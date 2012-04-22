Van Vleuten wins GP Stad Roeselare
Ferrier-Brunea nips Villumsen for second place
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|3:26:02
|2
|Christel Ferrier-Bruneau (Fra) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|0:00:02
|3
|Linda Melanie Villumsen (NZl) Greenedge - Ais
|4
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|0:02:51
|5
|Marianne Vos (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|6
|Alona Andruk (Ukr) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|7
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|9
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|10
|Evelyn Arys (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|11
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|12
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Canada
|13
|Theresa Cliff-Ryan (USA) United States
|14
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Canada
|15
|Rasa Leleivyte (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|16
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Tibco - To The Top
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|18
|Cherise Taylor (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|19
|Geerike Schreurs (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|20
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|21
|Elena Utrobina (Rus) Faren Honda Team
|22
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Kleo Ladies Team
|23
|Isabelle Söderberg (Swe) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|24
|Joanna Van De Winkel (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|25
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|26
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|27
|Sharon Laws (GBr) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|28
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|29
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|30
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|31
|Ine Beyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|32
|Anastasiya Chulkova (Rus) Russia
|33
|Alexandra Burchenkova (Rus) Russia
|34
|Giuseppina Grassi Herrera (Mex) Faren Honda Team
|35
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|36
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|37
|Rhae-Christie Shaw (Can) Canada
|38
|Inga Cilvinaite (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|39
|Linda Ringlever (Ned)
|40
|Sylwia Kapusta (Pol) Hitec Products - Mistral Home Cycling Team
|41
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|42
|Denise Ramsden (Can) Canada
|43
|Marie Lindberg (Swe) Kleo Ladies Team
|44
|Katie Colclough (GBr) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|45
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|46
|Patricia Schwager (Swi) Team GSD Gestion
|47
|Jenifer Letue (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|48
|Nathalie Lamborelle (Lux) Kleo Ladies Team
|49
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|50
|Larisa Pankova (Rus) Russia
|51
|Sanne Van Paassen (Ned)
|52
|Agne Silinyte (Ltu) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|53
|Marijn De Vries (Ned) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|54
|Jessie Daams (Bel) AA Drink - Leontien.nl Cycling Team
|55
|Katarzyna Sosna (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|56
|Ina Teutenberg (Ger) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|57
|Claudia Häusler (Ger) Greenedge - Ais
|58
|Joanie Caron (Can) Canada
|59
|Joanne Hogan (Aus) Australia
|60
|Janel Holcomb (USA) United States
|61
|Alexis Rhodes (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|62
|Sinead Noonan (Aus) Australia
|63
|Taryn Heather (Aus) Australia
|64
|Eleonora Van Dijk (Ned) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|65
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Greenedge - Ais
|66
|Amber Neben (USA) Team Specialized - Lululemon
|67
|Sandrine Bideau (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|68
|Else Belmans (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Ridley 2012
|0:03:12
|69
|An-Li Pretorius (RSA) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:03:22
|70
|Kristin Mcgrath (USA) United States
|0:03:25
|71
|Tatiana Antoshina (Rus) Stichting Rabo Women Cycling Team
|72
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|0:03:34
|73
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Australia
|0:03:55
|74
|Esther Olthuis (Ned) DPD - Pakketservice
|0:04:31
|75
|Aizhan Zhaparova (Rus) Russia
|0:08:22
|76
|Elena Bocharnikova (Rus) Russia
|77
|Inge Roggeman (Bel) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|78
|Anne-Marie Schmitt (Lux) Team GSD Gestion
|79
|Alessandra D'ettorre (Ita) Diadora - Pasta Zara
|80
|Aleksandra Sosenko (Ltu) Vaiano Tepso
|81
|Vera Koedooder (Ned) Sengers Ladies Cycling Team
|82
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel)
|83
|Emma Crum (NZl) ASPTT Dijon - Bourgogne
|84
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned)
|85
|Laure Werner (Bel)
|86
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux)
|87
|Anne Eversdijk (Ned)
|88
|Mélanie Bravard (Fra) Team GSD Gestion
|89
|Emmanuelle Merlot (Fra) Vienne Futuroscope
|90
|Siobhan Horgan (Irl) Team GSD Gestion
|91
|Desiree Ehrler (Swi)
|92
|Lieselot Decroix (Bel) Dolmans - Boels Cyclingteam
|93
|Linnea Sjöblom (Swe) Alriksson Go:Green
|94
|Dani King (GBr)
|95
|Laura Trott (GBr) DPD - Pakketservice
|96
|Sigrid Kuizenga (Ned)
