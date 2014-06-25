Trending

Demare wins Halle-Ingoogiem

Boeckmans, Van Staeyen on podium

Image 1 of 2

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) celebrates victory

Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) celebrates victory
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 2

Teh 2014 podium of Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol), Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)

Teh 2014 podium of Kris Boeckmans (Lotto Belisol), Arnaud Demare (FDJ.fr) and Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise)
(Image credit: AFP)

Arnaud Démare claimed his eight win of 2014 and third career victory on Belgian soil as he outsprinted Kris Boeckmans (Lotto-Belisol) and Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen-Baloise) to victory in the 199km Halle-Ingooigem.

The traditional warm up race for the Belgian national championships also served as a warm up for Demaré who has set his sights on conquering the 2 51.7km French national road race in Futuroscope on Sunday.

"I am very pleased with this victory," Démare said after the win. "Chapeau to my teammates who did a great job of managing the race from the first kilometre and not allowing too large a breakaway to succeed.

"Everyone did their job and now I turn my focus to the nationals on Sunday which is a course that suits me. After that, I make my debut at the Tour de France for the first time which I'm really happy about, especially since I don't often have the opportunity to race against the top sprinters in Mark Cavendish, André Greipel and Marcel Kittel."

Second placed Boeckmans was happy with his result as he gets closer to his first win of 2014 having placed fourth three times at the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey and finished runner-up on stage 3 at the Critérium du Dauphiné after a photo finish was needed to decide the winner.

"I'm very happy with second place," Boeckmans said. "The team worked well for me in the last two kilometres but against someone like Démare, there is nothing to do. It is really hard.

"We'll see how the Belgian nationals go on Sunday, I do not know my role yet but after that I'll have a little rest."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ.fr4:39:19
2Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
4Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
5Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
6Louis Verhelst (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
7Roy Jans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Boy Van Poppel (Ned) Trek Factory Racing
9Yves Lampaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
11Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
12Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
13Alexander Krieger (Ger) Team Stuttgart
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
15Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
16Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
17Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
18Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
19Nikodemus Holler (Ger) Team Stuttgart
20Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
21Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
22Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
23Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
24Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
25Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
26Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
27Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
28Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
29Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol
30Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
31Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
32Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
33Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
34Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
35Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
36Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
37Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
38Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
39Frederik Vandewiele (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
40Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:00:05
41Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
42Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
43Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
44Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
45Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M0:00:08
46Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
47Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
48Fabio Silvestre (Por) Trek Factory Racing
49Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
50Ben Hermans (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
51Hamish Schreurs (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini
52Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
53Jens Vandenbogaerde (Bel) Team 3M
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
55Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
56Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
57Jérôme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
58Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
59Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
60Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
61Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
62Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
63Thomas Damuseau (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
64Kai Kautz (Ger) Team Stuttgart
65Titte Van Laer (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Niels De Rooze (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
67Ian Vansumere (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
68Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
69Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
70Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
71Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
72Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
73Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
74Christophe Sleurs (Bel) Team 3M
75Stijn Devolder (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
76Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
77Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
78Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
79Floris Smeyers (Bel) Verandas Willems
80Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
81Alexandre Seny (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
82Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
83Kevin Ista (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
84Pieter Serry (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
85Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
86Julien Fouchard (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
87Dirk Finders (Ger) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
88Frank Schleck (Lux) Trek Factory Racing
89Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
90Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Trek Factory Racing
91Vincent De Boeck (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
92Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
93Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
94Jérémy Bescond (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
95Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:00:18
96Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
97Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
98Gaetan Bille (Bel) Verandas Willems
99Jens Adams (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
100Robert-Jon Mccarthy (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
101Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
102Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
103Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
104Gilles Devillers (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
105Nick Nuyens (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
106Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
107Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
108Thierry Hupond (Fra) Team Giant-Shimano
109James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
110Brian Bulgac (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
111Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
112Dieter Vanthourenhout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
113Thijs Van Amerongen (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
114Clément Venturini (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
115Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
116Ben Boets (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
117Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
118Cheng Ji (Chn) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:23
119Danilo Hondo (Ger) Trek Factory Racing0:00:26
120Sébastien Chavanel (Fra) FDJ.fr
121Klaas Sys (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
122Sea Keong Loh (Mas) Team Giant-Shimano
123Nicolas Cleppe (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
124Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
125Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
126Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
127Niels Vandyck (Bel) Verandas Willems
128William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ.fr0:00:37
129Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
130Franck Vermeulen (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
131Joren Segers (Bel) Team 3M
132Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Napoleon Games Cycling Team
133Cameron Karwowski (NZl) Veranclassic - Doltcini0:00:41
134Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
135Willem Wauters (Bel) Verandas Willems0:00:55
136Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol
137Björn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:08
138Gregory Habeaux (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
139Conor Dunne (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
140Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
141Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:24
142Alexander Cools (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team0:01:34
143Stig Broeckx (Bel) Lotto Belisol
144Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
145Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ.fr
146Max Walsleben (Ger) Team Stuttgart
147Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ.fr
148Dries Devenyns (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
149Walt De Winter (Bel) Verandas Willems
150David Boucher (Fra) FDJ.fr0:01:57
151Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
152Tom Devriendt (Bel) Team 3M
153Guillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
154Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
155Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
156Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
157Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNFYannick Eijssen (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFKlaas Lodewyck (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
DNFEdward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFMarco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFMarco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
DNFJack Cummings (Aus) Team Stuttgart
DNFBoris Dron (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
DNSJonas Ahlstrand (Swe) Team Giant-Shimano
DNSKevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
DNSAxel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon

 

Latest on Cyclingnews