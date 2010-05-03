Trending

Hasanovic takes Grand Prix of Moscow

Valynin, Vorobez round out podium

Full Results
1Esad Hasanovic (Srb) Partizan Srbija3:51:36
2Valery Valynin (Rus) Moscow0:00:03
3Anton Vorobev (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta0:00:14
4Daniil Komkov (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:01:28
5Dmitry Kosyakov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:02:52
6Alexander Mironov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:03:36
7Ivan Stevic (Srb) Partizan Srbija
8Oleksandr Sheydyk (Ukr) ISD Continental Team
9Mikhail Antonov (Rus) Itera-Katusha
10Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Team Designa Kokken - Blue Water
11Vladimir Likhachev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
12Yauhen Sobal (Blr) Partizan Srbija0:04:18
13Andrey Klyuev (Rus) Moscow0:04:56
14Andriy Vasylyuk (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:05:21
15Andrey Solomennikov (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:10:34
16Igor Boev (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta
17Oleksandr Prevar (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team
18Alexander Arekeev (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team
19Kirill Chuporshnev (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta
20Sergey Belykh (Rus) Katyusha Continental Team0:10:46
21Mykhaylo Kononenko (Ukr) Kolss Cycling Team0:10:50
22Stanislav Starodubtsev (Rus) Itera-Katusha0:10:53
23Igor Frolov (Rus) Centr Letnih Vidov Sporta0:11:11

