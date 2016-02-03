Trending

Will Clarke repeats Jayco Herald Sun Tour prologue victory

Chris Froome in 26th place

Image 1 of 18

Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place

Will Clarke (Drapac) metres from crossing the line in first place
(Image credit: Mark Gunter)
Image 2 of 18

The top three in the 2016 prologue

The top three in the 2016 prologue
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 3 of 18

Caleb Ewan drives home to second place

Caleb Ewan drives home to second place
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 4 of 18

Chris Froome finishes his effort

Chris Froome finishes his effort
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 5 of 18

Sam Bewley out on course

Sam Bewley out on course
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 6 of 18

Sebastian Henao (Team Sky)

Sebastian Henao (Team Sky)
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 7 of 18

Chris Froome at the start

Chris Froome at the start
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
The riders sign on

The riders sign on

The riders sign on
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 9 of 18

One of the Condor JLT during his prologue

One of the Condor JLT during his prologue
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 10 of 18

Fans got a close-up look at the riders

Fans got a close-up look at the riders
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
A rider out on course

A rider out on course

A rider out on course
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 12 of 18

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 13 of 18

(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 14 of 18

Chris Froome starts his prologue

Chris Froome starts his prologue
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Caleb Ewan signs on

Caleb Ewan signs on

Caleb Ewan signs on
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Chris Froome signs on

Chris Froome signs on

Chris Froome signs on
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 17 of 18

Will Clarke rides to victory

Will Clarke rides to victory
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)
Image 18 of 18

Thumbs up from Will Clarke

Thumbs up from Will Clarke
(Image credit: Jayco Herald Sun Tour)

Will Clarke shaved over half-a-second off his Jayco Herald Sun Tour winning time last year as he powered to the win and first race leader’s jersey of the race. The Drapac rider’s average speed of 49.1km/h saw him cover the 2.1km course along Melbourne’s Southbank in 2:37.27 minutes. Caleb Ewan (Orica-GreenEdge) was the last man to start the course and would come the closest to Clarke just as he did 12-months prior under far sunnier skies.

Froome safely navigates Jayco Herald Sun Tour prologue

"Pretty much same result as last year just beating Caleb by about a second. It was a nervous wait for me actually, starting 40-45 minutes before him ... and sitting up there,” Clarke said after the podium ceremony where he collected the first leader’s jersey of the race. “I thought he’s [Ewan] good in the corners, he’s very fast so this course suits him as well.

“I am just stronger than last year I think so I think that’s what allowed me to go a little bit quicker," Clarke added of the difference between his 2015 and 2016 winning rides. "I guess I’d down Tour Down Under the previous years before this and maybe in ways it can help to have a race in your legs but I guess I was able to do more specific prologue work before this also which could have helped.

Clarke lost the leader's jersey after stage 1 last year but the 30-year-old is looking for an extended stay in the jersey this time round.

“It would be nice to hang onto the jersey for a day or two, he have to wait and see how the race plays out. It’s such a short prologue so the time gaps aren’t huge, its not like I am 10-20 seconds up on anyone," Clarke said. "Whoever basically wins tomorrow has a good chance of pulling on the leaders jersey. We’ll wait and see how the race is going, maybe put some guys up the road to defend our interest that way."

While Clarke repeated his win, Ewan repeated his second place. The Orica-GreenEdge sprinter explained he gave it his all but having won seven races in January, his tone was of disappointment with his first second place of the season.

“It was pretty similar I think, it was less than a second in it again but I left it all out there and I still came up short,” Ewan said. “Obviously I am not training really for a two–and-half kilometre prologue but I was pretty confident with my form and how I was going. I knew I was going to do a good ride but obviously it wasn’t good enough to win. Will was super strong today, as he was last year, and I think he does really well in these short time trials so it was always going to be hard to beat him.”

Michael Storer (Kordamentha Australia) was first off and first into the hot seat with a time of 2:49.30. Ryan Cavanagh quickly disposed him as he crossed the line in 2:42.29. Pat Shaw shaved 19 thousands of a second off Cavanaugh’s time for a new best time.

Drizzles of rain started to fall 10 minutes into the prologue quickly followed by bursts of later afternoon sun in typical display of Melbourne weather. Jack Bobridge (Trek-Segafredo) had little care for the weather conditions as he crossed the line in 3:40.36 minutes.

Robbie Hucker (Avanti Isowhey) was the first rider under the 2:40 minute mark as he crossed the line in 2:37.28 minutes having averaged 48.2 km/h on the riverbank course. Neil van der Ploeg came though to knock his teammate off the porch with a 2:36.97 and slot into the hot seat.

Will Clarke’s (Drapac) time was the quickest at the intermediate and quickest on the line to ensure a prolonged stint in the hot seat. As the riders continued to cross the line, the podium places remained unchallenged until Caleb Ewan crossed the line for second place, deju vu 12-months on from also placed second. Defending Tour de France champion Chris Frome (Team Sky) crossed the line in 26th place for his first race of the season, eight seconds down on Clarke

"I am happy with that, the main objective today I think was to stay upright," Froome told reporters after finishing. "I think the racing is still going to be decided over these next few days and undoubtedly when we get to Arthurs Seat at the end, that’s going to be the big day."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:34
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:02
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:03
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:04
6Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:05
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
8Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
9Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
10Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
11Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
12John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
13Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:06
14Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
15Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
16Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
17Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
18Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
19Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07
20James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
21Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
22Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
24Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
25Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
26Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
27Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
28Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
29Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
30Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
31Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:09
32Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
33Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
34Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
35Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
36Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
37Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
38Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
39Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
40Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:10
41Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
42Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
43Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
44Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
45Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
46Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:11
47Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
48Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
49Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
50Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
51Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
52Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
53Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
54Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
55James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
56Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
57Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
58Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
59Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:12
60Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
61Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
62Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
63Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:13
64George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
65Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
66Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
67Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
68Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida0:00:14
69Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
70Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
71Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
72Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:00:15
73Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
74Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
75Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida0:00:16
76Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
77Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
78Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
79Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:00:17
80Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
81Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
82Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:18
83Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:19
84Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
85Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
86Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
87Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:22
88Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
89Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
90Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
91Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:23
92Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
93Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
94Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:00:26
95Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:00:27

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Isowhey Sport0:07:51
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:02
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:04
4Team Sky0:00:09
5ONE Pro Cycling0:00:12
6Trek - Segafredo0:00:13
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8State Of Matter / Maap0:00:14
9JLT Condor0:00:15
10Australia National Team P/B KordaMentha0:00:18
11Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
12Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:19
13Attaque Team Gusto0:00:22
14Kenyan Riders Downunder
15Team Novo Nordisk0:00:32
16St George Merida Cycling Team0:00:37

General classification after prologue
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1William Clarke (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling0:02:34
2Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:01
3Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:02
4Robbie Hucker (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:03
5Joseph Cooper (NZl) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team0:00:04
6Sam Bewley (NZl) Orica-GreenEdge0:00:05
7Niccolo Bonifazio (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
8Damien Howson (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
9Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Team Sky
10Anthony Giacoppo (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
11Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP
12Dion Smith (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
13John Murphy (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
14Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:06
15Jack Bobridge (Aus) Trek – Segafredo
16Nicolas Marini (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
17Nathan Earle (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
18Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
19Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
20Daniel Summerhill (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling0:00:07
21James Oram (NZl) ONE Pro Cycling
22Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
23Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
24Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
25Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
26Cameron Bayly (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
27Chris Froome (GBr) Team Sky0:00:08
28Patrick Shaw (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
29Thomas Scully (NZl) Drapac Professional Cycling
30Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
31Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
32Jon Mould (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:09
33Russ Downing (GBr) Condor JLT
34Ben Hill (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
35Morgan Smith (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
36Patrick Lane (Aus) Avanti IsoWhey Cycling Team
37Richard Handley (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
38Kristian House (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
39Mitch Docker (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
40Craig Evers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
41Steve Lampier (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:10
42Jonathan Clarke (Aus) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
43Sam Volkers (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
44Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
45Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
46Tanner Putt (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
47Alistair Slater (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:11
48Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek – Segafredo
49Adrian Hegyvary (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
50Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Trek – Segafredo
51Jason Christie (NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
52Jack Haig (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge
53Scott Thomas (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
54Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP
55Travis Meyer (Aus) Drapac Professional Cycling
56James Glasspool (Aus) Novo Nordisk
57Giacomo Berlato (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
58Nick Miller(NZl) Kenyan Riders Downunder
59Daniele Colli (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
60Steele von Hoff (Aus) ONE Pro Cycling0:00:12
61Eugenio Alafaci (Ita) Trek – Segafredo
62Mike Cuming (GBr) State of Matter / MAAP
63Ty Magner (USA) United Healthcare Pro Cycling
64Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:13
65George Atkins (GBr) Condor JLT
66Christopher Williams (Aus) Novo Nordisk
67Christian Meier (Can) Orica-GreenEdge
68Josh Hunt (GBr) ONE Pro Cycling
69Patrick Sharpe (Aus) St George Merida0:00:14
70Lucas Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
71Nathan Elliott (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder
72Dylan Newberry (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
73Kazushige Kuboki (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini0:00:15
74Jai Hindley (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto
75Michael Storer (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
76Nicholas Woods (Aus) St George Merida0:00:16
77Laurent Didier (Lux) Trek – Segafredo
78Benjamin Dyball (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
79Brodie Talbot (Aus) St George Merida
80Brian Kamstra (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:00:17
81Sam Dobbs (NZl) Attaque Team Gusto
82Daniel Bonello (Aus) St George Merida
83Angus Lyons (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:18
84Ian Boswell (USA) Team Sky0:00:19
85Yuma Koishi (Jpn) Nippo Vini Fantini
86Thomas Hubbard (NZl) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
87Damiano Cunego (Ita) Nippo Vini Fantini
88Liam Hill (Aus) Kenyan Riders Downunder0:00:22
89Scott Ambrose (NZl) Novo Nordisk
90Corentin Cherhal (Fra) Novo Nordisk
91Josh Berry (Aus) St George Merida
92Tim Guy (Aus) Attaque Team Gusto0:00:23
93Shao Hsuan Lu (Tpe) Attaque Team Gusto
94Suleiman Kangangi (Ken) Kenyan Riders Downunder
95Jay Dutton (Aus) St George Merida0:00:26
96Gerd De Keijzer (Ned) Novo Nordisk0:00:27

Young rider classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Caleb Ewan (Aus) Orica-GreenEdge0:02:35
2Jesse Kerrison (Aus State of Matter / MAAP0:00:04
3Chris Lawless (GBr) Condor JLT0:00:05
4Christopher Hamilton (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team
5Alistair Donohoe (Aus) KordaMentha - Australian National Team0:00:06
6Ryan Cavanagh (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:07
7Ryan Thomas (Aus) Data#3 Cisco Racing Team p/b Scody
8Dylan Sunderland (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:09
9Chris Harper (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:10
10Nick Katsonis (Aus) State of Matter / MAAP0:00:12

Teams classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Avanti Isowhey Sport0:07:51
2Orica GreenEdge0:00:02
3Drapac Professional Cycling0:00:04
4Team Sky0:00:09
5ONE Pro Cycling0:00:12
6Trek - Segafredo0:00:13
7UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
8State Of Matter / Maap0:00:14
9JLT Condor0:00:15
10Australia National Team P/B Kordamentha0:00:18
11Data#3 Cisco Racing Team P/B Scody
12Nippo - Vini Fantini0:00:19
13Attaque Team Gusto0:00:22
14Kenyan Riders Downunder
15Team Novo Nordisk0:00:32
16St George Merida Cycling Team0:00:37

 

