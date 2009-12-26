Peeters wins in Differdange
Belgian takes first win of the year
Rob Peeters took his first victory of the cyclo-cross season in Differdange, Luxembourg on Saturday.
Peeters, who was racing in Luxembourg after not being selected for the World Cup in Zolder, had problems in the early meters of the start.
"It was a disastrous start today," said Peeters, 24. "I ended up having to run to the top of the climb and then jumped back on my bike. At that point the leaders had 45 seconds.
Five laps of "hellish" chasing followed until he regained the leaders. Then, with three laps to go, Peters jumped away. "I immediately got a nice gap, and in the last lap it was exciting." His chasers got as close as five seconds before Peeters punched it again on the climb to grow his lead.
"This victory, on such a difficult course, is just what I neeed. Why now am I suddenly so successful? I have no idea, but maybe my training is paying off?"
"I'm racing my last week in the Landbouwkrediet-Colnago jersey and am happy to leave with a victory. If my legs have recovered, I hope to race positively in Diegem tomorrow."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Rob Peeters (Bel)
|0:57:50
|2
|Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)
|0:00:20
|3
|Gusty Bausch (Lux)
|0:00:37
|4
|Jan Van Dael (Bel)
|0:01:20
|5
|Kaj Slenter (Ned)
|0:02:40
|6
|Gianni Denolf (Bel)
|0:03:15
|7
|Tom Vannoppen (Bel)
|0:03:28
|8
|Pit Schlechter (Lux)
|0:03:33
|9
|Pascal Triebel (Lux)
|10
|Sascha Wagner (Ger)
|0:04:12
|11
|Jiri Podrazil (Cze)
|12
|Jérôme Junker (Lux)
|0:04:55
|13
|Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel)
|0:06:14
|14
|Bart Verschueren (Bel)
|0:06:22
|15
|David Bertram (Ger)
|0:07:04
|16
|Ludovic Mottet (Bel)
|17
|Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
|18
|Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
|19
|Christian Weyland (Lux)
|20
|Philipp Becker (Ger)
