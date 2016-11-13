Iserbyt dominates in Gavere mud
Hermans, Nieuwenhuis complete U23 podium
U23 Men: -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Eli Iserbyt (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games Cycling
|0:51:28
|2
|Quinten Hermans (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:00:31
|3
|Joris Nieuwenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:01:13
|4
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:24
|5
|Thijs Aerts (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:53
|6
|Kobe Goossens (Bel) Telenet Fidea Cycling Team
|0:01:59
|7
|Adam Toupalik (Cze) Beobank - Corendon
|0:02:17
|8
|Jonas Degroote (Bel) Superano Ham - Isorex - Tartel
|0:02:46
|9
|Sieben Wouters (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:03:01
|10
|Gosse Van Der Meer (Ned) U23.Mc Colba - Superano Ham
|0:03:16
|11
|Jenko Bonne (Bel) Baguet - M.I.B.A. - Indulek
|0:03:17
|12
|Seppe Rombouts (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|0:03:27
|13
|Jelle Schuermans (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|0:03:43
|14
|Pieter Van Roosbroeck (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes
|0:04:03
|15
|Maik Van Der Heijden (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|0:04:08
|16
|Gianni Siebens (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:04:10
|17
|Niels Derveaux (Bel) Goeman Scott Cycling
|0:04:11
|18
|Richard Jansen (Ned) Team Imming
|0:04:40
|19
|Jens Dekker (Ned) Beobank - Corendon
|0:04:41
|20
|Loic Hennaux (Bel) Prorace Cycling Team
|0:04:58
|21
|Senne De Meyer (Bel) Koninklijke Edegem Bicycle Club
|0:05:10
|22
|Tijl Pauwels (Bel) Lares-Doltcini CT
|0:05:45
|23
|Sybren Jacobs (Bel) W.A.C. Team Hoboken (Kon.) V.Z
|0:05:49
|24
|Mathijs Wuyts (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|0:05:55
|25
|Victor Vandebosch (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|0:06:10
|26
|Lander Loockx (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes CT
|0:06:18
|27
|Kelvin Bakx (Ned) Willebrord Wil Vooruit
|0:07:13
|28
|Jarno Liessens (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|29
|Perry Van Den Bos (Ned) Westland Wil Vooruit
|30
|Wesley Floren (Ned) Wielervereniging Nieuwe Hoop
|31
|Thomas Van De Velde (Bel) Cycling.Be - Alphamotorhomes CT
|32
|Jente Tielemans (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|33
|Simon Jaecques (Bel) Eseg Douai
|34
|Glenn Verbeeck (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|35
|Tomas Szédelyi (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|36
|Kyle De Proost (Bel) Individueel
|37
|Yari Crollet (Bel) Kdl Cycling Team
|38
|Laurens De Jonghe (Bel) Individueel
|DNF
|Yannick Peeters (Bel) Crelan-Vastgoedservice
|DNF
|Thomas Joseph (Bel) Marlux - Napoleon Games
|DNF
|Jappe Jaspers (Bel) Iko Enertherm-Beobank
|DNF
|Julien Kaise (Bel) Color Code - Arden Beef
|DNF
|Reno Bauters (Bel) Acrog - Balen BC
|DNF
|Gert Smets (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
|DNF
|Thomas Verheyen (Bel) Kalas Cycling Team 99
