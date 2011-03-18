Schets takes sprint in rainy Handzame Classic
Van Hummel second, crashes across the line
The Handzame Classic ended with a bang, with Steve Schets handing the Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly team its first win of the season, but also a massive crash at the line.
Kenny van Hummel (Skil-Shimano) was heading up next to the barriers in the final sprint when he was hit by an inattentive spectator who was leaning out over the barriers to take a photo.
Van Hummel was on the ground in a second, falling into Schets and causing a chain-reaction pile-up behind.
After a rainy 199.5km, Schets was too happy with his victory to worry about the fall.
"It must have looked very strange, but I am so happy with that win that I really wanted to cry. That I was laying on the ground was a side issue," Schets said.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Schets (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|4:48:12
|2
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|3
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|4
|André Schulze (Ger) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|6
|Theo Bos (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|7
|Frédérique Robert (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|8
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|9
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|10
|Stijn Neirynck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|11
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|12
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|13
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|14
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|15
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|16
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Robin Steenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|19
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|20
|Johan Lindgren (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|21
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|23
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|24
|Stijn Joseph (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|25
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|26
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|27
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|28
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|29
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|30
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|31
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|32
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|33
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|34
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|35
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|36
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|37
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|38
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|39
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|41
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:05
|42
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:08
|43
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|0:00:15
|44
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|45
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:18
|46
|Jos Van Emden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|47
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|49
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|0:00:26
|50
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:31
|51
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:32
|52
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|0:00:35
|53
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|54
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|55
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|56
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Quickstep Cycling Team
|57
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:00:42
|58
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|59
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:00:47
|60
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|61
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|62
|Mark Batty (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|63
|Jack Vermeulen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|65
|Hans Dekkers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|66
|Albert Timmer (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|67
|Mark McNally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:00:52
|68
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|69
|Kevin Grieten (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:01:04
|70
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|71
|Michael Olsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|72
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|73
|Jonathan Bertrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|74
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|75
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|76
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|77
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|78
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|0:01:33
|79
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Team Worldofbike.gr
|80
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|81
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|82
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|83
|David Kopp (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|84
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|86
|Sebastian Balck (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|87
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|89
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|90
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|91
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|92
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Team Worldofbike.gr
|93
|Philip Lindau (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|94
|Tobias Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|95
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity
|96
|Kevin Van Melsen (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|97
|Joe Eldridge (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|98
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|99
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|100
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|101
|Bas Stamsnijder (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|102
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|103
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|104
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|105
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|106
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|107
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|108
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|109
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|110
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|111
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|112
|Ryan Roth (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|113
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|114
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|115
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|116
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|117
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|118
|Carlos Barredo Llamazales (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|119
|Kamil Zielinski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:02:58
|120
|Kess Heytens (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:03:33
|121
|Phillip Schulz (Ger) Colba - Mercury
|0:03:38
|122
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:03:40
