The Handzame Classic ended with a bang, with Steve Schets handing the Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly team its first win of the season, but also a massive crash at the line.

Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) was heading up next to the barriers in the final sprint when he was hit by an inattentive spectator who was leaning out over the barriers to take a photo.

Van Hummel was on the ground in a second, falling into Schets and causing a chain-reaction pile-up behind.

After a rainy 199.5km, Schets was too happy with his victory to worry about the fall.

"It must have looked very strange, but I am so happy with that win that I really wanted to cry. That I was laying on the ground was a side issue," Schets said.

Full Results