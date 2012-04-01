Trending

Boev wins GP de la Ville de Nogent-sur-Oise

Bodiot and Schets take second and third in bunch sprint

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha3:55:17
2Alexis Bodiot (Fra)
3Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
4Jules Pijourlet (Fra)
5Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
6Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
7Harry Kraft (Ger)
8Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
9James Mowatt (Aus)
10Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
11Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
12Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
13Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
14Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
15Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
16Gerry Druyts (Bel)
17Alexandre Gratiot (Fra)
18Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
19Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
20Gijs Strating (Ned)
21Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
22Berden De Vries (Ned)
23Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
24Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
25André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
26Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
27Pierre Garson (Fra)
28Christopher Hatz (Ger)
29Clement Chevrier (Fra)
30Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
31Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
32Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
33Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
34Axel Domont (Fra)
35Grégor Weiss (Fra)
36Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
37Marcel Fröse (Ger)
38Dennis Bakker (Ned)
39Maxime Robert (Fra)
40Romain Lejeune (Fra)
41Joshua Hunt (GBr)
42David Skrzypczak (Fra)
43Victor Gousset (Fra)
44Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
45Thomas Welter (Fra)
46Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
47Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
48Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
49Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
50Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
51Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
52Gilles Loncin (Bel)
53Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
54Rémi Delmarquette (Fra)
55Julien Pion (Fra)
56Fabien Bertrand (Fra)
57Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
58Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
59Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
60Dimitri Patin (Fra)
61Pierre Tielemans (Fra)
62Timur Selvi (Ger)
63Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
64Olivier Lefrancois (Fra)
65Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
66Alexandre Chantoiseau (Fra)
67Maxime Roger (Fra)
68Antoine Fouldrin (Fra)
69Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
70Emilien Clere (Fra)
71Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
72Jacobus Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
73César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
74Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra)
75Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
76Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
77Florian Deriaux (Fra)
78Peter Smith (Aus)
79Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
80Guillaume Bonnet (Fra)
81Samuel Spokes (Aus)
82Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
83Ethan Kimmince (Aus)
84Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
85Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
86Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
87Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
88Cédric Gaoua (Fra)
89Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
90Herberts Pudans (Lat)
91Renaud Vincent (Fra)
92Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
93Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
94Teake-Piet Werf (Ned)
95Pim Van Den Berg (Ned)
96Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
97Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
98Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
99Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
100Thibault Guillou (Fra)
101Alexandre Aulas (Fra)
102Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
103Clément Penven (Fra)
104Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
105Albain Cormier (Fra)
106Kevin Grieten (Bel)
107Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
108Geoffrey Corniau (Fra)
109Antoine Gorichon (Fra)
110David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
111Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:22
112Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:40
113Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team0:00:50
114Flavien Maurelet (Fra)0:01:17
115Romain Devos (Fra)0:07:15
116Arnaud Massart (Fra)
117Thibaut Boulanger (Fra)0:08:25
118Michael Derille (Bel)0:09:01
119Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
120Kevin Gijsembergt (Bel)
121Hans Joachim Benning (Ger)0:10:23

Latest on Cyclingnews