Van Vleuten wins GP Stad Roeselare

Ferrier-Brunea nips Villumsen for second place

The podium - Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home), Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) and Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Inga Cilvinaite (Diadora Pasta Zara) leads a chase to a group ahead of her for Bronzini

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
World Champion, Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The pain of the cobbled climb - Joelle Numainville (Canada)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Swedish Champion, Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
British Champion, Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink) and Dutch Champion, Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) chase the leaders on the Kemmelberg

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Chloe McConville (Australia) and Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) reached the Kemmelberg ahead of the bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Chloe McConville (Australia) and Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) worked together

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Chloe McConville (Australia) was joined by Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) is about to make contact with McConville

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
An early break was made by Chloe McConville (Australia)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Latoya Brulee (Topsport Vlaanderen 2012) decides to chase McConville at the front

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
An early break was made by Chloe McConville (Australia)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch leaves Roeselare

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
British Champion, Elizabeth Armitstead (AA Drink)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The beautiful countryside in the region

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) opens a gap on a descent

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) n) took the bunch sprint ahead of Marianne Vos (Rabo Wome

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
No victory salute, but a satisfied smile from winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) outpsrinted Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) and Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) to win the seventh edition of this event

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sara Mustonen (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) at the front of the fast-moving bunch in Roeselare with 10 kilometres remaining

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) leads the small break in the closing kilometres

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The leaders in the Roeselare streets, on the finishing laps

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Eventual winner, Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women) on the finishing circuit

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Hitec Products - Mistral Home, Emma Johansson and Sara Mustonen police the front of the bunch with team-mate Christel Ferrier-Bruneau in the lead

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sharon Laws (AA Drink) leads a small group ahead of the chase bunch

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The bunch on the snaking roads back to Roeselare

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The leaders head back to Roeselare - Villumsen, van Vleuten and Ferrier-Bruneau

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Annemiek Van Vleuten (Rabo Women), Linda Villumsen (GreenEdge-AIS) and Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Hitec Products - Mistral Home) in the break

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The break was established after the climbs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sharon Laws (AA Drink) and Claudia Hausler (GreenEdge-AIS) at the front of the chase group with Marianne Vos (Rabo Women) and Emma Johansson (Hitec Products - Mistral Home)

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The leaders on the penultimate climb

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
Sharon Laws (AA Drink) leads the front of race after the climbs

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)
The Rabo Women lined up before the start

(Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team3:26:02
2Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team0:00:02
3Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
4Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara0:02:51
5Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
6Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
7Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
8Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
9Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
10Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
11Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
12Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
13Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) United States
14Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
15Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
16Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
18Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
19Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
20Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
21Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
22Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
23Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
24Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
25Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
26Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
27Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
28Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
29Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
30Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
31Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
32Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Russia
33Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
34Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
35Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
36Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
37Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
38Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
39Linda Ringlever (Ned)
40Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
41Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
42Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
43Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
44Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
45Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
46Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
47Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
48Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
49Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
50Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
51Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
52Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
53Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
54Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
55Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
56Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
57Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
58Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
59Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
60Janel Holcomb (USA) United States
61Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
62Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
63Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
64Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
65Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
66Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
67Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
68Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 20120:03:12
69An-Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:03:22
70Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States0:03:25
71Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
72Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope0:03:34
73Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia0:03:55
74Esther Olthuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice0:04:31
75Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia0:08:22
76Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia
77Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
78Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
79Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
80Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
81Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
82Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
83Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
84Femke Van Kessel (Ned)
85Laure Werner (Bel)
86Chantal Hoffmann (Lux)
87Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
88Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
89Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
90Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
91Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
92Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
93Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
94Dani King (GBr)
95Laura Trott (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
96Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned)

