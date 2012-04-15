Specialized-lululemon delivers Hosking to victory
Johansson, De Vocht bested in bunch sprint
Image 1 of 6
Image 2 of 6
Image 3 of 6
Image 4 of 6
Image 5 of 6
Image 6 of 6
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|3:11:20
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|3
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|4
|Aude Biannic (Fra)
|5
|Joanie Caron (Can)
|6
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|7
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|8
|Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
|9
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|10
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|11
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|12
|Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|13
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|14
|Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|15
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
|16
|Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
|17
|Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|18
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|19
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|20
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|21
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|22
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|23
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|24
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|25
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|26
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
|27
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|28
|Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|29
|Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
|30
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|31
|Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|32
|Janel Holcomb (USA)
|33
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|34
|Denise Ramsden (Can)
|35
|Chloe Mcconville (Aus)
|36
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|37
|Gracie Elvin (Aus)
|0:00:16
|38
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:26
|39
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|40
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|0:00:27
|41
|Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|42
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty12
|0:01:24
|43
|Joelle Numainville (Can)
|44
|Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team
|0:02:11
