhey Sport
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:54
4Team Sky0:01:03
5Orica GreenEdge0:03:06
6State Of Matter / Maap0:05:02
7Trek - Segafredo0:06:05
8One Pro Cycling0:07:08
9Attaque Team Gusto0:13:21
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:14:10
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:18:47
12JLT Condor0:22:04
13Nippo - Vini Fantini0:22:26
14Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody0:23:40
15Team Novo Nordisk0:24:59
16St George Merida Cycling Team0:31:49

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky12:53:00
2Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky0:00:29
3Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:01
4Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo0:01:04
5Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:01:14
6Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:01:15
7Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:01:20
8Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:23
9Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:01:32
10Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
11Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:01:43
12Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:01:51
13Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:01
14Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:02
15Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
16James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling0:02:12
17Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:13
18Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:02:14
19Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:02:18
20Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:02:24
21Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
22Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:02:32
23Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:02:59
24Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:03:31
25Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo0:04:02
26Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:04:57
27Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:05:19
28Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:05:50
29Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:06:45
30Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP0:08:55
31Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:09:57
32Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:10:42
33Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:11:18
34Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:11:56
35Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:12:59
36Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:13:27
37Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:13:38
38Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky0:14:28
39Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo0:14:37
40Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:14:51
41Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:16:12
42Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:16:13
43Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:16:48
44Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:16:54
45Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:18:52
46Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk0:19:33
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo0:20:09
48Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:20:11
49William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:20:17
50Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:20:48
51Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:20:59
52Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling0:21:33
53Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:22:17
54Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini0:22:20
55Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling0:22:22
56Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:22:32
57John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:23:15
58Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:24:02
59Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:25:06
60Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida0:25:16
61Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge0:25:24
62Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:25:49
63Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:25:56
64Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:26:04
65Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:26:22
66Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida0:27:24
67Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky0:27:46
68Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo0:28:20
69Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk0:30:13
70Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida0:30:16
71Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:30:27
72Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT0:30:28
73Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto0:32:02
74George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT0:32:10
75Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:32:25
76Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:33:35
77Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:35:25
78Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:35:36
79Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:35:42
80James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
81Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:35:45
82Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk0:35:53
83Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto0:35:54
84Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:35:58
85Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:36:33
86Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida0:38:57
87Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody0:41:19
88Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:42:34

Points classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto30pts
2Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky22
3Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
4John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling10
5Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team10
6Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo8
7Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody8
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge8
9Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team8
10Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo8
11Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling8
12Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo6
13Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling6
14Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling6
15Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling6
16Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT6
17Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody6
18Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team4
19Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder4
20Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling4
21Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP4
22Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto2
23Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Mountains classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky108pts
2Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP56
3Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini24
4Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini20
5Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT20
6Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody20
7Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky16
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge16
9Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team16
10Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team14
11Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling12
12Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP12
13Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky8
14Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky8
15Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky8
16Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida8
17Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling6
18Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team4
19Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team4
20Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team2
21Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT2

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team12:54:23
2Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:39
3Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:51
4Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:01:01
5Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:01:09
6Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:09:55
7Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:12:04
8Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:15:25
9Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk0:18:10
10Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:18:48

Team classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky38:43:28
2Avanti Isowhey Sport0:00:07
3Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha0:00:28
4Drapac Professional Cycling0:01:41
5Orica GreenEdge0:02:33
6Trek - Segafredo0:08:42
7One Pro Cycling0:09:40
8State Of Matter / Maap0:12:29
9Attaque Team Gusto0:23:04
10Kenyan Riders Downunder0:26:23
11UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:33:52
12Nippo - Vini Fantini0:36:57
13JLT Condor0:42:47
14Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody0:56:38
15Team Novo Nordisk0:57:03
16St George Merida Cycling Team1:14:22

 

