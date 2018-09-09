Matthews wins Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal
Australian takes double wins in Canadian WorldTour races
Under the watchful gaze of the winged Goddess of Liberty atop the George-Étienne Cartier Monument, Michael Matthews (Sunweb) found wings of his own to claim the Grand Prix Cycliste de Montreal, and in doing so take his second win of the week after triumphing in Quebec on Friday.
Related Articles
"I started my sprint way too early and I was a little bit worried that I wasn't going to get the win," Matthews said. "It was a super hard day out there and my team did an awesome job to keep all the breakaway together and give me an opportunity to sprint. I only just got these guys on the line and I'm super happy to win."
This time the Australian showcased an even more impressive sprint to surpass a despairing Sonny Colbrelli (Bahrain Merida) in the closing metres, while Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) finished third. In doing so, Matthews becomes the first rider since Simon Gerrans in 2014 to win both Canadian races in the same season, and just as with Gerrans four years ago, Matthews was as clinical as he was confident. Even though he started the sprint from fifth wheel in Montreal, and Colbrelli looked to have secured the win with a bold sprint from 150 metres out, the Sunweb rider found another gear to win by less than a bike length.
Matthews, who was overlooked for the Australian Worlds team, put in a near-flawless display but he had his team to thank after a number of dangerous moves scurried clear in the final few laps. Pre-race favouites Tim Wellens and Matej Mohoric both marshalled separate late attacks, while Colbrelli had the superior support in the final after Matthews' final supporting cast were burnt off towards the end of the race.
As the leaders turned the final corner with around 500 metres to go Michael Valgren (Astana) hit the front. Matthews was in fifth but kicked for home and moved to the far side of the road. It looked as though he had sprinted too soon, and had to correct his line when Colbrelli opened the throttle. Colbrelli hit the final 75m with the lead but Matthews' second kick was enough to take the win.
There was a poignant moment, too, when Simon Gerrrans - a rider who clashed with Matthews during their time together at Orica - put in a huge turn on the front of the race in the closing stages in a bid to set up Van Avermaet's chances. Gerrans would later peel off from the bunch and effectively end his WorldTour career before Matthews would win his second WorldTour level one-day race of his career. The torch has well and truly been passed from one Australian rider to another.
Familiar feeling
The race itself, with the climbs of Mont Royal, the Cote de Polytechnique and Claude-Champagne, saw an early break of five go clear inside the opening kilometres. Canadians once again dominated the early move, with Britain's Owain Doull (Team Sky) the only non-Canadian in a break made up of home-grown talent Hugo Houle (Team Astana), Nigel Ellsay (Rally Cycling), Adam Roberge (Canada) and Charles-Etienne Chretien (Canada). The group built up a lead of over five minutes during the opening laps, before Team Sunweb, Lotto Soudal and BMC Racing set about organising a chase.
With blue skies, and perfect race conditions, the speed was relaxed, even when youngster Chretien was dropped from the break with 60km to go.
Bringing it back
Wellens' had his Lotto Soudal squad increase the pace inside the final 40km, while Houle began to struggle at the front. Wellens' move, with 34km to go, opened up the race, with several teams unwilling to carry Matthews and the other sprinters to the finish. The Belgian's attack on Mount Royal was quickly snuffed out before Mohoric went clear with far more purpose on the descent. The Bahrain Merida rider arrived in Canada full of confidence after back-to-back stage race wins in Europe, and he looked supreme - even when his compatriot, and the last man standing from the race's break in 2014, Jan Polanc, joined him with 29km to go. A second counter attack allowed Gregor Mühlberger to make contact with the two Slovenians, and the trio quickly overhauled the day's early break as Sunweb gave chase.
Gerrans' final act in a WorldTour race saw him draw the leaders back to 26 seconds as the race hit the final two laps before the Australian swung off and bowed out. He will apparently race the Japan Cup later in the year but this was an emphatically understated way for a rider of his calibre to exit the sport as he wheeled away, unwilling to take questions from the press.
Sam Oomen, a rider more accustomed to leading Tom Dumoulin up mountain passes, assumed control of the bunch with less than two laps remaining as Mohoric and his two breakaway companions held a 15-second lead.
The time is now
On the final ascent of Mount Royal the Sunweb team, with the help of Lotto, regained control but the parcours of this race always provides an opportunity to attack just after one move is nullified. This time James Knox, Jakob Fuglsang, and Wellens slipped clear with just under 10km to go.
Mohoric was now asked to defend rather than attack, and the Slovenian ushered his Bahrain Merida squad to the front in a bid to set up Colbrelli. On the penultimate climb the trio were reeled in, with Mohoric himself leading the bunch into the final stretch.
Then, with the sun starting to set on a crisp Canadian afternoon, Michael Matthews burst from the pack to claim his win. There may not be a Worlds selection for the Canberra kid this year but with the sun setting on Gerran's career - and most likely Mat Hayman - Matthews has now become Australia's most successful one-day rider in the peloton. What's more, he's done it in just the space of a few days.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Team Sunweb
|5:19:27
|2
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|4
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|5
|Timo Roosen (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|6
|Rui Alberto Faria Da Costa (Por) UAE Team Emirates
|7
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|8
|Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|9
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|10
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data
|11
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Toms Skujins (Lat) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|15
|Jan Polanc (Slo) UAE Team Emirates
|16
|Brandon Mcnulty (USA) Rally Cycling
|17
|David Gaudu (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|18
|Mathias Frank (Swi) AG2R La Mondiale
|19
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|20
|Daryl Impey (RSA) Mitchelton-Scott
|21
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|22
|Peter Kennaugh (GBr) Bora-Hansgrohe
|23
|James Knox (GBr) Quick-Step Floors
|24
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|25
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|26
|Damiano Caruso (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|27
|Enrico Gasparotto (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|28
|Sebastian Henao Gomez (Col) Team Sky
|29
|Sébastien Reichenbach (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|30
|Antonio Pedrero (Spa) Movistar Team
|31
|Nathan Brown (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:00:07
|32
|Alexis Vuillermoz (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|33
|Nathan Earle (Aus) Israel-Cycling Academy
|34
|David Lopez Garcia (Spa) Team Sky
|35
|Zdenek Štybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
|36
|Ben O'connor (Aus) Dimension Data
|37
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|38
|Jakob Fuglsang (Den) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|40
|Carlos Verona (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:18
|41
|Matej Mohoric (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:00:26
|42
|Roman Kreuziger (Cze) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:27
|43
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Team Sunweb
|44
|Paul Martens (Ger) LottoNl-Jumbo
|0:00:37
|45
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Astana Pro Team
|0:01:20
|46
|Simon Špilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:51
|47
|Reinardt Janse Van Rensburg (RSA) Dimension Data
|0:01:58
|48
|Aleksandr Riabushenko (Blr) UAE Team Emirates
|49
|Alexander Cataford (Can) Canada
|50
|Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|51
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) Israel-Cycling Academy
|52
|Manuele Mori (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|53
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|54
|Jaime Castrillo Zapater (Spa) Movistar Team
|55
|Jorge Arcas (Spa) Movistar Team
|56
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
|57
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|58
|James Piccoli (Can) Canada
|59
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Rally Cycling
|60
|Peter Stetina (USA) Trek-Segafredo
|61
|Enrico Battaglin (Ita) LottoNl-Jumbo
|62
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Rally Cycling
|63
|Robert Britton (Can) Rally Cycling
|64
|Eros Capecchi (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|65
|Leonardo Basso (Ita) Team Sky
|66
|Michal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
|67
|Grega Bole (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|68
|Steve Morabito (Swi) Groupama-FDJ
|69
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) Team Sky
|70
|Rafael Valls Ferri (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|72
|François Bidard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:12
|73
|G Lawson Craddock (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:02:15
|74
|Gregor Mühlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:02:21
|75
|Anthony Roux (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:02:50
|76
|Kilian Frankiny (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:02:56
|77
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:03:00
|78
|Brendan Canty (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|0:03:02
|79
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:03:04
|80
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:03:08
|81
|Matteo Fabbro (Ita) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:03:12
|82
|Nikias Arndt (Ger) Team Sunweb
|0:03:49
|83
|Colin Joyce (USA) Rally Cycling
|0:04:32
|84
|Tom-Jelte Slagter (Ned) Dimension Data
|0:05:04
|85
|Bakhtiyar Kozhatayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
|0:05:06
|86
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|87
|Adam James Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|88
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|89
|Felix Grossschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:06:57
|90
|Michael Gogl (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
|91
|Daan Olivier (Ned) LottoNl-Jumbo
|92
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) BMC Racing Team
|0:09:40
|93
|Luke Durbridge (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|94
|Jenthe Biermans (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|95
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel-Cycling Academy
|96
|Nigel Ellsay (Can) Rally Cycling
|97
|Rémi Cavagna (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|98
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|0:10:53
|99
|Adam Roberge (Can) Canada
|0:11:31
|100
|Nickolas Zukowsky (Can) Canada
|101
|Owain Doull (GBr) Team Sky
|0:12:46
|102
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:13:40
|DNF
|Nathan Van Hooydonck (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Marco Mathis (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Davide Martinelli (Ita) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Quick-Step Floors
|DNF
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
|DNF
|Sam Bennett (Irl) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Mathew Hayman (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Astana Pro Team
|DNF
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Robert Thomas Wagner (Ger) LottoNl-Jumbo
|DNF
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|DNF
|Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Chad Haga (USA) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Koen De Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Harm Vanhoucke (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Joseph Lloyd Dombrowski (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|William Clarke (Aus) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|Logan Owen (USA) EF Education First-Drapac p/b Cannondale
|DNF
|William Bonnet (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|DNF
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|DNF
|Nicolas Dougall (RSA) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Lachlan Morton (Aus) Dimension Data
|DNF
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel-Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Niv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Guy Sagiv (Isr) Israel-Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Adam De Vos (Can) Rally Cycling
|DNF
|Pier Andre Cote (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Charles-Etienne Chretien (Can) Canada
|DNF
|Edward Walsh (Can) Canada
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
-
Ellingworth: The easy option would be not signing Mark Cavendish'This is ballsy and if Mark doesn’t succeed it won't be for not trying' says Bahrain Merida boss
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy