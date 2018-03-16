Hodeg wins the Handzame Classic
Halvorsen second in Belgian one-day race
Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first pro win on Friday at the Handzame Classic in Belgium, taking a chaotic sprint victory ahead of Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen and Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann after 204km of racing.
The 21-year-old Colombian relied on his team to keep the early 10-rider breakaway in check and then set him up perfectly for the sprint in the namesake finish town despite a crash with 7km to go.
"It's difficult to tell you how I'm feeling after this win," Hodeg said. "It means the world to take my maiden pro victory with Quick-Step Floors, the team I have always dreamt of racing for. I always try to do my best and today it wasn't any different."
"The plan from the beginning of the race was to do the sprint for me, and I'm grateful to the boys for their support," Hodeg said. "They were fantastic. I am super happy to get this success and can tell you I'll continue to work hard in order to repay the team for their confidence."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick - Step Floors
|4:34:35
|2
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
|3
|Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|4
|Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
|5
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|6
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|7
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|8
|Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|9
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|11
|Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|13
|Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
|14
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|15
|Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
|16
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|17
|Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
|18
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|19
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|20
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|21
|Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|22
|Travis McCabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|23
|Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|24
|Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
|25
|Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|26
|Niklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|27
|Tom Bohli (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|28
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|29
|Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|30
|Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
|31
|Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|32
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|33
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|34
|Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|35
|Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|36
|Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|37
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|38
|Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|39
|Julien Mortier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|40
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Bmc Racing Team
|41
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|42
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|43
|Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
|44
|Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
|45
|Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
|46
|Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|47
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|48
|James Shaw (GBr)
|49
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
|50
|Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
|0:00:06
|51
|Max Kanter (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|52
|Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|53
|Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|54
|Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex
|55
|Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
|57
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|58
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|59
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|60
|Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|61
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:10
|62
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|63
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|64
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:00:12
|65
|Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|66
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|67
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|68
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
|69
|Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|70
|Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
|71
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
|72
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|73
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
|74
|Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|75
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
|76
|Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|77
|Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|78
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|79
|Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
|80
|Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|81
|Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|82
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|83
|Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
|84
|Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|85
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|86
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:00:17
|87
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|88
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|89
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|90
|Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|91
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:21
|92
|Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
|93
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:23
|94
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:27
|95
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|96
|Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:00:29
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|98
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|99
|Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:31
|100
|Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|0:00:35
|101
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|102
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:00:41
|103
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
|104
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
|105
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|106
|Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:49
|107
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|108
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:50
|109
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky
|0:00:52
|110
|Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
|111
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors
|0:00:58
|112
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|113
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:01:07
|114
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|115
|Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|0:01:10
|116
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:45
|117
|Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
|118
|Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:48
|119
|Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:54
|120
|Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:08
|121
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:02:32
|122
|Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
|123
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
|0:03:51
|124
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|125
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|126
|Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
|127
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|128
|Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|0:05:49
|129
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
|130
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
|0:07:00
|131
|Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Arne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
|DNF
|Jens Vanoverberghe (Bel) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Florian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Maikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
|DNF
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Justin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Marc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
|DNF
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Przemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
|DNF
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNS
|Michael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon
