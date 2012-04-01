Boev wins GP de la Ville de Nogent-sur-Oise
Bodiot and Schets take second and third in bunch sprint
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Igor Boev (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|3:55:17
|2
|Alexis Bodiot (Fra)
|3
|Steve Schets (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|4
|Jules Pijourlet (Fra)
|5
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|6
|Ruslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|7
|Harry Kraft (Ger)
|8
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|9
|James Mowatt (Aus)
|10
|Christian Bertilsson (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|11
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|12
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|13
|Sondre Holst Enger (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|14
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|15
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|16
|Gerry Druyts (Bel)
|17
|Alexandre Gratiot (Fra)
|18
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|19
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
|20
|Gijs Strating (Ned)
|21
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|22
|Berden De Vries (Ned)
|23
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|24
|Nikita Umerbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|25
|André Steensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|26
|Viacheslav Kuznetsov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|27
|Pierre Garson (Fra)
|28
|Christopher Hatz (Ger)
|29
|Clement Chevrier (Fra)
|30
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|31
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|32
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|33
|Dany Maffeïs (Fra)
|34
|Axel Domont (Fra)
|35
|Grégor Weiss (Fra)
|36
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|37
|Marcel Fröse (Ger)
|38
|Dennis Bakker (Ned)
|39
|Maxime Robert (Fra)
|40
|Romain Lejeune (Fra)
|41
|Joshua Hunt (GBr)
|42
|David Skrzypczak (Fra)
|43
|Victor Gousset (Fra)
|44
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|45
|Thomas Welter (Fra)
|46
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|47
|Mathieu Teychenne (Fra)
|48
|Miras Bederbekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|49
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|50
|Alexis Caresmel (Fra)
|51
|Jenning Huizenga (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|52
|Gilles Loncin (Bel)
|53
|Marco Minnaard (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|54
|Rémi Delmarquette (Fra)
|55
|Julien Pion (Fra)
|56
|Fabien Bertrand (Fra)
|57
|Niklas Aakvik (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|58
|Robert Pölder (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|59
|Bjørn Tore Nilsen Hoem (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|60
|Dimitri Patin (Fra)
|61
|Pierre Tielemans (Fra)
|62
|Timur Selvi (Ger)
|63
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|64
|Olivier Lefrancois (Fra)
|65
|Lorents Ola Aasvold (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|66
|Alexandre Chantoiseau (Fra)
|67
|Maxime Roger (Fra)
|68
|Antoine Fouldrin (Fra)
|69
|Vladislav Gorbunov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|70
|Emilien Clere (Fra)
|71
|Dmitriy Mokrov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|72
|Jacobus Venter (RSA) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|73
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|74
|Sebastien Harbonnier (Fra)
|75
|Emil Arvid Olsen (Den)
|76
|Pavel Kochetkov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|77
|Florian Deriaux (Fra)
|78
|Peter Smith (Aus)
|79
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|80
|Guillaume Bonnet (Fra)
|81
|Samuel Spokes (Aus)
|82
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|83
|Ethan Kimmince (Aus)
|84
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|85
|Andrei Solomennikov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|86
|Sergei Rudaskov (Rus) Itera - Katusha
|87
|Mathias Gade Jacobsen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - Lro
|88
|Cédric Gaoua (Fra)
|89
|Tynys Akanov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|90
|Herberts Pudans (Lat)
|91
|Renaud Vincent (Fra)
|92
|Oystein Stake Laengen (Nor) Plussbank - BMC
|93
|Alexandre Defretin (Fra)
|94
|Teake-Piet Werf (Ned)
|95
|Pim Van Den Berg (Ned)
|96
|Jonas Bjelkmark (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|97
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|98
|Nazar Jumabekov (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|99
|Kanstantsin Klimiankou (Blr) Continental Team Astana
|100
|Thibault Guillou (Fra)
|101
|Alexandre Aulas (Fra)
|102
|Alexandr Shushemoin (Kaz) Continental Team Astana
|103
|Clément Penven (Fra)
|104
|Garrit Broeders (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|105
|Albain Cormier (Fra)
|106
|Kevin Grieten (Bel)
|107
|Johan Landstrom (Swe) Team Cykelcity.se
|108
|Geoffrey Corniau (Fra)
|109
|Antoine Gorichon (Fra)
|110
|David Rosch (Ger) Atlas Personal - Jakroo
|111
|Jasper Bovenhuis (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:22
|112
|Melvin Boskamp (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:40
|113
|Nicky Van Der Lijke (Ned) Rabobank Continental Team
|0:00:50
|114
|Flavien Maurelet (Fra)
|0:01:17
|115
|Romain Devos (Fra)
|0:07:15
|116
|Arnaud Massart (Fra)
|117
|Thibaut Boulanger (Fra)
|0:08:25
|118
|Michael Derille (Bel)
|0:09:01
|119
|Pieter Van Herck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen Cycling Team
|120
|Kevin Gijsembergt (Bel)
|121
|Hans Joachim Benning (Ger)
|0:10:23
