Álvaro José Hodeg (Quick-Step Floors) claimed his first pro win on Friday at the Handzame Classic in Belgium, taking a chaotic sprint victory ahead of Team Sky's Kristoffer Halvorsen and Bora-Hansgrohe's Pascal Ackermann after 204km of racing.

The 21-year-old Colombian relied on his team to keep the early 10-rider breakaway in check and then set him up perfectly for the sprint in the namesake finish town despite a crash with 7km to go.

"It's difficult to tell you how I'm feeling after this win," Hodeg said. "It means the world to take my maiden pro victory with Quick-Step Floors, the team I have always dreamt of racing for. I always try to do my best and today it wasn't any different."

"The plan from the beginning of the race was to do the sprint for me, and I'm grateful to the boys for their support," Hodeg said. "They were fantastic. I am super happy to get this success and can tell you I'll continue to work hard in order to repay the team for their confidence."

