Keough takes stage in sprint as Powers claims overall win
Guarnier gets the stage, McGrath the overall win
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)
|1:06:15
|2
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)
|3
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|4
|Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|5
|Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)
|6
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)
|7
|Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|8
|Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)
|9
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|10
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|11
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|12
|Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|13
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|14
|Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)
|15
|Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)
|16
|Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|17
|Ted King (iamTedKing.com)
|18
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|19
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|20
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|21
|Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|22
|Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
|23
|Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|24
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|25
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|26
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|27
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|28
|Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
|29
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|30
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)
|31
|Coulton Hartrich
|32
|Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|33
|Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)
|34
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
|35
|Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)
|36
|Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
|37
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|38
|Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)
|39
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|40
|Ryan Serbel (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)
|41
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|42
|Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|43
|Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
|44
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|45
|Will Letendre (Strava Velo)
|46
|Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|47
|Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|48
|Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
|49
|Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|50
|Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|51
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|52
|Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|53
|Christopher Deluise (zMotion)
|54
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|55
|Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)
|56
|Aidan Charles (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)
|57
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|58
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)
|0:00:22
|59
|Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
|0:00:26
|60
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:00:49
|61
|Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)
|0:01:28
|62
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall
|63
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:01:39
|64
|Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
|0:02:39
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
|0:38:13
|2
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
|3
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)
|4
|Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|5
|Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|6
|Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|7
|Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)
|8
|Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
|9
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)
|10
|Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
|11
|Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
|12
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|13
|Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|14
|Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)
|15
|Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)
|16
|Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|17
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
|18
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|19
|Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
|20
|Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)
|21
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|22
|Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)
|23
|Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
|24
|Sheila Vibert (NHCC)
|25
|Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)
|26
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|0:00:23
|27
|Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)
|0:01:18
|28
|Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:01:44
|29
|Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)
|0:02:00
|30
|Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)
|0:02:56
|31
|Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)
|32
|Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:03:28
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jeremy Powers (Jelly Belly P/B Kenda)
|7:09:33
|2
|Timothy Johnson (UnitedHealthcare pb Maxxis)
|0:02:04
|3
|Gavin Mannion (Trek-Livestrong Presented by RadioShack)
|0:02:07
|4
|Jamey Driscoll (Jamis/Sutter Home Professional Cycling)
|0:02:28
|5
|Cameron Cogburn (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:02:35
|6
|William Dugan (Team Type 1)
|0:03:12
|7
|Ian Holt (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
|0:03:13
|8
|Ted King (iamTedKing.com)
|0:03:14
|9
|Kennett Peterson (Hagens Berman)
|0:03:28
|10
|Reid Mumford (Kelly Benefit Strategies)
|0:04:50
|11
|Jordan Cheyne (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:05:08
|12
|Keck Baker (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:05:26
|13
|Coulton Hartrich
|0:05:29
|14
|Blair Berbert (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:05:42
|15
|Lang Reynolds (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:06:04
|16
|Andre Tremblay (Nativo/PG/Devinci)
|17
|Nathan Underwood (Ride with Rendall)
|0:06:08
|18
|Matteo Dal-Cin (euro-sports.ca/ the foodery)
|0:06:32
|19
|Joshua Bartlett (Bell Lap Coaching)
|0:06:40
|20
|Austin Roach (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:06:44
|21
|Will Letendre (Strava Velo)
|0:07:33
|22
|Spencer Smitheman (Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:07:38
|23
|Christopher Deluise (zMotion)
|0:07:56
|24
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:08:06
|25
|Chris Gruber (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:08:31
|26
|Chris Johnson (Champion System Racing)
|0:09:11
|27
|Matt Mainer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:09:20
|28
|Ben Damhoff (Team Geargrinder)
|0:10:03
|29
|Adam Farabaugh (MainLine - BiKyle/MazurCoaching.com)
|0:10:37
|30
|Jason Baer (Wheelhouse / NCC)
|0:11:06
|31
|Adam Carr (Adageo Energy Pro Cycling Team)
|0:11:38
|32
|Peter Hurst (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|0:12:34
|33
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:12:40
|34
|Christian Bertilsson (PA Lightning)
|0:13:27
|35
|Michael Chauner (PA Lightning)
|0:13:31
|36
|Cory Burns (embrocation cycling journal elite team)
|0:14:09
|37
|Kevin Massicotte (Rocky Mountain CIBC Wood Gundy)
|0:14:21
|38
|Robbie King (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|0:14:31
|39
|Sean Smith (Champion System Racing)
|0:16:00
|40
|Jake Hollenbach (AXA Equitable Cycling Team/CRCA)
|0:16:07
|41
|Josh Dillon (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:17:23
|42
|Jake Keough (UnitedHealthcare P/b MAXXIS)
|0:19:07
|43
|Nathan Brown (Trek Livestrong/U23 Development team Presented by Radio Shack)
|0:19:38
|44
|Justin Spinelli (CCB/WHEELWORKS)
|0:19:47
|45
|Joshua Lipka (BCA/ Tosk Chiropractic)
|0:20:05
|46
|Kevin Wolfson (Team Ora p/b Independent Fabrication)
|0:20:11
|47
|Stephen Weller (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:20:15
|48
|Kevin Bouchard-Hall
|0:20:53
|49
|Todd Hesel (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)
|0:20:56
|50
|Brian Butts (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:20:59
|51
|Igor Volshteyn (Champion System Racing)
|0:21:08
|52
|Jose Escobar (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:21:32
|53
|Aidan Charles (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)
|0:21:41
|54
|Ryan Serbel (CCNS – Charlescoaching.com)
|0:21:57
|55
|Nicholas Bennette (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:22:57
|56
|Brendan Housler (Minerva Design Cycling)
|0:23:15
|57
|Brad Sheehan (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:26:27
|58
|Jared Nieters (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma)
|0:26:37
|59
|Luke Keough (BikeReg.com / Cannondale)
|0:27:58
|60
|Charles McCarthy (MetLife p/b groSolar)
|0:27:59
|61
|Tim Mitchell (CCB/Wheelworks)
|0:28:16
|62
|Charles Hutcheson (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:29:59
|63
|Sean Barrie (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma/Teaism)
|0:35:35
|64
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:38:57
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kristin McGrath (Peanut Butter & Co/Twenty12)
|6:59:48
|2
|Olivia Dillon (Peanut Butter & Co. Twenty12)
|0:00:14
|3
|Anna McLoon (Team Kenda)
|0:01:27
|4
|Megan Guarnier (Team Tibco/To the Top)
|0:01:31
|5
|Amanda Watson (Fruit 66/Artemis)
|0:01:51
|6
|Mary Zider (Team Nanoblur Gears)
|0:02:05
|7
|Fabienne Gerard (CRCA/Fuoriclasse Racing-Discover Chiropractic)
|0:02:09
|8
|Patty Buerkle (Fruit66 - Artemis)
|0:02:14
|9
|Christine Schryver (Full Moon Vista)
|0:03:19
|10
|Suz Weldon (Bikesale.com)
|0:03:22
|11
|Marti Shea (Destination Cycling)
|0:03:34
|12
|Patricia Bailey (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:04:11
|13
|Heidi Goldberg (Team Kenda)
|0:04:38
|14
|Silke Wunderwald (Team Kenda)
|0:04:41
|15
|Suzie Brown (P-K Express/HNZ Strategy)
|0:04:50
|16
|Kathleen Billington (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|0:05:25
|17
|Moriah Macgregor (Team Nanoblur Gears)
|0:05:26
|18
|Rebecca Blatt (silver bull/central wheel)
|0:05:32
|19
|Cynthia Wilson (Ride with Rendall)
|0:06:36
|20
|Jena Greaser (Colavita Racing, Inc.)
|0:07:58
|21
|Anne Guzman (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:08:02
|22
|Sheila Vibert (NHCC)
|0:09:10
|23
|Melissa Ross (Team Kenda Tire)
|0:10:36
|24
|Natalie Stoll (MVP Health Care)
|0:11:02
|25
|Donna McMahon (CRCA/Radical Media)
|0:11:19
|26
|Ann Marie Miller (CRCA Houlihan Lokey Sanchez)
|0:11:46
|27
|Emma Bast (Bianchi/Grand Performance)
|0:13:20
|28
|Lindsey Myers (Team Danbury Audi/Cyfac)
|0:15:53
|29
|Elle Anderson (NEBC/CycleLoft/Devonshire Dental)
|0:16:10
|30
|Shelly McKee (Mazurcoaching/Wheels of Bloor)
|0:18:42
|31
|Eritia Smit (P-K Express/ HNZ-Strategy)
|0:21:19
|32
|Carrie Cartmill (Team Nanoblur-Gears)
|0:21:57
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy