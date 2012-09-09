Nordhaug guts out a victory in Montréal
Sky rider attacks, re-attacks to win
Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) held off a chasing bunch to take the biggest victory of his career at the GP Cyclist Montréal.
Nordhaug went with 4.5km to go, but it looked like he’d gone too early when he was passed by Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) and Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale). Kolobnev surprised the bunch under the flamme rouge, with Moser moving out to take him with 100 metres to go. Nordhaug found another kick in his legs to overhaul the pair to win by two seconds.
The Norwegian is riding in his last season for Sky, he will be moving to Rabobank in the coming season. “I am leaving, but I’m happy I could get my chances to win,” Nordhaug said after the race. “I tried to cover the moves, but with 3km to go I felt good and Edvald [Boasson Hagen] was screaming on the radio ‘go’. I thought I would get beaten in the sprint but I wasn’t.”
Moser’s teammate Sagan was one of the pre-race favourites, but the Slovakian missed the split in the lead group. “I would like to have helped Peter so I went to the front of the group. I was on my own there so I followed Lars. I’m happy about this result; I didn’t feel good to start but towards the end, I started to feel better so I’m happy with this result.”
Friday’s winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) just missed the podium in fourth, with Nordhaug’s teammate and compatriot, Edvald Boasson Hagen, finishing in fifth.
A number of attacks went off the front in the opening laps, but it was Eduardo Vorganov (Katusha) who launched the first serious looking attack. The Russian was forced to make the gap on his own until he was joined by Manuele Baoro (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff) and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale). Canadian national champion Ryan Roth (Spidertech) bridged the gap to the three leaders also.
The quartet was brought back, but Baoro made another effort after 31km. Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) hunted down the Italian and made contact soon after starting the fourth lap. Behind them Garmin-Sharp put in a big effort to bring the peloton, which was still in two, back together. Once the lead had reached 30 seconds the peloton looked happy to let the three go and their advantage quickly increased.
Tired of waiting, Simone Ponzi (Astana) and Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale) made a move. With five minutes to the escapees it was always going to be a tough challenge to bridge the gap. The injection of pace caught a few riders out, including Heinrich Haussler, who went right off the back of the peloton.
On the 11th tour Ponzi and Koren’s attack was finally brought to the end. The catch signalled several jumps out of the front of the group, but it took a couple of attempts for something to stick. Selvaggi, who was in one of the early escapes, put his cards on the table and went for a lone bid. The Italian didn’t get too far and was left dangling off the front of the bunch for a lap. Baoro was the first of the three leaders to snap on the 14 ascent of the Côte Camillien-Houde.
With three laps remaining the peloton finally caught sight of the two remaining escapees as the doubled back on the Avenue de Parc. Katusha was driving the peloton now with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) for assistance. Content that they would catch the leading pair before the end the peloton were happy to let them stay out front until the penultimate lap, allowing Gautier to take enough point to secure the king of the mountains competition. It was all together, but strung-out, as the riders neared the final lap with a number of riders trying to get away.
In the midst of the action the day was ended for Janez Brajkovic and Gerald Ciolek as the pair crashed in the peloton. Team Sky took to the front at the top of the climb to reduce the main bunch to some 20 riders, including Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Québec winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) plus a number of other pre-race favourites.
Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) decided to go earlier than in Québec, attacking at the 7km to go mark. The move didn’t work and the Belgian was swallowed by the strong group. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) positioned himself a few metres in front of the group, forcing the other teams to respond.
The response came from Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil). While they were all watching Nordhaug, Alexander Kolobnev jumped the group under the flamme rouge. It looked like he might just make it but Nordhaug found the strength to overhaul the Russian with Moser in second and Kolobnev slumping to third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling
|5:28:29
|2
|Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|0:00:02
|3
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
|4
|Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:00:04
|5
|Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
|6
|Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|8
|Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
|9
|Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
|10
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
|11
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|12
|Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|13
|Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|14
|Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
|15
|Oliver Zaug (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
|16
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|17
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|18
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|19
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|20
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|21
|Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
|22
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|23
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:11
|24
|David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar
|0:00:22
|25
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|26
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp
|0:00:24
|27
|Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
|28
|Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|30
|Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|31
|Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|32
|Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|34
|Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|35
|Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:00:28
|36
|Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|37
|Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|38
|Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|39
|Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|40
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|41
|Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
|43
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|44
|Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|45
|David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|46
|Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|47
|Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
|48
|Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
|49
|Aleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|50
|Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|51
|Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
|52
|Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
|53
|Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|54
|Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
|55
|Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|56
|Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|57
|Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
|58
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
|59
|Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
|60
|Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
|61
|Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:00:37
|62
|Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
|63
|Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|0:00:42
|64
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:45
|65
|Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|66
|Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:01:02
|67
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:01:09
|68
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:01:43
|69
|Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:02:10
|70
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|0:02:29
|71
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|0:03:12
|72
|Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|0:03:22
|73
|Christian Meier (Can) Orica - GreenEdge
|0:03:45
|74
|Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|75
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|76
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|77
|Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
|78
|Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
|79
|Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
|80
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|82
|Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|83
|Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
|84
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica - GreenEdge
|85
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|86
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|87
|Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
|88
|Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
|89
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|90
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|91
|Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|92
|Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|93
|Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|94
|Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:57
|95
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|96
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
|97
|Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|98
|Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|0:07:08
|99
|Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:07:15
|100
|Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|0:07:20
|101
|Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica - GreenEdge
|102
|Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|103
|Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
|104
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|106
|Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|107
|Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
|108
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|109
|Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|110
|Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|111
|George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
|112
|Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
|113
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
|114
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|115
|Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:12:23
|DNF
|José Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jésus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|José Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Christian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Andreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
|DNF
|Manuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
|DNF
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Perrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Sébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
|DNF
|Alex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Thomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Geraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
|DNF
|Valerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Edward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Dominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Juraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
|DNF
|Gerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|DNF
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
|DNF
|Giampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|DNF
|Fumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica - GreenEdge
|DNF
|Matthew Goss (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
|DNF
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Simone Ponzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Dennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Thomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Jorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Egoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Alan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
|DNF
|Matteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Matthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Daniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
|DNF
|Martin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
|DNF
|Julien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Romain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNF
|Manuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Mads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Troels Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
|DNF
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Tristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNF
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
