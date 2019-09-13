Matthews wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec
Australian out-kicks Peter Sagan and Greg Van Avermaet in bunch sprint
Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) came out on top in a nail-biting finish to the 2019 Grand Prix Cycliste de Québec. The Australian won via a convincing sprint over Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Greg Van Avermaet (Team CCC), but the race was anything but a formality after Sagan and Van Avermaet were part of a dangerous move that was caught with less than 500m to go.
Matthews, who came into the race as the defending champion, hit out with just under 200m to go, passing the late break before the line and celebrating in style to cement his place as a genuine contender for the UCI Road World Championships later this month.
The race looked to be swinging away from Matthews in the closing stages when Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck-QuickStep) attacked with just over 2km to go on the final climb of the race. The Frenchman drew an immediate reaction from Sagan, Van Avermaet and two other riders, and despite a slim margin it looked as though the group would decide the race.
However, AG2R La Mondiale and several other teams combined to nullify the attack and they were brought back with less than 1km to go, despite a late acceleration from Sagan.
The former World Champion had enough in the tank to sprint with the line in sight, but it was Matthews and his fresher legs who came out on top.
"I’m not exactly sure how I did that,” Matthews said. "I made a big mistake at the bottom of the climb. I wasn’t in a good enough position and when all the big favourites went I wasn’t in the position to go with them. I’m angry with myself about that but they came back and I had the legs for the sprint. It’s a win but I also made a big mistake in the final.
“I was really kicking myself in the final that I wasn’t with the best guys going over the climbs. I’m just lucky that they looked at each other in the final straight. Another reason I dug so deep was because the team rode all day. They rode amazing. I’m just happy that I could finish it off.
Matthews not only added another line to his palmares, he also helped himself to a big boost of confidence before the World Championships in Yorkshire.
"The field is maybe a bit better this year," he said of the peloton n Quebec. "That’s a massive motivation going into the Worlds. We’ve got Alaphilippe here and Sagan. We’ve the best riders in the world here. The season hasn’t gone great for me, so it’s nice to show the Aussies that I’m ready and that I’m ready to fight for them."
How it unfolded
Organisers of the Grand Prix Cycliste de Quebec stayed true to their traditional 200km route for the 10th edition of the event. The WorldTour peloton completed 16 laps of a 12.6km circuit that starts and finishes on the Grande Allée inside the stone walls of old Quebec City.
The race wound down through the Parc des Champs de Bataille and shot out onto the Boulevard Champlain stretched out along the edge of the Saint Lawrence river. The peloton raced several short but steep climbs, first on the Côte de la Potasse, skirting around the iconic Chateau Frontenac, and then up the Montée de la Fabrique before looping around toward the uphill drag to the finish line.
What also stayed true to the tradition of the race was an early-breakaway that settled into what would be a day-long effort. The six riders that emerged in the opening lap included Canadian national teammates Evan Burtnik and Adam Roberge, Luis Mas (Movistar), Guy Sagiv (Israel Cycling Academy), Gavin Mannion (Rally UHC) and Julien Bernard (Trek-Segafredo).
At the start of the third lap, the men pushed their lead out to five minutes and then out to seven minutes by the end of the fifth lap. CCC team, at first, did the bulk of the pace-setting to keep the gap at a manageable distance. If the event’s 10-year history repeated itself then this early breakaway would not succeed to the finish line.
Burtnik picked up full points on the first seven KOMs. Everything looked to be running smoothly and according to plan for the Canadian team but ill-luck struck when Roberge crashed out of the breakaway.
The gap began to fall just after the halfway point. Three-time runner-up Greg Van Avermaet (CCC), and former winners Michael Matthews (Sunweb) and Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) sent teammates to the front moved to shut down the breakaway before the closing laps.
Burtnik continued to pick up KOM points until the breakaway began to dissolve, holding less than two minutes with roughly four laps to go, and splitting apart along the undulating circuit.
Mannion and Mas carried on out front as their breakaway companions were reabsorbed into the chasing field with three laps to go. However, both were caught and then dropped as Team Ineos and Sunweb led the charging peloton into the final two laps.
As the peloton snaked its way along the Boulevard Champlain and up the Côte de la Potasse, Lotto Soudal’s Stefan Dewulf launched a solo attack, but it was short-lived and an intact peloton rounded back on to the Grande Allèe for the bell lap.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5:13:01
|2
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) CCC Team
|4
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Uae Team Emirates
|5
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|6
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Team Dimension Data
|7
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|8
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|9
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|10
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|11
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|12
|Alberto Bettiol (Ita) EF Education First
|13
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel Cycling Academy
|14
|Bauke Mollema (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|16
|Eduard Prades Reverter (Spa) Movistar Team
|17
|Michael Woods (Can) EF Education First
|18
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|19
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Team Dimension Data
|20
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Ag2r la Mondiale
|21
|Adam Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|22
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|23
|Mathias Frank (Swi) Ag2r la Mondiale
|24
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|25
|Davide Villella (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|26
|Jasha Sutterlin (Ger) Movistar Team
|27
|Kasper Asgreen (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|28
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|29
|Simon Geschke (Ger) CCC Team
|30
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|31
|Sven Erik Bystrom (Nor) Uae Team Emirates
|32
|Andrey Zeits (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|33
|Nans Peters (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|34
|Carlos Betancur (Col) Movistar Team
|35
|Jay Mc Carthy (Aus) Bora-Hansgrohe
|36
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|37
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Marco Haller (Aut) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:10
|39
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:00:14
|40
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First
|0:00:21
|41
|Rui Costa (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|42
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:30
|43
|Stan Dewulf (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:00:32
|44
|Brent Bookwalter (USA) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:37
|45
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|46
|Rui Oliveira (Por) Uae Team Emirates
|47
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) CCC Team
|48
|Kevin Geniets (Lux) Groupama-FDJ
|49
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First
|50
|Enrico Gasparotto (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|51
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|52
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:49
|53
|Alex Howes (USA) EF Education First
|0:00:56
|54
|Mikkel Froelich Honore (Den) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|55
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|56
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|57
|Paul Martens (Ger) Team Jumbo-Visma
|58
|Ruben Fernandez (Spa) Movistar Team
|59
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|60
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) CCC Team
|61
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Team Katusha Alpecin
|62
|Marc Hirschi (Swi) Team Sunweb
|0:01:05
|63
|Jasper Philipsen (Bel) Uae Team Emirates
|0:01:11
|64
|Pello Bilbao Lopez de Armentia (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:26
|65
|Lucas Hamilton (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|66
|Christopher Lawless (GBr) Team Ineos
|67
|August Jensen (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|68
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Canada
|0:01:47
|69
|Vincenzo Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:01:54
|70
|Davide Ballerini (Ita) Astana Pro Team
|71
|Enric Mas Nicolau (Spa) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|72
|Nicolas Jonathan Castroviejo (Spa) Team Ineos
|73
|Ivan Garcia Cortina (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|74
|Laurent Gervais (Can) Canada
|75
|Daniel Oss (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|76
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|77
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|78
|Jonas Gregaard Wilsly (Den) Astana Pro Team
|79
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|80
|James Whelan (Aus) EF Education First
|81
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Groupama-FDJ
|82
|Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) CCC Team
|83
|Michael Schar (Swi) CCC Team
|84
|Richie Porte (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|85
|Ryan Gibbons (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|86
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|87
|Aurelien Paret Peintre (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|88
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|89
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Bora-Hansgrohe
|90
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|91
|Antwan Tolhoek (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|92
|Jai Hindley (Aus) Team Sunweb
|93
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
|94
|Lawrence Naesen (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|95
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Uae Team Emirates
|96
|Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma
|97
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Team Ineos
|98
|Laurens De Plus (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|99
|Remco Evenepoel (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|100
|Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Mitchelton-Scott
|101
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:02:18
|102
|Robert Stannard (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:02:30
|103
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Ineos
|0:02:33
|104
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|105
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|106
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|107
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|0:02:53
|108
|Jan Polanc (Slo) Uae Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|109
|Pieter Serry (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|110
|Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA) Team Dimension Data
|0:03:34
|111
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:03:39
|112
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:04:07
|113
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:04:42
|114
|Julius Van den Berg (Ned) EF Education First
|0:04:54
|115
|Jordan Cheyne (Can) Canada
|0:05:21
|116
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|117
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:05:23
|118
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Ineos
|0:07:22
|119
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Ineos
|0:10:44
|120
|Kristoffer Halvorsen (Nor) Team Ineos
|121
|Louis Vervaeke (Bel) Team Sunweb
|122
|Julien Duval (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|123
|Nicola Conci (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|124
|Gavin Mannion (USA) Rally uhc Cycling
|125
|Evan Burtnik (Can) Canada
|0:11:02
|126
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|127
|Matteo Dal-cin (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|128
|Jose Goncalves (Por) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Lennard Kamna (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Johannes Froehlinger (Ger) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Josef Cerny (Cze) CCC Team
|DNF
|Alexis Gougeard (Fra) Ag2r la Mondiale
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNF
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Luis Guillermo Mas Bonet (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Rick Zabel (Ger) Team Katusha Alpecin
|DNF
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Gino Mader (Swi) Team Dimension Data
|DNF
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Svein Tuft (Can) Rally uhc Cycling
|DNF
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy