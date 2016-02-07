Image 1 of 44 Chris Froome wins the final stage up Arthurs Seat at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour Image 2 of 44 Chris Froome with the Jayco Herald Sun Tour winner's trophy Image 3 of 44 Chris Froome with his winner's trophy on Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 44 John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was third (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 44 Damien Howson crosses the line for second place (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 6 of 44 Chris Froome celebrates his first win of the season (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 7 of 44 Chris Froome solo up Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 8 of 44 Chris Froome powering away to the win and overall (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 9 of 44 Chris Froome on Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 10 of 44 Chris Froome riding away from Joe Cooper (Avanti) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 11 of 44 Chris Froome with Jack Bobridge on his wheel (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 12 of 44 Stage winner Chris Froome on the podium (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 13 of 44 Peter Kennaugh, Chris Froome and Damien Howson on the final podium (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 14 of 44 2016 winner Chris Froome opens the champagne bottle (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 15 of 44 Chris Froome will have his named added to the wheel trophy (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 16 of 44 Chris Froome, Chris Hamilton, Fumiyuki Beppu and Ben Hill in their respective jerseys (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 17 of 44 Fumiyuki Beppu was the most aggressive rider on the final stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 18 of 44 Ben Hill won the points jersey for Attaque Team Gusto (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 19 of 44 Chris Froome also won the KOM prize (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 20 of 44 The winners of the team classification, Team Sky (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 21 of 44 Team Sky celebrate the team classification victory (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 22 of 44 Chris Froome gets ready for the podium selfie (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 23 of 44 Ian Boswell doing his job up the climb (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 24 of 44 There were big crowds and a big screen on Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 25 of 44 Sebastian Henao looking after Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 26 of 44 Peter Kennaugh on an ascent of Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 27 of 44 Riding up Arthurs Seat (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 28 of 44 Chris Froome cooling down (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 29 of 44 Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 30 of 44 It was another scenic day for the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 31 of 44 The peloton corners early in the stage (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 32 of 44 Caleb Ewan, Dan Bonello and Peter Kennaugh across the front of the peloton (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 33 of 44 Sal Puccio (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 34 of 44 Lots of rolling roads to start the race (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 35 of 44 Chris Froome sitting on Peter Kennaugh's wheel (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 36 of 44 Chris Froome checks his radio (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 37 of 44 Drapac riding near the front (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 38 of 44 The Team Sky train in formation (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 39 of 44 Ian Boswell (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 40 of 44 Sal Puccio on the front for Sky (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 41 of 44 Remember to look after the local wildlife (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 42 of 44 Caleb Ewan leading the breakaway before he abandoned the race (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 43 of 44 Luke Rowe does a turn on the front (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 44 of 44 The bunch all together (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

A last lap attack at the base of Arthurs Seat landed Chris Froome the stage and overall honours at the Jayco Herald Sun Tour. Teammate Peter Kennaugh finished seventh on the final stage to slip to second on GC, 32 seconds behind Froome while Damien Howson's second place on the stage elevated the Orica-GreenEdge rider to third place overall.

Related Articles Arthurs Seat victory hands Froome overall Jayco Herald Sun Tour title

Froome made his winning move at the base of the third and final ascent of Arthurs Seat, riding away from Joe Cooper (AvantiIsowhey) after the duo had attacked at the top of the second ascent of the three-kilometre climb. From the remainder of the peloton, that had been slimmed by Team Sky's relentless pace up the climb, Howson was the first rider to take up the chase of Froome.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better week as a team with Pete kicking things off early on going into the leader’s jersey. First and second on that stage and then obviously, winning today the final stage up Arthurs Seat is a really, really nice way to end off the week and also to be first and second on the general classification,” Froome said after collecting his first leader’s jersey of the race.

Froome had initiated the move on the second ascent up Arthurs Seat in search of the KOM points, following the wheels of Cooper who had jumped out of the peloton. With the duo out in front, Froome explained that Sky's tactics to secure the overall victory then changed with the team backing him against last year's third place finisher.

"It was something that unfolded out on the road when I went for the king of the mountains points the second time up Arthurs Seat," Froome explained. "The team behind said, ‘listen Chris, just sit on the wheel. We are not going to ride behind, you are in a great position to go for the stage win and overall victory ‘ and Pete would bring it up behind. Massive thanks to Pete and the rest of the team obviously for giving me the all clear to go for that. I think, just general how the guys have ridden all week, they’ve been incredible. Really, really strong and they’ve basically been controlling the race from the word go."

The duo would arrive for the third ascent together before Froome took off, never looking back on his ride to stage and overall double. While Froome is more accustomed to the high mountains of France in July or Spain in August and September, he explained that the effort to win the stage still hurt.

“It’s never easy, even a day like today. It’s never easy to win a bike race even if you are against people you don’t really know, a bike race is a bike race. You have to turn yourself insight out for the result," he explained. "I wouldn’t say it was on the same scale as Alpe d’Huez or Mont Ventoux or something like that, it’s an eight minute climb so as much as an eight minute climb can hurt, it did."

Once Howson set off in chase of Froome as Cooper was absorbed by the chasers, John Clarke (UnitedHealthcare) was the next rider to move, briefly holding Howson's wheel, as he crossed the line in third place on the same time as Chris Hamilton and Robbie Hucker (AvantiIsowhey).

Jack Haig (Orica-GreenEdge) was next across the line at 32 seconds to seal fifth place overall with Kennaugh crossing four seconds later to ensure second place overall, one week after his Cadel Evans Great Ocean Road Race victory.

"It went really quick. 120k racing pretty much flat outracing all the way and it was tough and it was hot," Kennaugh told reporters after the stage. "Bit gutted not to win but then Froomey won and he was the strongest throughout the race anyway probably so he deserved the win. I ma really happy with my stage win at the start and the way I’ve started the season so I think happy days for Froomey day and happy days for the team all round."

“A little bit yeah, obviously personally but it’s one of those things," he added of whether he was disappointed not to hold on the leader's jersey. "From a team’s perspective, it worked out perfect. One he went and got the king of the mountains, which was our aim for him to win that as well, and then he just sat on the guy and we just sat behind. We kept it at 40 seconds to make sure the guy he was with at 55 seconds with me didn’t take over my second GC and then I just protected my position all the way to the finish. Coming into the race, we always said it was possible to get a one-two. It would be really good to do with Froomey as leader and I was the back up GC. Although those roles changed a bit in the early part of the race, it finished in a perfect way."



The first breakaway

Rolling off the back of Arthurs Seat, the final stage of the Jayco Herald Sun Tour enjoyed a fast start as the riders sped down Main Creek Road where the first attempts at establishing the breakaway were made.

Local lad Liam Hill (Keynan Riders Downunder), Nathan Earle (Drapac) and Craig Evers (Data #3) tried to get off the front as the race rolled past the wineries of the Mornington Peninsula. State of Matter/Maap controlled the pace at the front of the peloton through the rolling landscape, keeping the pace high to ensure riders would have to work hard to get away.

At the 24km mark, Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge), Pat Shaw (Avanti Iswowhey), Ben Hill (Attaque Gusto) and Fumiyuki Beppu (Trek-Segafredo) formed the first breakaway of the day. The quartet stol 47 seconds from the peloton who then decided it was happy with the composition and duly paused for a nature break.

After 30km, the four-rider group had a lead of 2:21 minutes over the peloton that quickly decided to bring it back closer to the 1:30 minute mark within five kilometres. At the first sprint of the day in Red Hill, the breakaway rolled over the line with Hill extended his lead in the points classification. The gap continued to decrease as they made their way from Red Hill to Balnarring for the second sprint.

On approach to the sprint point, Beppu attacked the group to ride solo off the front. With the breakaway shattering, Ewan sat up to join the peloton before Shaw was also absorbed with Hill in lone pursuit.

Christian Meier (Orica-GreenEdge) and Travis Meyer (Drapac) bridged across to Hill with Beppu’s presence confirming the second four-rider breakaway of the stage.





Catching the break on the lower slopes, Ian Boswell bossed the front of the peloton with Sky occupying the first six places on the road as Jack Bobridge attached himself to Froome’s wheel. Within sight of the finish line, KOM leader Chris Harper (State of Matter/Maap) attacked in search of points but was reeled in by Froome who passed him to pick up the maximum 24 points on offer.

Boswell and Henao were leading the Team Sky train up for the penultimate ascent of the climb, setting a fierce tempo. Having passed through the finish arch, Cooper decided to attack with Froome the only rider capable of following.

Froome refused to take a turn on the front as Cooper time trialled around the loop while ONE Pro Cycling, UnitedHealthcare, Trek-Segafredo, Drapac and Orica-GreenEdge took up the chase. At the base of the final ascent of Arthurs Seat, Froome rode away from Cooper as the remnants of the peloton closed to within 13 seconds.

With Froome riding away to the victory. Howson made his move but there would be no stopping the two-time Tour de France winner sealing the first British win since Bradley Wiggins in 2009.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 2:58:44 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:17 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:21 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:29 5 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 6 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:32 8 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 0:00:36 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:41 10 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:43 11 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:45 12 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:48 13 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 14 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:53 15 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:55 16 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:01:07 17 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 18 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 19 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:01:11 20 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:14 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:01:17 22 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 23 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:01:23 24 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:01:30 25 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:01:33 26 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 0:01:50 27 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 0:02:25 28 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:02:36 29 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:02:43 30 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:03:41 31 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:03:44 32 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:03:50 33 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:04:05 34 Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 35 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:04:12 36 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:04:25 37 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 0:05:09 38 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:05:25 39 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:07:13 40 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 41 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:08:18 42 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 43 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 0:08:54 44 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 45 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 46 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 47 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 48 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:08:56 49 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:10:02 50 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:10:34 51 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 52 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 0:10:40 53 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 54 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 55 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:11:18 56 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:12:13 57 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 58 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:12:45 59 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 0:14:20 60 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 61 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 62 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 63 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 64 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 65 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 66 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 67 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 68 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 69 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 70 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 71 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 72 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 73 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 74 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 75 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 76 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 77 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 78 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 79 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 80 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 81 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 82 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 83 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 84 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 85 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 86 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 87 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 88 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:15:31 DNF Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge DNF Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling DNF Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini DNF Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT DNF Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team

Intermediate Sprint 1 - Red Hill # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 6 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 3 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 2

Intermediate Sprint 2 - Balnarring # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 6 pts 2 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 3 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2

Finish (Arthurs Seat) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 10 pts 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 6 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 4

Mountain 1 - Arthurs Seat 1 (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 16 3 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 4

Mountain 2 - Arthurs Seat 2 (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 16 3 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 4 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 4

Mountain 2 - Arthurs Seat 2 (Cat 1) # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 24 pts 2 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 3 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 8 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 4

Most aggressive Rider Name (Country) Team Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha 8:58:17 2 Avanti Isowhey Sport 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:54 4 Team Sky 0:01:03 5 Orica GreenEdge 0:03:06 6 State Of Matter / Maap 0:05:02 7 Trek - Segafredo 0:06:05 8 One Pro Cycling 0:07:08 9 Attaque Team Gusto 0:13:21 10 Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:14:10 11 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 0:18:47 12 JLT Condor 0:22:04 13 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:22:26 14 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody 0:23:40 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:24:59 16 St George Merida Cycling Team 0:31:49

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 12:53:00 2 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:29 3 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:01 4 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 0:01:04 5 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:01:14 6 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:01:15 7 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:01:20 8 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:23 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:01:32 10 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 11 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:01:43 12 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:01:51 13 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:01 14 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:02 15 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 16 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 0:02:12 17 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:13 18 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:02:14 19 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:02:18 20 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:02:24 21 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 22 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:02:32 23 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:02:59 24 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:03:31 25 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 0:04:02 26 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:04:57 27 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:05:19 28 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:05:50 29 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:06:45 30 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 0:08:55 31 Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:09:57 32 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:10:42 33 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:11:18 34 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:11:56 35 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:12:59 36 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:13:27 37 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:13:38 38 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 0:14:28 39 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 0:14:37 40 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:14:51 41 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:16:12 42 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:16:13 43 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:16:48 44 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:16:54 45 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:18:52 46 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 0:19:33 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 0:20:09 48 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:20:11 49 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:20:17 50 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:20:48 51 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:20:59 52 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:21:33 53 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:22:17 54 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:22:20 55 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 0:22:22 56 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:22:32 57 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:23:15 58 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:24:02 59 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:06 60 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 0:25:16 61 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 0:25:24 62 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:25:49 63 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:25:56 64 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:26:04 65 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:26:22 66 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 0:27:24 67 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 0:27:46 68 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 0:28:20 69 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 0:30:13 70 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 0:30:16 71 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:30:27 72 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 0:30:28 73 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 0:32:02 74 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 0:32:10 75 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:32:25 76 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:33:35 77 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:35:25 78 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:35:36 79 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:35:42 80 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 81 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:35:45 82 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 0:35:53 83 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 0:35:54 84 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:35:58 85 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:36:33 86 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 0:38:57 87 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 0:41:19 88 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:42:34

Points classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 30 pts 2 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 22 3 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 4 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 10 5 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 10 6 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 8 7 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 8 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 8 10 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 8 11 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 8 12 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 6 13 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 6 14 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 6 15 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 6 16 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 6 17 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 6 18 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 4 19 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 4 20 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 4 21 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 4 22 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 2 23 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Mountains classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 108 pts 2 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 56 3 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 24 4 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 20 5 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 20 6 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 20 7 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 16 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 16 9 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 16 10 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 14 11 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 12 12 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 12 13 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 8 14 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 8 15 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 8 16 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 8 17 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 6 18 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 4 19 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 4 20 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 2 21 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 2

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 12:54:23 2 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:39 3 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:51 4 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:01:01 5 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:01:09 6 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:09:55 7 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:12:04 8 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:15:25 9 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 0:18:10 10 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:18:48