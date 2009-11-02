Kersting wins at the Gun Club
Muddy races challenges racers
Bob's Redmill racer Mitch Kersting won the elite men's race at the Gun Club Cross on Sunday. The ninth race of the 2009 Zipp OVCX Tour saw a 50 percent increase of entries over last year.
This year, riders found a tougher, more technical course, a red-coated bugler to accompany the now-familiar shotgun starts and a drummer in the horseshoe section. The family-reunion-meets-bike-racing festival feel that is a hallmark of this race was on display, with music, food, and plenty of humorous commentary.
In keeping with this lighthearted spirit, race organizers waived entry fees for anyone with the name of "Clay", "Pigeon", or "Gun" - which was enough to attract former pro rider Gunnar Shogren (and his wife, current pro Betsy Shogren). Gunnar finished second in the elite masters race behind Calistoga's Michael McShane.
Mud and treacherous uphill sections kept lap times in the nine to 11 minute range, with many riders getting a lot of running in. Luckily the course is also known for its comfortable hunting lodge, complete with a roaring fire and real bathrooms with showers. The power-washer was especially popular this year, with more than a few racers stopping in the pits to clear gobs of sticky mud from their bikes. Shoes, well, that was another story.
Riders also had to contend with the will-sapping smell of meat cooking on an immense outdoor wood-burning grill, which was again mastered by Earl who claims the event as his favorite.
The mud did nothing to diminish the festival atmosphere among the more than 460 people in attendance, and racers enjoyed a spirited mix of cowbells and cheers throughout the day.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mitchell Kersting (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain)
|2
|Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen)
|3
|Rob Kendall (Barbasol)
|4
|Michael Kennedy (Bob's Red Mill/ Rocky Mountain)
|5
|Erik Hamilton (Nuvo-Cultural Trail)
|6
|Nathan Roberson (Schellers Fitness & Cycle)
|7
|Ryan Gamm (Kenda Pro Cycling pb Spinergy)
|8
|Chris Nevitt (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain)
|9
|Gunnar Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|10
|Geffrey Moy
|11
|Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail)
|12
|Zachary Edwards (DRT Racing)
|13
|Christopher Chartier (Alderfer Bergen)
|14
|Katsuhiro Tanda (Team Athens / KT Prototype)
|DNF
|Jason Karew (University of Arizona)
|DNF
|John Breslin
|DNS
|Andrew Messer (DRT Racing)
|DNS
|John Gatch (Huntington Bank / Specialized)
|DNS
|Mike Purvis (Workitout / KHS)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gunnar Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing)
|2
|Brian Androit (Louisville Firefighters)
|3
|Morgan Webb (Barbasol/Rapid Transit)
|4
|Frederick Rose (BikeReg.com)
|5
|Phil Noble (Bio Wheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|6
|Micah Fritzinger (Schellers)
|7
|Todd Mckean (Trek China Racing)
|8
|Daniel Ott (Darkhorse Racing)
|9
|Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering)
|10
|Jeff Mclane (Huntington Bank)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team)
|2
|Erik Fagerberg (Calistoga Racing Team)
|3
|John Mandrola (Calistoga Racing Team)
|4
|John May, Sr (Barbasol/Rapid Transit)
|5
|Matthew Koehn (Speedway Wheelmen)
|6
|Scott Bond (Speedway Wheelman)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Micah Fritzinger (Schellers)
|2
|Peter Hills (Team Dayton)
|3
|Joe Bellante (Biowheels)
|4
|Steven Bivens (Ohio Valley Velo)
|5
|Nathan Mirus (Biowheels/Reece-campbell)
|6
|Todd Nix (Ohio Valley Velo)
|7
|James Turner (Team IPRO)
|8
|Michael Franklin
|9
|Andrew Millard (ZWS/CycleSport)
|10
|Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|11
|Rodney Roof (Zephyr Wheelsports)
|12
|Rick Maier (Team Dayton)
|13
|Bryan Bell (Dayton Gruppetto)
|DNS
|Tj Turner (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Rick Toler (Team Kreitler Rollers)
|2
|Mike Otting (7hills Racing)
|3
|Lou Beckmeyer (7 Hills Racing)
|4
|Scott Young (Tri Tech)
|5
|Scott Belcher (7 Hills Racing)
|6
|Mitchell Beckner (One Call Now)
|7
|Dennis Barber
|8
|Doug Hamilton (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|9
|Charles Ellison (QCW/UDF)
|10
|Bill Kennedy (Purple Haze Racing)
|11
|Scott Nichols (QCW/UDF)
|12
|Harry Wicks (Biowheels/Reese- Campbell Racing)
|13
|Jim Pontius (ZWS / CycleSport)
|14
|John Riedel (Alan North America Cyclocross Team)
|DNS
|Scott Bond (Speedway Wheelman)
|DNS
|Jonathan Spicker (The Queen City Wheels)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling)
|2
|Adam Rodkey (Speedway Wheelmen)
|3
|John Markstein (Team Awesome / Jeni's)
|4
|Joseph Nalley (Bike Clicks / Team Louisville)
|5
|Brian Collier (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|6
|Gregg Shanefelt (ONU Multisport)
|7
|Dan Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)
|8
|Nick Tinsler (Darkhorse Racing)
|9
|James Billiter
|10
|Mark Farmer (Ohio Orthopedic/Moro Cycling)
|11
|Allen Morris (Project Velo Racing)
|12
|Ryan Lindsay (Zephyr Wheel Sports/Cyclesport)
|13
|Tim Sholl (Ohio Orthopedic Center of Excellence/ Moro Cycling)
|14
|David Groen (National Engineering)
|15
|Joseph Hall
|16
|Martin Meadows (Speedway Wheelmen)
|17
|Andrew Allwein (Seven Hills Racing)
|18
|Steven Gers (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|19
|Dave Mundy
|20
|Alex Kerman (One Call Now)
|21
|Jaden Sempsrott (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)
|22
|Cory St.Clair (Prochain)
|23
|Brad Oakley (Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery)
|24
|Ryan Vingris (One Call Now)
|25
|Adam Schmidt (BioWheels/ Reece-Campbell racing)
|26
|Scott Spees (Olympus Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Tim Beberniss (One Call Now)
|DNS
|Jason Mott (Smittys Cyclery)
|DNS
|Patrick Kelly (Sledgehammer Charlie's)
|DNS
|Kevin Vanwert (Zephyr Wheel Sports)
|DNS
|Jason Reser (Reser-Fusion Velo Experience)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling)
|2
|Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|3
|Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling)
|4
|Chauncey Joyce (7 Hills Racing)
|5
|Michael Webber (Rogue Racing Project)
|6
|Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe)
|7
|Ryan Preske (Morris Trucking)
|8
|Joe Czerwonka (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain)
|9
|Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling)
|10
|Zachary Dorsey (Scheller's Fitness & Cycling)
|11
|Scott Murschel (Team Abundance)
|12
|Tom Waggener (main street velo)
|13
|Samuel Dobrozsi (ProChain / Team Turner)
|14
|John Turbeville (Rogue Racing Project)
|15
|Jeremy Burroughs
|16
|Cas Lane
|17
|Christopher Poptic (University of Cincinnati Cycling Team)
|18
|Michael Starr (Team Hungry!)
|19
|Matt Harbaugh
|20
|Charles Bossart
|21
|Jamie Williamson (Queen City Wheels)
|22
|Tyler Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)
|23
|Nate Maxson (Darkhorse Racing)
|24
|Jason Garneret (CORA-Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance)
|25
|Daniel Bartholomew (Speedway Wheelman)
|26
|Andrew Aiello
|27
|Darryn Fessel (7 Hills Racing)
|28
|Adam Stevens (Gears are for queers)
|29
|Tim Bender
|30
|Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Pedal the Planet)
|31
|Jesse Thumser
|32
|John Patrick Davis (Team Dayton)
|33
|John Bartram (McDonalds Cycling Team)
|34
|Daniel Delph
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Shane Nalley (dans competition)
|2
|John Wilson (Dan's Competition)
|3
|Butch Farrell (Smittys-Cylery/Wellington Orthopaedic)
|4
|Scot Herrmann (team DAYTON)
|5
|Jeff Cyrus (CORA-Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance)
|6
|Dave Schell (Queen City Wheels)
|7
|Shannon Smith (Darkhorse Racing)
|8
|Scott Lyle (QCW)
|9
|John Downey
|10
|Yngvar Brynildssen (Speedway Wheelmen)
|11
|Jerry Hayes Ii (Queen City Wheels)
|12
|Christian Ambjorn (Team Fusion)
|13
|James O'loughlin (queen city wheels)
|14
|Tom Mulpagano (Shamrock Cycles)
|15
|Doug Carraway
|16
|Brian Hazelwood (Gears For Beers)
|17
|Brian Segal (Rogue Racing Project)
|18
|Evan Clark (No Team Name)
|19
|Justin Forbes (Team Koehlinger / Kelley)
|20
|Robert Prewitt (QCW)
|21
|Rick Mckenzie
|22
|Richard Mccreary (Team Dayton)
|23
|Dan Klocke (Queen City Wheels)
|24
|John Molnar (louisville dirt club)
|25
|Guy Dillon (7 Hills Racing)
|DNS
|Joern Brockhaus (Team Dayton)
|DNS
|Doug Roemer (Rogue Racing Project - 502)
|DNS
|David Garlow
|DNS
|Mark Whitt (Team Dayton)
|DNS
|Eric Puryear (Team Hungry!)
|DNS
|Allen Knisley (M2I)
|DNS
|Dominic Lopresti
|DNS
|Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Pedal the Planet)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Mike Schulze
|2
|Lars Andersen
|3
|David Lane (Sunrise Bakery)
|4
|Wes Harris (speedway wheelmen)
|5
|Dell Williamson (Queen City Wheels)
|6
|Michael Carroll (Ohio Orthopedics/Moro Cycling)
|7
|Lance Brown
|8
|David Hyland
|9
|Fred Steinbrecher (McDonalds Cycling Team)
|10
|Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project)
|11
|Douglas Dobrozsi (Queen City Wheels)
|12
|Rodger Cooper (Captured by Cooper Photography)
|13
|Don Bill (Team Dayton Cycling)
|14
|Eric Schumacher (7 Hills Racing)
|15
|Brien Fields (World Bicycle Relief)
|16
|John Rademacher (Queen City Wheels)
|17
|Peter Lytle (Gears 4 Beers)
|18
|Dennis Mccoy
|19
|Randy Morris
|20
|Paul Colavincenzo (Team Dayton)
|21
|Mark Mckenney (7 Hills Racing)
|DNF
|Dave Fagin
|DNF
|Kelly Sullivan
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts)
|2
|James Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling)
|3
|Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|4
|John Morris (Lionhearts)
|5
|Eden Webb (Red Zone Cycling)
|6
|Nicholas Beirne (Red Zone Cycling)
|7
|Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts)
|8
|Evan Beckmeyer (7 Hills Racing)
|9
|Zachary Ross (Lionhearts)
|10
|Frances Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|11
|Zane Ash (Lionhearts)
|12
|Evan Segar (Lionhearts)
|13
|Mary Frances Sharpshair (Lionhearts)
|14
|Nathan Ross (Lionhearts)
|15
|Abigail Roof (Lionhearts)
|DNS
|Jackson Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling)
|DNS
|Robert Prewitt (QCW)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|2
|Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling)
|3
|Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling)
|4
|Rachel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts)
|5
|Mackenzie Green (Lionhearts)
|6
|Andrew Rademacher (Lionhearts)
|7
|Gruenwald Michael (Lionhearts)
|DNS
|Will Mandrola (Red Zone Cycling)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|John Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling)
|2
|Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling)
|3
|Alex Melloy (Red Zone Cycling)
|4
|Samuel Dobrozsi (ProChain / Team Turner)
|5
|Mark Renn (Red Zone Cycling)
|6
|Daniel Santos (RedZone Cycling)
|7
|Nolan Mcqueen (Red Zone Cycling Team)
|8
|Jake Mccann
|DNS
|Tyler Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Remembering Poulidor and his enduring presence at the Tour de FranceFrenchman attended every edition of the race since 1962
-
Eddy Merckx reveals serious nature of last month's bike crash'I have to have some further scans, and riding is absolutely forbidden' says five-time Tour de France winner
-
Cavendish shrugs off previous night's crash to win Derny race at Gent Six'I'm a bit banged up but I feel OK' says British rider on day 2
-
Bahrain-Merida hand contract to Fred Wright for 2020British rider signs up alongside Colombian neo-pro Santiago Buitrago Sanchez
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy