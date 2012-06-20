Bouhanni sprints to win in Halle-Ingooigem
Demare and Veelers round out top three
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|4:19:27
|2
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|3
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|4
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|5
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|6
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|7
|Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Belgium
|8
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|9
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Belgium
|10
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|11
|Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|12
|Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|13
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|14
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|15
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|16
|Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|17
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|18
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|19
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|20
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|21
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
|22
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
|23
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|24
|Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|25
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|26
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|27
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|28
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|29
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|30
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|32
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|33
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|34
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|35
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|36
|Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|37
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|38
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|39
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|40
|Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|41
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|42
|Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|43
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|44
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|45
|Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|46
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|47
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|48
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|49
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|50
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|51
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|52
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Belgium
|53
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
|54
|Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|55
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|56
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|57
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|58
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|59
|Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|60
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|62
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|63
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belgium
|64
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|65
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|66
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|68
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Belgium
|69
|Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|70
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|72
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|74
|Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
|75
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|76
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|77
|Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|78
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|79
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:48
|81
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|82
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|83
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|84
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:53
|85
|Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|86
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:01:02
|87
|Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano
|0:01:08
|88
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:01:15
|89
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|90
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|91
|Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
|92
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|93
|Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|94
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|95
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|96
|Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|97
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|98
|Jake Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|99
|Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Belgium
|100
|Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|101
|Mikael Stilite (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|102
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|103
|Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|104
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|105
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|107
|James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|108
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|109
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|110
|Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|111
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|112
|Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
|113
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|114
|Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|115
|Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
|116
|Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|117
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
|118
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|119
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|120
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
|121
|Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|122
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|123
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|124
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
|125
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|126
|Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|127
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
