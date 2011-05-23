Trending

Bronzini sprints to victory in Gatineau

Numainville and Cliff-Ryan finish a close second and third

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo2:38:45
2Joelle Numainville (Can) TIBCO - To The Top
3Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
4Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canadian National Team0:00:02
5Lelizaveta Oshurkova (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
6Veronique Labonte (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
7Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
8Clara Hughes (Can) Canadian National Team
9Megan Guarnier (USA) TIBCO - To The Top
10Jeannie Longo-Ciprelli (Fra)
11Denise Ramsden (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
12Lesya Kalitovska (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
13Lex Albrecht (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
14Hanna Solovey (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
15Svitlana Galyuk (Ukr) Ukrainian National Team
16Edwige Pitel (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
17Heather Logan (Can) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
18Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
19Catherine Cheatley (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo
20Lenore Pipes (USA)
21Julie Beveridge (Can) Vienne Futuroscope
22Sue Palmer-Komar (Can)
23Natasha Elliott (Can)
24Cynthia Nelson (Can)
25Audrey Cordon (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
26Olivia Dillon (Irl)
27Anna Harkowska (Pol)
28Rebecca Wellons (USA)
29Annie Ewart (Can) Canadian National Team
30Leah Guloien (Can) Canadian National Team
31Moriah Macgregor (Can) Juvederm - Specialized
32Jennifer Stephenson (Can)
33Emilie Roy (Can)
34Emma Mackie (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
35Michelle Gauthier (Can)
36Julia Bradley (Can)
37Véronique Fortin (Can)
38Suzie Brown (Can)
39Cara Gillis (Can) Canadian National Team
40Caroline Ryan (Irl)
41Erinne Willock (Can) TIBCO - To The Top0:00:16
42Allison Lampi (Can)
43Virginie Gauthier (Can)
44Kathleen Billington (USA)
45Jennifer Purcell (USA)0:01:17
46Rushlee Buchanan (NZl) Colavita Forno d'Asolo0:01:45
47Elisabeth Albert (Can)0:03:13
48Stephanie Skoreyko (Can)0:06:31
49Melissa Bunn (Can)0:07:03
50Michelle Paiement (Can)
51Carlee Taylor (Aus) TIBCO - To The Top
52Laura Haapamaki (Can)0:09:45
53Heather Shearer (Can)
54Anne Guzman (Can) Juvederm - Specialized

