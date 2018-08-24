Trending

Raim wins Great War Remembrance Race

Bernas second, Van Hecke third

Image 1 of 4

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Japan

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) on the podium after winning stage 4 at the Tour of Japan
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 4

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors finishes 5th

Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors finishes 5th
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 4

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy wins Great War Remembrance Race

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy wins Great War Remembrance Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 4

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy wins Great War Remembrance Race

Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy wins Great War Remembrance Race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Mihkel Raim (Israel Cycling Academy) won the inaugural edition of the Great War Remembrance Race on Friday, triumphing in a three-up sprint in Ypres after a day of racing across West Flanders. Pawel Bernas (CCC Sprandi Polkowice) led out the final sprint but was powerless when the Estonian champion came off his wheel, while Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) could barely muster a sprint as he settled for third place.

The all-new one-day race was established to commemorate the centenary of the end of the First World War, and passed by some of the sites of conflict around Ypres, including a trip past the Christmas Truce memorial. The 193km route had echoes of Gent-Wevelgem, as it took in two sectors of cobblestones, three sections of gravel ‘plugstreets’, and the Kemmelberg climb ahead of a 30km run-in to Ypres.

Gent-Wevelgem is also characterised by the wind that blows north of Ypres and, following a rapid opening hour in which a break failed to form, the race was duly blown apart after 60km. When the dust settled there were four groups on the road, and Quick-Step Floors - one of four WorldTour teams at the race alongside BMC Racing, Sunweb, and Lotto Soudal - had three riders in Yves Lampaert, Fabio Jakobsen, and Fernando Gaviria in a front group of 19. BMC and Lotto Soudal also had two each - Michael Schar and Nathan Van Hooydonck for the former, Moreno Hofland and Frederik Frison for the latter - while Sunweb missed the move completely.

Quick-Step, all-conquering in 2018, seemed to hold the upper hand, but Gaviria dropped away from the break, stretching his back, after the three plugstreet sectors with 50km to go. Then on the Kemmelberg - tackled in the opposite direction to Gent-Wevelgem - Jakobsen was dropped, and although he made it back on, the chinks in the armour were obvious.

In the end, Bernas, who had led solo over the Kemmelberg only to crash on the descent, rolled the dice again in a move with Raim and Van Hecke with 10km to go. Thanks to disorganization in the chase group behind, they took their lead all the way to the line. In particular, Lampaert and the BMC riders attacked each other in turn before swinging over, with no one willing to blunt their own chances in committing to the cause.

Bernas accelerated in the final kilometre but couldn’t shake his companions, and Raim then took up the perfect position on the wheel, ready to pounce in the final 100 metres.

“I can’t really describe it because the last two weeks I haven’t felt good on the bike, I haven’t felt myself. I was really struggling in the last races and today also,” Raim said.

“I punctured on first cobbled sector and I was sure it was game over but I kept pushing and somehow I ended up in the front. I was really waiting for finish to just get the race over. I made right decisions and I don’t know how, but I won the race.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel-Cycling Academy4:18:25
2Pawel Bernas (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice0:00:04
3Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
4Jan Willem Van Schip (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:10
5Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:00:13
6Fabio Jakobsen (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
7Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
8Moreno Hofland (Ned) Lotto Soudal
9Michael Schär (Swi) Bmc Racing Team
10Zico Waeytens (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:00:16
11Lionel Taminiaux (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service0:00:17
12Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:19
13Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
14Michel Kreder (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
15Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
16Edward Theuns (Bel) Team Sunweb
17Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
18Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
19Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
20Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
21Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
22Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
23Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel-Cycling Academy
24Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
25Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bmc Racing Team0:00:25
26Maximiliano Ariel Richeze (Arg) Quick-Step Floors
27Bryan Nauleau (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:34
28Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) Bmc Racing Team0:00:51
29Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Madison Genesis0:00:56
30Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:00:57
31Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
32James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins0:01:12
33Mathias Van Gompel (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:23
34Kenneth Van Rooy (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
35Jannik Steimle (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
36Jasper De Laat (Ned) Metec - Tkh Continental Cyclingteam P/B Mantel
37Bert De Backer (Bel) Vital Concept Cycling Club
38Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
39Enzo Wouters (Bel) Lotto Soudal
40Kristian Aasvold (Nor) Team Coop
41Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
42Guillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
43Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
44Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins
45Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
46Kamil Gradek (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
47Michal Paluta (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
48Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
49Gustav Höög (Swe) Team Coop
50Michiel Stockman (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
51Julien Stassen (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
52Christophe Noppe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
53Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
54Timothy Dupont (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
55Jonas Koch (Ger) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
56Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:02:31
57Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:03:31
58Miles Scotson (Aus) Bmc Racing Team0:04:43
59David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex0:05:00
60Romain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie0:05:15
61Olav Hjemsæter (Nor) Team Coop
62Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
63Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:08:30
64Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy0:09:33
65Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
66Tom Van Vuchelen (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
67Fernando Gaviria Rendon (Col) Quick-Step Floors
68Campbell Stewart (NZl) Team Wiggins
69Shane Archbold (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
70Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
71Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
72Marko Kump (Slo) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFStijn De Bock (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFArthur Baude (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFGordon De Winter (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFAnthony Debuy (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFJérémy Frehen (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFLaurenz Rex (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFVictor Lafay (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFFranklin Six (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFRobby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFKenny Molly (Bel) Ago - Aqua Service
DNFJohannes De Paepe (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFFrantisek Sisr (Cze) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTimothy Stevens (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFLennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFWim Reynaerts (Bel) Cibel - Cebon
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) Ccc Sprandi Polkowice
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFMaxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFJesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFYoann Bagot (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFGaetan Lemoine (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFEmmanuel Morin (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFClément Carisey (Fra) Israel-Cycling Academy
DNFRobert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFClement Orceau (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFMark Mcnally (GBr) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFSimon Sellier (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFAxel Journiaux (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJeremy Cornu (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFAnders Skaarseth (Nor) Uno-X Norwegian Development Team
DNFJustin Mottier (Fra) Vital Concept Cycling Club
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFRemy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJoeri Stallaert (Bel) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFManuel Bosch (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFGian Friesecke (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFLukas Meiler (Ger) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFRoland Thalmann (Swi) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFDominik Amann (Aut) Team Vorarlberg Santic
DNFJasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFJonathan Mcevoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFJoakim Kjemhus (Nor) Team Coop
DNFSean De Bie (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFOliver Robinson (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFJesse Yates (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFChristopher Hamilton (Aus) Team Sunweb
DNFChad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
DNFAlexander Evans (Aus) Mobius Bridgelane
DNFSimon Gerrans (Aus) Bmc Racing Team
DNFDavide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
DNFLouis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFNiels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
DNFTaylor Karl Gunman (NZl) Madison Genesis
DNFGuillaume Haag (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMax Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFRoss Lamb (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFAdam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFArthur Pagnaer (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFEdward Walsh (Can) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFLouis Bendixen (Den) Team Coop
DNFLasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFFredrik Ludvigsson (Swe) Team Coop
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFYlber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFRob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFPolychronis Tzortzakis (Gre) Tarteletto - Isorex
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFJon-Anders Bekken (Nor) Team Coop
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFGeorge Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFAndreas Andersson (Swe) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNSMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Wb Aqua Protect Veranclassic

