Tuft solos to victory in Belgium
Wauters, Blythe round out podium
Canadian Svein Tuft scored his team's first European victory of the season with a solo win in the GP Stad Zottegem. Tuft rode away from breakaway companions to cross the line 36 seconds ahead of second place finisher Willem Wauters (trainee for Vacansoleil-DCM), while Omega Pharma-Lotto's Adam Blythe won the sprint from the chasing group for third.
“The boys rode a perfect race today," Tuft said. "Everybody is starting to feel the form of those hard climbing French stage races. Early on we had Will [Routley], Zach [Bell] and myself in the break - and I knew it was going to be a good day.
“As the day wore on, I could see the riders starting to feel the fatigue and I knew it was time to go in the headwind section about 12k out. I knew once I had 30 seconds, I would be able to break the chase group. There were some technical sections that really suited me late in the race. I knew if I could get to the technical section, I could get out of sight and gain time,” Tuft said. “It was a very satisfying win and I'm really proud of the guys. We will be looking for another one tomorrow at Overjise.”
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|4:06:13
|2
|Willem Wauters (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:36
|3
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:00:41
|4
|Troels Ronning Vinther (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|5
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team NSP
|6
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|7
|Gorik Gardeyn (Bel) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|9
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|10
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:00:51
|11
|Bjorn Thurau (Ger) Team NSP
|0:01:04
|12
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:01:19
|13
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|0:02:32
|14
|Roy Hegreberg (Nor) Sparebanken Vest - Ridley
|15
|Bertjan Lindeman (Ned) Vacansoleil DCM Pro Cycling Team
|16
|Guillaume Boivin (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|17
|Boris Dron (Bel) Lotto - Bodysol Pole Continental Wallon
|18
|Koen Barbe (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|0:02:43
|19
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
|0:02:52
|20
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:03:43
|21
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|22
|Evan Oliphant (GBr) Endura Racing
|23
|Thomas Guldhammer (Den) Team Concordia Forsikring - Himmerland
|24
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|0:03:49
|25
|Jurgen François (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|0:04:10
|26
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|0:04:47
|27
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|0:05:01
|28
|Sebastian Körber (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|29
|Ian Wilkinson (GBr) Endura Racing
|30
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|31
|Christian Moberg Jörgensen (Den) Glud & Marstrand - LRO
|32
|Kenny De Ketele (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|33
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Team NetApp
|34
|Simon Lambert-Lemay (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|35
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|36
|Jonas Ljungblad (Swe) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|37
|Sébastien Delfosse (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|38
|Leopold Konig (Cze) Team Netapp
|0:05:19
