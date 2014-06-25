Demare wins Halle-Ingoogiem
Boeckmans, Van Staeyen on podium
Arnaud Démare claimed his eight win of 2014 and third career victory on Belgian soil as he outsprinted Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Belisol) and Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) to victory in the 199km Halle-Ingooigem.
The traditional warm up race for the Belgian national championships also served as a warm up for Demaré who has set his sights on conquering the 2 51.7km French national road race in Futuroscope on Sunday.
"I am very pleased with this victory," Démare said after the win. "Chapeau to my teammates who did a great job of managing the race from the first kilometre and not allowing too large a breakaway to succeed.
"Everyone did their job and now I turn my focus to the nationals on Sunday which is a course that suits me. After that, I make my debut at the Tour de France for the first time which I'm really happy about, especially since I don't often have the opportunity to race against the top sprinters in Mark Cavendish, André Greipel and Marcel Kittel."
Second placed Boeckmans was happy with his result as he gets closer to his first win of 2014 having placed fourth three times at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey and finished runner-up on stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné after a photo finish was needed to decide the winner.
"I'm very happy with second place," Boeckmans said. "The team worked well for me in the last two kilometres but against someone like Démare, there is nothing to do. It is really hard.
"We'll see how the Belgian nationals go on Sunday, I do not know my role yet but after that I'll have a little rest."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr
|4:39:19
|2
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|5
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|6
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
|9
|Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|10
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|11
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|12
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|13
|Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|16
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|17
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|18
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|19
|Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|20
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|21
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|22
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|23
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|24
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|25
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|26
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|27
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|28
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|29
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|30
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|31
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|32
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|33
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|34
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|35
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|36
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|37
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|38
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|39
|Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|40
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:00:05
|41
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|42
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|43
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|44
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|0:00:08
|46
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|47
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|48
|Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
|49
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|50
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|52
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|53
|Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
|54
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|55
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|56
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|57
|Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|58
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|59
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|60
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|61
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|62
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|63
|Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|64
|Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|65
|Titte Van Laer (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|67
|Ian Vansumere (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|68
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|69
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|70
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|71
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|72
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|73
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|74
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
|75
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|76
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|77
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|78
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|79
|Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
|80
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|81
|Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|82
|Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|83
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|84
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|85
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|86
|Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|87
|Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|88
|Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
|89
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
|91
|Vincent De Boeck (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|92
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|93
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|94
|Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|95
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:00:18
|96
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|97
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|98
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
|99
|Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|100
|Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|101
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|102
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|103
|Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|104
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|105
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|107
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|108
|Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
|109
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|110
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|111
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|112
|Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|113
|Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|114
|Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|115
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|116
|Ben Boets (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|117
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|118
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:23
|119
|Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing
|0:00:26
|120
|Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
|121
|Klaas Sys (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|122
|Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
|123
|Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|124
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|125
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|126
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|127
|Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
|128
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:00:37
|129
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|130
|Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|131
|Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
|132
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
|133
|Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|0:00:41
|134
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|135
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems
|0:00:55
|136
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|137
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:08
|138
|Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|139
|Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|140
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|141
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:24
|142
|Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|0:01:34
|143
|Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|144
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|145
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
|146
|Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
|147
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
|148
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|149
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
|150
|David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr
|0:01:57
|151
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|152
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
|153
|Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|154
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|155
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|156
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|157
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNF
|Yannick Eijssen (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|DNF
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|DNF
|Jack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
|DNF
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|DNS
|Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
|DNS
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|DNS
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
