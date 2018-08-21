Baugnies wins GP Stad Zottegem
Aime de Gendt, Hansen round out podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|4:38:47
|2
|Aime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:00:00
|3
|Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|0:00:11
|4
|Floris Gerts (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|0:00:21
|5
|Kevyn Ista (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:00:30
|6
|Pawel Bernas (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:00:55
|7
|Kevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|0:01:09
|8
|Huub Duijn (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:01:19
|9
|Jeroen Meijers (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|10
|Jonas Koch (Ger) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:22
|11
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:26
|12
|Mark Christian (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|13
|Piotr Havik (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|14
|Rob Ruijgh (Ned) Tarteletto-Isorex
|15
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:01:33
|16
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|17
|Neil Van Der Ploeg (Aus) Madison Genesis
|18
|Sebastian Lander (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|19
|Lars van Den Berg (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|20
|Ross Lamb (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|0:02:10
|21
|Clément Carisey (Fra) Israel Cycling Academy
|0:02:13
|22
|Matthew Holmes (GBr) Madison Genesis
|0:02:49
|23
|Aksel Nõmmela (Est) Beat Cycling Club
|0:04:08
|24
|Sjoerd van Ginneken (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|25
|Benjamin Declercq (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|26
|Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|27
|Piet Allegaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|28
|Benjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
|29
|Max Stedman (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|30
|Louis Verhelst (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|31
|Michiel Dieleman (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|32
|Robbert de Greef (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|33
|Niels De Rooze (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|0:04:22
|34
|Herman Dahl (Nor) Joker Icopal
|0:04:25
|35
|Adam Lewis (GBr) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|36
|Robert Scott (GBr) Team Wiggins
|0:04:27
|37
|Chris Anker Sörensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:04:29
|38
|Lukasz Owsian (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|39
|Lennert Teugels (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|40
|Mathias De Witte (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:04:41
|41
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|0:04:56
|42
|Jarno Gmelich Meijling (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|0:05:06
|43
|Robby Cobbaert (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:05:10
|44
|Arjen Livyns (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|45
|Elias Van Breussegem (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:05:15
|46
|Dylan Bouwmans (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|0:05:34
|47
|Troels Rønning Vinther (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|0:07:33
|48
|Luuc Bugter (Ned) Delta Cycling Rotterdam
|0:08:15
|49
|Edward Walsh (Can) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|50
|Stan Godrie (Ned) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|0:09:07
|51
|Cedric Raymackers (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|0:09:31
|52
|Patrick Clausen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|53
|Marko Kump (Slo) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|54
|James Fouche (NZl) Team Wiggins
|55
|Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|56
|Julien Stassen (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|57
|Franklin Six (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|58
|Conor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
|59
|Stef Krul (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|60
|Lindsay De Vylder (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
|61
|Ylber Sefa (Alb) Tarteletto-Isorex
|62
|Jesper Mørkøv (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|63
|Alfdan De Decker (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|64
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|0:10:00
|DNF
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Daniel Abraham Gebru (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Nahom Desale (Eri) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Daan Hoeyberghs (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Melle Meeuwisse (Ned) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Wesley Van Dyck (Bel) Beat Cycling Club
|DNF
|Jack Pullar (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Ryan Christensen (NZl) Oliver's Real Food Racing
|DNF
|Alex Paton (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Andrew Tennant (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Harry Tanfield (GBr) Canyon Eisberg
|DNF
|Michal Paluta (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Pawel Franczak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|DNF
|Jimmy Janssens (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Gianni Marchand (Bel) Cibel-Cebon
|DNF
|Krists Neilands (Lat) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Sondre Enger (Nor) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Mihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Daniel Turek (Cze) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Itamar Einhorn (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
|DNF
|Aksel Fischer Aasheim (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Ludvik Aspelund Holstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Henrik Evensen (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Ole Forfang (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Joker Icopal
|DNF
|George Pym (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Erick Rowsell (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Richard Handley (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Tobyn Horton (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBr) Madison Genesis
|DNF
|Jelle Nieuwpoort (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Danny van der Tuuk (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec-TKH p/b Mantel
|DNF
|Mathias Norsgaard Jørgensen (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|DNF
|Tobias Mørch Kongstad (Den) Riwal Ceramicspeed
|DNF
|Brian van Goethem (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Roompot-Nederlandse Loterij
|DNF
|Andreas Andersson (Swe) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|William Elliott (Can) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Max Emil Boholm Kørner (Nor) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|Yorick Slagmulders (Bel) T.Palm-Pôle Continental Wallon
|DNF
|David Boucher (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Kevin De Jonghe (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Ruben Scheire (Bel) Tarteletto-Isorex
|DNF
|Audun Brekke Fløtten (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Jakob Egholm (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Rasmus Guldhammer (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Alexander Kamp (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Asbjørn Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Mathias Krigbaum (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Torkil Veyhe (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Gabriel Cullaigh (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Corentin Navarro (Fra) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Oliver Robinson (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Campbell Stewart (NZl) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Jesse Yates (GBr) Team Wiggins
|DNF
|Guillaume Seye (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
|DNF
|Thomas Degand (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Tom Devriendt (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty-Groupe Gobert
|DNF
|Jimmy Duquennoy (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Ludovic Robeet (Bel) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Christophe Masson (Fra) WB Aqua Protect Veranclassic
|DNF
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
|DNF
|Louis Rose-Davies (GBr)
|DNF
|Fridtjof Røinås (Nor) Joker Icopal
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Stijn Devolder: I realised that I'd become old enough to be other pro riders' fatherRetired Belgian has 'no regrets' and will work in agricultural industry
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy