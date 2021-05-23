Local hero Emily Newsom storms to victory in Gravel Locos

Local professional rider Emily Newsom (Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank) came out on top in the elite women's race at the first-ever Gravel Locos event in Hico, Texas on Saturday.

The 37-year-old, who raced a full campaign of Spring Classics in Europe earlier in the year finished the 155-mile gravel race in a time of 8:04:28 and beat Katie Kantzes by almost 20 minutes

Alison Tetrick and Jessica Cerra finished 22 minutes down but crossed the finish line together to claim joint-third in the race. In the men's race Laurens ten Dam beat gravel specialist Colin Strickland by 38 seconds.

"Gravel Locos was what makes gravel racing so great," Newsom told Cyclingnews via text after celebrating her emphatic win.

The rolling terrain was peppered with several river crossings and climbs, and while the majority of the race was held under dry skies the heavens opened in the last few hours with riders' technical skills coming to the fore.

"It was a beautiful and difficult course with a lot of variety and an enthusiastic community that welcomed the riders," Newsom added.

The experienced all-rounder ensured that she was at the front of the race from the very beginning and she matched the men's elite field as part of her race strategy.

"My goal was to stay with the lead men as long as possible. From there I worked together with whomever I was around while also eating pretty much nonstop for

eight hours.

"I came into the race quite confident in my form, but so many things can happen in 150 miles. This race is local for me with it being only 80 minutes from my home so it is very special to me to take the win!"



More to follow...

** The event was free to enter but the race organisers asked riders and fans to donate to the local fire department with the aim of buying a new truck. Anyone can make a donation to the local fire department here.