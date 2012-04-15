Trending

Specialized-lululemon delivers Hosking to victory

Johansson, De Vocht bested in bunch sprint

Chloe Hosking crosses the line at Halle - Buizingen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Podium: Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home), Chloe Hosking (Specialized-lululemon) and Liesbet De Vocht (Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Specialized-lululemon lead out for Chloe Hosking

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Hosking takes victory for Specialized-lululemon at Halle - Buizingen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Hosking takes victory for Specialized-lululemon at Halle - Buizingen

(Image credit: Photopress.be)
Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)

(Image credit: Photopress.be)

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon3:11:20
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
3Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
4Aude Biannic (Fra)
5Joanie Caron (Can)
6Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
7Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
8Andrea Graus (Aut) Vienne Futuroscope
9Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
10Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
11Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
12Amélie Rivat (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
13Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
14Lise Nöstvold (Nor) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
15Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Exergy Twenty12
16Mélodie Lesueur (Fra)
17Martina Ruzickova (Cze) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
18Kristin Mcgrath (USA) Exergy Twenty12
19Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
20Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
21Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
22Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
23Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
24Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
25Leah Kirchmann (Can)
26Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) S.C. Michela Fanini Rox
27Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
28Alexia Muffat (Fra) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
29Petra Dijkman (Ned) Kleo Ladies Team
30Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
31Ludivine Henrion (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
32Janel Holcomb (USA)
33Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
34Denise Ramsden (Can)
35Chloe Mcconville (Aus)
36Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
37Gracie Elvin (Aus)0:00:16
38Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:26
39Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
40Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon0:00:27
41Clara Hughes (Can) Team Specialized - Lululemon
42Tayler Wiles (USA) Exergy Twenty120:01:24
43Joelle Numainville (Can)
44Martina Corazza (Ita) Kleo Ladies Team0:02:11

