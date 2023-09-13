Marta Lach sprints to victory at Grisette GP de Wallonie
Persico and Berteau complete podium in one-day matchup
Marta Lach (Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling) won Grisette Grand Prix de Wallonie from a reduced bunch sprint at Citadelle de Namur. Silvia Persico (UAE Development Team) outsprinted Victoire Berteau (Cofidis) to complete the podium after the 139.2km race across the southern region of Belgium.
Lach launched a solo attack with two laps to go in the finish circuit and held her advantage to the line. The peloton was reduced to a dozen riders for the final lap, Lach capturing her second victory in four days, having won La Choralis Fourmies Féminine on Sunday.
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
Jackie has been involved in professional sports for more than 30 years in news reporting, sports marketing and public relations. She founded Peloton Sports in 1998, a sports marketing and public relations agency, which managed projects for Tour de Georgia, Larry H. Miller Tour of Utah and USA Cycling. She also founded Bike Alpharetta Inc, a Georgia non-profit to promote safe cycling. She is proud to have worked in professional baseball for six years - from selling advertising to pulling the tarp for several minor league teams. She has climbed l'Alpe d'Huez three times (not fast). Her favorite road and gravel rides are around horse farms in north Georgia (USA) and around lavender fields in Provence (France), and some mtb rides in Park City, Utah (USA).
