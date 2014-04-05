Valverde wins GP Miguel Indurain
Movistar leader finishes clear of chasing pack
It seemed unlikely, but over the past 16 years no rider from Eusebio Unzué's teams has scored a victory in the GP Miguel Indurain. Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) finally broke the losing streak with a valiant solo effort from the final classified climb 10km to the finish.
Valverde bridged across to the remains of the day's 18-rider breakaway, which had shrunk to just six riders on the fifth of eight categorized climbs, with 35km to go.
Joined by Tom-Jelte Slagter (Garmin-Sharp) and Sergey Chernetskiy (Katusha), Valverde attacked again on the category 2 Eraul and rode solo to the finish, where he dedicated his victory to local cycling promoter José Luis Oreja, who died in February.
"I wanted so much to win here. The team was sensational," Valverde said. "It was a really demanding circuit, but fortunately, it didn't rain as much as expected. The rivals were fatigued after the work the guys did, and at the last lap through the Ibarra climb, I saw it was time to attack. I had thought of moving again on the Muru, the last slope before the Puy, but looking at how the race was developing, I anticipated it and tried in Eraul. Fortunately, that attack was enough.
"This victory is a confirmation that I'm still in good form. Now it's time for País Vasco and the classics, my big goals. I knew I would be in good fitness for those, and I did well today, but País Vasco will be that last bit I'm lacking yet. We will have a hard stage already on Monday, one to be concentrated and always ride up front. This victory goes to all the fans that were on the roads supporting us, and especially to José Luis Oreja, an important person for cycling in Navarra who passed away recently."
The day's breakaway went away from the first kilometers of the 187km race, when Gorka Izagirre put in the first digs for Movistar. He was joined first by Katusha's Pavel Brutt and his own teammate Herrada before a group of 15 riders made their way across by kilometer 11.
The breakaway included Brutt, Egor Silin and Alexandr Kolobnev from Katusha, Herrada and Izagirre of Movistar, Javier Acevedo and Nathan Haas (Garmin-Sharp), Ángel Madrazo, Heiner Parra and Antonio Molina (Caja Rural), Haritz Orbe and Jon Larrinaga (Euskadi), David Belda and Pablo Torres (Burgos), Jordi Simon (Ecuador), Raúl Alarcón (Louletano), and Evgeny Shalunov and Arkimedes Arguelyes (Lokosphinx).
Torres took out the first two special sprints, while Haas set about winning the first climb and the second sprint at kilometer 80 and 91, respectively. Alarcón managed to deny Haas the next sprint, but the Garmin rider took his revenge in the next two climbs and the next sprint.
Three riders were jettisoned on the Eruel with 83km remaining, and by the Alto Guirguillano, an attack by Belda, Larringa and Shalunov shattered the move. Belda left the other two behind, and only five riders could make it across to the solo Spaniard: Haas, Herrada, Brutt, Izagirre and Simon, making six in front.
Haas resumed his position at the head of the breakaway atop the Guirguillano, but the gap to the peloton had shrunk to just over a minute.
The six were caught with 32km left to race, and soon a new attack went clear - this time with Sergey Chernetsky (Katusha), John Gadret, Jesus Herrada and José Herrada (Movistar), Andre Cardoso and Nathan Haas (Garmin), David Arroyo (Caja Rural) and Jesus Del Pino (Burgos).
Haas, clearly on a tear, kept pushing the pace in the breakaway, but on the penultimate climb with 20km to go, the effort proved too great for the Australian, and his Herculean effort was done. Valverde then bridged across, and helped by his lieutenants, was given a springboard to go solo on the Eraul with 12km to go.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Alejandro Valverde Belmonte (Spa) Movistar Team
|4:52:01
|2
|Tom Jelte Slagter (Ned) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:02
|3
|Sergei Chernetski (Rus) Team Katusha
|4
|André Cardoso (Por) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:06
|5
|Yury Trofimov (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:01:08
|6
|Ryder Hesjedal (Can) Garmin Sharp
|0:01:40
|7
|Alexandr Kolobnev (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:02:18
|8
|Benjamin King (USA) Garmin Sharp
|0:02:28
|9
|David Arroyo Duran (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:02:39
|10
|Miguel Minguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:03:11
|11
|Caleb Fairly (USA) Garmin Sharp
|12
|David Belda Garcia (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:03:43
|13
|Sergey Shilov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:03:45
|14
|John Gadret (Fra) Movistar Team
|0:03:46
|15
|Fabian Wegmann (Ger) Garmin Sharp
|0:03:54
|16
|Jesus Del Pino Corrochano (Spa) Burgos-BH
|17
|Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|0:04:24
|18
|Marcos Garcia Fernandez (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|19
|Jesus Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:06:36
|20
|Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|21
|José Herrada Lopez (Spa) Movistar Team
|22
|Nathan Haas (Aus) Garmin Sharp
|0:07:45
|23
|Carlos Barbero Cuesta (Spa) Euskadi
|24
|Vicente Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|25
|Daniel Silva (Por) Rádio Popular
|26
|Pavel Brutt (Rus) Team Katusha
|0:08:30
|27
|Aleksey Rybalkin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:10:38
|28
|Manuel Sola (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|0:11:11
|29
|Andreas Keuser (Ger) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|0:11:16
|30
|Junrey A Navarra (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|31
|Beñat Txoperena (Spa) Euskadi
|0:12:19
|32
|Raul Garcia De Mateos (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|0:12:20
|33
|Jordi Simón Casulleras (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|34
|Micael Isidoro (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|35
|Sergey Vdovin (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:12:22
|36
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:12:29
|37
|Sandro Filipe Silva Pinto (Por)
|0:12:30
|38
|Mikel Iturria Segurola (Spa) Euskadi
|0:12:44
|39
|Ibai Salas (Spa) Burgos-BH
|0:12:51
|40
|Pello Bilbao (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|41
|Haritz Orbe Urrutia (Spa) Euskadi
|42
|Javier Francisco Aramendia Lorente (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|43
|Igor Merino Cortazar (Spa) Burgos-BH
|44
|Jaime Roson (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|45
|Jon Larrinaga Muguruza (Spa) Euskadi
|0:13:02
|46
|Gorka Izaguirre Insausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|47
|Víctor Etxeberria (Spa) Euskadi
|0:14:19
|48
|Dmitry Sokolov (Spa) Lokosphinx
|0:16:46
|49
|Alexander Vdovin (Spa) Lokosphinx
|0:18:23
|50
|Raul Alarcon Garcia (Spa) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|51
|Pablo Lechuga Rodriguez (Spa) Euskadi
|0:18:24
|52
|Evgeny Shalunov (Rus) Lokosphinx
|0:18:42
|53
|Jorge Martín Montenegro (Arg) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|DNF
|Ruben Plaza Molina (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Jaume Rovira Pous (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Koldo Fernandez De Larrea (Spa) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Dmitry Kozontchuk (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Ángel Madrazo Ruiz (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Esteban Plaza Mira (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|DNF
|Egor Silin (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Beñat Intxausti (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Amets Txurruka (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Antonio Cabello Baena (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Higinio Fernandez Suarez (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Francesco Lasca (Ita) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Rui Miguel Sousa Barbosa (Por) Rádio Popular
|DNF
|Hernani Broco (Por) Louletano - Dunas Douradas
|DNF
|Virgilio Santos (Por) Rádio Popular
|DNF
|César Fonte (Por) Rádio Popular
|DNF
|Célio Cristiano Sousa (Por) Rádio Popular
|DNF
|Javier Chacon (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|DNF
|Petr Ignatenko (Rus) Team Katusha
|DNF
|Enrique Sanz (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Javier Moreno Bazan (Spa) Movistar Team
|DNF
|Illart Zuazubiskar Gallastegi (Spa) Euskadi
|DNF
|Ander Arranz Alonso (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Dario Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Unai Arranz Alonso (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Juan Carlos Ramirez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|DNF
|Pablo Torres Muino (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Mikel Aristi Gardoki (Spa) Euskadi
|DNF
|Janier Alexis Acevedo Calle (Col) Garmin Sharp
|DNF
|Víctor Martín Hernandez (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Álvaro Robredo Crespo (Spa) Burgos-BH
|DNF
|Segundo Mesias Navarrete (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Jose Ragonessi (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Jorge Montenegro (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Carlos-Eduardo Quishpe Quishpe (Ecu) Team Ecuador
|DNF
|Andrés Vigil Vidal (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|DNF
|Marcos Jurado Rodriguez (Spa) Keith Mobel - Partisan
|DNF
|Jemico Brioso (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Mark Bonzo (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rustom Lim (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|El Joshua Carino (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ronald Lomotos (Cze) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Nuno Matos (Por) Rádio Popular
|DNF
|Ronald Oranza (Spa) LBC - MVP Sports Foundation Cycling Team
|DNF
|Federico Figueiredo (Spa) Rádio Popular
|DNF
|Antonio Molina Canet (Spa) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Heiner Rodrigo Parra Bustamente (Col) Caja Rural - Seguros RGA
|DNF
|Isaac Carbonell (Ecu) Team Ecuador
