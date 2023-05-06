Gaia Masetti gives AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep a win in La Classique Morbihan

Gaia Masetti (AG Insurance-Soudal-QuickStep) secured a solo victory at the 1.1 La Classique Morbihan on Friday.

The Italian finished nine seconds ahead of runner-up Alessia Vigilia (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) and 11 seconds ahead of Sofia Bertizzolo (UAE Team ADQ). Cristina Tonetti (Top Girls Fassa Bortolo) surge across the line another 2 seconds later to outdistance Lily Williams (Human Powered Health) for fourth place.

It was the first pro victory for Masetti, who used a leadout by teammate Romy Kasper for the sprint win.

The 114km route offered the field one large look followed by four shorter circuits in Josselin. The initial attack was made by Josie Talbot (Cofidis Women) in the early kilometres, followed by the duo of Jessica Finney (AWOL O'Shea) and Loreleï Vachey (Lanester Women Morbihan) taking their chances at the front before it was all together again.

After a few more attacks, Uno-X's Marte Berg Edseth stole away at the front until 3km to go. In the final few corners there was a crash in the lead bunch, but Masetti was safe to sprint for the win.