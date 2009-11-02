Trending

Earl kept the Gun Club grill going throughout the race.

(Image credit: Warren Church)
A red-coated bugler called the racers to action.

(Image credit: Warren Church)

Bob's Redmill racer Mitch Kersting won the elite men's race at the Gun Club Cross on Sunday. The ninth race of the 2009 Zipp OVCX Tour saw a 50 percent increase of entries over last year.

This year, riders found a tougher, more technical course, a red-coated bugler to accompany the now-familiar shotgun starts and a drummer in the horseshoe section. The family-reunion-meets-bike-racing festival feel that is a hallmark of this race was on display, with music, food, and plenty of humorous commentary.

In keeping with this lighthearted spirit, race organizers waived entry fees for anyone with the name of "Clay", "Pigeon", or "Gun" - which was enough to attract former pro rider Gunnar Shogren (and his wife, current pro Betsy Shogren). Gunnar finished second in the elite masters race behind Calistoga's Michael McShane.

Mud and treacherous uphill sections kept lap times in the nine to 11 minute range, with many riders getting a lot of running in. Luckily the course is also known for its comfortable hunting lodge, complete with a roaring fire and real bathrooms with showers. The power-washer was especially popular this year, with more than a few racers stopping in the pits to clear gobs of sticky mud from their bikes. Shoes, well, that was another story.

Riders also had to contend with the will-sapping smell of meat cooking on an immense outdoor wood-burning grill, which was again mastered by Earl who claims the event as his favorite.

The mud did nothing to diminish the festival atmosphere among the more than 460 people in attendance, and racers enjoyed a spirited mix of cowbells and cheers throughout the day.

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mitchell Kersting (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain)
2Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen)
3Rob Kendall (Barbasol)
4Michael Kennedy (Bob's Red Mill/ Rocky Mountain)
5Erik Hamilton (Nuvo-Cultural Trail)
6Nathan Roberson (Schellers Fitness & Cycle)
7Ryan Gamm (Kenda Pro Cycling pb Spinergy)
8Chris Nevitt (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain)
9Gunnar Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing)
10Geffrey Moy
11Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail)
12Zachary Edwards (DRT Racing)
13Christopher Chartier (Alderfer Bergen)
14Katsuhiro Tanda (Team Athens / KT Prototype)
DNFJason Karew (University of Arizona)
DNFJohn Breslin
DNSAndrew Messer (DRT Racing)
DNSJohn Gatch (Huntington Bank / Specialized)
DNSMike Purvis (Workitout / KHS)

Elite master men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gunnar Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing)
2Brian Androit (Louisville Firefighters)
3Morgan Webb (Barbasol/Rapid Transit)
4Frederick Rose (BikeReg.com)
5Phil Noble (Bio Wheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
6Micah Fritzinger (Schellers)
7Todd Mckean (Trek China Racing)
8Daniel Ott (Darkhorse Racing)
9Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering)
10Jeff Mclane (Huntington Bank)

Elite master men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team)
2Erik Fagerberg (Calistoga Racing Team)
3John Mandrola (Calistoga Racing Team)
4John May, Sr (Barbasol/Rapid Transit)
5Matthew Koehn (Speedway Wheelmen)
6Scott Bond (Speedway Wheelman)

Cat. 3 Master men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Micah Fritzinger (Schellers)
2Peter Hills (Team Dayton)
3Joe Bellante (Biowheels)
4Steven Bivens (Ohio Valley Velo)
5Nathan Mirus (Biowheels/Reece-campbell)
6Todd Nix (Ohio Valley Velo)
7James Turner (Team IPRO)
8Michael Franklin
9Andrew Millard (ZWS/CycleSport)
10Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
11Rodney Roof (Zephyr Wheelsports)
12Rick Maier (Team Dayton)
13Bryan Bell (Dayton Gruppetto)
DNSTj Turner (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)

Cat. 3 Master men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Rick Toler (Team Kreitler Rollers)
2Mike Otting (7hills Racing)
3Lou Beckmeyer (7 Hills Racing)
4Scott Young (Tri Tech)
5Scott Belcher (7 Hills Racing)
6Mitchell Beckner (One Call Now)
7Dennis Barber
8Doug Hamilton (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
9Charles Ellison (QCW/UDF)
10Bill Kennedy (Purple Haze Racing)
11Scott Nichols (QCW/UDF)
12Harry Wicks (Biowheels/Reese- Campbell Racing)
13Jim Pontius (ZWS / CycleSport)
14John Riedel (Alan North America Cyclocross Team)
DNSScott Bond (Speedway Wheelman)
DNSJonathan Spicker (The Queen City Wheels)

Cat. 3 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)
2Adam Rodkey (Speedway Wheelmen)
3John Markstein (Team Awesome / Jeni's)
4Joseph Nalley (Bike Clicks / Team Louisville)
5Brian Collier (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
6Gregg Shanefelt (ONU Multisport)
7Dan Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)
8Nick Tinsler (Darkhorse Racing)
9James Billiter
10Mark Farmer (Ohio Orthopedic/Moro Cycling)
11Allen Morris (Project Velo Racing)
12Ryan Lindsay (Zephyr Wheel Sports/Cyclesport)
13Tim Sholl (Ohio Orthopedic Center of Excellence/ Moro Cycling)
14David Groen (National Engineering)
15Joseph Hall
16Martin Meadows (Speedway Wheelmen)
17Andrew Allwein (Seven Hills Racing)
18Steven Gers (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
19Dave Mundy
20Alex Kerman (One Call Now)
21Jaden Sempsrott (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
22Cory St.Clair (Prochain)
23Brad Oakley (Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery)
24Ryan Vingris (One Call Now)
25Adam Schmidt (BioWheels/ Reece-Campbell racing)
26Scott Spees (Olympus Cycling Team)
DNFTim Beberniss (One Call Now)
DNSJason Mott (Smittys Cyclery)
DNSPatrick Kelly (Sledgehammer Charlie's)
DNSKevin Vanwert (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
DNSJason Reser (Reser-Fusion Velo Experience)

Cat. 4 Men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling)
2Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
3Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)
4Chauncey Joyce (7 Hills Racing)
5Michael Webber (Rogue Racing Project)
6Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe)
7Ryan Preske (Morris Trucking)
8Joe Czerwonka (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain)
9Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling)
10Zachary Dorsey (Scheller's Fitness & Cycling)
11Scott Murschel (Team Abundance)
12Tom Waggener (main street velo)
13Samuel Dobrozsi (ProChain / Team Turner)
14John Turbeville (Rogue Racing Project)
15Jeremy Burroughs
16Cas Lane
17Christopher Poptic (University of Cincinnati Cycling Team)
18Michael Starr (Team Hungry!)
19Matt Harbaugh
20Charles Bossart
21Jamie Williamson (Queen City Wheels)
22Tyler Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)
23Nate Maxson (Darkhorse Racing)
24Jason Garneret (CORA-Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance)
25Daniel Bartholomew (Speedway Wheelman)
26Andrew Aiello
27Darryn Fessel (7 Hills Racing)
28Adam Stevens (Gears are for queers)
29Tim Bender
30Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Pedal the Planet)
31Jesse Thumser
32John Patrick Davis (Team Dayton)
33John Bartram (McDonalds Cycling Team)
34Daniel Delph

Cat. 4 Master Men 35+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Shane Nalley (dans competition)
2John Wilson (Dan's Competition)
3Butch Farrell (Smittys-Cylery/Wellington Orthopaedic)
4Scot Herrmann (team DAYTON)
5Jeff Cyrus (CORA-Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance)
6Dave Schell (Queen City Wheels)
7Shannon Smith (Darkhorse Racing)
8Scott Lyle (QCW)
9John Downey
10Yngvar Brynildssen (Speedway Wheelmen)
11Jerry Hayes Ii (Queen City Wheels)
12Christian Ambjorn (Team Fusion)
13James O'loughlin (queen city wheels)
14Tom Mulpagano (Shamrock Cycles)
15Doug Carraway
16Brian Hazelwood (Gears For Beers)
17Brian Segal (Rogue Racing Project)
18Evan Clark (No Team Name)
19Justin Forbes (Team Koehlinger / Kelley)
20Robert Prewitt (QCW)
21Rick Mckenzie
22Richard Mccreary (Team Dayton)
23Dan Klocke (Queen City Wheels)
24John Molnar (louisville dirt club)
25Guy Dillon (7 Hills Racing)
DNSJoern Brockhaus (Team Dayton)
DNSDoug Roemer (Rogue Racing Project - 502)
DNSDavid Garlow
DNSMark Whitt (Team Dayton)
DNSEric Puryear (Team Hungry!)
DNSAllen Knisley (M2I)
DNSDominic Lopresti
DNSJim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Pedal the Planet)

Cat. 4 Master Men 45+
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Mike Schulze
2Lars Andersen
3David Lane (Sunrise Bakery)
4Wes Harris (speedway wheelmen)
5Dell Williamson (Queen City Wheels)
6Michael Carroll (Ohio Orthopedics/Moro Cycling)
7Lance Brown
8David Hyland
9Fred Steinbrecher (McDonalds Cycling Team)
10Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)
11Douglas Dobrozsi (Queen City Wheels)
12Rodger Cooper (Captured by Cooper Photography)
13Don Bill (Team Dayton Cycling)
14Eric Schumacher (7 Hills Racing)
15Brien Fields (World Bicycle Relief)
16John Rademacher (Queen City Wheels)
17Peter Lytle (Gears 4 Beers)
18Dennis Mccoy
19Randy Morris
20Paul Colavincenzo (Team Dayton)
21Mark Mckenney (7 Hills Racing)
DNFDave Fagin
DNFKelly Sullivan

Juniors 10-12
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts)
2James Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling)
3Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
4John Morris (Lionhearts)
5Eden Webb (Red Zone Cycling)
6Nicholas Beirne (Red Zone Cycling)
7Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts)
8Evan Beckmeyer (7 Hills Racing)
9Zachary Ross (Lionhearts)
10Frances Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
11Zane Ash (Lionhearts)
12Evan Segar (Lionhearts)
13Mary Frances Sharpshair (Lionhearts)
14Nathan Ross (Lionhearts)
15Abigail Roof (Lionhearts)
DNSJackson Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling)
DNSRobert Prewitt (QCW)

Juniors 13-14
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
2Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
3Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
4Rachel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts)
5Mackenzie Green (Lionhearts)
6Andrew Rademacher (Lionhearts)
7Gruenwald Michael (Lionhearts)
DNSWill Mandrola (Red Zone Cycling)

Juniors 15-16
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1John Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling)
2Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
3Alex Melloy (Red Zone Cycling)
4Samuel Dobrozsi (ProChain / Team Turner)
5Mark Renn (Red Zone Cycling)
6Daniel Santos (RedZone Cycling)
7Nolan Mcqueen (Red Zone Cycling Team)
8Jake Mccann
DNSTyler Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)

