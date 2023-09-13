Marta Lach sprints to victory at Grisette GP de Wallonie

Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won Grisette Grand Prix de Wallonie from a reduced bunch sprint at Citadelle de Namur. Silvia Persico (UAE Development Team) outsprinted Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) to complete the podium after the 139.2km race across the southern region of Belgium.

Lach launched a solo attack with two laps to go in the finish circuit and held her advantage to the line. The peloton was reduced to a dozen riders for the final lap, Lach capturing her second victory in four days, having won La Choralis Fourmies Féminine on Sunday.

