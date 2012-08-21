Brändle wins GP Stad Zottegem
Drucker, Wippert complete podium
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp
|4:02:51
|2
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|0:00:01
|3
|Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:05
|4
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|5
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|6
|Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
|7
|Roman Maykin (Rus) Rusvelo
|8
|Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|9
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|10
|Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|11
|Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
|12
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|13
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|14
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|16
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
|17
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|18
|Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|19
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|20
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|21
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|22
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|23
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|24
|Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
|25
|Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
|26
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|27
|Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|28
|Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|29
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
|30
|Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|31
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|32
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|34
|Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|35
|Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|36
|Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|37
|Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|38
|Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|39
|Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|40
|Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|41
|Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
|42
|Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|43
|Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
|44
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|45
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|46
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|47
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
|48
|Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|49
|Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
|50
|James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|51
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|52
|Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
|53
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|54
|Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|55
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|56
|Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|57
|Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|58
|Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|59
|Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|60
|Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|61
|Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|62
|Quentin Tanis (Fra) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|63
|Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|64
|Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
|65
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|66
|Daniel Holgaard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|67
|Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|68
|Chris Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|69
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|70
|Jack Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|71
|Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|72
|Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
|73
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|74
|Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|75
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|76
|Hendryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|77
|Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|78
|Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|79
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|80
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|81
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|82
|Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|83
|Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|84
|Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|85
|Jonghe Kevin De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|86
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
|87
|Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
|88
|Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
|89
|Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
|90
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|91
|Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|92
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|93
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|94
|Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team
|0:00:39
|95
|Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|96
|Mat Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|97
|Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|98
|Alexander Budaragin (Rus) Rusvelo
|99
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|100
|Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|101
|Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
|102
|Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
|103
|Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
|104
|Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
|105
|Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
|106
|Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
|107
|Chris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|0:00:53
|108
|René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team Nsp - Ghost
|109
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
|110
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
|111
|Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|112
|Michael Vingerling (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|113
|Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|114
|Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|115
|Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|0:01:11
|116
|Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:13
|117
|Timo Thömel (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|0:01:20
|118
|Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:01:27
|119
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:01:34
|120
|Peter Konig (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|121
|Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana
|0:01:40
|122
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|123
|Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|124
|Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|125
|Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
|126
|Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
|127
|Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|128
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|129
|Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech powered by C10
|0:01:55
|130
|Jérémy Burton (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|131
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|132
|Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:36
|133
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|134
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
|0:03:02
|DNF
|Yirga Woidemariam Kinfe (Eth) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
|DNF
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
|DNF
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Jurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
|DNF
|Nikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Daniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Mirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Thimoty Stevens (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNF
|Kun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Leonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
|DNF
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|DNF
|André Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Dmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
|DNF
|Matthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Vegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
|DNF
|Sven Forberger (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|Frank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNF
|René Obst (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
|DNF
|Klaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Olivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|James Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNF
|Johim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
|DNF
|Stef Boden (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|DNF
|Daniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Fredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Tormod Hauseken (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
|DNF
|Thomas Schneider (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Vinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
|DNF
|Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
|DNF
|Kim-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|DNF
|Joey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
|DNF
|Kevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
|DNS
|Nikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Sjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
|DNS
|Tom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
|DNS
|César Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
