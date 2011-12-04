Trending

Dlask tops in Luxembourg

Gaudy, Van Den Bosch make the podium

Full results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Petr Dlask (Cze) Rubena Birell Specialized0:58:37
2Patrick Gaudy (Bel) The Barracuda Company0:00:23
3Tom Van Den Bosch (Bel)0:00:28
4Toon Devenyns (Bel)0:00:36
5Jelle Brackman (Bel)0:00:40
6Dave De Cleyn (Bel)0:00:46
7Jonathan Page (USA) Planet Bike/Blue0:00:49
8Sean De Bie (Bel)0:01:10
9Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:01:20
10Stijn Huys (Bel) Orange Babies Cycling Team0:01:29
11Tim Van Nuffel (Bel) DCM-GB vorselaar0:02:04
12Filip Adel (Cze) CK MTB Maraton Hlinsko
13Michal Malík (Cze)0:02:39
14Christian Helmig (Ger)
15Gianni Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:04
16Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:03:14
17Vaclav Metlicka (Svk)0:03:16
18Sören Nissen (Den)0:03:20
19Ritchie Denolf (Bel) Baboco - Revor Cycling Team0:03:38
20Benn Würth (Lux)0:03:57
21Scott Thiltges (Lux)0:04:06
22Claude Wolter (Lux)0:04:33
23Tom Schwarmes (Lux)0:05:33
24Lex Reichling (Lux)0:05:45
25Massimo Morabito (Ita)0:06:18
26Jerome Theis (Lux)0:06:19
27Antoine Pirlot (Bel)
28Pierre Olliet (Fra)
29Nicolas Mertz (Bel)
30Ralph Gleis (Lux)
31Tom Dernies (Bel)
32Eric Thill (Lux)
33Laurent Reichling (Lux)
34Bob Wagner (Lux)
35Pol Flesch (Lux)
36Michael Gerard (Bel)

