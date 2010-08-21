Elite men's downhill podium at the Gravity East round in Killington, Vermont (Image credit: Gravity East Series)

This past weekend the Gravity East Series made its second and final stop of the 2010 season in the state of Vermont at Killington Resort. It was the first time Killington had hosted a downhill mountain bike race in five years.

The newly designed race course started just below the mountaintop lodge located on Killington's Peak at 4,241 feet. The course was 2.2 miles long and took six to eight minutes, with a very fast run to the finish off a fire road stretch.

The Gravity East Series drew a number of riders from all over the East and beyond including quite a few new riders from local Vermont towns. 189 riders competed in the event vying for the top of the Gravity East point standings.

In the hotly contested elite men's category, pro riders battled "The Beast" to become the one victorious. The Dominator, Gerritt Beytagh (Moorewood Bikes) mastered "The Beast" to beat local Vermonter Gavin Vaughan (Giant/HGB) for the win. It was Beytagh's fourth win of the season and inched him closer to Vaughan and the top of the Gravity East elite men's category. Jason Memmelar (Giant/HGB) took third with Benjamin Moody (POC/Trek) and Adam Morse (GT/VonCooper) finishing fourth and fifth respectively.

Dawn Bourque (Chainline/Rocky Mtn) won the elite women's race ahead of Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Nema) and Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge).

The Gravity East Series rolls on to Olympic territory next month in Lake Placid at Whiteface Mountain for the 5km downhill event.

Full Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Geritt Beytagh (Morewood Bikes USA) 0:06:01.12 2 Gavin Vaughan (Giant/Hbg/Smith/Five Ten/Kmc/E13) 0:00:07.40 3 Jason Memmelaar (Giant/Hbg/Smith/Di) 0:00:11.17 4 Benjamin Moody (Poc Helmets/Trekbike) 0:00:15.46 5 Adam Morse (Vancooper/GT/Smith) 0:00:17.46 6 Steve Avery (Schraalp Cyclesmith Highland) 0:00:30.98 7 Ben Hulse (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:35.21 8 Chris Higgerson (HBG/Smith/510) 0:00:36.34 9 Christopher Mari (Zeal Optics Champion Chips) 0:00:36.94 10 Phillip Kmetz 0:00:38.46 11 Tim White (Vancooper/Gt/Smith) 0:00:41.20 12 Alex Moschitti 0:00:42.25 13 Conor Rowan (Royal Vans) 0:00:43.21 14 Oliver Levick 0:00:47.63 15 Zach Faulkner (Drummer Racing/Evil Bikes/Smith Optics) 0:00:52.59 16 Patricio Pereira (Continental Speciali) 0:00:59.64 17 Tim Howland (FTW Racing) 0:01:00.93 18 B.J. Treglia (Foes Racing Fox Shox 661 Crank Bros. Sunline Evs Point 1) 0:01:01.51 19 George Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:01:06.03 DNS Andrew Bressem

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dawn Bourque (Chainline/Rocky Mtn) 0:07:29.97 2 Karen Eagan (Highland Mtn/Nema) 0:00:26.75 3 Hillary Elgert (Racers Edge) 0:01:13.86

Cat. 1 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rebecca Gardner (Beacon Cycles) 0:08:30.68 2 Hannah Trimble (Morpheus Cycles) 0:00:28.92 3 Katelyn Parhiala (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:00:37.09 4 Rebecca Bagley (Ftw Factory Racing) 0:00:38.39 5 Charlene Smith 0:00:44.71 6 Vicki Koch (Team Mental Health) 0:01:25.04

Cat. 1 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Damon Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:06:51.49 2 Matt Lareau (Killington/True Whee) 0:00:05.94 3 Alex Couture (Giant Bicycles) 0:00:08.63 4 Dacid Milkiewicz (Gravity Project) 0:00:09.33 5 Dylan Conte (Team Iride/ West Branch Yoga/ Jimmz Pizza) 0:00:10.77 6 Ray Syron (United Free Ride) 0:00:14.76 7 Peter Mcnulty (Gravity Project) 0:00:18.30 8 Cody Wilkins (Gravity Project) 0:00:53.57 9 Luen Proft (Killington/True Whee) 0:00:55.81 10 Max Hautaniemi (Gravity Project) 0:01:17.85

Cat. 1 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ryan Gardner (Beacon Cycles) 0:06:29.28 2 Cody Gray 0:00:20.73 3 Jason Bourgeois (Wachusett Brewing Co) 0:00:25.00 4 Matthew Sebas 0:00:25.18 5 Jack Williams (Drummer Racing) 0:00:27.23 6 Willem Cooper (Vancooper/Gt/Smith) 0:00:27.27 7 Geoff Ayr (Ftw Factory Racing) 0:00:28.14 8 Peter Mihalick (Giant Hbg E.13 Smith 5.10) 0:00:30.07 9 David Custer (Ftw Factory Racing) 0:00:33.15 10 Nik Patalano (Northeastern U) 0:00:35.05 11 Sam Chipkin (Drummer Racing) 0:00:35.60 12 Jordan Newth (True Wheels) 0:00:39.11 13 Aarrison Reynolds (Spin Bike/Horns Hill) 0:00:39.75 14 Richard Patty (Oliver Racing) 0:00:43.35 15 Chris Brown 0:00:44.75 16 Ryan Conroy (Northeastern U) 0:00:45.89 17 Steven Czaplicki (Knapp's Cyclery) 0:00:51.53 18 Halston Mendes 0:00:54.73 19 Dave Eypper (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:01:04.91 20 Eric Allocco (Intense Grass Roots) 0:01:21.98 21 Brewster Kanis (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:02:02.76 22 Jacob Roy 0:02:31.24 23 Max Syron 0:05:56.73 DNS Roger Murphy

Cat. 1 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Shad Wilson (Schraalp/ Cyclesmith) 0:06:54.70 2 David Mee (Jra Cycles) 0:00:05.97 3 Neil Synder 0:00:08.66 4 Tim Lagerstedt 0:00:10.59 5 David Townsend (Gravity Project) 0:00:23.33 6 Luke Wenschhof 0:00:31.79 7 Aaron Barnes 0:00:37.60 8 Philip Crowley (Blazin Broz) 0:00:50.00 9 Darren Savage (Sdg Odi 661 Spy Optic) 0:00:50.63 10 Leif Erickson 0:00:53.36 11 Tim Frederick (Action Sports) 0:01:02.25 12 Todd Seplavy (Gt Bicycles) 0:01:14.70 DNS Michael Mullen

Cat. 1 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dennis Laclair (Wachusett Brew Racing) 0:06:56.65 2 Charles Morin (Highland Mtn) 0:00:22.51 3 Fred Bassett (Fast Freddy Racing) 0:00:30.21 4 Thomas Anderson (Nema / Bikeloft) 0:00:40.25 5 Steven Battaglini (Elevate/Chumba/Oneal) 0:00:42.63 6 Ed Smith 0:00:42.92 7 Doug Wilson (Drummer Racing) 0:00:47.81 8 Reid Kiniry (Sugarbush 661) 0:00:52.71 9 Mike Gallagher (Mc Cycle Racing/Endorfun Sports) 0:00:52.89 10 George Ucmer (Gravity Project) 0:01:08.88

Cat. 2 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 William Castle (Ideride / Kingdom Tr) 0:07:00.83 2 Dan Albert (Big T Racing) 0:00:11.30 3 Gregory Ciravlo (Elevate) 0:00:12.72 4 Shane Leslie (High Gear Racing) 0:00:23.69 5 Dylan Dipentima 0:00:31.65 6 Noah Fairburn 0:00:33.10 7 Sam Skidmore 0:00:36.21 8 Matt Rush (Hayes/Azonic) 0:00:36.69 9 Andrew Nassetta 0:00:39.53 10 Colin Bates 0:00:42.58 11 Adam Delonais 0:00:47.61 12 Colman Lamb 0:00:48.32 13 Levi Whitaker 0:00:58.51 14 Trevor Santo Christo (Big T Racing / Subway) 0:01:00.68 15 Kyle Klock 0:01:41.01 16 Chris Anderson (Sugarbush) 0:01:50.70 17 Logan Roderick 0:02:12.95 18 Ben Bodycoat (Cutting Edge Cycles / Kona Grass Roots) 0:02:31.45 DNS Nicholas Richer (Oliver Racing) DNF Ryan Burney

Cat. 2 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dennis Throckmorton (Design Physics / Rowlett's) 0:06:58.28 2 Michael Milennan (Jra Cycles) 0:00:15.71 3 Nathan Roy 0:00:15.97 4 Zack Taylor (Blue Sky Bicycles) 0:00:16.89 5 Daniel Erza 0:00:18.78 6 Sam `Wiggins (Highland Mtn) 0:00:19.55 7 Kyle Nassetta (Nissan Of Keene / Drummer Racing) 0:00:29.86 8 Marc Schneider (Big T Racing Subway Nema Leatt Brace Sunline) 0:00:30.02 9 Jonathan Klepadlo 0:00:31.16 10 Scott Bureau (Oliver Racing) 0:00:31.20 11 Erik Campbell (Action Sports) 0:00:31.94 12 William Czaja (Big T Racing) 0:00:35.63 13 Jonathan Westland (Nissan Of Keene / Go) 0:00:38.11 14 Wayne Plumadore (Poose And Hoops) 0:00:39.76 15 Kyle Bradford 0:00:40.25 16 Kristofer Seipp (Delta House) 0:00:43.01 17 Luke Watkins 0:00:44.34 18 Tom Nieri (Knolly Bikes) 0:00:50.81 19 Gary Graser 0:00:58.59 20 Justin Mchenry 0:00:58.68 21 Charles Rose 0:01:05.51 22 Neil Jones 0:01:09.72 23 Kip Denoyer 0:01:16.91 24 Michael Oliver (Oliver Racing) 0:01:17.98 25 Sam Raynor 0:01:24.76 26 Zach Dortman (Vivid Entertainment) 0:01:38.14 27 Sam Slivinski (Big T Racing) 0:02:12.30

Cat. 2 Men 30-39 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matthew Eramo 0:06:13.09 2 Justin Breault (Subway/Big T Racing) 0:01:15.72 3 Jason Knecht (Iride / Scott Sports) 0:01:23.88 4 Chris Sharp (Foll Sharp Racing) 0:01:35.48 5 Jake Morrill 0:01:46.81 6 Ritch Ricker (Racers Edge) 0:02:19.02 7 Michael Rossi (Team Marty's) 0:02:24.24 8 Nicholas Barry 0:02:26.49 DNF Joseph Orsini (Mason Dixon Velo)

Cat. 2/3 Men 40+ # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jon Safford 0:07:11.31 2 Jonathan Vosburgh 0:00:38.37 3 George Bodycoat 0:01:00.91 4 Timothy Santo Christo (Big T Racing) 0:01:31.39 5 Anthony Carafa (Ant Dog Dh Racing) 0:01:49.19 6 Alan Daum 0:02:05.69 7 Alastair Wite (Huck Banzia) 0:02:06.51 8 David Gray 0:02:18.11 9 Joe Olivas (Moroheus Cycles) 0:02:41.03 10 Mark Reynolds 0:02:59.54

Cat. 2/3 Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Laura Drenen (Trapp Lager) 0:08:42.56 2 Taylor Allison 0:00:50.09 3 Meredith Mansfield (Drummer Racing) 0:01:01.21 4 Stephanie Levesque Sowles 0:01:08.86 5 Elixandriau Porru (Oneal/Mobilici.Com/G) 0:01:34.48 6 Jennel Ortiz (Team Marty's) 0:03:45.57 DNS Madeline Crowley (United Free Ride)

Cat. 3 Men 18 & under # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Tyler Cleveland 0:07:58.90 2 Brandon Potter (Potter Tree) 0:00:22.56 3 Johnny Egan (Sugarbush) 0:00:46.87 4 Eli Kravitz (Potter Tree) 0:00:51.55 5 Thomas Nevins (Big T Racing) 0:01:52.88 6 Conlin Mellen 0:01:55.61 7 Aidan Casner 0:01:56.24 8 Brendan Santo Cristo (Big T Racing) 0:02:06.00 9 Nick Gray (Bike Line) 0:03:42.88 DNS Swteve Anderan DNF Zach Meyer (Potter Tree)

Cat. 3 Men 19-29 # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Trek Vandecar (Denny's Racing) 0:07:41.45 2 Blanton Unger 0:00:15.27 3 Mathew Robideau (Poose And Hoops) 0:00:22.61 4 Shawn Ginter (Oliver Racing) 0:00:33.42 5 Jeff Howland 0:00:35.92 6 Tj Hiney (Drummer Racing) 0:00:37.91 7 David Pollack 0:00:46.02 8 Kurt Bradford 0:00:50.99 9 Kenneth Sears 0:01:14.17 10 Jason Mass 0:01:15.01 11 Joey Dziemianzuk 0:01:38.72 12 Cody Nichols (Flatline Racing) 0:02:01.53 13 Alex Blanchard 0:02:24.56 14 Chris Mccauley 0:02:59.54