Valverde wins GP Miguel Indurain

Movistar leader finishes clear of chasing pack

Image 1 of 40

Garmin Sharp was the best team in the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 2 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 3 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the GP Miguel indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 4 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 5 of 40

Tom-Jelte Slagter takes the sprint for second

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 6 of 40

Slagter and Valverde on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 7 of 40

Nathan Haas put in an enormous ride in the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 8 of 40

Valverde and Hesjedal shake hands at the start

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 9 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 10 of 40

The GP Migel Indurain podium: Tom-Jelte Slagter, Alejandro Valverde and Sergei Chernetskiy

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 11 of 40

Sergei Cernetskiy (Katusha)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 12 of 40

Slagter sprints for second

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 13 of 40

Slagter hits out on the finishing climb

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 14 of 40

Miguel Minguez after the finish

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 15 of 40

The Caja Rural team heads off

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 16 of 40

Ion Izaguirre is interviewed after the race

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 17 of 40

Raul Alarcon was best sprinter in the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 18 of 40

Former two-time winner Fabian Wegmann

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 19 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 20 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 21 of 40

Miguel Minguez at the finish line

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 22 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 23 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 24 of 40

Tom Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) sprints for the line

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 25 of 40

Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) wins the sprint for second behind Valverde

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 26 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 27 of 40

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) wins the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 28 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 29 of 40

John Gadret (Movistar)

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 30 of 40

The final podium in the GP Miguel Indurain

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 31 of 40

Miguel Indurain greets Valverde on the podium

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 32 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 33 of 40

Garmin-Sharp won the best team award

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 34 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 35 of 40

Spanish national champion Jesus Herrada

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 36 of 40

Miguel Indurain greets Luis Leon Sanchez

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 37 of 40

Miguel Indurain was of course present at the start of the race

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 38 of 40

Team Ecuador at the sign in at the start of the race

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 39 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)
Image 40 of 40

(Image credit: Susanne Goetze)

It seemed unlikely, but over the past 16 years no rider from Eusebio Unzué's teams has scored a victory in the GP Miguel Indurain. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finally broke the losing streak with a valiant solo effort from the final classified climb 10km to the finish.

Valverde bridged across to the remains of the day's 18-rider breakaway, which had shrunk to just six riders on the fifth of eight categorized climbs, with 35km to go.

Joined by Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) and Sergey Chernetskiy (Katusha), Valverde attacked again on the category 2 Eraul and rode solo to the finish, where he dedicated his victory to local cycling promoter José Luis Oreja, who died in February.

"I wanted so much to win here. The team was sensational," Valverde said. "It was a really demanding circuit, but fortunately, it didn't rain as much as expected. The rivals were fatigued after the work the guys did, and at the last lap through the Ibarra climb, I saw it was time to attack. I had thought of moving again on the Muru, the last slope before the Puy, but looking at how the race was developing, I anticipated it and tried in Eraul. Fortunately, that attack was enough.

"This victory is a confirmation that I'm still in good form. Now it's time for País Vasco and the classics, my big goals. I knew I would be in good fitness for those, and I did well today, but País Vasco will be that last bit I'm lacking yet. We will have a hard stage already on Monday, one to be concentrated and always ride up front. This victory goes to all the fans that were on the roads supporting us, and especially to José Luis Oreja, an important person for cycling in Navarra who passed away recently."

The day's breakaway went away from the first kilometers of the 187km race, when Gorka Izagirre put in the first digs for Movistar. He was joined first by Katusha's Pavel Brutt and his own teammate Herrada before a group of 15 riders made their way across by kilometer 11.

The breakaway included Brutt, Egor Silin and Alexandr Kolobnev from Katusha, Herrada and Izagirre of Movistar, Javier Acevedo and Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Ángel Madrazo, Heiner Parra and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Haritz Orbe and Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi), David Belda and Pablo Torres (Burgos), Jordi Simon (Ecuador), Raúl Alarcón (Louletano), and Evgeny Shalunov and Arkimedes Arguelyes (Lokosphinx).

Torres took out the first two special sprints, while Haas set about winning the first climb and the second sprint at kilometer 80 and 91, respectively. Alarcón managed to deny Haas the next sprint, but the Garmin rider took his revenge in the next two climbs and the next sprint.

Three riders were jettisoned on the Eruel with 83km remaining, and by the Alto Guirguillano, an attack by Belda, Larringa and Shalunov shattered the move. Belda left the other two behind, and only five riders could make it across to the solo Spaniard: Haas, Herrada, Brutt, Izagirre and Simon, making six in front.

Haas resumed his position at the head of the breakaway atop the Guirguillano, but the gap to the peloton had shrunk to just over a minute.

The six were caught with 32km left to race, and soon a new attack went clear - this time with Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha), John Gadret, Jesus Herrada and José Herrada (Movistar), Andre Cardoso and Nathan Haas (Garmin), David Arroyo (Caja Rural) and Jesus Del Pino (Burgos).

Haas, clearly on a tear, kept pushing the pace in the breakaway, but on the penultimate climb with 20km to go, the effort proved too great for the Australian, and his Herculean effort was done. Valverde then bridged across, and helped by his lieutenants, was given a springboard to go solo on the Eraul with 12km to go.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team4:52:01
2Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp0:01:02
3Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
4André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp0:01:06
5Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha0:01:08
6Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp0:01:40
7Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha0:02:18
8Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp0:02:28
9David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:02:39
10Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi0:03:11
11Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
12David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH0:03:43
13Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:03:45
14John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team0:03:46
15Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp0:03:54
16Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos-BH
17Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA0:04:24
18Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
19Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team0:06:36
20Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
21José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
22Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp0:07:45
23Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
24Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
25Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular
26Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha0:08:30
27Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:10:38
28Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan0:11:11
29Andreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partisan0:11:16
30Junrey A Navarra (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
31Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi0:12:19
32Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas0:12:20
33Jordi Simón Casulleras (Ecu) Team Ecuador
34Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
35Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx0:12:22
36Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx0:12:29
37Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por)0:12:30
38Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi0:12:44
39Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH0:12:51
40Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
41Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
42Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
43Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos-BH
44Jaime Roson (Ecu) Team Ecuador
45Jon Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi0:13:02
46Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
47Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi0:14:19
48Dmitry Sokolov (Spa) Lokosphinx0:16:46
49Alexander Vdovin (Spa) Lokosphinx0:18:23
50Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
51Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi0:18:24
52Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx0:18:42
53Jorge Martín Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
DNFRuben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJaume Rovira Pous (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFKoldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
DNFJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFDmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFÁngel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFEsteban Plaza Mira (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
DNFEgor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFBeñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFAmets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFAntonio Cabello Baena (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFHiginio Fernandez Suarez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFFrancesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFRui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Rádio Popular
DNFHernani Broco (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
DNFVirgilio Santos (Por) Rádio Popular
DNFCésar Fonte (Por) Rádio Popular
DNFCélio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Rádio Popular
DNFJavier Chacon (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
DNFPetr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
DNFEnrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFJavier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
DNFIllart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
DNFAnder Arranz Alonso (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFDario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFUnai Arranz Alonso (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFJuan Carlos Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
DNFPablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFMikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi
DNFJanier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin Sharp
DNFVíctor Martín Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFÁlvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
DNFSegundo Mesias Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFJose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFJorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFCarlos-Eduardo Quishpe Quishpe (Ecu) Team Ecuador
DNFAndrés Vigil Vidal (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
DNFMarcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
DNFJemico Brioso (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
DNFMark Bonzo (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
DNFRustom Lim (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
DNFEl Joshua Carino (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
DNFRonald Lomotos (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
DNFNuno Matos (Por) Rádio Popular
DNFRonald Oranza (Spa) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
DNFFederico Figueiredo (Spa) Rádio Popular
DNFAntonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFHeiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
DNFIsaac Carbonell (Ecu) Team Ecuador

 

