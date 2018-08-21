Trending

Baugnies wins GP Stad Zottegem

Aime de Gendt, Hansen round out podium

Jérôme Baugnies (Wanty - Groupe Gobert) celebrates his victory

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert4:38:47
2Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:00:00
3Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport0:00:11
4Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij0:00:21
5Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:00:30
6Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:00:55
7Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise0:01:09
8Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:01:19
9Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
10Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:22
11Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:26
12Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
13Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
14Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
15Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:01:33
16Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
17Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Madison Genesis
18Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
19Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
20Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon0:02:10
21Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy0:02:13
22Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis0:02:49
23Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club0:04:08
24Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
25Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
26Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
27Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
28Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
29Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
30Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
31Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
32Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
33Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex0:04:22
34Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal0:04:25
35Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
36Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins0:04:27
37Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:04:29
38Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
39Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
40Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:04:41
41Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic0:04:56
42Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel0:05:06
43Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:05:10
44Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
45Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:05:15
46Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel0:05:34
47Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed0:07:33
48Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam0:08:15
49Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
50Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan0:09:07
51Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel-Cebon0:09:31
52Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
53Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
54James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins
55Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
56Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
57Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
58Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
59Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
60Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
61Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
62Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
63Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
64Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert0:10:00
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPeter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFAdam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDaniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFNahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
DNFDaan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFMelle Meeuwisse (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
DNFWesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
DNFJack Pullar (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFRyan Christensen (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
DNFAlex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFAndrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFHarry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
DNFMichal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFPawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
DNFJimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFGianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
DNFKrists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFSondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDaniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFItamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFAksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFLudvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFHenrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFOle Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFAndreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
DNFGeorge Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFErick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFRichard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFTobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
DNFJelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFDanny van der Tuuk (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFTijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
DNFMathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
DNFTobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
DNFBrian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFWouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
DNFAndreas Andersson (Swe) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFWilliam Elliott (Can) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFMax Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFYorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
DNFDavid Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFKevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFRuben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
DNFAudun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFJakob Egholm (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFRasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFAlexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFAsbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFMathias Krigbaum (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFTorkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFGabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFCorentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins
DNFOliver Robinson (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFCampbell Stewart (NZl) Team Wiggins
DNFJesse Yates (GBr) Team Wiggins
DNFGuillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFThomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFTom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFGuillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
DNFJimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFLudovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFChristophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
DNFCasper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFLouis Rose-Davies (GBr)
DNFFridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal

