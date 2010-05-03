Hasanovic takes Grand Prix of Moscow
Valynin, Vorobez round out podium
|1
|Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|3:51:36
|2
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow
|0:00:03
|3
|Anton Vorobev (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta
|0:00:14
|4
|Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:01:28
|5
|Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:02:52
|6
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:03:36
|7
|Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
|8
|Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
|9
|Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|10
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
|11
|Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|12
|Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija
|0:04:18
|13
|Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Moscow
|0:04:56
|14
|Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:05:21
|15
|Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:10:34
|16
|Igor Boev (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta
|17
|Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|18
|Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|19
|Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta
|20
|Sergey Belykh (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
|0:10:46
|21
|Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
|0:10:50
|22
|Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha
|0:10:53
|23
|Igor Frolov (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta
|0:11:11
