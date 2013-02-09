Trending

Merlier top U23 in Lille

Eising, van Aert round out podium

Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tim Merlier (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
2Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
3Wout van Aert (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
4Wietse Bosmans (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
5Laurens Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
6Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
7Corne Van Kessel (Ned) Telenet - Fidea
8Diether Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
9Michael Vanthourenhout (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
10Gert-Jan Bosman (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
11Daan Soete (Bel) Telenet-Fidea
12Jens Adams (Bel) BKCP - Powerplus
13Jens Vandekinderen (Bel) Telenet - Fidea
14Yorben Van Tichelt (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
15Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Enertherm - BKCP
16David Van Der Poel (Ned) BKCP - Powerplus
17Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
18Mike Teunissen (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
19Joeri Hofman (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL
20Stan Godrie (Ned) Rabobank-Giant Off-Road Team
21Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb-Napoleon Games
22Jelto Veroft (Bel)
23Matthias Van de Velde (Bel)
24Braam Merlier (Bel)
25Ingmar Uytdewilligen
26Lorenzo Pepermans (Bel)
27Quentin Jauregui (Fra)
28Pjotr van Beek (Ned) Orange Babies Cycling Team
29Jérémie Piriou (Fra)
30Niels Koyen (Bel)
31Antonin Marecaille (Fra)
32Tim De Schuyter (Bel)
33Hendrik Sweeck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-KDL

