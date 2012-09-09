Trending

Nordhaug guts out a victory in Montréal

Sky rider attacks, re-attacks to win

Image 1 of 20

Lars Petter NordHaug (Sky ProCycling) sprang clear from the final selection to take the win

Lars Petter NordHaug (Sky ProCycling) sprang clear from the final selection to take the win
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 2 of 20

Spidertech's Francois Parisien

Spidertech's Francois Parisien
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 3 of 20

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) dug deep to take the biggest win of his career

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) dug deep to take the biggest win of his career
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 4 of 20

Team Sky's Michael Barry signed in for one of his final races

Team Sky's Michael Barry signed in for one of his final races
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 5 of 20

Dominik Nerz and Edward King of Liquigas-Cannondale

Dominik Nerz and Edward King of Liquigas-Cannondale
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 6 of 20

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) was front and center at the start

Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) was front and center at the start
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 7 of 20

The early break consisted of Egoi Martinez (Euskatel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff)

The early break consisted of Egoi Martinez (Euskatel), Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Manuele Boaro (Saxo-Tinkoff)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 8 of 20

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)

Matteo Trentin (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) and Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 9 of 20

Europcar's David Veilleux was active throughout the race

Europcar's David Veilleux was active throughout the race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 10 of 20

The peloton nears the top of Mont Royal

The peloton nears the top of Mont Royal
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 11 of 20

All of the teams worked hard for their leaders on the tough climbs

All of the teams worked hard for their leaders on the tough climbs
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 12 of 20

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished in the chase group

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) finished in the chase group
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 13 of 20

Hugo Houle of Spidertech p/b C10

Hugo Houle of Spidertech p/b C10
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 14 of 20

The feed zone, atop the Polytechnique climb

The feed zone, atop the Polytechnique climb
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 15 of 20

Canadian national champion Ryan Roth (Spidertech p/b C10)

Canadian national champion Ryan Roth (Spidertech p/b C10)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 16 of 20

Nordhaug worked for Sky's captain Edvald Boasson Hagen throughout the race

Nordhaug worked for Sky's captain Edvald Boasson Hagen throughout the race
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 17 of 20

Simone Ponzi (Astana) and Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to bridge to the break

Simone Ponzi (Astana) and Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale) tried to bridge to the break
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 18 of 20

Katusha's Maxime Vantomme leading the chase

Katusha's Maxime Vantomme leading the chase
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 19 of 20

The bell lap saw a lot of action

The bell lap saw a lot of action
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)
Image 20 of 20

The Montreal GP podium: Moreno Moser (2nd), Lars Petter Nordhaug (1st) and Alexandr Kolobnev (3rd)

The Montreal GP podium: Moreno Moser (2nd), Lars Petter Nordhaug (1st) and Alexandr Kolobnev (3rd)
(Image credit: Peter Kraiker/studiofstop.com)

Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) held off a chasing bunch to take the biggest victory of his career at the GP Cyclist Montréal.

Nordhaug went with 4.5km to go, but it looked like he’d gone too early when he was passed by Alexander Kolobnev (Katusha) and Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale). Kolobnev surprised the bunch under the flamme rouge, with Moser moving out to take him with 100 metres to go. Nordhaug found another kick in his legs to overhaul the pair to win by two seconds.

The Norwegian is riding in his last season for Sky, he will be moving to Rabobank in the coming season. “I am leaving, but I’m happy I could get my chances to win,” Nordhaug said after the race. “I tried to cover the moves, but with 3km to go I felt good and Edvald [Boasson Hagen] was screaming on the radio ‘go’. I thought I would get beaten in the sprint but I wasn’t.”

Moser’s teammate Sagan was one of the pre-race favourites, but the Slovakian missed the split in the lead group. “I would like to have helped Peter so I went to the front of the group. I was on my own there so I followed Lars. I’m happy about this result; I didn’t feel good to start but towards the end, I started to feel better so I’m happy with this result.”

Friday’s winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) just missed the podium in fourth, with Nordhaug’s teammate and compatriot, Edvald Boasson Hagen, finishing in fifth.

A number of attacks went off the front in the opening laps, but it was Eduardo Vorganov (Katusha) who launched the first serious looking attack. The Russian was forced to make the gap on his own until he was joined by Manuele Baoro (Saxo Bank - Tinkoff) and Valerio Agnoli (Liquigas-Cannondale). Canadian national champion Ryan Roth (Spidertech) bridged the gap to the three leaders also.

The quartet was brought back, but Baoro made another effort after 31km. Cyril Gautier (Europcar) and Egoi Martinez (Euskaltel-Euskadi) hunted down the Italian and made contact soon after starting the fourth lap. Behind them Garmin-Sharp put in a big effort to bring the peloton, which was still in two, back together. Once the lead had reached 30 seconds the peloton looked happy to let the three go and their advantage quickly increased.

Tired of waiting, Simone Ponzi (Astana) and Kristijan Koren (Liquigas-Cannondale) made a move. With five minutes to the escapees it was always going to be a tough challenge to bridge the gap. The injection of pace caught a few riders out, including Heinrich Haussler, who went right off the back of the peloton.

On the 11th tour Ponzi and Koren’s attack was finally brought to the end. The catch signalled several jumps out of the front of the group, but it took a couple of attempts for something to stick. Selvaggi, who was in one of the early escapes, put his cards on the table and went for a lone bid. The Italian didn’t get too far and was left dangling off the front of the bunch for a lap. Baoro was the first of the three leaders to snap on the 14 ascent of the Côte Camillien-Houde.

With three laps remaining the peloton finally caught sight of the two remaining escapees as the doubled back on the Avenue de Parc. Katusha was driving the peloton now with Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil) for assistance. Content that they would catch the leading pair before the end the peloton were happy to let them stay out front until the penultimate lap, allowing Gautier to take enough point to secure the king of the mountains competition. It was all together, but strung-out, as the riders neared the final lap with a number of riders trying to get away.

In the midst of the action the day was ended for Janez Brajkovic and Gerald Ciolek as the pair crashed in the peloton. Team Sky took to the front at the top of the climb to reduce the main bunch to some 20 riders, including Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp), Peter Sagan (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Québec winner Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) plus a number of other pre-race favourites.

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC) decided to go earlier than in Québec, attacking at the 7km to go mark. The move didn’t work and the Belgian was swallowed by the strong group. Lars Petter Nordhaug (Sky) positioned himself a few metres in front of the group, forcing the other teams to respond.

The response came from Moreno Moser (Liquigas-Cannondale) and Bjorn Leukemans (Vacansoleil). While they were all watching Nordhaug, Alexander Kolobnev jumped the group under the flamme rouge. It looked like he might just make it but Nordhaug found the strength to overhaul the Russian with Moser in second and Kolobnev slumping to third.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Lars Petter Nordhaug (Nor) Sky Procycling5:28:29
2Moreno Moser (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale0:00:02
3Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Katusha Team
4Simon Gerrans (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge0:00:04
5Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Sky Procycling
6Björn Leukemans (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
7Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
8Rui Costa (Por) Movistar Team
9Luca Paolini (Ita) Katusha Team
10Tony Gallopin (Fra) Radioshack-Nissan
11Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
12Peter Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
13Arthur Vichot (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
14Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team
15Oliver Zaug (Swi) Radioshack-Nissan
16Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
17Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
18Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
19Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
20Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
21Thomas Voeckler (Fra) Team Europcar
22Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
23Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin-Sharp0:00:11
24David Veilleux (Can) Team Europcar0:00:22
25Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
26Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Garmin-Sharp0:00:24
27Ben Hermans (Bel) Radioshack-Nissan
28Samuel Dumoulin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
30Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre - ISD
31Jelle Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
32Stefan Denifl (Aut) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
33Karsten Kroon (Ned) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
34Tim Wellens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
35Mathias Frank (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:00:28
36Arnaud Gerard (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
37Benjamin King (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
38Gorka Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
39Peio Bilbao (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
40Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
41Steve Houanard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Ruben Plaza (Spa) Movistar Team
43Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
44Dries Devenyns (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
45David Tanner (Aus) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
46Peter Stetina (USA) Garmin-Sharp
47Sergio Pardilla (Spa) Movistar Team
48Haimar Zubeldia (Spa) Radioshack-Nissan
49Aleb Fairly (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
50Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
51Matthew Busche (USA) Radioshack-Nissan
52Grega Bole (Slo) Lampre - ISD
53Guillaume Bonnafond (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
54Tanel Kangert (Est) Pro Team Astana
55Pierrick Fedrigo (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
56Mathieu Perget (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Michael Barry (Can) Sky Procycling
58Giovanni Visconti (Ita) Movistar Team
59Luis Leon Sanchez (Spa) Rabobank Cycling Team
60Brian Vandborg (Den) Spidertech powered by C10
61Daniele Pietropolli (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:00:37
62Daniel Martin (Irl) Garmin-Sharp
63Sandy Casar (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat0:00:42
64Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:45
65Jérôme Pineau (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
66Lucas Euser (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:01:02
67Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:01:09
68Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:01:43
69Sylvain Georges (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:02:10
70Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana0:02:29
71Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team0:03:12
72Jon Izagirre (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi0:03:22
73Christian Meier (Can) Orica - GreenEdge0:03:45
74Steven Kruijswijk (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
75Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
76Matteo Trentin (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
77Thomas Rohregger (Aut) Radioshack-Nissan
78Marcus Burghardt (Ger) BMC Racing Team
79Salvatore Puccio (Ita) Sky Procycling
80Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
81Ryan Roth (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
82Michal Golas (Pol) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
83Vladimir Gusev (Rus) Katusha Team
84Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica - GreenEdge
85Gert Dockx (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
86Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
87Eduard Vorganov (Rus) Katusha Team
88Jussi Veikkanen (Fin) FDJ-Big Mat
89Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
90Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
91Alex Howes (USA) Garmin-Sharp
92Ivan Santaromita (Ita) BMC Racing Team
93Timothy Duggan (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
94Sébastien Minard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:57
95Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
96Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha Team
97Hugo Houle (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
98Simone Stortoni (Ita) Lampre - ISD0:07:08
99Francis De Greef (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team0:07:15
100Danilo Wyss (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:20
101Michael Albasini (Swi) Orica - GreenEdge
102Marco Pinotti (Ita) BMC Racing Team
103Vincent Jerome (Fra) Team Europcar
104Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
106Janez Brajkovic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
107Martin Kohler (Swi) BMC Racing Team
108Gaetan Bille (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
109Jaroslaw Marycz (Pol) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
110Nick Nuyens (Bel) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
111George Bennett (NZl) Radioshack-Nissan
112Anthony Charteau (Fra) Team Europcar
113Cyril Gautier (Fra) Team Europcar
114Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
115Nicolas Vogondy (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C100:12:23
DNFJosé Ivan Gutierrez (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJésus Herrada (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJosé Ventoso (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFChristian Vandevelde (USA) Garmin-Sharp
DNFAndreas Klier (Ger) Garmin-Sharp
DNFManuel Quinziato (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFChristophe Kern (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFPerrig Quemeneur (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFSébastien Turgot (Fra) Team Europcar
DNFAlex Dowsett (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFThomas Lovkvist (Swe) Sky Procycling
DNFGeraint Thomas (GBr) Sky Procycling
DNFValerio Agnoli (Ita) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFEdward King (USA) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFKristijan Koren (Slo) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFDominik Nerz (Ger) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFJuraj Sagan (Svk) Liquigas-Cannondale
DNFGerald Ciolek (Ger) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
DNFJulien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quickstep
DNFGiampaolo Caruso (Ita) Katusha Team
DNFYury Trofimov (Rus) Katusha Team
DNFMaxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
DNFFumiyuki Beppu (Jpn) Orica - GreenEdge
DNFMatthew Goss (Aus) Orica - GreenEdge
DNFValentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFSimone Ponzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
DNFMaarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFDennis Vanendert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Rabobank Cycling Team
DNFMikel Nieve (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFJorge Azanza (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFEgoi Martinez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFAlan Perez (Spa) Euskaltel-Euskadi
DNFMatteo Bono (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMatthew Lloyd (Aus) Lampre - ISD
DNFDaniele Righi (Ita) Lampre - ISD
DNFMartin Mortensen (Den) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFKenny Elissonde (Fra) FDJ-Big Mat
DNFJulien Berard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFRomain Lemarchand (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFManuele Boaro (Ita) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFMads Christensen (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFTroels Vinther (Den) Team Saxo Bank - Tinkoff Bank
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFTristan Valentin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRomain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10

Latest on Cyclingnews