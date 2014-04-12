Image 1 of 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the GP Cerami (Image credit: Mario Stiehl) Image 2 of 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) on the podium (Image credit: AFP) Image 3 of 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) wins the GP Cerami (Image credit: AFP) Image 4 of 4 Alessandro Petacchi (Omega Pharma Quick Step) atop the GP Cerami podium (Image credit: Mario Stiehl)

Alessandro Petacchi won the GP Pino Cerami race in Belgium, giving him first victory since joining Omega Pharma-QuickStep.

Petacchi beat 2013 winner Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto-Belisol) and fellow Italian Daniele Colli (Neri-Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) in the hectic sprint finish. He put his hands to head in disbelief as he crossed the line.

Petacchi turned 40 in January and returned for several months last season, only to find new motivation as a leadout rider for Mark Cavendish. With the Manxman out of action due to the effects of a virus, Petacchi has stepped up to be the team's leading sprinter and was given a perfect lead out from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates and especially last man Mark Renshaw.

"I'm super happy about this victory," Petacchi said. "We rode really well. The last kilometer was slightly uphill, but I counted on a great team. In the final, Andrew Fenn and Mark Renshaw did a great job. I went at about 200m to go. We had a headwind but I too the right tempo to do my sprint and I won."

It was Petacchi first win since 2012 but marked the 20th victory of the season for the Belgian squad.

"I haven't won since 2012. So, I'm super satisfied about this victory. I took my chance here. I am counted on with this team to leadout Mark Cavendish, and I'm more than proud to do it. But when you win it's also a nice feeling. At the age of 40 it's never easy. when you are a sprinter at this age you gain some strength, but you are a bit less explosive."

