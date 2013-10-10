Trending

Ulissi wins Coppa Sabatini

Lampre-Merida rider claims uphill sprint

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) beat out Andrea Pasqualon (Bardiani) in Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Ulissi edges out Pasqualon to win Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)
Lampre-Merida takes control in Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
The Lampre team worked at the front for Ulissi

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Fabio Duarte (Colombia)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Matteo Montaguti (AG2R) in the breakaway

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merdia) celebrates his win

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka) drives the breakaway in Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) wins the Coppa Sabatini

(Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

Diego Ulissi (Lampre-Merida) continued to show his end of season form and potential as one of the next generation of Italian Classics riders, winning the Coppa Sabatini race in Peccioli, Tuscany.

Ulissi won Milan-Turin exactly a week ago and hopes to end the season with further success at the Giro dell'Emilia and GP Beghelli at the weekend.

Ulissi finished off some excellent team work by the Lampre-Merida team. The pink and blue jersey-clad squad rode on the front for almost all of the race and chased down the six-rider break of the race that included South Africa's Jacques Janse van Rensburg (MTN-Qhubeka). Lampre-Merida brought everything back together with two laps of the finishing circuit remaining.

Michele Scarponi protected Ulissi during the final lap and then the 24 year-old Tuscan surged out of the final corner on the uphill finish to beat Andrea Pasqualon (Bardiani Valvole- CSF Inox) and talented Italian stagiaire Davide Villella (Cannondale).

It was Ulissi's fifth win of the season.

"We controlled the race because we knew this finish suited me perfectly. The team rode for me all day and then it was up to me at the finish," Ulissi said in the post-race press conference.

"I went early because I was worried that some one might surprise us and or I'd get blocked in.

“I think I did a good sprint but I saw them coming up near the line and that's why I kept going all the way, to make sure I won. I didn’t want to lose after the work the lads did and in a race that is so close to my home."

Ulissi promised to work for Scarponi at the Giro dell'Emilia that ends with a similar uphill finish near Bologna on Saturday. The following day’s GP Beghelli will be his last race of the 2013 season.

"My season will end at about five o'clock on Sunday. I'm on form and it's been a good end of season but I've ridden about 80 days of racing and it's time to take a break."

Full Results
1Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Merida4:48:42
2Andrea Pasqualon (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
3Davide Villella (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
4Franco Pellizotti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
5Mauro Finetto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
6Andrea Zordan (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
7Pier Paolo De Negri (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
8Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Miguel Angel Rubiano Chavez (Col) Androni Giocattoli
10Davide Mucelli (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
11Enrico Battaglin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
12Antonio Santoro (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
13Leonardo Fabio Duque (Col) Colombia
14Alessandro Proni (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
15Emanuele Sella (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
16Alessandro Malaguti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
17Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (Col) Colombia
18Youcef Reguigui (Alg) MTN-Qhubeka
19Riccardo Chiarini (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
20Pierre-Roger Latour (Fra) Ag2R La Mondiale
21Matteo Rabottini (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
22Jay Robert Thomson (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
23Hubert Dupont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
24Andrea Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
25Antonio Parrinello (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
26Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Colombia
27Juan Pablo Valencia (Col) Colombia
28Axel Domont (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:19
29Alfredo Balloni (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
30Cayetano José Sarmiento Tunarrosa (Col) Cannondale Pro Cycling0:00:24
31Damiano Cunego (Ita) Lampre-Merida
32Robinson Eduardo Chalapud Gomez (Col) Colombia
33Francesco Manuel Bongiorno (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
34Manuel Belletti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale
35Fabio Taborre (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
36Stefano Locatelli (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
37Marco Zamparella (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
38Cristiano Salerno (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
39Johann Van Zyl (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
40Nicola Dal Santo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
41Dalivier Ospina Navarro (Col) Colombia
42Gianfranco Zilioli (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
43Ilia Koshevoy (Blr) Androni Giocattoli
44Gabriele Bosisio (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
45Frederico Rocchetti (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
46Manuele Mori (Ita) Lampre-Merida
47Enrico Barbin (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
48Donato De Ieso (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
49Federico Canuti (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
50Marco Frapporti (Ita) Androni Giocattoli
51Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
52Francesco Failli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
53Davide Gabburo (Ita) Ceramica Flaminia-Fondriest
54Rafael Andriato (Bra) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
55Andrea Di Corrado (Ita) Bardiani Valvole-CSF Inox
56Oscar Gatto (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia0:03:50
57Matteo Montaguti (Ita) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:15
58Enrico Rossi (Ita) Meridiana Kamen Team
59Martin Wesemann (RSA) MTN-Qhubeka
60Simone Masciarelli (Ita) Utensilnord Ora24.eu
61Carlos Julian Quintero (Col) Colombia
62Nicolò Martinello (Ita) Cannondale Pro Cycling
63Daniele Colli (Ita) Vini Fantini-Selle Italia
64Elia Favilli (Ita) Lampre-Merida

