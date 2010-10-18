Anthony sweeps weekend's races
Scherz second in finish sprint
Jesse Anthony (Cal Giant-Specialized) put a stamp on the Granogue Cross Expo weekend when he won his second consecutive race on Sunday. The New Englander made up a 12 second deficit on the last lap to catch Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System) and won the two-man sprint to the line.
“It was cool to get a couple of race wins under my belt because I haven’t had any in the last few years,” Anthony said. “I’ve built some confidence and I’m feeling better. It is nice to get back on the podium and feel like I’m back in the mix.”
Scherz seemed to have the race win secured with one lap to go but was caught and passed by Anthony inside the last few hundred metres of the Elite men’s 60-minute race. Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) soloed in for third place.
“If Scherz is disappointed with his race today he shouldn’t be,” Anthony said. “He was so strong today and rode such a great race, a phenomenal race.”
The second day of racing treated the riders to a revised course on the Dupont Family Estate grounds. The circuit boasted the two ascents from the previous day however both climbs received a makeover to include newly taped switch-back sections. Instead of barriers, race organisers used a set of stairs for the riders to contest at the base of the second climb up to the Granogue Tower.
“It was a different course today with a lot of punchy, super slow sections and corners,” Anthony said. “It was choppy and I think it really suited Valentin. I think he rode quite a bit faster today than yesterday.”
Scherz took the hole-shot and lead the opening lap with Anthony and Lindine in tow. Anthony made an acceleration and gain five seconds, forcing Scherz and Lindine chase.
“Scherz held it really close and caught me three laps in,” Anthony said. “I was gassed, so I followed him for one lap and I had to back off. He was riding super strong today and too fast for me. I still had a good gap on Lindine so I put it in damage control and tried not to lose too much time. I backed off on the fourth lap and then settled into a nice rhythm. I wanted to keep Valentin close enough so that if he bobbled or anything I could catch up.”
Scherz lead the race by roughly 15 seconds for the following five laps. However Anthony turned up the chase in the final three laps and closed the gap to Scherz with 300 metres to the finish line.
“On the last lap I went full gas and laid it all on the line in the corners and the technical sections,” Anthony said. “I caught him on the run up at the end of the race. I forced him to lead out the sprint and I couldn’t come around him until 20 metres to go.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jesse Anthony
|0:57:31
|2
|Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution)
|3
|Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|0:01:50
|4
|Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:02:27
|5
|Adam McGrath (Feedback Sports/Van Dessel Cyclocross)
|0:02:28
|6
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|0:02:31
|7
|Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|0:03:04
|8
|Jared Nieters (Haymarket / SEAVS)
|0:03:12
|9
|Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP)
|0:03:27
|10
|Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|11
|Anthony Grand (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution)
|0:04:03
|12
|Bobby Lea (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|0:04:13
|13
|Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|0:04:20
|14
|Stephen Cummings (Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS)
|0:04:42
|15
|David Wilcox (PEDROS)
|0:05:06
|16
|Adam Driscoll (Adventures For the Cure)
|0:05:45
|17
|Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|0:05:49
|18
|Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team)
|19
|John Burns (Bikeman.com)
|20
|Scott Frederick (Inland Construction)
|0:06:06
|21
|Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart)
|0:06:19
|22
|Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL)
|0:06:30
|23
|Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling Team)
|0:06:53
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|24
|Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames)
|25
|Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo)
|26
|Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine)
|27
|Christopher Consorto (Louis Garneau)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|28
|Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University | Raleigh | Kim's Bike Shop)
|29
|Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|30
|Timothy Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|31
|Kyle Peppo (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|32
|Matt Spohn (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|33
|David Sommerville (Cyfac-Champion System P/B Revolution Wheelworks)
|DNF
|Jerome Townsend (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott)
|DNF
|Greg Wittwer (ALAN North America Cycling Team)
|DNF
|Joseph Dombrowski (Haymarket / SEAVS)
|DNF
|Zach Adams (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes)
|DNF
|Adam Szczepanski (Wissahickon)
|DNS
|William Dugan (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX)
|DNS
|Ryan Dewald (Haymarket / SEAVS)
|DNS
|Guillaume Nelessen (Van Dessel Factory Team)
|DNS
|John Minturn (AXA Equitable - CRCA)
|DNS
|Callum Ingram (0)
|DNS
|Peter Rubijono (Embrocation Cycling Journal)
|DNS
|Kyle Wamsley (BISSELL Pro Cycling)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy