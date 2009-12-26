Trending

Peeters wins in Differdange

Belgian takes first win of the year

Rob Peeters took his first victory of the cyclo-cross season in Differdange, Luxembourg on Saturday.

Peeters, who was racing in Luxembourg after not being selected for the World Cup in Zolder, had problems in the early meters of the start.

"It was a disastrous start today," said Peeters, 24. "I ended up having to run to the top of the climb and then jumped back on my bike. At that point the leaders had 45 seconds.

Five laps of "hellish" chasing followed until he regained the leaders. Then, with three laps to go, Peters jumped away. "I immediately got a nice gap, and in the last lap it was exciting." His chasers got as close as five seconds before Peeters punched it again on the climb to grow his lead.

"This victory, on such a difficult course, is just what I neeed. Why now am I suddenly so successful? I have no idea, but maybe my training is paying off?"

"I'm racing my last week in the Landbouwkrediet-Colnago jersey and am happy to leave with a victory. If my legs have recovered, I hope to race positively in Diegem tomorrow."

Full results coming!

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rob Peeters (Bel)0:57:50
2Vladimir Kyzivat (Cze)0:00:20
3Gusty Bausch (Lux)0:00:37
4Jan Van Dael (Bel)0:01:20
5Kaj Slenter (Ned)0:02:40
6Gianni Denolf (Bel)0:03:15
7Tom Vannoppen (Bel)0:03:28
8Pit Schlechter (Lux)0:03:33
9Pascal Triebel (Lux)
10Sascha Wagner (Ger)0:04:12
11Jiri Podrazil (Cze)
12Jérôme Junker (Lux)0:04:55
13Jan Van Zeebroeck (Bel)0:06:14
14Bart Verschueren (Bel)0:06:22
15David Bertram (Ger)0:07:04
16Ludovic Mottet (Bel)
17Vincent Dias Dos Santos (Lux)
18Sven Dominik Tullius (Ger)
19Christian Weyland (Lux)
20Philipp Becker (Ger)

