20-year-old Sam Bennet rode comfortably throughout the day before putting in a textbook sprint in the finale. (Image credit: Sportsfile)

Sam Bennett (An Post - Sean Kelly) claimed the GP van de stad Geel in Belgium, after timing his sprint perfectly in the final 200 metres. The 20-year-old Irishman edged out Jonas Vangenecthen (Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole) and Dries Depoorter to take first win of the 2011 season.

Team manager Kurt Bogaerts was happy for Bennett to finally breakthrough to the stop step of the podium after a number of near misses this year.

"This is a huge result," Bogaerts said. "Sam was amazing today and the win will bring him real confidence."

"The team went for the win from the start and we were involved in many breaks throughout the day," Bogaerts continued. "Towards the end four riders had gone clear and we had Mark McNally in that group. They were caught about one kilometre from home and then the team led Sam out for the sprint."

"Sam has been getting stronger and stronger recently and he has probably put a bit of pressure on himself, so I think the win will now take that off his shoulders. I"m delighted for him."

