Bouhanni sprints to win in Halle-Ingooigem

Demare and Veelers round out top three

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nacer Bouhanni (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat4:19:27
2Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
3Tom Veelers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
4Kenny De Haes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
5Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
6Adrien Petit (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
7Kristof Goddaert (Bel) Belgium
8Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
9Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Belgium
10Kevin Ista (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
11Adam Phelan (Aus) Drapac Cycling
12Steven Caethoven (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
13Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
14Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
15Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
16Sven Vanthourenhout (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
17Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
18Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
19Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
20James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
21Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Belgium
22Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Belgium
23Iljo Keisse (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
24Boris Dron (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
25Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
26Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
27Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
28Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
29Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
30Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Joeri Adams (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
32Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
33Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
34Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
35Sascha Weber (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
36Philippe Legrand (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
37Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
38Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
39Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
40Kevin Pauwels (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
41Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
42Jurgen Van Goolen (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
43Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
44Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
45Jason Christie (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
46Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
47Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
48Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
49Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
50Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
51Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
52Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Belgium
53Bert De Backer (Bel) Argos-Shimano
54Frederik Willems (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
55Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
56Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
57Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
58Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
59Bart Wellens (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
60Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
61Roy Curvers (Ned) Argos-Shimano
62Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
63Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Belgium
64Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
65Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
66Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
67Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
68Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) Belgium
69Mickaël Buffaz (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
70Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Tom Meeusen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
72Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
73Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
74Matthieu Sprick (Fra) Argos-Shimano
75Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
76Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
77Tom David (NZl) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
78Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
79Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
80Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:48
81Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
82Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
83Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
84Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:53
85Darren Lapthorne (Aus) Drapac Cycling
86Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:01:02
87Johannes Fröhlinger (Ger) Argos-Shimano0:01:08
88Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:01:15
89Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
90Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Argos-Shimano
91Ronan Van Zandbeek (Ned) Argos-Shimano
92Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
93Francis Mourey (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
94Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
95Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
96Henryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
97Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
98Jake Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
99Kenneth Van Compernolle (Bel) Belgium
100Jurgen Van De Walle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
101Mikael Stilite (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
102Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
103Malcom Rudolph (Aus) Drapac Cycling
104Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
105Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-Dcm Pro Cycling Team
106Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
107James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D'alger
108Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
109Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
110Connor Mcconvey (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
111Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
112Lachlan Norris (Aus) Drapac Cycling
113Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
114Vincent Baestaens (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
115Arnaud Jouffroy (Fra) Telenet - Fidea
116Tom Van Becelaere (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
117Andrew Ydens (Bel) Lotto - Pôle Continental Wallon
118Gianni Meersman (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
119Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
120Jérémy Burton (Bel) Geofco - Ville D'alger
121Tom Dernies (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
122Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
123Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
124Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Quickstep
125Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
126Arnoud Van Groen (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
127Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Fabio Polazzi (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole

