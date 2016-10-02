Trending

Nieuwenhuis surprises in Superprestige Giegen U23s

Hermans, Peeters round out podium

Brief results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Lions
3Yannick Peeters (Bel)

