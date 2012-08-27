Trending

'Peaty' too good for Smith and Simmonds

Moseley easily the best of the women

Results

Elite Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Steve Peat (GBr)0:02:27
2Joseph Smith (GBr)0:00:03
3Matthew Simmonds (GBr)0:00:05
4Gee Atherton (GBr)0:00:06
5Alex Bond (GBr)0:00:06
6Harry Heath (GBr)0:00:06
7Oliver Burton (GBr)0:00:07
8Greg Williamson (GBr)
9Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)0:00:08
10Adam Brayton (GBr)0:00:08
11Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)0:00:08
12Lewis Buchanan (GBr)0:00:09
13Harry Molloy (GBr)0:00:09
14Joel Moore (GBr)0:00:10
15Richard Thomas (GBr)0:00:11
16Robert Smith (GBr)0:00:12
17David Smith (GBr)0:00:13
18Neil Donoghue (GBr)0:00:14
19Ashley Maller (GBr)0:00:14
20Mark Scott (GBr)0:00:14
21Scott Mears (GBr)0:00:15
22Will Jones (GBr)0:00:16
23Dan Stanbridge (GBr)0:00:16
24Elliott Machin (GBr)0:00:16
25Seanan O'riordan (Irl)0:00:18
26Alex Florian (GBr)0:00:18
27James Swinden (GBr)0:00:19
28Will Soffe (GBr)0:00:19
29Emyr Davies (GBr)
30Simon Parsons (GBr)0:00:20
31Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)0:00:21
32Joel Chidley (GBr)0:01:50

Elite Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Tracy Moseley (GBr)0:02:58
2Jessica Stone (GBr)0:00:07
3Zac Peters (GBr)0:00:14
4Emma Wareham (GBr)0:00:22
5Eleanor Maxfield (GBr)0:00:25
6Rachael Walker (GBr)0:00:31
7Rhian Atherton (GBr)0:00:37
8Traharn Chidley (GBr)0:00:37
9Annie Matthews (GBr)0:00:46
10Rosie Smith (GBr)0:00:51
11Nicola Burscough-Brown (GBr)0:00:59
12Jessica Greaves (GBr)0:01:13
13Rachel Burridge (GBr)0:02:22

