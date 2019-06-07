Kirchmann wins Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau
Canadian out-sprints Beveridge and Doebel-Hickok
Leah Kirchmann, racing for Team Canada, won the Grand Prix Cycliste Gatineau for the second time in three years on Thursday, holding off Rally UHC riders Allison Beveridge and Krista Doebel-Hickok on a long uphill sprint after 104 kilometres of racing.
Related Articles
The 10th edition of the race through the Gatineau national park, across the Ottawa River from the Canadian capital, took the field of 70 riders on a long, winding climb to a two-lap loop before they dropped back to a short finishing circuit for five laps.
Rally UHC and Team Canada were aggressive on the first major climb, splitting the field in half. Rally put all six of their riders in the lead group, while Team Canada had three. Tibco-SVB had only one rider up front, and the rest of the team led the chase from the second group, but couldn't quite manage to close the gap.
On the finishing circuit, Rally UHC were aggressive with attacks, but it was pretty clear that the race would come down to a sprint. Kirchmann took the lead out of the final sweeping turn onto the uphill finish, and held off Beveridge to win by a bike length.
"It's a really hard finish," said Kirchmann, who ordinarily rides for UCI women's team Sunweb. "You come off the ramp and then it's a really long drag to the line. It's a really hard sprint. The first climb is the most difficult part of the race, and we wanted to ride that full gas and see how small a group we could get because it's easier to control and would increase our odds in the sprint.
"Our plan worked super well," she continued, "and my teammates controlled it well for me to set up the sprint. Rally were attacking hard in the last two laps, so we had our work cut out for us. It was really a drag race against Allison, and I was happy to come out on top."
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Leah Kirchmann (Can)
|2:45:14
|2
|Allison Beveridge (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|3
|Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
|4
|Ariane Bonhomme (Can)
|5
|Emily Newsom (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|6
|Marie Soleil Blais (Can)
|7
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jennifer George (GBr)
|10
|Frederique Larose Gingras (Can)
|11
|Olivia Baril (Can)
|12
|Deborah Paine (NZl) Cogeas Mettler Look Pro Cycling Team
|13
|Anna Gabrielle Traxler (Can)
|14
|Isabella Bertold (Can)
|15
|Sara Bergen (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|16
|Luce Bourbeau (Can)
|17
|Ann Pascale Ouellet (Can)
|18
|Emma Langley (USA)
|0:00:09
|19
|Miriam Brouwer (Can)
|20
|Georgia Simmerling (Can) Sho-Air Twenty20
|21
|Annie Foreman-Mackey (Can)
|22
|Stefanie Sydlik (USA)
|23
|Jennifer Jackson (Can)
|0:00:16
|24
|Gillian Ellsay (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|25
|Katherine Maine (Can) Rally Uhc Cycling
|26
|Sharlotte Lucas (NZl) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|0:06:54
|27
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|28
|Holly Simonson (Can)
|29
|Kaitlyn Rauwerda (Can)
|30
|Laurie Jussaume (Can)
|31
|Sophie Bernard (Can)
|32
|Kinley Gibson (Can)
|33
|Whitney Surgenor (Can)
|34
|Magdeleine Vallieres Mill (Can)
|35
|Emilie Fortin (Can)
|36
|Darcie Richards (Aus)
|37
|Mireille Larose Gingras (Can)
|38
|Emily Marcolini (Can) Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|39
|Camille Primeau (Can)
|0:07:01
|40
|Laurie Coulombe (Can)
|41
|Abigail Mickey (USA) Rally Uhc Cycling
|0:07:08
|OTL
|Maggie Coles-Lyster (Can)
|OTL
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) Cogeas Mettler Look
|OTL
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|OTL
|Naomi Monserrat Langarica Resendiz (Mex)
|OTL
|Jill Messier (Can)
|OTL
|Helena Coney (Can)
|OTL
|Kara Lilly (Can)
|OTL
|Josephine Peloquin (Can)
|OTL
|Lily Plante (Can)
|OTL
|Elise Piedalue (Can)
|OTL
|Katherine Bergeron (Can)
|OTL
|Andreanne Murdaca (Can)
|OTL
|Chloe Desroche (Can)
|OTL
|Samantha Hargreaves (Can)
|OTL
|Nicole Lentini (Can)
|OTL
|Elizabeth Archbold (Can)
|OTL
|Noemie Fortin (Can)
|OTL
|Emma Delisle (Can)
|OTL
|Lindsay Sferrazza (Can)
|OTL
|Andrea Elliott (Can)
|OTL
|Kristen Marchant (Can)
|OTL
|Erica Leonard (Can)
|OTL
|Franny Jewett (Can)
|DNF
|Kendall Ryan (USA) Team Tibco - Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Béatrice Le Sauteur (Can)
|DNF
|Erin J Attwell (Can)
|DNF
|Rachel Jordan (USA)
|DNF
|Alison Merner (USA)
|DNF
|Maude Ebacher (Can)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Fominykh signs up for another season at AstanaFormer Kazakh time trial champion heads into seventh year with WorldTour team
-
Track World Cup: France's Thomas takes Men's Omnium titleIrishman Felix English gets gold in the men's Scratch Race
-
Glaetzer still targeting Tokyo Olympics despite cancer diagnosisAustralian track sprinter underwent surgery to remove thyroid cancer growth last week
-
Van der Poel takes gold at men's European Cyclo-cross ChampionshipsIserbyt is second in Italy
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy