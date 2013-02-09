Merlier top U23 in Lille
Eising, van Aert round out podium
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|2
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|3
|Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|4
|Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|5
|Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|6
|Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|7
|Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
|8
|Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|9
|Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|10
|Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|11
|Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
|12
|Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
|13
|Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
|14
|Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|15
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
|16
|David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
|17
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|18
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|19
|Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
|20
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
|21
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
|22
|Jelto Veroft (Bel)
|23
|Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
|24
|Braam Merlier (Bel)
|25
|Ingmar Uytdewilligen
|26
|Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
|27
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
|28
|Pjotr van Beek (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|29
|Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
|30
|Niels Koyen (Bel)
|31
|Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
|32
|Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
|33
|Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
-
Evans Cycles Black FridayThe Evans Cycles Black Friday sale is live, here's our roundup of the best deals
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy