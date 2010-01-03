Trending

Vos the boss in the Netherlands

Van Paassen and Hormes-Ravenstijn complete podium

Full results
1Marianne Vos (Ned) Nederland Bloeit0:41:48
2Sanne Van Paassen (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida0:01:22
3Reza Hormes Ravenstijn (Ned) ZZPR.nl-DESTIL-Merida0:01:41
4Sophie De Boer (Ned)0:01:52
5Rebecca Talen (Ned)0:02:49
6Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Leontien.nl0:03:13
7Iris Ockeloen (Ned)0:03:35
8Veerle Goossens (Ned)0:03:57
9Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
10Sophie Borra (Ned)0:04:41
11Marion Meerkerk (Ned)0:04:46
12Mika Ogishima (Jpn)
13Ajan Toyoka (Jpn)0:04:54
14Dirkje Bazuin (Ned)0:05:16
15Helena Van Leijen (Ned)0:05:21
16Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Weijers Hako Movingladies0:05:27
17Britt Jochems (Ned) Jagersveld Cycling Team
18Joyce Van Der Peet (Ned)0:05:32
19Lana Verberne (Ned)0:06:15
20Mieke Troost (Ned)0:06:46
21Lizzy Witlox (Ned)0:06:58
22Ashley Hellemons (Ned)0:07:03
23Ingeborg Bremmers (Ned)0:07:05
24Daniëlle Van Pinxten (Ned)
25Nadine Liebe (Ned)0:07:36
26Maud Kaptheijns (Ned)
27Mascha Mulder (Ned)
28Chantal Verstraten (Ned)
29Anouk Rockx (Ned)
30Carleen Baas (Ned)
31Daniella Verstraten (Ned)
32Britt Teunissen (Ned)
33Anne Peer (Ned)
34Yulia Van Der Lee (Ned)

