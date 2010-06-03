Trending

Motorpoint-Marshalls Pasta motors into lead

Bibby wins as Rapha-Condor-Sharp endures forgettable night

Image 1 of 2

Motorpoint – Marshalls Pasta now leads the Halfords Tour Series standings.

(Image credit: Halfords Tour Series/JoolzeDymond.com)
Image 2 of 2

Motorpoint – Marshalls Pasta rider Ian Bibby motors to the win.

(Image credit: Halfords Tour Series/JoolzeDymond.com)

Results

Teams
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Motorpoint – Marshalls Pasta
2Pendragon – Le Col – Colnago
3Endura Racing
4Team Raleigh
5Sigma Sport - Specialized
6CyclePremier.com - Metaltek
7Team Corley Cycles
8Kuota – road.cc
9Rapha – Condor – Sharp
10Team Ireland

Individuals
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Ian Bibby (Motorpoint – Marshalls Pasta)
2Yanto Barker (Pendragon – Le Col – Colnago)
3Ian Wilkinson (Endura Racing)
4Andy Tennant (Motorpoint – Marshalls Pasta)
5Tony Gibb (CyclePremier.com - Metaltek)

Halfords Tour Series standings
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Motorpoint – Marshalls Pasta28pts
2Endura Racing22
3Pendragon – Le Col - Colnago22
4Rapha – Condor - Sharp21
5Team Raleigh20
6Sigma Sport – Specialized19
7CyclePremier.com – Metaltek13
8Kuota – road.cc9
9Team Corley Cycles8
10Team Ireland3

