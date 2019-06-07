Image 1 of 27 The podium at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau: winner Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) flanked by Rally UHC's Allison Beveridge and Krista Doebel-Hickok (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 2 of 27 Peloton heading up the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 3 of 27 Marie Soleil Blais (Team Canada) at the front (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 4 of 27 The break in the bunch takes place on the climb (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 5 of 27 TIBCO chasing (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 6 of 27 The group of 15 who went away on the climb, with chasers (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 7 of 27 National Road Champ Katherine Maine (Rally UHC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 8 of 27 Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 9 of 27 Summer and winter Olympian Georgia Simmerling (Team Canada) is making a comeback for Tokyo (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 10 of 27 It is very green this year (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 11 of 27 Lead group (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 12 of 27 Starting the last lap, Emily Newsome (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) attacks (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 13 of 27 Canadian Hall of Famers Louise Lalonde (Race organizer and UCI official) and Linda Jackson (Team Tibco owner) (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 14 of 27 Top 3 with young presenters from local club (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 15 of 27 Team Astana pro Marie Soleil Blais riding for Team Canada (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 16 of 27 Cyclery Racing is one of Canadaâ€™s development teams (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 17 of 27 Rally UHC (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 18 of 27 Team Canada featured many Pro and upcoming Canadian riders (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 19 of 27 Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 20 of 27 Riders prepare to start (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 21 of 27 On the climb up to the heights ofGatineau Parc (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 22 of 27 Peloton passing one of the many lakes (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 23 of 27 Team Sunweb pro Leah Kirchman riding for Team Canada (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 24 of 27 A MACOGEP-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda rider watching Katherine Maine (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 25 of 27 Team Canada's Leah Kirchmann puts her head down and goes for the line at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 26 of 27 Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) knows she's got the win in the bag at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau (Image credit: Rob Jones) Image 27 of 27 Got it! Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) wins the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau (Image credit: Rob Jones)

Leah Kirchmann, racing for Team Canada, won the Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau for the second time in three years on Thursday, holding off Rally UHC riders Allison Beveridge and Krista Doebel-Hickok on a long uphill sprint after 104 kilometres of racing.

The 10th edition of the race through the Gatineau national park, across the Ottawa River from the Canadian capital, took the field of 70 riders on a long, winding climb to a two-lap loop before they dropped back to a short finishing circuit for five laps.

Rally UHC and Team Canada were aggressive on the first major climb, splitting the field in half. Rally put all six of their riders in the lead group, while Team Canada had three. Tibco-SVB had only one rider up front, and the rest of the team led the chase from the second group, but couldn't quite manage to close the gap.

On the finishing circuit, Rally UHC were aggressive with attacks, but it was pretty clear that the race would come down to a sprint. Kirchmann took the lead out of the final sweeping turn onto the uphill finish, and held off Beveridge to win by a bike length.

"It's a really hard finish," said Kirchmann, who ordinarily rides for UCI women's team Sunweb. "You come off the ramp and then it's a really long drag to the line. It's a really hard sprint. The first climb is the most difficult part of the race, and we wanted to ride that full gas and see how small a group we could get because it's easier to control and would increase our odds in the sprint.

"Our plan worked super well," she continued, "and my teammates controlled it well for me to set up the sprint. Rally were attacking hard in the last two laps, so we had our work cut out for us. It was really a drag race against Allison, and I was happy to come out on top."

