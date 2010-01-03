Vos the boss in the Netherlands
Van Paassen and Hormes-Ravenstijn complete podium
|1
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit
|0:41:48
|2
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida
|0:01:22
|3
|Reza Hormes Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida
|0:01:41
|4
|Sophie De Boer (Ned)
|0:01:52
|5
|Rebecca Talen (Ned)
|0:02:49
|6
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl
|0:03:13
|7
|Iris Ockeloen (Ned)
|0:03:35
|8
|Veerle Goossens (Ned)
|0:03:57
|9
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|10
|Sophie Borra (Ned)
|0:04:41
|11
|Marion Meerkerk (Ned)
|0:04:46
|12
|Mika Ogishima (Jpn)
|13
|Ajan Toyoka (Jpn)
|0:04:54
|14
|Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)
|0:05:16
|15
|Helena Van Leijen (Ned)
|0:05:21
|16
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Weijers Hako Movingladies
|0:05:27
|17
|Britt Jochems (Ned) Jagersveld Cycling Team
|18
|Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)
|0:05:32
|19
|Lana Verberne (Ned)
|0:06:15
|20
|Mieke Troost (Ned)
|0:06:46
|21
|Lizzy Witlox (Ned)
|0:06:58
|22
|Ashley Hellemons (Ned)
|0:07:03
|23
|Ingeborg Bremmers (Ned)
|0:07:05
|24
|Daniëlle Van Pinxten (Ned)
|25
|Nadine Liebe (Ned)
|0:07:36
|26
|Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
|27
|Mascha Mulder (Ned)
|28
|Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
|29
|Anouk Rockx (Ned)
|30
|Carleen Baas (Ned)
|31
|Daniella Verstraten (Ned)
|32
|Britt Teunissen (Ned)
|33
|Anne Peer (Ned)
|34
|Yulia Van Der Lee (Ned)
