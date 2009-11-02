Image 1 of 2 Earl kept the Gun Club grill going throughout the race. (Image credit: Warren Church) Image 2 of 2 A red-coated bugler called the racers to action. (Image credit: Warren Church)

Bob's Redmill racer Mitch Kersting won the elite men's race at the Gun Club Cross on Sunday. The ninth race of the 2009 Zipp OVCX Tour saw a 50 percent increase of entries over last year.

This year, riders found a tougher, more technical course, a red-coated bugler to accompany the now-familiar shotgun starts and a drummer in the horseshoe section. The family-reunion-meets-bike-racing festival feel that is a hallmark of this race was on display, with music, food, and plenty of humorous commentary.

In keeping with this lighthearted spirit, race organizers waived entry fees for anyone with the name of "Clay", "Pigeon", or "Gun" - which was enough to attract former pro rider Gunnar Shogren (and his wife, current pro Betsy Shogren). Gunnar finished second in the elite masters race behind Calistoga's Michael McShane.

Mud and treacherous uphill sections kept lap times in the nine to 11 minute range, with many riders getting a lot of running in. Luckily the course is also known for its comfortable hunting lodge, complete with a roaring fire and real bathrooms with showers. The power-washer was especially popular this year, with more than a few racers stopping in the pits to clear gobs of sticky mud from their bikes. Shoes, well, that was another story.

Riders also had to contend with the will-sapping smell of meat cooking on an immense outdoor wood-burning grill, which was again mastered by Earl who claims the event as his favorite.

The mud did nothing to diminish the festival atmosphere among the more than 460 people in attendance, and racers enjoyed a spirited mix of cowbells and cheers throughout the day.

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mitchell Kersting (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain) 2 Isaac Neff (Alderfer Bergen) 3 Rob Kendall (Barbasol) 4 Michael Kennedy (Bob's Red Mill/ Rocky Mountain) 5 Erik Hamilton (Nuvo-Cultural Trail) 6 Nathan Roberson (Schellers Fitness & Cycle) 7 Ryan Gamm (Kenda Pro Cycling pb Spinergy) 8 Chris Nevitt (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain) 9 Gunnar Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing) 10 Geffrey Moy 11 Aaron Hubbell (NUVO Cultural Trail) 12 Zachary Edwards (DRT Racing) 13 Christopher Chartier (Alderfer Bergen) 14 Katsuhiro Tanda (Team Athens / KT Prototype) DNF Jason Karew (University of Arizona) DNF John Breslin DNS Andrew Messer (DRT Racing) DNS John Gatch (Huntington Bank / Specialized) DNS Mike Purvis (Workitout / KHS)

Elite master men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gunnar Shogren (Cannondale Factory Racing) 2 Brian Androit (Louisville Firefighters) 3 Morgan Webb (Barbasol/Rapid Transit) 4 Frederick Rose (BikeReg.com) 5 Phil Noble (Bio Wheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 6 Micah Fritzinger (Schellers) 7 Todd Mckean (Trek China Racing) 8 Daniel Ott (Darkhorse Racing) 9 Bruce Pisarek (COBC National Engineering) 10 Jeff Mclane (Huntington Bank)

Elite master men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Michael Mcshane (Calistoga Racing Team) 2 Erik Fagerberg (Calistoga Racing Team) 3 John Mandrola (Calistoga Racing Team) 4 John May, Sr (Barbasol/Rapid Transit) 5 Matthew Koehn (Speedway Wheelmen) 6 Scott Bond (Speedway Wheelman)

Cat. 3 Master men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Micah Fritzinger (Schellers) 2 Peter Hills (Team Dayton) 3 Joe Bellante (Biowheels) 4 Steven Bivens (Ohio Valley Velo) 5 Nathan Mirus (Biowheels/Reece-campbell) 6 Todd Nix (Ohio Valley Velo) 7 James Turner (Team IPRO) 8 Michael Franklin 9 Andrew Millard (ZWS/CycleSport) 10 Corey Green (Zephyr Wheel Sports) 11 Rodney Roof (Zephyr Wheelsports) 12 Rick Maier (Team Dayton) 13 Bryan Bell (Dayton Gruppetto) DNS Tj Turner (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing)

Cat. 3 Master men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Rick Toler (Team Kreitler Rollers) 2 Mike Otting (7hills Racing) 3 Lou Beckmeyer (7 Hills Racing) 4 Scott Young (Tri Tech) 5 Scott Belcher (7 Hills Racing) 6 Mitchell Beckner (One Call Now) 7 Dennis Barber 8 Doug Hamilton (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 9 Charles Ellison (QCW/UDF) 10 Bill Kennedy (Purple Haze Racing) 11 Scott Nichols (QCW/UDF) 12 Harry Wicks (Biowheels/Reese- Campbell Racing) 13 Jim Pontius (ZWS / CycleSport) 14 John Riedel (Alan North America Cyclocross Team) DNS Scott Bond (Speedway Wheelman) DNS Jonathan Spicker (The Queen City Wheels)

Cat. 3 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Andrew Dillman (Red Zone Cycling) 2 Adam Rodkey (Speedway Wheelmen) 3 John Markstein (Team Awesome / Jeni's) 4 Joseph Nalley (Bike Clicks / Team Louisville) 5 Brian Collier (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 6 Gregg Shanefelt (ONU Multisport) 7 Dan Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport) 8 Nick Tinsler (Darkhorse Racing) 9 James Billiter 10 Mark Farmer (Ohio Orthopedic/Moro Cycling) 11 Allen Morris (Project Velo Racing) 12 Ryan Lindsay (Zephyr Wheel Sports/Cyclesport) 13 Tim Sholl (Ohio Orthopedic Center of Excellence/ Moro Cycling) 14 David Groen (National Engineering) 15 Joseph Hall 16 Martin Meadows (Speedway Wheelmen) 17 Andrew Allwein (Seven Hills Racing) 18 Steven Gers (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 19 Dave Mundy 20 Alex Kerman (One Call Now) 21 Jaden Sempsrott (BioWheels/Reece-Campbell Racing) 22 Cory St.Clair (Prochain) 23 Brad Oakley (Pedal the Planet/Commonwealth Eye Surgery) 24 Ryan Vingris (One Call Now) 25 Adam Schmidt (BioWheels/ Reece-Campbell racing) 26 Scott Spees (Olympus Cycling Team) DNF Tim Beberniss (One Call Now) DNS Jason Mott (Smittys Cyclery) DNS Patrick Kelly (Sledgehammer Charlie's) DNS Kevin Vanwert (Zephyr Wheel Sports) DNS Jason Reser (Reser-Fusion Velo Experience)

Cat. 4 Men # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 John Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling) 2 Luke Haley (Red Zone Cycling) 3 Cooper Simon (Red Zone Cycling) 4 Chauncey Joyce (7 Hills Racing) 5 Michael Webber (Rogue Racing Project) 6 Ray Smith (Humana/Cycler's Cafe) 7 Ryan Preske (Morris Trucking) 8 Joe Czerwonka (Bob's Red Mill / Rocky Mountain) 9 Ian Mcshane (Red Zone Cycling) 10 Zachary Dorsey (Scheller's Fitness & Cycling) 11 Scott Murschel (Team Abundance) 12 Tom Waggener (main street velo) 13 Samuel Dobrozsi (ProChain / Team Turner) 14 John Turbeville (Rogue Racing Project) 15 Jeremy Burroughs 16 Cas Lane 17 Christopher Poptic (University of Cincinnati Cycling Team) 18 Michael Starr (Team Hungry!) 19 Matt Harbaugh 20 Charles Bossart 21 Jamie Williamson (Queen City Wheels) 22 Tyler Lach (Cyclesport/Zephyr Wheel Sport) 23 Nate Maxson (Darkhorse Racing) 24 Jason Garneret (CORA-Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance) 25 Daniel Bartholomew (Speedway Wheelman) 26 Andrew Aiello 27 Darryn Fessel (7 Hills Racing) 28 Adam Stevens (Gears are for queers) 29 Tim Bender 30 Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Pedal the Planet) 31 Jesse Thumser 32 John Patrick Davis (Team Dayton) 33 John Bartram (McDonalds Cycling Team) 34 Daniel Delph

Cat. 4 Master Men 35+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Shane Nalley (dans competition) 2 John Wilson (Dan's Competition) 3 Butch Farrell (Smittys-Cylery/Wellington Orthopaedic) 4 Scot Herrmann (team DAYTON) 5 Jeff Cyrus (CORA-Cincinnati Off-Road Alliance) 6 Dave Schell (Queen City Wheels) 7 Shannon Smith (Darkhorse Racing) 8 Scott Lyle (QCW) 9 John Downey 10 Yngvar Brynildssen (Speedway Wheelmen) 11 Jerry Hayes Ii (Queen City Wheels) 12 Christian Ambjorn (Team Fusion) 13 James O'loughlin (queen city wheels) 14 Tom Mulpagano (Shamrock Cycles) 15 Doug Carraway 16 Brian Hazelwood (Gears For Beers) 17 Brian Segal (Rogue Racing Project) 18 Evan Clark (No Team Name) 19 Justin Forbes (Team Koehlinger / Kelley) 20 Robert Prewitt (QCW) 21 Rick Mckenzie 22 Richard Mccreary (Team Dayton) 23 Dan Klocke (Queen City Wheels) 24 John Molnar (louisville dirt club) 25 Guy Dillon (7 Hills Racing) DNS Joern Brockhaus (Team Dayton) DNS Doug Roemer (Rogue Racing Project - 502) DNS David Garlow DNS Mark Whitt (Team Dayton) DNS Eric Puryear (Team Hungry!) DNS Allen Knisley (M2I) DNS Dominic Lopresti DNS Jim Havey (Commonwealth Eye Surgery / Pedal the Planet)

Cat. 4 Master Men 45+ # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Mike Schulze 2 Lars Andersen 3 David Lane (Sunrise Bakery) 4 Wes Harris (speedway wheelmen) 5 Dell Williamson (Queen City Wheels) 6 Michael Carroll (Ohio Orthopedics/Moro Cycling) 7 Lance Brown 8 David Hyland 9 Fred Steinbrecher (McDonalds Cycling Team) 10 Brian Blackwell (Rogue Racing Project) 11 Douglas Dobrozsi (Queen City Wheels) 12 Rodger Cooper (Captured by Cooper Photography) 13 Don Bill (Team Dayton Cycling) 14 Eric Schumacher (7 Hills Racing) 15 Brien Fields (World Bicycle Relief) 16 John Rademacher (Queen City Wheels) 17 Peter Lytle (Gears 4 Beers) 18 Dennis Mccoy 19 Randy Morris 20 Paul Colavincenzo (Team Dayton) 21 Mark Mckenney (7 Hills Racing) DNF Dave Fagin DNF Kelly Sullivan

Juniors 10-12 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Spencer Petrov (Lionhearts) 2 James Francisco (Red Zone Juniors Cycling) 3 Edward Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling) 4 John Morris (Lionhearts) 5 Eden Webb (Red Zone Cycling) 6 Nicholas Beirne (Red Zone Cycling) 7 Enzo Allwein (Lionhearts) 8 Evan Beckmeyer (7 Hills Racing) 9 Zachary Ross (Lionhearts) 10 Frances Haley (Red Zone Cycling) 11 Zane Ash (Lionhearts) 12 Evan Segar (Lionhearts) 13 Mary Frances Sharpshair (Lionhearts) 14 Nathan Ross (Lionhearts) 15 Abigail Roof (Lionhearts) DNS Jackson Mcnear (Red Zone Cycling) DNS Robert Prewitt (QCW)

Juniors 13-14 # Rider Name (Country) Team 1 Gavin Haley (Red Zone Cycling) 2 Ben Glover (Red Zone Cycling) 3 Jedidiah Fritzinger (Red Zone Cycling) 4 Rachel Dobrozsi (Lionhearts) 5 Mackenzie Green (Lionhearts) 6 Andrew Rademacher (Lionhearts) 7 Gruenwald Michael (Lionhearts) DNS Will Mandrola (Red Zone Cycling)