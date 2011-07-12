Trending

Bennett takes first win of 2011 with victory in the GP van de stad Geel

Irishman narrowly edges Vangenecthen in the sprint

20-year-old Sam Bennet rode comfortably throughout the day before putting in a textbook sprint in the finale.

20-year-old Sam Bennet rode comfortably throughout the day before putting in a textbook sprint in the finale.
(Image credit: Sportsfile)

Sam Bennett (An Post - Sean Kelly) claimed the GP van de stad Geel in Belgium, after timing his sprint perfectly in the final 200 metres. The 20-year-old Irishman edged out Jonas Vangenecthen (Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole) and Dries Depoorter to take first win of the 2011 season.

Team manager Kurt Bogaerts was happy for Bennett to finally breakthrough to the stop step of the podium after a number of near misses this year.

"This is a huge result," Bogaerts said. "Sam was amazing today and the win will bring him real confidence."

"The team went for the win from the start and we were involved in many breaks throughout the day," Bogaerts continued. "Towards the end four riders had gone clear and we had Mark McNally in that group. They were caught about one kilometre from home and then the team led Sam out for the sprint."

"Sam has been getting stronger and stronger recently and he has probably put a bit of pressure on himself, so I think the win will now take that off his shoulders. I"m delighted for him."
 

Full Results
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team3:26:00
2Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
3Dries Depoorter (Bel)
4Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
5Tom Devriendt (Bel)
6Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
7Wouter Wippert (Ned)
8Jens Vandenbussche (Bel)
9Louis Verhelst (Bel)
10Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
11Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
12Joeri Calleeuw (Bel)
13Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
14Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
15Gert Lodewijks (Bel)
16Umberto Atzori (Ned)
17Frederik Verkinderen (Bel)
18Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
19Jan Van Aert (Bel)
20Jonas Decouttere (Bel)
21Yves Lampaert (Bel)
22Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
23Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
24Giovanni De Merlier (Bel)
25Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
26Joren Segers (Bel)
27Pieter Cordeel (Bel)
28Tom Goovaerts (Bel)
29Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
30Sean De Bie (Bel)
31Daniel Klemme (Ger)
32Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
33Jasper Stuyven (Bel)
34Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
35Jonas Heymans (Bel)
36Gerry Druyts (Bel)
37Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
38Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
39Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
40Ludwig Verstraete (Bel)
41Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
42Giel Van Horenbeek (Bel)
43Robin Mertens (Bel)
44Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
45Kenneth Bultynck (Bel)
46Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
47Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht0:00:12
48Tim Haex (Bel)
49Steven Doms (Bel)
50Stephen Orbie (Bel)
51Stijn Van Couter (Bel)
52Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:00:15
53Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
54Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
55Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
56Tom Seeldraeyers (Bel)
57Sam Sofia (Bel)
58Elmar Reinders (Ned)
59Ben Grenda (Aus)
60Cédric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
61Kevin Vandermast (Bel)
62Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
63Yannick Vekemans (Bel)
64Nils Van Kooy (Ned)
65Alexander De Keersmaeker (Bel)
66Lorenzo Derycke (Bel)
67Stijn Van Roy (Bel)
68Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel)
69Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
70Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
71Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
72Falco Koehler (Ger)
73Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
74Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel)
75Joeri Bueken (Bel)
76Stef Vermeulen (Bel)
77Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
78Kneuven Taylor (USA)
79Jannes Wessels (Can)
80Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
81Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
82Jorne Carolus (Bel)
83Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
84Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
85Niels De Rooze (Bel)
86Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
87Bjorn Coomans (Bel)
88Wim Thijs (Bel)
89André Krüger (Ger)
90Hannes Depraetere (Bel)
91Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
92Kjetil Mertens (Bel)
93Lucas Persson (Swe)
94Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
95Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
96Jos Kools (Ned)
97Frederik Frison (Bel)
98Gerhard Joling (Ned)
99Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
100Dex Groen (Ned)
101Jérome Giaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
102Sven Neckebroeck (Bel)
103Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
104Nate Thompson (USA)
105Benoit Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
106Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
107Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
108Jacob Raeymaekers (Bel)
109Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
110Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
111Kristof Dockx (Bel)
112Bart Harmsen (Ned)
113Viktor Van Den Branden (Bel)
114Joris Descamps (Bel)
115Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
116Karl Van Osselaer (Bel)
117Tom Oerlemans (Bel)
118Glen Foubert (Bel)
119Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
120Rutger Belmans (Bel)
121Tim Declercq (Bel)
122Benny Van Der Auwera (Bel)
123Joris De Boer (Ned)
124Niels Demeyer (Bel)
125Maik Wensink (Ned) Colba - Mercury
126Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
127Christof Geudens (Bel)
128Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
129Malte Beversdorf (Ger)
130Christophe Van Cauwenberghe (Bel)
131Dilan Van Der Aar (Ned)
132Phillip Müller (Ger)
133Stef Swinnen (Bel)
134Rutger Schellevis (Ned)
135Arne Vanhee (Bel)
136Wout Franssen (Bel)
137Wouter Daniels (Bel)
138Sven Verboven (Bel)
139Arne Van Snick (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
140Hendrik Van Den Bossche (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
141Jo Maes (Bel)
142Joeri De Ryck (Bel)
143Tijs Van Aert (Bel)
144Andi Couwels (Bel)
145Erik-Jan Kooiman (Ned)
146Tim De Winter (Ned)
147Joris Claes (Bel)
148Jef Roelen (Bel)
149Jef Torfs (Bel)
150Joshua Cunningham (GBr)
151Boudewijn De Graaf (Ned)
152Kevin Cant (Bel)
153Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:00:34
154Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
155Timothy Van Heurck (Bel)
156Stef Wouters (Bel)
157Gertjan Boeykens (Bel)
158Nazario Nanni (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
159Daniel Mclay (GBr)0:01:03
160Roman Vanstaen (Bel)
161Mikko Paajanen (Fin)
162Joris Wagemans (Bel)
163Flavio Pasquino (Ned)
164Diewer Geerinckx (Bel)
165Jonas Ovaere (Bel)
166Jeffry Van Den Bulck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
167Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
168Bert Van Elzen (Bel)
169Mathias D'hollander (Bel)0:02:10

Latest on Cyclingnews