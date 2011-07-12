Bennett takes first win of 2011 with victory in the GP van de stad Geel
Irishman narrowly edges Vangenecthen in the sprint
Sam Bennett (An Post - Sean Kelly) claimed the GP van de stad Geel in Belgium, after timing his sprint perfectly in the final 200 metres. The 20-year-old Irishman edged out Jonas Vangenecthen (Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole) and Dries Depoorter to take first win of the 2011 season.
Team manager Kurt Bogaerts was happy for Bennett to finally breakthrough to the stop step of the podium after a number of near misses this year.
"This is a huge result," Bogaerts said. "Sam was amazing today and the win will bring him real confidence."
"The team went for the win from the start and we were involved in many breaks throughout the day," Bogaerts continued. "Towards the end four riders had gone clear and we had Mark McNally in that group. They were caught about one kilometre from home and then the team led Sam out for the sprint."
"Sam has been getting stronger and stronger recently and he has probably put a bit of pressure on himself, so I think the win will now take that off his shoulders. I"m delighted for him."
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|3:26:00
|2
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|3
|Dries Depoorter (Bel)
|4
|Joeri Stallaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|5
|Tom Devriendt (Bel)
|6
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|Wouter Wippert (Ned)
|8
|Jens Vandenbussche (Bel)
|9
|Louis Verhelst (Bel)
|10
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|11
|Nicolas Vereecken (Bel)
|12
|Joeri Calleeuw (Bel)
|13
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel)
|14
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|15
|Gert Lodewijks (Bel)
|16
|Umberto Atzori (Ned)
|17
|Frederik Verkinderen (Bel)
|18
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|19
|Jan Van Aert (Bel)
|20
|Jonas Decouttere (Bel)
|21
|Yves Lampaert (Bel)
|22
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|23
|Kenny Terweduwe (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|24
|Giovanni De Merlier (Bel)
|25
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|26
|Joren Segers (Bel)
|27
|Pieter Cordeel (Bel)
|28
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel)
|29
|Jonathan Dewitte (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|30
|Sean De Bie (Bel)
|31
|Daniel Klemme (Ger)
|32
|Philip Vandaele (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|33
|Jasper Stuyven (Bel)
|34
|Justin Van Hoecke (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|35
|Jonas Heymans (Bel)
|36
|Gerry Druyts (Bel)
|37
|Dimitri Fauville (Bel)
|38
|Christophe Premont (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|39
|Laurent Donnay (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|40
|Ludwig Verstraete (Bel)
|41
|Kenzie Boutté (Bel)
|42
|Giel Van Horenbeek (Bel)
|43
|Robin Mertens (Bel)
|44
|Frederik Geerts (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|45
|Kenneth Bultynck (Bel)
|46
|Michael Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|47
|Francesco Van Coppernolle (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|0:00:12
|48
|Tim Haex (Bel)
|49
|Steven Doms (Bel)
|50
|Stephen Orbie (Bel)
|51
|Stijn Van Couter (Bel)
|52
|Edwig Cammaerts (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:00:15
|53
|Patrick Ruckert (Ned)
|54
|Jeroen Van Schelven (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|55
|Jonathan Breyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Tom Seeldraeyers (Bel)
|57
|Sam Sofia (Bel)
|58
|Elmar Reinders (Ned)
|59
|Ben Grenda (Aus)
|60
|Cédric Collaers (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|61
|Kevin Vandermast (Bel)
|62
|Gert-Jan Devos (Bel)
|63
|Yannick Vekemans (Bel)
|64
|Nils Van Kooy (Ned)
|65
|Alexander De Keersmaeker (Bel)
|66
|Lorenzo Derycke (Bel)
|67
|Stijn Van Roy (Bel)
|68
|Yannick Vanbrabant (Bel)
|69
|Bart Dockx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|70
|Gaetan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|71
|Kevin Verwaest (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|72
|Falco Koehler (Ger)
|73
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|74
|Jeroen Kesteloot (Bel)
|75
|Joeri Bueken (Bel)
|76
|Stef Vermeulen (Bel)
|77
|Christophe Sleurs (Bel)
|78
|Kneuven Taylor (USA)
|79
|Jannes Wessels (Can)
|80
|Joaquim Durant (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|81
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|82
|Jorne Carolus (Bel)
|83
|Philip Lavery (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|84
|Kendric Van Grembergen (Bel)
|85
|Niels De Rooze (Bel)
|86
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel)
|87
|Bjorn Coomans (Bel)
|88
|Wim Thijs (Bel)
|89
|André Krüger (Ger)
|90
|Hannes Depraetere (Bel)
|91
|Aidis Kruopis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|92
|Kjetil Mertens (Bel)
|93
|Lucas Persson (Swe)
|94
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet
|95
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|96
|Jos Kools (Ned)
|97
|Frederik Frison (Bel)
|98
|Gerhard Joling (Ned)
|99
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly Cycling Team
|100
|Dex Groen (Ned)
|101
|Jérome Giaux (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|102
|Sven Neckebroeck (Bel)
|103
|Matthias Allegaert (Bel)
|104
|Nate Thompson (USA)
|105
|Benoit Naert (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|106
|Jochen Vankerckhoven (Bel)
|107
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole
|108
|Jacob Raeymaekers (Bel)
|109
|Jens Van Bijlen (Bel)
|110
|Kevin Van Dyck (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|111
|Kristof Dockx (Bel)
|112
|Bart Harmsen (Ned)
|113
|Viktor Van Den Branden (Bel)
|114
|Joris Descamps (Bel)
|115
|Stijn Steels (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|116
|Karl Van Osselaer (Bel)
|117
|Tom Oerlemans (Bel)
|118
|Glen Foubert (Bel)
|119
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|120
|Rutger Belmans (Bel)
|121
|Tim Declercq (Bel)
|122
|Benny Van Der Auwera (Bel)
|123
|Joris De Boer (Ned)
|124
|Niels Demeyer (Bel)
|125
|Maik Wensink (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|126
|Maarten Craeghs (Bel)
|127
|Christof Geudens (Bel)
|128
|Moreno De Pauw (Bel)
|129
|Malte Beversdorf (Ger)
|130
|Christophe Van Cauwenberghe (Bel)
|131
|Dilan Van Der Aar (Ned)
|132
|Phillip Müller (Ger)
|133
|Stef Swinnen (Bel)
|134
|Rutger Schellevis (Ned)
|135
|Arne Vanhee (Bel)
|136
|Wout Franssen (Bel)
|137
|Wouter Daniels (Bel)
|138
|Sven Verboven (Bel)
|139
|Arne Van Snick (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|140
|Hendrik Van Den Bossche (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|141
|Jo Maes (Bel)
|142
|Joeri De Ryck (Bel)
|143
|Tijs Van Aert (Bel)
|144
|Andi Couwels (Bel)
|145
|Erik-Jan Kooiman (Ned)
|146
|Tim De Winter (Ned)
|147
|Joris Claes (Bel)
|148
|Jef Roelen (Bel)
|149
|Jef Torfs (Bel)
|150
|Joshua Cunningham (GBr)
|151
|Boudewijn De Graaf (Ned)
|152
|Kevin Cant (Bel)
|153
|Jim Vercruyce (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:00:34
|154
|Paavo Paajanen (Fin)
|155
|Timothy Van Heurck (Bel)
|156
|Stef Wouters (Bel)
|157
|Gertjan Boeykens (Bel)
|158
|Nazario Nanni (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol
|159
|Daniel Mclay (GBr)
|0:01:03
|160
|Roman Vanstaen (Bel)
|161
|Mikko Paajanen (Fin)
|162
|Joris Wagemans (Bel)
|163
|Flavio Pasquino (Ned)
|164
|Diewer Geerinckx (Bel)
|165
|Jonas Ovaere (Bel)
|166
|Jeffry Van Den Bulck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|167
|Kenneth Van Bilsen (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|168
|Bert Van Elzen (Bel)
|169
|Mathias D'hollander (Bel)
|0:02:10
