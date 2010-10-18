Image 1 of 19 The kid's cross was very competitive. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 2 of 19 The U23 podium: Steve Fisher (Rad Racing), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) and Anthony Grand (Cyfac). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 3 of 19 Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berries) chased and caught Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) at the line. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 4 of 19 Timothy Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson) climbs with style. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 5 of 19 Two to go and Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berries) goes flat-out after the race leader. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 6 of 19 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) leads the race with two to go, will he hold on to it? (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 7 of 19 Christopher Consorto (Louis Garneau) charges up a hill. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 8 of 19 Matt Spohn (Cyfac) runs into trouble and must dismount. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 9 of 19 The racers had little time to enjoy the arboretum that is located on the DuPont estate. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 10 of 19 Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3) weaves his way through the tree lined slalom. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 11 of 19 Adam McGrath (Van Dessel) took third place on Saturday and fifth on Sunday. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 12 of 19 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) slips to second place. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 13 of 19 Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berries) leading the race. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 14 of 19 Weston Schempf (C3) goes wide as he attempts ride up the climb. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 15 of 19 Cary Frederick (Embrocation) selects the correct gear with gusto. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 16 of 19 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation) enjoys a strong start. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 17 of 19 Road and track cyclist Bobby Lea (Van Dessel) maintains fitness on the cyclo-cross course. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 18 of 19 U23 rider, Valentin Scherz (Cyfac) rockets into the lead on lap one. (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com) Image 19 of 19 The men's podium: Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart), Valentin Scherz (Cyfac), Jesse Anthony (California Giant Berries), Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com) and Adam McGrath (Van Dessel). (Image credit: Todd Leister/www.leisterimages.com)

Jesse Anthony (Cal Giant-Specialized) put a stamp on the Granogue Cross Expo weekend when he won his second consecutive race on Sunday. The New Englander made up a 12 second deficit on the last lap to catch Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System) and won the two-man sprint to the line.

“It was cool to get a couple of race wins under my belt because I haven’t had any in the last few years,” Anthony said. “I’ve built some confidence and I’m feeling better. It is nice to get back on the podium and feel like I’m back in the mix.”

Scherz seemed to have the race win secured with one lap to go but was caught and passed by Anthony inside the last few hundred metres of the Elite men’s 60-minute race. Justin Lindine (Bikereg.com) soloed in for third place.

“If Scherz is disappointed with his race today he shouldn’t be,” Anthony said. “He was so strong today and rode such a great race, a phenomenal race.”

The second day of racing treated the riders to a revised course on the Dupont Family Estate grounds. The circuit boasted the two ascents from the previous day however both climbs received a makeover to include newly taped switch-back sections. Instead of barriers, race organisers used a set of stairs for the riders to contest at the base of the second climb up to the Granogue Tower.

“It was a different course today with a lot of punchy, super slow sections and corners,” Anthony said. “It was choppy and I think it really suited Valentin. I think he rode quite a bit faster today than yesterday.”

Scherz took the hole-shot and lead the opening lap with Anthony and Lindine in tow. Anthony made an acceleration and gain five seconds, forcing Scherz and Lindine chase.

“Scherz held it really close and caught me three laps in,” Anthony said. “I was gassed, so I followed him for one lap and I had to back off. He was riding super strong today and too fast for me. I still had a good gap on Lindine so I put it in damage control and tried not to lose too much time. I backed off on the fourth lap and then settled into a nice rhythm. I wanted to keep Valentin close enough so that if he bobbled or anything I could catch up.”

Scherz lead the race by roughly 15 seconds for the following five laps. However Anthony turned up the chase in the final three laps and closed the gap to Scherz with 300 metres to the finish line.

“On the last lap I went full gas and laid it all on the line in the corners and the technical sections,” Anthony said. “I caught him on the run up at the end of the race. I forced him to lead out the sprint and I couldn’t come around him until 20 metres to go.”

Results

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Jesse Anthony 0:57:31 2 Valentin Scherz (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution) 3 Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com / Joe's Garage / Scott) 0:01:50 4 Adam Myerson (Cycle-Smart) 0:02:27 5 Adam McGrath (Feedback Sports/Van Dessel Cyclocross) 0:02:28 6 Andrew Wulfkuhle (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 0:02:31 7 Josh Dillon (RICHARD SACHS - RGM WATCHES - RADIX) 0:03:04 8 Jared Nieters (Haymarket / SEAVS) 0:03:12 9 Steve Fisher (Rad Racing NW / Hagens Berman LLP) 0:03:27 10 Weston Schempf (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 11 Anthony Grand (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution) 0:04:03 12 Bobby Lea (Van Dessel Factory Team) 0:04:13 13 Peter Bradshaw (Embrocation Cycling Journal) 0:04:20 14 Stephen Cummings (Haymarket Bicycles / SEAVS) 0:04:42 15 David Wilcox (PEDROS) 0:05:06 16 Adam Driscoll (Adventures For the Cure) 0:05:45 17 Timothy Rugg (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism) 0:05:49 18 Michael Mihalik (Freddie Fu Cycling Team) 19 John Burns (Bikeman.com) 20 Scott Frederick (Inland Construction) 0:06:06 21 Shaun Adamson (Cycle-Smart) 0:06:19 22 Cary Fridrich (EMBROCATION CYCLING JOURNAL) 0:06:30 23 Dave Weaver (ALAN North America Cycling Team) 0:06:53

One lap behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 24 Stephen Pierce (Cambridge Bicycle / Igleheart Frames) 25 Andrew Crooks (NYC Velo) 26 Nathanael Wyatt (Carolina Fatz pb Industry Nine) 27 Christopher Consorto (Louis Garneau)

Two laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 28 Patrick Bradley (Rutgers University | Raleigh | Kim's Bike Shop) 29 Mark Broadwater (C3-Athletes Serving Athletes) 30 Timothy Brown (Battley Harley-Davidson/Sonoma Restaurant/Teaism)

Four laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 31 Kyle Peppo (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)

Five laps behind # Rider Name (Country) Team 32 Matt Spohn (Cyfac-Champion System Racing Team p/b Revolution Wheelworks)