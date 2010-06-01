Image 1 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 31 Matteo Montaguti (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 31 Andrea Noe (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 31 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas - Doimo) had pink eyewear too, for his time wearing the maglia rosa (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 31 Simone Ponzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) enjoys his time in the criterium (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 31 Fabrice Piemontesi (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 31 Yaroslav Popovich (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 31 Yaroslav Popovich (RadioShack) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 31 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli) on the attack (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 31 Jackson Rodriguez (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 31 Jose Rodolfo Serpa Perez (Androni Giocattoli - Serramenti Diquigiovanni) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 31 Alessandro Vanotti (Liquigas - Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 31 Enrico Rossi (Ceramica Flaminia) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 31 Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 31 Ivan Basso (Liquigas-Doimo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 31 Daniele Callegarin (CDC - Cavaliere) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 31 Marco Cattaneo (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 31 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 31 The Ivan Basso signature is a popular item (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 31 A stop for autographs (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 31 Mobbed by fans, Ivan Basso has a hard time getting to the start. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 31 Ivan Basso gets his pink ensemble ready for the race. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 31 Ivan Basso followed by fans and reporters before the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 31 Ivan Basso (Liquigas) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 31 Ivan Basso wins the post-Giro criterium in Arona (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 31 Ivan Basso describes the race (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 31 The podium in Arona (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 31 Ivan Basso clad in pink for his Giro d'Italia win (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 31 Ivan Basso gets his custom Giro d'Italia pink Rudy Projects ready (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 31 Ivan Basso seems to be enjoying himself (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 31 Simone Ponzi (Lampre - Farnese Vini) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Like its French counterpart, the Giro d'Italia has a series of post-race criteriums where fans get to cheer on their heroes on a small circuit through town.

On Monday, Giro champion Ivan Basso was the star of the Gran Premio Fontaneto Ravioli - Coppa Guffanti Formaggi in Arona, not far from his hometown.

Basso soloed to the win ahead of his Liquigas teammate Valerio Agnoli, while Giro mountains classification winner Matthew Lloyd (Omega Pharma-Lotto) took third.