Basso treated to Arona win
Criterium a formality for Giro winner
Like its French counterpart, the Giro d'Italia has a series of post-race criteriums where fans get to cheer on their heroes on a small circuit through town.
On Monday, Giro champion Ivan Basso was the star of the Gran Premio Fontaneto Ravioli - Coppa Guffanti Formaggi in Arona, not far from his hometown.
Basso soloed to the win ahead of his Liquigas teammate Valerio Agnoli, while Giro mountains classification winner Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took third.
