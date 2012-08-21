Trending

Brändle wins GP Stad Zottegem

Drucker, Wippert complete podium

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matthias Brandle (Aut) Team Netapp4:02:51
2Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's0:00:01
3Wouter Wippert (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:05
4Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Pro Team Astana
5Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
6Borut Bozic (Slo) Pro Team Astana
7Roman Maykin (Rus) Rusvelo
8Sam Bennett (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
9Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
10Mark Mcnally (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
11Paul Voss (Ger) Endura Racing
12Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
13Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
14Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
15Valentin Iglinskiy (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
16Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp
17Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
18Roy Jans (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
19Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
20Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
21James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
22Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
23Frederique Robert (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
24Russell Downing (GBr) Endura Racing
25Clément Lhotellerie (Fra) Colba - Superano Ham
26Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
27Sean Van De Waeter (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
28Thomas Vernaeckt (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
29Tom Vermeer (Ned) Nutrixxion Abus
30Pieter Jacobs (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
31Dries Hollanders (Bel) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
32Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
33Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
34Luc Hagenaars (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
35Kurt Hovelijnck (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
36Jim Van Den Berg (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
37Alexander Schmitt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
38Joeri Bueken (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
39Gediminas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
40Lewis Rigaux (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
41Kristoffer Skjerping (Nor) Joker Merida
42Arthur Vanoverberghe (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
43Mehdi Sohrabi (IRI) Lotto Belisol Team
44Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
45Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
46Guillaume Boivin (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
47Tijmen Eising (Ned) Sunweb - Revor
48Francois Parisien (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
49Alexandre Blain (Fra) Endura Racing
50James Spragg (GBr) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
51Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
52Karel Hnik (Cze) Sunweb - Revor
53Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
54Jim Aernouts (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
55Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
56Joren Segers (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
57Andreas Stauff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
58Sergey Renev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
59Jonas Schmeiser (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
60Mart Ojavee (Est) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
61Lars Vierbergen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
62Quentin Tanis (Fra) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
63Holger Burkhardt (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
64Andriy Grivko (Ukr) Pro Team Astana
65Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
66Daniel Holgaard (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
67Sven Van Den Houte (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
68Chris Macic (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
69Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
70Jack Tanner (GBr) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
71Tim Mertens (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
72Valery Valynin (Rus) Rusvelo
73Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
74Julian Hellmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
75Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
76Hendryk Cardoen (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
77Kenny Dehaes (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
78Jan Kuyckx (Bel) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
79Maarten Neyens (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
80Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
81Johan Coenen (Bel) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
82Joris Boillat (Swi) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
83Tim De Troyer (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
84Antoine Duchesne (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
85Jonghe Kevin De (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
86Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet-Euphony
87Christer Jensen (Nor) Joker Merida
88Reidar Bohlin Borgersen (Nor) Joker Merida
89Sondre Gjerdevik Sörtveit (Nor) Joker Merida
90Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
91Jurgen Francois (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
92Ryan Anderson (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
93Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
94Brian Bulgac (Ned) Lotto Belisol Team0:00:39
95Daniel Abraham (Eri) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
96Mat Green (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
97Jurrien Bosters (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
98Alexander Budaragin (Rus) Rusvelo
99Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
100Kieran Hambrook (NZl) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
101Christer Rake (Nor) Joker Merida
102Zakkari Dempster (Aus) Endura Racing
103Ian Bibby (GBr) Endura Racing
104Nikita Eskov (Rus) Rusvelo
105Raymond Kunzli (Swi) Spidertech powered by C10
106Scott Thwaites (GBr) Endura Racing
107Chris Bartlett (GBr) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie0:00:53
108René Hooghiemster (Ned) Team Nsp - Ghost
109Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Netapp
110Martin Gilbert (Can) Spidertech powered by C10
111Jelmer Asjes (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
112Michael Vingerling (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
113Paul Moerland (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
114Adrie Lindeman (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
115Wim Botman (Ned) Koga Cycling Team0:01:11
116Kin San Wu (HKg) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:01:13
117Timo Thömel (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost0:01:20
118Stijn Devolder (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:01:27
119Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp0:01:34
120Peter Konig (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
121Francesco Gavazzi (Ita) Pro Team Astana0:01:40
122Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
123Marco Marcato (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
124Matheus Pronk (Ned) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
125Vegard Breen (Nor) Joker Merida
126Stian Remme (Nor) Joker Merida
127Dmitriy Gruzdev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
128Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
129Jonathan Patrick Mccarty (USA) Spidertech powered by C100:01:55
130Jérémy Burton (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger
131Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
132Clinton Robert Avery (NZl) Champion System Pro Cycling Team0:02:36
133Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
134Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Geofco - Ville D´Alger0:03:02
DNFYirga Woidemariam Kinfe (Eth) Marco Polo Cycling Donckers Koffie
DNFEmmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFChristoph Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Abus
DNFRobin Chaigneau (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFSander Cordeel (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFJurgen Vandewalle (Bel) Lotto Belisol Team
DNFNikolay Zhurkin (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFDaniel Egeland Jarstø (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFMirko Selvaggi (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNFThimoty Stevens (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNFKun Jiang (Chn) Champion System Pro Cycling Team
DNFLeonid Krasnov (Rus) Rusvelo
DNFLeopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
DNFAndré Schulze (Ger) Team Netapp
DNFDmitriy Muravyev (Kaz) Pro Team Astana
DNFMatthias Bossuyt (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFVegard Robinson Bugge (Nor) Joker Merida
DNFSven Forberger (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFVytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFFrank Dressler-Lehnhof (Ger) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNFRené Obst (Ger) Team Nsp - Ghost
DNFKlaas Vantornout (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFOlivier Pardini (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFJames Mowatt (Aus) Colba - Superano Ham
DNFJohim Ariesen (Ned) Koga Cycling Team
DNFStef Boden (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFNiels Wytinck (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
DNFDaniel Westmattelmann (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFFredrik S Galta (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFTormod Hauseken (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFSven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Team Oster Hus - Ridley
DNFThomas Schneider (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFVinnie Braet (Bel) Sunweb - Revor
DNFAlexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing
DNFKim-Simon Nottebohm (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFAlexander Nordhoff (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
DNFJoey Van Rhee (Ned) Metec Continental Cyclingteam
DNFJérôme Baugnies (Bel) Team Netapp
DNFKevin Suarez Martinez (Bel) Colba - Superano Ham
DNSNikita Novikov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
DNSSjef De Wilde (Bel) Accent Jobs - Willems Veranda's
DNSTom Thill (Lux) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De
DNSCésar Bihel (Fra) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.De

