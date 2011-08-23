Trending

Tuft solos to victory in Belgium

Wauters, Blythe round out podium

Canadian Svein Tuft scored his team's first European victory of the season with a solo win in the GP Stad Zottegem. Tuft rode away from breakaway companions to cross the line 36 seconds ahead of second place finisher Willem Wauters (trainee for Vacansoleil-DCM), while Omega Pharma-Lotto's Adam Blythe won the sprint from the chasing group for third.

“The boys rode a perfect race today," Tuft said. "Everybody is starting to feel the form of those hard climbing French stage races. Early on we had Will [Routley], Zach [Bell] and myself in the break - and I knew it was going to be a good day.

“As the day wore on, I could see the riders starting to feel the fatigue and I knew it was time to go in the headwind section about 12k out. I knew once I had 30 seconds, I would be able to break the chase group. There were some technical sections that really suited me late in the race. I knew if I could get to the technical section, I could get out of sight and gain time,” Tuft said. “It was a very satisfying win and I'm really proud of the guys. We will be looking for another one tomorrow at Overjise.”

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C104:06:13
2Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team0:00:36
3Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:00:41
4Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
5Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
6Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
7Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
8Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
9Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
10Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:00:51
11Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP0:01:04
12Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:01:19
13Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp0:02:32
14Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
15Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
16Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
17Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
18Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet0:02:43
19Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly0:02:52
20Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:03:43
21James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
22Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
23Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
24Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de0:03:49
25Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury0:04:10
26Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator0:04:47
27Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto0:05:01
28Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
29Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
30Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
31Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
32Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
33Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NetApp
34Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
35Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
36Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
37Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
38Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp0:05:19

 

Latest on Cyclingnews