Hodeg wins the Handzame Classic

Halvorsen second in Belgian one-day race

Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Kristoffer Halvorsen (Team Sky), Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) and Pascal Ackermann (Bora-Hansgrohe) on the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Álvaro José Hodeg and friends celebrate on the Handzame podium

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Isarel Cycling Academy's Ben Perry

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Alvaro Jose Hodeg celebrates winning the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Golas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha-Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jelle Vanendert (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Frederik Frison (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alvaro Jose Hodeg celebrates winning the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alvaro Jose Hodeg celebrates winning the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Cheers for the Handzame Classic podium

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Alvaro Jose Hodeg celebrates winning the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Remy Mertz (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Dries Van Gestel (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) wins the 2018 Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
is what 11.5 PSI looks like.

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Baptiste Planckaert (Katusha - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Marco Mathis (Katusha - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
David Boucher (Team Tarteletto - Isorex - SH)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jhonatan Restrepo (Katusha - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Michal Golas (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Davide Martinelli (Quick-Step Floors) and Miles Scotson (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Jenthe Biermans (Katusha - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Baptiste Planckaert and Jhonatan Restrepo

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Christopher Lawless (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Remi Cavagna (Quick-Step Floors)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Nils Politt and Tom Bohli talk before the start of the Handzame Classic

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Mads Wurtz Schmidt (Katusha - Alpecin)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first pro win on Friday at the Handzame Classic in Belgium, taking a chaotic sprint victory ahead of Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen and Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann after 204km of racing.

The 21-year-old Colombian relied on his team to keep the early 10-rider breakaway in check and then set him up perfectly for the sprint in the namesake finish town despite a crash with 7km to go.

"It's difficult to tell you how I'm feeling after this win," Hodeg said. "It means the world to take my maiden pro victory with Quick-Step Floors, the team I have always dreamt of racing for. I always try to do my best and today it wasn't any different."

"The plan from the beginning of the race was to do the sprint for me, and I'm grateful to the boys for their support," Hodeg said. "They were fantastic. I am super happy to get this success and can tell you I'll continue to work hard in order to repay the team for their confidence."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alvaro Jose Hodeg Chagui (Col) Quick - Step Floors4:34:35
2Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Sky
3Pascal Ackermann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
4Matteo Pelucchi (Ita) Bora - Hansgrohe
5Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
6Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
7Rui Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
8Tanguy Turgis (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
9Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
10Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
11Roy Jans (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
13Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick - Step Floors
14Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
15Simon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
16Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
17Mads Würtz Schmidt (Den) Team Katusha Alpecin
18Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
19Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
20Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
21Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
22Travis McCabe (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
23Dion Smith (NZl) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
24Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
25Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (Col) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
26Niklas Märkl (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
27Tom Bohli (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
28Patryk Stosz (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
29Jérémy Leveau (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
30Jarno Mobach (Ned) Development Team Sunweb
31Julien Trarieux (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
32Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
33Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
34Ivo Oliveira (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
35Wim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
36Dieter Bouvry (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
37Pawel Franczak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
38Erik Baska (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
39Julien Mortier (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
40Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Bmc Racing Team
41Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
42Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
43Markus Hoelgaard (Nor) Joker Icopal
44Rasmus Fossum Tiller (Nor) Joker Icopal
45Michal Kolár (Svk) Bora - Hansgrohe
46Milan Menten (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
47Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
48James Shaw (GBr)
49Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
50Polychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex0:00:06
51Max Kanter (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
52Lorrenzo Manzin (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
53Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
54Sergio Torres Jorro (Spa) Tarteletto - Isorex
55Awet Andemeskel (Eri) Israel Cycling Academy
56João Almeida (Por) Hagens Berman Axeon
57Alexander Cataford (Can) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
58Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick - Step Floors
59Matthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
60Brenton Jones (Aus) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
61Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:10
62Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
63Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
64Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Icopal0:00:12
65Jan Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
66Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
67Timothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
68Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
69Robbert De Greef (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
70Andrew Leigh (GBr) Tarteletto - Isorex
71Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Hagens Berman Axeon
72Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
73Danilo Wyss (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
74Stijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
75Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Direct Energie
76Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
77Martin Alexander Salmon (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
78Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
79Paul Ourselin (Fra) Direct Energie
80Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
81Rüdiger Selig (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
82Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe
83Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
84Daniel Eaton (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team
85Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
86Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora - Hansgrohe0:00:17
87Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
88Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
89Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
90Lukas Spengler (Swi) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
91Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:21
92Jeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
93Eric Marcotte (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:23
94Marco Mathis (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin0:00:27
95Arnaud Courteille (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
96Tanner Putt (USA) Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team0:00:29
97Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
98Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
99Sjoerd Van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:31
100Yannick Martinez (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm0:00:35
101Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
102Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:00:41
103Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team
104Pieter Serry (Bel) Quick - Step Floors
105Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
106Martijn Budding (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:00:49
107Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
108Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:00:50
109Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Sky0:00:52
110Felix Gall (Aut) Development Team Sunweb
111Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick - Step Floors0:00:58
112Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
113Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin0:01:07
114Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Oscar Riesebeek (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij0:01:10
116Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:45
117Jhonatan Restrepo Valencia (Col) Team Katusha Alpecin
118Jonathan Dibben (GBr) Team Sky0:01:48
119Frantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:01:54
120Axel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:08
121Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie0:02:32
122Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
123Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel - Cebon0:03:51
124David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
125Gatis Smukulis (Lat) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
126Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie
127Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
128Adrian Kurek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:05:49
129Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
130Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick - Step Floors0:07:00
131Iuri Filosi (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFArne De Groote (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFJens Vanoverberghe (Bel) Development Team Sunweb
DNFFlorian Stork (Ger) Development Team Sunweb
DNFSébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFMaikel Zijlaard (Ned) Hagens Berman Axeon
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFLawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFWesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFPrzemyslaw Kasperkiewicz (Pol) Delko Marseille Provence Ktm
DNFAndreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNSMichael Rice (Aus) Hagens Berman Axeon

