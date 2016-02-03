Image 1 of 18 Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place (Image credit: Mark Gunter) Image 2 of 18 The top three in the 2016 prologue (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 3 of 18 Caleb Ewan drives home to second place (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 4 of 18 Chris Froome finishes his effort (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 5 of 18 Sam Bewley out on course (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 6 of 18 Sebastian Henao (Team Sky) (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 7 of 18 Chris Froome at the start (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 8 of 18 The riders sign on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 9 of 18 One of the Condor JLT during his prologue (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 10 of 18 Fans got a close-up look at the riders (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 11 of 18 A rider out on course (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 12 of 18 (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 13 of 18 (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 14 of 18 Chris Froome starts his prologue (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 15 of 18 Caleb Ewan signs on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 16 of 18 Chris Froome signs on (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 17 of 18 Will Clarke rides to victory (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour) Image 18 of 18 Thumbs up from Will Clarke (Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Will Clarke shaved over half-a-second off his Jayco Herald Sun Tour winning time last year as he powered to the win and first race leader’s jersey of the race. The Drapac rider’s average speed of 49.1km/h saw him cover the 2.1km course along Melbourne’s Southbank in 2:37.27 minutes. Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was the last man to start the course and would come the closest to Clarke just as he did 12-months prior under far sunnier skies.

"Pretty much same result as last year just beating Caleb by about a second. It was a nervous wait for me actually, starting 40-45 minutes before him ... and sitting up there,” Clarke said after the podium ceremony where he collected the first leader’s jersey of the race. “I thought he’s [Ewan] good in the corners, he’s very fast so this course suits him as well.

“I am just stronger than last year I think so I think that’s what allowed me to go a little bit quicker," Clarke added of the difference between his 2015 and 2016 winning rides. "I guess I’d down Tour Down Under the previous years before this and maybe in ways it can help to have a race in your legs but I guess I was able to do more specific prologue work before this also which could have helped.

Clarke lost the leader's jersey after stage 1 last year but the 30-year-old is looking for an extended stay in the jersey this time round.

“It would be nice to hang onto the jersey for a day or two, he have to wait and see how the race plays out. It’s such a short prologue so the time gaps aren’t huge, its not like I am 10-20 seconds up on anyone," Clarke said. "Whoever basically wins tomorrow has a good chance of pulling on the leaders jersey. We’ll wait and see how the race is going, maybe put some guys up the road to defend our interest that way."

While Clarke repeated his win, Ewan repeated his second place. The Orica-GreenEdge sprinter explained he gave it his all but having won seven races in January, his tone was of disappointment with his first second place of the season.

“It was pretty similar I think, it was less than a second in it again but I left it all out there and I still came up short,” Ewan said. “Obviously I am not training really for a two–and-half kilometre prologue but I was pretty confident with my form and how I was going. I knew I was going to do a good ride but obviously it wasn’t good enough to win. Will was super strong today, as he was last year, and I think he does really well in these short time trials so it was always going to be hard to beat him.”

Michael Storer (Kordamentha Australia) was first off and first into the hot seat with a time of 2:49.30. Ryan Cavanagh quickly disposed him as he crossed the line in 2:42.29. Pat Shaw shaved 19 thousands of a second off Cavanaugh’s time for a new best time.

Drizzles of rain started to fall 10 minutes into the prologue quickly followed by bursts of later afternoon sun in typical display of Melbourne weather. Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) had little care for the weather conditions as he crossed the line in 3:40.36 minutes.

Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey) was the first rider under the 2:40 minute mark as he crossed the line in 2:37.28 minutes having averaged 48.2 km/h on the riverbank course. Neil van der Ploeg came though to knock his teammate off the porch with a 2:36.97 and slot into the hot seat.

Will Clarke’s (Drapac) time was the quickest at the intermediate and quickest on the line to ensure a prolonged stint in the hot seat. As the riders continued to cross the line, the podium places remained unchallenged until Caleb Ewan crossed the line for second place, deju vu 12-months on from also placed second. Defending Tour de France champion Chris Frome (Team Sky) crossed the line in 26th place for his first race of the season, eight seconds down on Clarke

"I am happy with that, the main objective today I think was to stay upright," Froome told reporters after finishing. "I think the racing is still going to be decided over these next few days and undoubtedly when we get to Arthurs Seat at the end, that’s going to be the big day."

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:34 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:03 5 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:04 6 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:05 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 8 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 9 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 10 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 11 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 12 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 13 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:06 14 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 15 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 16 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 17 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 18 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 19 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07 20 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 21 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 22 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 24 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 25 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 26 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:08 27 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 28 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 29 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 30 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 31 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:09 32 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 33 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 34 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 35 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 36 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 37 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 38 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 39 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 40 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:10 41 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 42 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 43 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 44 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 45 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 46 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:11 47 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 48 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 49 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 50 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 51 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 52 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 53 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 54 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 55 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 56 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 57 Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 58 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 59 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:12 60 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 61 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 62 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 63 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:13 64 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 65 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 66 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 67 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 68 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida 0:00:14 69 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 70 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 71 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 72 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:00:15 73 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 74 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 75 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 0:00:16 76 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 77 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 78 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 79 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:00:17 80 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 81 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 82 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:18 83 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:19 84 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 85 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 86 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 87 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:00:22 88 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 89 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 90 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 91 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:23 92 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 93 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 94 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:00:26 95 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:00:27

Teams # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Avanti Isowhey Sport 0:07:51 2 Orica GreenEdge 0:00:02 3 Drapac Professional Cycling 0:00:04 4 Team Sky 0:00:09 5 ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:12 6 Trek - Segafredo 0:00:13 7 UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team 8 State Of Matter / Maap 0:00:14 9 JLT Condor 0:00:15 10 Australia National Team P/B KordaMentha 0:00:18 11 Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody 12 Nippo - Vini Fantini 0:00:19 13 Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:22 14 Kenyan Riders Downunder 15 Team Novo Nordisk 0:00:32 16 St George Merida Cycling Team 0:00:37

General classification after prologue # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 0:02:34 2 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:01 3 Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:02 4 Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:03 5 Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 0:00:04 6 Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge 0:00:05 7 Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 8 Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 9 Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky 10 Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 11 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 12 Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 13 John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 14 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:06 15 Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo 16 Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 17 Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 18 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 19 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 20 Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 0:00:07 21 James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling 22 Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 23 Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 24 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 25 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 26 Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 27 Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky 0:00:08 28 Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 29 Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling 30 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 31 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 32 Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:09 33 Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT 34 Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 35 Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 36 Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team 37 Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 38 Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 39 Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 40 Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 41 Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:10 42 Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 43 Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 44 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 45 Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky 46 Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 47 Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:11 48 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo 49 Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 50 Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo 51 Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 52 Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 53 Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 54 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 55 Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling 56 James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk 57 Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 58 Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder 59 Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 60 Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling 0:00:12 61 Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo 62 Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP 63 Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling 64 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:13 65 George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT 66 Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk 67 Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge 68 Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling 69 Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida 0:00:14 70 Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 71 Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 72 Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 73 Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 0:00:15 74 Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 75 Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 76 Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida 0:00:16 77 Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo 78 Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 79 Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida 80 Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:00:17 81 Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto 82 Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida 83 Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:18 84 Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky 0:00:19 85 Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini 86 Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 87 Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini 88 Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder 0:00:22 89 Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk 90 Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk 91 Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida 92 Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto 0:00:23 93 Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto 94 Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder 95 Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida 0:00:26 96 Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk 0:00:27

Young rider classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge 0:02:35 2 Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:04 3 Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT 0:00:05 4 Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 5 Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team 0:00:06 6 Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:07 7 Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody 8 Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:09 9 Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:10 10 Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP 0:00:12