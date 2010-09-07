Trending

Keough takes stage in sprint as Powers claims overall win

Guarnier gets the stage, McGrath the overall win

Results

Men Pro/1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)1:06:15
2Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)
3Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
4Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
5Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)
6Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)
7Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
8Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)
9Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
10William Dugan (Team Type 1)
11Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
12Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
13Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
14Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)
15Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)
16Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
17Ted King (iamTedKing.com)
18Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
19Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
20Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
21Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
22Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
23Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
24Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
25Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
26Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
27Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
28Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
29Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
30Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)
31Coulton Hartrich
32Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
33Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)
34Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
35Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)
36Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
37Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
38Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)
39Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
40Ryan Serbel (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)
41Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
42Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
43Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
44Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
45Will Letendre (Strava Velo)
46Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
47Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
48Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
49Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
50Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
51Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
52Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)
53Christopher Deluise (zMotion)
54Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
55Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)
56Aidan Charles (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)
57Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
58Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)0:00:22
59Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)0:00:26
60Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:00:49
61Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)0:01:28
62Kevin Bouchard-Hall
63Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)0:01:39
64Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)0:02:39

Women Pro/1/2/3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)0:38:13
2Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
3Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)
4Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
5Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
6Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
7Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)
8Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
9Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)
10Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
11Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
12Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
13Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
14Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)
15Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)
16Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
17Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
18Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
19Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
20Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)
21Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
22Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)
23Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
24Sheila Vibert (NHCC)
25Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)
26Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:00:23
27Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)0:01:18
28Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:01:44
29Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)0:02:00
30Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)0:02:56
31Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)
32Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)0:03:28

Men Pro/1
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)7:09:33
2Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)0:02:04
3Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)0:02:07
4Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)0:02:28
5Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)0:02:35
6William Dugan (Team Type 1)0:03:12
7Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)0:03:13
8Ted King (iamTedKing.com)0:03:14
9Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)0:03:28
10Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)0:04:50
11Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:05:08
12Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:05:26
13Coulton Hartrich0:05:29
14Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:05:42
15Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)0:06:04
16Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
17Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)0:06:08
18Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)0:06:32
19Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)0:06:40
20Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:06:44
21Will Letendre (Strava Velo)0:07:33
22Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)0:07:38
23Christopher Deluise (zMotion)0:07:56
24Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:08:06
25Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:08:31
26Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)0:09:11
27Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:09:20
28Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)0:10:03
29Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)0:10:37
30Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)0:11:06
31Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)0:11:38
32Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:12:34
33Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)0:12:40
34Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)0:13:27
35Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)0:13:31
36Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)0:14:09
37Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)0:14:21
38Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:14:31
39Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)0:16:00
40Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)0:16:07
41Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:17:23
42Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)0:19:07
43Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)0:19:38
44Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)0:19:47
45Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)0:20:05
46Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)0:20:11
47Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:20:15
48Kevin Bouchard-Hall0:20:53
49Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)0:20:56
50Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:20:59
51Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)0:21:08
52Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:21:32
53Aidan Charles (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)0:21:41
54Ryan Serbel (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)0:21:57
55Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:22:57
56Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)0:23:15
57Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:26:27
58Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)0:26:37
59Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)0:27:58
60Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)0:27:59
61Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)0:28:16
62Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:29:59
63Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)0:35:35
64Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)0:38:57

Women Pro/1/2/3
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)6:59:48
2Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)0:00:14
3Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)0:01:27
4Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)0:01:31
5Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)0:01:51
6Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)0:02:05
7Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)0:02:09
8Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)0:02:14
9Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)0:03:19
10Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)0:03:22
11Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)0:03:34
12Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:04:11
13Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)0:04:38
14Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)0:04:41
15Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)0:04:50
16Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:05:25
17Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)0:05:26
18Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)0:05:32
19Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)0:06:36
20Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)0:07:58
21Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:08:02
22Sheila Vibert (NHCC)0:09:10
23Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)0:10:36
24Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)0:11:02
25Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)0:11:19
26Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)0:11:46
27Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)0:13:20
28Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)0:15:53
29Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)0:16:10
30Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)0:18:42
31Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)0:21:19
32Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)0:21:57

