Bronzini sprints to victory in Gatineau
Numainville and Cliff-Ryan finish a close second and third
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|2:38:45
|2
|Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|3
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|4
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian National Team
|0:00:02
|5
|Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|6
|Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|7
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|8
|Clara Hughes (Can) Canadian National Team
|9
|Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
|10
|Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Fra)
|11
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|12
|Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|13
|Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|14
|Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|15
|Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
|16
|Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|17
|Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|18
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|19
|Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|20
|Lenore Pipes (USA)
|21
|Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
|22
|Sue Palmer-Komar (Can)
|23
|Natasha Elliott (Can)
|24
|Cynthia Nelson (Can)
|25
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|26
|Olivia Dillon (Irl)
|27
|Anna Harkowska (Pol)
|28
|Rebecca Wellons (USA)
|29
|Annie Ewart (Can) Canadian National Team
|30
|Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
|31
|Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
|32
|Jennifer Stephenson (Can)
|33
|Emilie Roy (Can)
|34
|Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|35
|Michelle Gauthier (Can)
|36
|Julia Bradley (Can)
|37
|Véronique Fortin (Can)
|38
|Suzie Brown (Can)
|39
|Cara Gillis (Can) Canadian National Team
|40
|Caroline Ryan (Irl)
|41
|Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
|0:00:16
|42
|Allison Lampi (Can)
|43
|Virginie Gauthier (Can)
|44
|Kathleen Billington (USA)
|45
|Jennifer Purcell (USA)
|0:01:17
|46
|Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
|0:01:45
|47
|Elisabeth Albert (Can)
|0:03:13
|48
|Stephanie Skoreyko (Can)
|0:06:31
|49
|Melissa Bunn (Can)
|0:07:03
|50
|Michelle Paiement (Can)
|51
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
|52
|Laura Haapamaki (Can)
|0:09:45
|53
|Heather Shearer (Can)
|54
|Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
