'Peaty' too good for Smith and Simmonds
Moseley easily the best of the women
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Steve Peat (GBr)
|0:02:27
|2
|Joseph Smith (GBr)
|0:00:03
|3
|Matthew Simmonds (GBr)
|0:00:05
|4
|Gee Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:06
|5
|Alex Bond (GBr)
|0:00:06
|6
|Harry Heath (GBr)
|0:00:06
|7
|Oliver Burton (GBr)
|0:00:07
|8
|Greg Williamson (GBr)
|9
|Thomas Braithwaite (GBr)
|0:00:08
|10
|Adam Brayton (GBr)
|0:00:08
|11
|Ruaridh Cunningham (GBr)
|0:00:08
|12
|Lewis Buchanan (GBr)
|0:00:09
|13
|Harry Molloy (GBr)
|0:00:09
|14
|Joel Moore (GBr)
|0:00:10
|15
|Richard Thomas (GBr)
|0:00:11
|16
|Robert Smith (GBr)
|0:00:12
|17
|David Smith (GBr)
|0:00:13
|18
|Neil Donoghue (GBr)
|0:00:14
|19
|Ashley Maller (GBr)
|0:00:14
|20
|Mark Scott (GBr)
|0:00:14
|21
|Scott Mears (GBr)
|0:00:15
|22
|Will Jones (GBr)
|0:00:16
|23
|Dan Stanbridge (GBr)
|0:00:16
|24
|Elliott Machin (GBr)
|0:00:16
|25
|Seanan O'riordan (Irl)
|0:00:18
|26
|Alex Florian (GBr)
|0:00:18
|27
|James Swinden (GBr)
|0:00:19
|28
|Will Soffe (GBr)
|0:00:19
|29
|Emyr Davies (GBr)
|30
|Simon Parsons (GBr)
|0:00:20
|31
|Stuart Jenkinson (GBr)
|0:00:21
|32
|Joel Chidley (GBr)
|0:01:50
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Tracy Moseley (GBr)
|0:02:58
|2
|Jessica Stone (GBr)
|0:00:07
|3
|Zac Peters (GBr)
|0:00:14
|4
|Emma Wareham (GBr)
|0:00:22
|5
|Eleanor Maxfield (GBr)
|0:00:25
|6
|Rachael Walker (GBr)
|0:00:31
|7
|Rhian Atherton (GBr)
|0:00:37
|8
|Traharn Chidley (GBr)
|0:00:37
|9
|Annie Matthews (GBr)
|0:00:46
|10
|Rosie Smith (GBr)
|0:00:51
|11
|Nicola Burscough-Brown (GBr)
|0:00:59
|12
|Jessica Greaves (GBr)
|0:01:13
|13
|Rachel Burridge (GBr)
|0:02:22
