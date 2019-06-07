Trending

Kirchmann wins Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau

Canadian out-sprints Beveridge and Doebel-Hickok

Image 1 of 27

The podium at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau: winner Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) flanked by Rally UHC's Allison Beveridge and Krista Doebel-Hickok

The podium at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau: winner Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) flanked by Rally UHC's Allison Beveridge and Krista Doebel-Hickok
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 2 of 27

Peloton heading up the climb

Peloton heading up the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 3 of 27

Marie Soleil Blais (Team Canada) at the front

Marie Soleil Blais (Team Canada) at the front
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 4 of 27

The break in the bunch takes place on the climb

The break in the bunch takes place on the climb
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 5 of 27

TIBCO chasing

TIBCO chasing
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 6 of 27

The group of 15 who went away on the climb, with chasers

The group of 15 who went away on the climb, with chasers
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 7 of 27

National Road Champ Katherine Maine (Rally UHC)

National Road Champ Katherine Maine (Rally UHC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 8 of 27

Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC)

Allison Beveridge (Rally UHC)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 9 of 27

Summer and winter Olympian Georgia Simmerling (Team Canada) is making a comeback for Tokyo

Summer and winter Olympian Georgia Simmerling (Team Canada) is making a comeback for Tokyo
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 10 of 27

It is very green this year

It is very green this year
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 11 of 27

Lead group

Lead group
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 12 of 27

Starting the last lap, Emily Newsome (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) attacks

Starting the last lap, Emily Newsome (Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank) attacks
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 13 of 27

Canadian Hall of Famers Louise Lalonde (Race organizer and UCI official) and Linda Jackson (Team Tibco owner)

Canadian Hall of Famers Louise Lalonde (Race organizer and UCI official) and Linda Jackson (Team Tibco owner)
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 14 of 27

Top 3 with young presenters from local club

Top 3 with young presenters from local club
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 15 of 27

Team Astana pro Marie Soleil Blais riding for Team Canada

Team Astana pro Marie Soleil Blais riding for Team Canada
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 16 of 27

Cyclery Racing is one of Canadaâ€™s development teams

Cyclery Racing is one of Canadaâ€™s development teams
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 17 of 27

Rally UHC

Rally UHC
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 18 of 27

Team Canada featured many Pro and upcoming Canadian riders

Team Canada featured many Pro and upcoming Canadian riders
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 19 of 27

Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank

Team TIBCO - Silicon Valley Bank
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 20 of 27

Riders prepare to start

Riders prepare to start
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 21 of 27

On the climb up to the heights ofGatineau Parc

On the climb up to the heights ofGatineau Parc
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 22 of 27

Peloton passing one of the many lakes

Peloton passing one of the many lakes
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 23 of 27

Team Sunweb pro Leah Kirchman riding for Team Canada

Team Sunweb pro Leah Kirchman riding for Team Canada
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 24 of 27

A MACOGEP-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda rider watching Katherine Maine

A MACOGEP-Tornatech-Specialized p/b Mazda rider watching Katherine Maine
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 25 of 27

Team Canada's Leah Kirchmann puts her head down and goes for the line at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau

Team Canada's Leah Kirchmann puts her head down and goes for the line at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 26 of 27

Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) knows she's got the win in the bag at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau

Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) knows she's got the win in the bag at the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau
(Image credit: Rob Jones)
Image 27 of 27

Got it! Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) wins the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau

Got it! Leah Kirchmann (Team Canada) wins the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau
(Image credit: Rob Jones)

Leah Kirchmann, racing for Team Canada, won the Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau for the second time in three years on Thursday, holding off Rally UHC riders Allison Beveridge and Krista Doebel-Hickok on a long uphill sprint after 104 kilometres of racing.

Related Articles

Leah Kirchmann blog: A little inconvenience is worth a clean sport

Kirchmann crowned Canadian time trial champion

Doebel-Hickok earns Rally UHC's first podium of 2019

Redlands: Doebel-Hickok wins Yucaipa road race

The 10th edition of the race through the Gatineau national park, across the Ottawa River from the Canadian capital, took the field of 70 riders on a long, winding climb to a two-lap loop before they dropped back to a short finishing circuit for five laps.

Rally UHC and Team Canada were aggressive on the first major climb, splitting the field in half. Rally put all six of their riders in the lead group, while Team Canada had three. Tibco-SVB had only one rider up front, and the rest of the team led the chase from the second group, but couldn't quite manage to close the gap.

On the finishing circuit, Rally UHC were aggressive with attacks, but it was pretty clear that the race would come down to a sprint. Kirchmann took the lead out of the final sweeping turn onto the uphill finish, and held off Beveridge to win by a bike length.

"It's a really hard finish," said Kirchmann, who ordinarily rides for UCI women's team Sunweb. "You come off the ramp and then it's a really long drag to the line. It's a really hard sprint. The first climb is the most difficult part of the race, and we wanted to ride that full gas and see how small a group we could get because it's easier to control and would increase our odds in the sprint.

"Our plan worked super well," she continued, "and my teammates controlled it well for me to set up the sprint. Rally were attacking hard in the last two laps, so we had our work cut out for us. It was really a drag race against Allison, and I was happy to come out on top."

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Leah Kirchmann (Can)2:45:14
2Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
3Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
4Ariane Bonhomme (Can)
5Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
6Marie Soleil Blais (Can)
7Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
8Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
9Jennifer George (GBr)
10Frederique Larose Gingras (Can)
11Olivia Baril (Can)
12Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
13Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can)
14Isabella Bertold (Can)
15Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
16Luce Bourbeau (Can)
17Ann Pascale Ouellet (Can)
18Emma Langley (USA)0:00:09
19Miriam Brouwer (Can)
20Georgia Simmerling (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
21Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
22Stefanie Sydlik (USA)
23Jennifer Jackson (Can)0:00:16
24Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
25Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
26Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank0:06:54
27Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
28Holly Simonson (Can)
29Kaitlyn Rauwerda (Can)
30Laurie Jussaume (Can)
31Sophie Bernard (Can)
32Kinley Gibson (Can)
33Whitney Surgenor (Can)
34Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
35Emilie Fortin (Can)
36Darcie Richards (Aus)
37Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)
38Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
39Camille Primeau (Can)0:07:01
40Laurie Coulombe (Can)
41Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling0:07:08
OTLMaggie Coles-Lyster (Can)
OTLValentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look
OTLGenevieve Whitson (GBr)
OTLNaomi Monserrat Langarica Resendiz (Mex)
OTLJill Messier (Can)
OTLHelena Coney (Can)
OTLKara Lilly (Can)
OTLJosephine Peloquin (Can)
OTLLily Plante (Can)
OTLElise Piedalue (Can)
OTLKatherine Bergeron (Can)
OTLAndreanne Murdaca (Can)
OTLChloe Desroche (Can)
OTLSamantha Hargreaves (Can)
OTLNicole Lentini (Can)
OTLElizabeth Archbold (Can)
OTLNoemie Fortin (Can)
OTLEmma Delisle (Can)
OTLLindsay Sferrazza (Can)
OTLAndrea Elliott (Can)
OTLKristen Marchant (Can)
OTLErica Leonard (Can)
OTLFranny Jewett (Can)
DNFKendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
DNFBéatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
DNFErin J Attwell (Can)
DNFRachel Jordan (USA)
DNFAlison Merner (USA)
DNFMaude Ebacher (Can)

Latest on Cyclingnews