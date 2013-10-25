Trending

Grafton to Inverell past winners

Champions from 1961-2012

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
2012P Herzig (Qld) Budget Forklifts6:13:39
2011M Jamieson (Tas) Team Jayco-2XU6:00:21
2010N Earle (Tas) Genesys Wealth Advisers6:44:34
2009M Rudolph (Qld) Budget Forklifts6:26:49
2008D Pell (Vic) Savings & Loans6:30:02
2007C Hughes (Qld) Ord Minnett6:51:00
2006R McLachlan (ACT) Drapac6:06:00
2005G Henderson (NZl)7:19:00
2004P McDonald (NSW)7:03:00
2003H Morales (Uru)7:03:00
2002L Godfrey (Vic)6:44:00
2001D McKenzie (Vic)6:22:00
2000B Day (Qld)6:33:00
1999J Drew (Vic)6:26:00
1998B Brooks (NSW)6:45:00
1997J Drew (Vic)6:35:00
1996D Forster (Vic)6:54:00
1995T Christopher (ACT)6:24:00
1994C Saunders (NZl)6:37:00
1993S Drake (Vic)6:32:00
1992B Shearsby (Vic)7:00:00
1991S Fairless (Vic)6:59:00
1990Nigel Perry (NSW)7:01:00
1989N Reiss (USA)6:39:00
1988G Luc Pierobon (Ita)6:39:00
1987A Peterson (Nor)6:19:00
1986A Logan (NSW)6:37:00
1985P Curran (GBr)6:00:00
1984M Lynch (Vic)6:44:00
1983R McCorkell (Vic)6:32:00
1982S Cox (NZl)6:24:00
1981A Gill (SA)6:24:00
1980W Hammond (Vic)6:47:00
1979G NcVilley (Tas)6:43:00
1978R Piper (NSW)6:37:00
1977R Glindeman (Qld)7:33:00
1976R Sansonetti (Vic)7:19:00
1975R Hines (NSW)6:38:00
1974B Ferris (Qld)7:18:00
1973V Breen (NSW)6:35:00
1972K Brindle (NSW)6:51:00
1971R Bush (NZl)7:03:00
1970D Strahley (NSW)7:57:00
1969B Ryalls (Qld)6:44:00
1968K Morgan (Tas)6:23:00
1967D Wilson (Vic)6:53:00
1966M Redman (NSW)6:57:00
1965L Cook (NSW)6:36:00
1964J Ferranda (NSW)7:04:00
1963N Burnell (NSW)7:23:00
1962P Chapman (NSW)7:19:00
1961A Grindal (Vic)7:39:00

 

