Schets takes sprint in rainy Handzame Classic

Van Hummel second, crashes across the line

The Handzame Classic ended with a bang, with Steve Schets handing the Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly team its first win of the season, but also a massive crash at the line.

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) was heading up next to the barriers in the final sprint when he was hit by an inattentive spectator who was leaning out over the barriers to take a photo.

Van Hummel was on the ground in a second, falling into Schets and causing a chain-reaction pile-up behind.

After a rainy 199.5km, Schets was too happy with his victory to worry about the fall.

"It must have looked very strange, but I am so happy with that win that I really wanted to cry. That I was laying on the ground was a side issue," Schets said.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly4:48:12
2Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
3Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
4André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
5Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
6Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
7Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
8Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
9Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
10Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
11Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
12Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
13Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
14Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
15Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
16Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
19Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
20Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
21Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
22Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
23Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
24Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
25Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
26Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
27Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
28Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
29Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
30Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
31Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
32Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
33Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
34Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
35Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
36Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
37Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
38Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
39Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
41Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:05
42Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:08
43Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent0:00:15
44Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
45Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:00:18
46Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
47Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
48Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
49Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland0:00:26
50Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano0:00:31
51Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:32
52Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse0:00:35
53Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
54Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
55Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
56Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
57Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team0:00:42
58Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
59Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp0:00:47
60Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
61Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
62Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
63Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
65Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
66Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
67Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:00:52
68Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
69Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:01:04
70Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
71Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
72Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
73Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
74Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
75Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
76Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
77Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
78Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole0:01:33
79Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
80David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
81Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
82Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
83David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
84Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
86Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
87Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
88Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
89Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
90Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
91Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
92Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike.gr
93Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
94Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
95Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
96Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
97Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
98Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
99Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
100Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
101Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
102Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
103Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
104Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
105Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
106Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
107Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
108Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
109Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
110Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
111Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
112Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
113James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
114Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
115Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
116Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
117Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
118Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
119Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:02:58
120Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly0:03:33
121Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury0:03:38
122Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:03:40

