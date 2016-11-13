Trending

Iserbyt dominates in Gavere mud

Hermans, Nieuwenhuis complete U23 podium

Eli Iserbyt celebrates his victory in the under 23 men's race


(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling0:51:28
2Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:00:31
3Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:01:13
4Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:24
5Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:53
6Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team0:01:59
7Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon0:02:17
8Jonas Degroote (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tartel0:02:46
9Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:03:01
10Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) U23.Mc Colba - Superano Ham0:03:16
11Jenko Bonne (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek0:03:17
12Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC0:03:27
13Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice0:03:43
14Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes0:04:03
15Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team0:04:08
16Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:04:10
17Niels Derveaux (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling0:04:11
18Richard Jansen (Ned) Team Imming0:04:40
19Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank - Corendon0:04:41
20Loic Hennaux (Bel) Prorace Cycling Team0:04:58
21Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club0:05:10
22Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT0:05:45
23Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z0:05:49
24Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 990:05:55
25Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank0:06:10
26Lander Loockx (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes CT0:06:18
27Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit0:07:13
28Jarno Liessens (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
29Perry Van Den Bos (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
30Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop
31Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes CT
32Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
33Simon Jaecques (Bel) Eseg Douai
34Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
35Tomas Szédelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
36Kyle De Proost (Bel) Individueel
37Yari Crollet (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
38Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Individueel
DNFYannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
DNFThomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
DNFJappe Jaspers (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
DNFJulien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden Beef
DNFReno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
DNFGert Smets (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
DNFThomas Verheyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99

