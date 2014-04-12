Petacchi takes GP Cerami sprint
Veteran Italian takes his first win since 2012
Alessandro Petacchi won the GP Pino Cerami race in Belgium, giving him first victory since joining Omega Pharma-QuickStep.
Petacchi beat 2013 winner Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto-Belisol) and fellow Italian Daniele Colli (Neri-Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) in the hectic sprint finish. He put his hands to head in disbelief as he crossed the line.
Petacchi turned 40 in January and returned for several months last season, only to find new motivation as a leadout rider for Mark Cavendish. With the Manxman out of action due to the effects of a virus, Petacchi has stepped up to be the team's leading sprinter and was given a perfect lead out from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates and especially last man Mark Renshaw.
"I'm super happy about this victory," Petacchi said. "We rode really well. The last kilometer was slightly uphill, but I counted on a great team. In the final, Andrew Fenn and Mark Renshaw did a great job. I went at about 200m to go. We had a headwind but I too the right tempo to do my sprint and I won."
It was Petacchi first win since 2012 but marked the 20th victory of the season for the Belgian squad.
"I haven't won since 2012. So, I'm super satisfied about this victory. I took my chance here. I am counted on with this team to leadout Mark Cavendish, and I'm more than proud to do it. But when you win it's also a nice feeling. At the age of 40 it's never easy. when you are a sprinter at this age you gain some strength, but you are a bit less explosive."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|4:42:44
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|3
|Daniele Colli (Ita) NRI
|4
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|5
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|6
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|7
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|8
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|9
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|10
|Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|12
|Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|13
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|14
|Ivan Balykin (Ita) Rusvelo
|15
|Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|16
|Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|17
|Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
|18
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|19
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|20
|Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|21
|Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
|22
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|23
|Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|24
|Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
|25
|Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
|26
|Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|27
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|28
|Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|29
|Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
|30
|Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|31
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|32
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
|33
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
|34
|Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|35
|Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|36
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|37
|Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|38
|Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|39
|Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|40
|Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|41
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|42
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|43
|Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|44
|Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|45
|Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|46
|Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|47
|Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|48
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|49
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
|50
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|51
|Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|52
|Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|53
|Andrea Fedi (Ita) NRI
|54
|Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|55
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|56
|Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
|57
|Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|58
|Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
|59
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
|60
|Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
|61
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|62
|Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
|63
|Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
|64
|Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
|65
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|66
|Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|67
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
|68
|Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
|69
|Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|70
|Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
|71
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|72
|Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|73
|Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|74
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|75
|Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|76
|Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch
|77
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|78
|Louis Convens (Bel) Verandas Willems
|79
|Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|80
|Romain Hubert (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|81
|Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|82
|Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|83
|Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|84
|Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|85
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|86
|Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|87
|Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|88
|Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|89
|Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
|90
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|91
|Samuele Conti (Ita) NRI
|92
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|93
|Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
|94
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|95
|Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
|96
|Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
|97
|Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|98
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|99
|Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|100
|Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|101
|Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
|102
|Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|103
|Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|104
|Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
|105
|Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|106
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
|107
|Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|108
|Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|109
|Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|110
|Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|111
|Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|112
|Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|113
|Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|114
|Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|115
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
|116
|Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
|117
|Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|118
|Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
|119
|Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|120
|Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|121
|Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|122
|Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
|123
|Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) NRI
|124
|Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|125
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|126
|Jim Sogenzo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|127
|Glenn O'shea (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
|128
|Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|129
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
|130
|Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
|131
|Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|132
|Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
|133
|Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
|134
|Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
|135
|Luigi Miletta (Ita) NRI
|136
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|137
|Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|138
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|139
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|140
|Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|141
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|142
|Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|143
|Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|144
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|145
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|146
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|147
|Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|148
|Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) NRI
|149
|Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
|150
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
|151
|Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
|152
|Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|153
|Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
|154
|Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
|155
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|156
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
|157
|Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|158
|Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|159
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
|160
|Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
|161
|Mattia Pozzo (Ita) NRI
|DNF
|Toshoni Van Craen (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Tom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Kevin Van Staeyen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|DNF
|Lennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
