Dlask tops in Luxembourg
Gaudy, Van Den Bosch make the podium
Elite Men: Leudelange -
Full results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized
|0:58:37
|2
|Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company
|0:00:23
|3
|Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)
|0:00:28
|4
|Toon Devenyns (Bel)
|0:00:36
|5
|Jelle Brackman (Bel)
|0:00:40
|6
|Dave De Cleyn (Bel)
|0:00:46
|7
|Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike/Blue
|0:00:49
|8
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|0:01:10
|9
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:01:20
|10
|Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|11
|Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar
|0:02:04
|12
|Filip Adel (Cze) CK MTB Maraton Hlinsko
|13
|Michal Malík (Cze)
|0:02:39
|14
|Christian Helmig (Ger)
|15
|Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:04
|16
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:03:14
|17
|Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)
|0:03:16
|18
|Sören Nissen (Den)
|0:03:20
|19
|Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team
|0:03:38
|20
|Benn Würth (Lux)
|0:03:57
|21
|Scott Thiltges (Lux)
|0:04:06
|22
|Claude Wolter (Lux)
|0:04:33
|23
|Tom Schwarmes (Lux)
|0:05:33
|24
|Lex Reichling (Lux)
|0:05:45
|25
|Massimo Morabito (Ita)
|0:06:18
|26
|Jerome Theis (Lux)
|0:06:19
|27
|Antoine Pirlot (Bel)
|28
|Pierre Olliet (Fra)
|29
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel)
|30
|Ralph Gleis (Lux)
|31
|Tom Dernies (Bel)
|32
|Eric Thill (Lux)
|33
|Laurent Reichling (Lux)
|34
|Bob Wagner (Lux)
|35
|Pol Flesch (Lux)
|36
|Michael Gerard (Bel)
