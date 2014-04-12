Trending

Petacchi takes GP Cerami sprint

Veteran Italian takes his first win since 2012

Alessandro Petacchi won the GP Pino Cerami race in Belgium, giving him first victory since joining Omega Pharma-QuickStep.

Petacchi beat 2013 winner Jonas Vangenechten (Lotto-Belisol) and fellow Italian Daniele Colli (Neri-Sottoli-Yellow Fluo) in the hectic sprint finish. He put his hands to head in disbelief as he crossed the line.

Petacchi turned 40 in January and returned for several months last season, only to find new motivation as a leadout rider for Mark Cavendish. With the Manxman out of action due to the effects of a virus, Petacchi has stepped up to be the team's leading sprinter and was given a perfect lead out from his Omega Pharma-QuickStep teammates and especially last man Mark Renshaw.

"I'm super happy about this victory," Petacchi said. "We rode really well. The last kilometer was slightly uphill, but I counted on a great team. In the final, Andrew Fenn and Mark Renshaw did a great job. I went at about 200m to go. We had a headwind but I too the right tempo to do my sprint and I won."

It was Petacchi first win since 2012 but marked the 20th victory of the season for the Belgian squad.

"I haven't won since 2012. So, I'm super satisfied about this victory. I took my chance here. I am counted on with this team to leadout Mark Cavendish, and I'm more than proud to do it. But when you win it's also a nice feeling. At the age of 40 it's never easy. when you are a sprinter at this age you gain some strength, but you are a bit less explosive."

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alessandro Petacchi (Ita) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team4:42:44
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
3Daniele Colli (Ita) NRI
4Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
5Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bardiani CSF
6Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
7Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
8Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
9Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
10Kristian Sbaragli (Ita) MTN - Qhubeka
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
12Michael Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
13Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
14Ivan Balykin (Ita) Rusvelo
15Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
16Jelle Mannaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
17Jaap De Man (Ned) Team 3M
18Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
19Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
20Silvio Giorni (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
21Timothy Stevens (Bel) Team 3M
22Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
23Ricardo Van Dongen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
24Artur Ershov (Rus) Rusvelo
25Johnny Hoogerland (Ned) Androni Giocattoli
26Jerome Kerf (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
27Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
28Etienne Van Empel (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
29Igor Boev (Rus) Rusvelo
30Florent Delfosse (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
31Mark Renshaw (Aus) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
32Jérémy Burton (Bel) Verandas Willems
33Olivier Pardini (Bel) Verandas Willems
34Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
35Aaron Gate (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
36Wouter Mol (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
37Quentin Jauregui (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
38Fabio Chinello (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
39Loic Pestiaux (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
40Andrew Ydens (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
41Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) Veranclassic - Doltcini
42Timothy Dupont (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
43Sam Lennertz (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
44Arnaud Geronboux (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
45Nicola Testi (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
46Antoine Warnier (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
47Sam Oomen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
48Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
49César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Losch
50Sander Cordeel (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
51Remy Mertz (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
52Baptiste Plackaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
53Andrea Fedi (Ita) NRI
54Florent Mottet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
55Ludovic Robeet (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
56Joren Touquet (Bel) Verandas Willems
57Giorgio Brambilla (Ita) Veranclassic - Doltcini
58Alo Jakin (Est) Bigmat - Auber 93
59Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Rusvelo
60Alexander Serov (Rus) Rusvelo
61Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
62Joaquin Sobrino Martinez (Spa) Team Differdange - Losch
63Sergey Klimov (Rus) Rusvelo
64Michael Goolaerts (Bel) Verandas Willems
65Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
66Simone Petilli (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
67Nicolas Vereecken (Bel) Verandas Willems
68Sebastiano Frassetto (Ita) Team Differdange - Losch
69Shane Archbold (NZl) An Post - Chain Reaction
70Janis Dakteris (Lat) Team Differdange - Losch
71Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
72Charly Petelin (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
73Timo Roosen (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
74Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
75Jonathan Baratto (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
76Lubos Pelanek (Cze) Team Differdange - Losch
77Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
78Louis Convens (Bel) Verandas Willems
79Yannis Yssaad (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
80Romain Hubert (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
81Julien Deschesne (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
82Kevin De Weert (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
83Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
84Nicola Boem (Ita) Bardiani CSF
85Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
86Emiel Dolfsma (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
87Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
88Kevin Claeys (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
89Sergey Firsanov (Rus) Rusvelo
90Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
91Samuele Conti (Ita) NRI
92Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
93Ludwig De Winter (Bel) Color Code - Biowanze
94Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
95Christian Helmig (Lux) Team Differdange - Losch
96Sean Downey (Irl) An Post - Chain Reaction
97Steven Tronet (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
98Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
99Maxime Renault (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
100Martin Reimer (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
101Sergey Lagutin (Rus) Rusvelo
102Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
103Nick Wynants (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
104Gregory Franckaert (Bel) Team 3M
105Gianluca Mengardo (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
106Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Team Differdange - Losch
107Stéphane Rossetto (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
108Linus Gerdemann (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
109Serge De Wortelaer (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
110Sascha Weber (Ger) Veranclassic - Doltcini
111Romain Pillon (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
112Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
113Laurent Van Den Bak (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
114Axel Gremelpont (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
115Michael Vingerling (Ned) Team 3M
116Jackson Rodriguez (Ven) Androni Giocattoli
117Glenn Vandemaele (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
118Ferekalsi Debesay Abrha (Eri) MTN - Qhubeka
119Maxime Vekeman (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
120Paolo Ciavatta (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
121Marco Canola (Ita) Bardiani CSF
122Nicolas Mertz (Bel) Verandas Willems
123Mirko Tedeschi (Ita) NRI
124Jonas Rickaert (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
125Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
126Jim Sogenzo (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
127Glenn O'shea (Aus) An Post - Chain Reaction
128Martin Velits (Svk) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
129Andreas Stauff (Ger) MTN - Qhubeka
130Kieran Frend (GBr) An Post - Chain Reaction
131Filippo Fortin (Ita) Bardiani CSF
132Martijn Tusveld (Ned) Rabobank Development Team
133Greg Henderson (NZl) Lotto Belisol
134Wout Franssen (Bel) An Post - Chain Reaction
135Luigi Miletta (Ita) NRI
136Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
137Théo Vimpere (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
138Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
139Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
140Otto Vergaerde (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
141Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
142Tim Van Speybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
143Rick Ottema (Ned) Veranclassic - Doltcini
144Moreno De Pauw (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
145Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
146Nico Sijmens (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
147Kurt Geysen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
148Giorgio Cecchinel (Ita) NRI
149Gianluca Leonardi (Ita) Area Zero Pro Team
150Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Belisol
151Flavien Dassonville (Fra) Bigmat - Auber 93
152Omar Bertazzo (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
153Marco Bandiera (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
154Angelo Pagani (Ita) Bardiani CSF
155Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
156Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Team 3M
157Petr Vakoc (Cze) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
158Julian Alaphilippe (Fra) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
159Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Losch
160Bradley Potgieter (RSA) MTN - Qhubeka
161Mattia Pozzo (Ita) NRI
DNFToshoni Van Craen (Bel) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFTom Vessey (NZl) T.Palm - Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFKevin Van Staeyen (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
DNFLennard Hofstede (Ned) Rabobank Development Team

